Hulu January 2022 – What’s Coming and Leaving

By
Sean Farlow
-

Hulu is getting plenty of content for the start of 2022. Lifehacker has posted everything that is coming and leaving in just a few days. Here is what we’ll see from this service next month:

Arriving Dec. 31/Jan. 1

  • Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve Anniversary Special
  • Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest
  • Fox’s New Year’s Eve Live 2022, Part 1
  • Fox’s New Year’s Eve Live 2022, Part 2
  • Black Ink Crew: Complete Season 4
  • The Challenge: Complete Season 33
  • Dark Side of the 90s: Complete Season 1
  • RuPaul’s Drag Race: Complete Season 8
  • Vice Versa: Chyna: Complete Season 1
  • Vice Versa: College $ports Inc.: Complete Season 1
  • 10, 000 BC (2008)
  • (500) Days Of Summer (2009)
  • A Night at the Roxbury (1998)
  • A Soldier’s Story (1984)
  • Alfie (2004)
  • All the Right Moves (1983)
  • Amistad (1997)
  • An Officer and a Gentleman (1982)
  • Astro Boy (2009)
  • Beautiful Creatures (2013)
  • Beerfest (2006)
  • Big Top Pee-Wee (1988)
  • Black Rain (1989)
  • Black Sunday (1977)
  • Case 39 (2010)
  • Charlie’s Angels (2000)
  • The Collection (2012)
  • Commando (1985)
  • Coneheads (1993)
  • Courage Under Fire (1996)
  • Coyote Ugly (2000)
  • Crime Story (2021)
  • Date Night (2010)
  • Devil in a Blue Dress (1995)
  • Diary of a Wimpy Kid (2010)
  • Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star (2003)
  • Dolphin Tale 2 (2014)
  • The Duchess (2008)
  • Dunston Checks In (1996)
  • Escape from Alcatraz (1979)
  • Falling for Figaro (2021)
  • Fire in the Sky (1993)
  • The Foot Fist Way (2006)
  • Forces of Nature (1999)
  • Fred Claus (2007)
  • Furry Vengeance (2010)
  • G.I. Jane (1997)
  • Georgia Rule (2007)
  • Gimme Shelter (2014)
  • The Haunting (1999)
  • Head of State (2003)
  • Heartburn (1986)
  • Hidalgo (2004)
  • Hitman: Agent 47 (2015)
  • Home for the Holidays (1995)
  • Hondo (1953)
  • Hot Shots! Part Deux (1993)
  • Hotel for Dogs (2009)
  • Hugo (2011)
  • The Impossible (2012)
  • The Indian in the Cupboard (1995)
  • Jacob’s Ladder (1990)
  • The King of Comedy (1983)
  • Labios Rojos (2011)
  • Last of the Mohicans (1992)
  • Lifeguard (1976)
  • Look Who’s Talking Too (1990)
  • Look Who’s Talking Now (1993)
  • The Lovely Bones (2009)
  • The Machinist (2004)
  • Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World (2004)
  • Midnight In Paris (2011)
  • Moulin Rouge (2001)
  • Mr. Holland’s Opus (1996)
  • New Year’s Eve (2011)
  • Nick of Time (1995)
  • Norm of the North (2016)
  • Once Upon a Time in the West (1969)
  • Open Range (2003)
  • Ordinary People (1980)
  • Panic Room (2002)
  • Paranormal Activity 3 (2011)
  • Paycheck (2003)
  • The Perfect Storm (2000)
  • Phenomenon (1996)
  • Prophecy (1979)
  • Real Genius (1985)
  • Red Eye (2005)
  • Red Riding Hood (2011)
  • Resident Evil (2002)
  • Revolutionary Road (2008)
  • The Sandlot (1993)
  • Semi-Pro (2008)
  • Sense and Sensibility (1995)
  • Seven (1995)
  • Sex And The City (2008)
  • Sex And The City 2 (2010)
  • Sinister (2012)
  • The Soloist (2009)
  • Space Jam (1996)
  • The Squid And The Whale (2005)
  • Star Trek: The Motion Picture (1979)
  • Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982)
  • Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984)
  • Star Trek V: The Final Frontier (1989)
  • Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991)
  • Star Trek: Insurrection (1998)
  • The Stepford Wives (2004)
  • Sydney White (2007)
  • Three Days of the Condor (1975)
  • The Three Stooges (2012)
  • The Two Faces Of January (2014)
  • What a Girl Wants (2003)
  • What About Bob? (1991)
  • What’s Eating Gilbert Grape (1993)
  • When In Rome (2010)
  • Win a Date with Tad Hamilton! (2004)
  • Without a Paddle: Nature’s Calling (2009)
  • Wuthering Heights (2003)

