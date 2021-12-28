Hulu January 2022 – What’s Coming and Leaving

Hulu is getting plenty of content for the start of 2022. Lifehacker has posted everything that is coming and leaving in just a few days. Here is what we’ll see from this service next month:

Arriving Dec. 31/Jan. 1

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve Anniversary Special

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest

Fox’s New Year’s Eve Live 2022, Part 1

Fox’s New Year’s Eve Live 2022, Part 2

Black Ink Crew: Complete Season 4

The Challenge: Complete Season 33

Dark Side of the 90s: Complete Season 1

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Complete Season 8

Vice Versa: Chyna: Complete Season 1

Vice Versa: College $ports Inc.: Complete Season 1

10, 000 BC (2008)

(500) Days Of Summer (2009)

A Night at the Roxbury (1998)

A Soldier’s Story (1984)

Alfie (2004)

All the Right Moves (1983)

Amistad (1997)

An Officer and a Gentleman (1982)

Astro Boy (2009)

Beautiful Creatures (2013)

Beerfest (2006)

Big Top Pee-Wee (1988)

Black Rain (1989)

Black Sunday (1977)

Case 39 (2010)

Charlie’s Angels (2000)

The Collection (2012)

Commando (1985)

Coneheads (1993)

Courage Under Fire (1996)

Coyote Ugly (2000)

Crime Story (2021)

Date Night (2010)

Devil in a Blue Dress (1995)

Diary of a Wimpy Kid (2010)

Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star (2003)

Dolphin Tale 2 (2014)

The Duchess (2008)

Dunston Checks In (1996)

Escape from Alcatraz (1979)

Falling for Figaro (2021)

Fire in the Sky (1993)

The Foot Fist Way (2006)

Forces of Nature (1999)

Fred Claus (2007)

Furry Vengeance (2010)

G.I. Jane (1997)

Georgia Rule (2007)

Gimme Shelter (2014)

The Haunting (1999)

Head of State (2003)

Heartburn (1986)

Hidalgo (2004)

Hitman: Agent 47 (2015)

Home for the Holidays (1995)

Hondo (1953)

Hot Shots! Part Deux (1993)

Hotel for Dogs (2009)

Hugo (2011)

The Impossible (2012)

The Indian in the Cupboard (1995)

Jacob’s Ladder (1990)

The King of Comedy (1983)

Labios Rojos (2011)

Last of the Mohicans (1992)

Lifeguard (1976)

Look Who’s Talking Too (1990)

Look Who’s Talking Now (1993)

The Lovely Bones (2009)

The Machinist (2004)

Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World (2004)

Midnight In Paris (2011)

Moulin Rouge (2001)

Mr. Holland’s Opus (1996)

New Year’s Eve (2011)

Nick of Time (1995)

Norm of the North (2016)

Once Upon a Time in the West (1969)

Open Range (2003)

Ordinary People (1980)

Panic Room (2002)

Paranormal Activity 3 (2011)

Paycheck (2003)

The Perfect Storm (2000)

Phenomenon (1996)

Prophecy (1979)

Real Genius (1985)

Red Eye (2005)

Red Riding Hood (2011)

Resident Evil (2002)

Revolutionary Road (2008)

The Sandlot (1993)

Semi-Pro (2008)

Sense and Sensibility (1995)

Seven (1995)

Sex And The City (2008)

Sex And The City 2 (2010)

Sinister (2012)

The Soloist (2009)

Space Jam (1996)

The Squid And The Whale (2005)

Star Trek: The Motion Picture (1979)

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982)

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984)

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier (1989)

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991)

Star Trek: Insurrection (1998)

The Stepford Wives (2004)

Sydney White (2007)

Three Days of the Condor (1975)

The Three Stooges (2012)

The Two Faces Of January (2014)

What a Girl Wants (2003)

What About Bob? (1991)

What’s Eating Gilbert Grape (1993)

When In Rome (2010)

Win a Date with Tad Hamilton! (2004)

Without a Paddle: Nature’s Calling (2009)

Wuthering Heights (2003)

Arriving Jan. 2

Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married (2007)

Arriving Jan. 3

Next Level Chef: Series Premiere

The Year of the Everlasting Storm (2021)

Arriving Jan. 4

9-1-1: Lone Star: Season 3 Premiere

The Bachelor: Season 26 Premiere

The Cleaning Lady: Series Premiere

Kenan: Season 2 Premiere

Arriving Jan. 5

Abbot Elementary: Season 1 Returns

Judge Steve Harvey: Series Premiere

This Is Us: Season 6 Premiere

Arriving Jan. 6

Black-ish: Season 8 Premiere

I Can See Your Voice: Season 2 Premiere

Arriving Jan. 7

The Amazing Race: Complete Season 30

The Amazing Race: Complete Season 31

Survivor: Complete Season 37

Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer: Series Premiere

Women of the Movement: Series Premiere

Pharma Bro (2021)

Arriving Jan. 9

Real Housewives of New Jersey: Complete Season 11

Arriving Jan. 10

The Golden Palace: Complete Series

Call Me Kat: Season 2 Premiere

Pivoting: Series Premiere

Ailey (2021)

Black Bear (2020)

Arriving Jan. 11

I’m Your Man (2021)

Arriving Jan. 13

Madagascar: A Little Wild: Complete Season 6

Arifureta: From Commonplace to World’s Strongest: Season 2 Premiere (Sub)

My Best Friend’s Girl (2008)

Arriving Jan. 14

Sex Appeal (2022)

Bergman Island (2021)

Arriving Jan. 15

Dark Side of the Ring: Complete Season 3B

Bad Rap (2016)

Main Street (2010)

Marjorie Prime (2017)

Rewind (2019)

Serious Moonlight (2009)

Sprinter (2018)

Woman Thou Art Loosed (2004)

Zero Days (2016)

Arriving Jan. 17

Georgetown (2021)

Arriving Jan. 18

How I Met Your Father: Two-Episode Series Premiere

Arriving Jan. 19

Darwin’s Game: Complete Season 1 (Dub)

The Irregular at Magic High School: Complete Season 1 (Dub)

Sword Art Online Extra Edition: Complete Season 1 (Dub)

Your Lie in April: Complete Season 1 (Dub)

Arriving Jan. 20

The Estate (2020)

Arriving Jan. 21

Single Drunk Female: Series Premiere

Arriving Jan. 22

American Night (2021)

Arriving Jan. 25

Promised Land: Series Premiere

Arriving Jan. 26

Dirty Grandpa (2016)

Dirty Grandpa (Unrated) (2016)

Arriving Jan. 27

Mayday (2021)

Arriving Jan. 28

Grown-ish: Season 4B Premiere

Arriving Jan. 29

Stop and Go (2021)

Arriving Jan. 30

Burden of Truth: Complete Season 4

Small Engine Repair (2021)

Arriving Jan. 31

Monarch: Series Premiere

What’s Leaving

Leaving Jan. 1

The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo (2011)

Leaving Jan. 3

Maggie’s Plan (2015)

Leaving Jan. 4

Barton Fink (1991)

The Detective (1968)

Don’t Bother To Knock (1952)

Jane Eyre (1943)

Laura (1944)

Niagara (1953)

Leaving Jan. 8

In a World… (2013)

Leaving Jan. 10

I’m Your Man (2021)

Leaving Jan. 12

I Wake Up Screaming (1941)

Night and the City (1950)

Panic in the Streets (1950)

Violent Saturday (1953)

Leaving Jan. 14

Marianne & Leonard: Words of Love (2019)

Leaving Jan. 21

The Tax Collector (2020)

Leaving Jan. 25

What to Expect When You’re Expecting (2012)

Leaving Jan. 31