Arriving Jan. 2

  • Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married (2007)

Arriving Jan. 3


  • Next Level Chef: Series Premiere
  • The Year of the Everlasting Storm (2021)

Arriving Jan. 4

  • 9-1-1: Lone Star: Season 3 Premiere
  • The Bachelor: Season 26 Premiere
  • The Cleaning Lady: Series Premiere
  • Kenan: Season 2 Premiere

Arriving Jan. 5

  • Abbot Elementary: Season 1 Returns
  • Judge Steve Harvey: Series Premiere
  • This Is Us: Season 6 Premiere

Arriving Jan. 6

  • Black-ish: Season 8 Premiere
  • I Can See Your Voice: Season 2 Premiere

Arriving Jan. 7

  • The Amazing Race: Complete Season 30
  • The Amazing Race: Complete Season 31
  • Survivor: Complete Season 37
  • Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer: Series Premiere
  • Women of the Movement: Series Premiere
  • Pharma Bro (2021)

Arriving Jan. 9

  • Real Housewives of New Jersey: Complete Season 11

Arriving Jan. 10

  • The Golden Palace: Complete Series
  • Call Me Kat: Season 2 Premiere
  • Pivoting: Series Premiere
  • Ailey (2021)
  • Black Bear (2020)

Arriving Jan. 11

  • I’m Your Man (2021)

Arriving Jan. 13

  • Madagascar: A Little Wild: Complete Season 6
  • Arifureta: From Commonplace to World’s Strongest: Season 2 Premiere (Sub)
  • My Best Friend’s Girl (2008)

Arriving Jan. 14

  • Sex Appeal (2022)
  • Bergman Island (2021)

Arriving Jan. 15

  • Dark Side of the Ring: Complete Season 3B
  • Bad Rap (2016)
  • Main Street (2010)
  • Marjorie Prime (2017)
  • Rewind (2019)
  • Serious Moonlight (2009)
  • Sprinter (2018)
  • Woman Thou Art Loosed (2004)
  • Zero Days (2016)

Arriving Jan. 17

  • Georgetown (2021)

Arriving Jan. 18

  • How I Met Your Father: Two-Episode Series Premiere

Arriving Jan. 19

  • Darwin’s Game: Complete Season 1 (Dub)
  • The Irregular at Magic High School: Complete Season 1 (Dub)
  • Sword Art Online Extra Edition: Complete Season 1 (Dub)
  • Your Lie in April: Complete Season 1 (Dub)

Arriving Jan. 20

  • The Estate (2020)

Arriving Jan. 21

  • Single Drunk Female: Series Premiere

Arriving Jan. 22

  • American Night (2021)

Arriving Jan. 25

  • Promised Land: Series Premiere

Arriving Jan. 26

  • Dirty Grandpa (2016)
  • Dirty Grandpa (Unrated) (2016)

Arriving Jan. 27

  • Mayday (2021)

Arriving Jan. 28

  • Grown-ish: Season 4B Premiere

Arriving Jan. 29

  • Stop and Go (2021)

Arriving Jan. 30

  • Burden of Truth: Complete Season 4
  • Small Engine Repair (2021)

Arriving Jan. 31

  • Monarch: Series Premiere

What’s Leaving

Leaving Jan. 1

  • The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo (2011)

Leaving Jan. 3

  • Maggie’s Plan (2015)

Leaving Jan. 4

  • Barton Fink (1991)
  • The Detective (1968)
  • Don’t Bother To Knock (1952)
  • Jane Eyre (1943)
  • Laura (1944)
  • Niagara (1953)

Leaving Jan. 8

  • In a World… (2013)

Leaving Jan. 10

  • I’m Your Man (2021)

Leaving Jan. 12

  • I Wake Up Screaming (1941)
  • Night and the City (1950)
  • Panic in the Streets (1950)
  • Violent Saturday (1953)

Leaving Jan. 14

  • Marianne & Leonard: Words of Love (2019)

Leaving Jan. 21

  • The Tax Collector (2020)

Leaving Jan. 25

  • What to Expect When You’re Expecting (2012)

Leaving Jan. 31

  • A Christmas Wedding Tail (2011)
  • A.I. Artificial Intelligence (2001)
  • Alex Cross (2012)
  • All the Right Moves (1983)
  • Alpha & Omega (2010)
  • Amistad (1997)
  • Armageddon (1998)
  • The Bank Job (2008)
  • The Beach (2000)
  • Beautiful Creatures (2013)
  • Beauty & The Briefcase (2010)
  • Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son (2011)
  • Black Swan (2009)
  • Borat: Cultural Learnings Of America For Make Benefit Glorious Nation Of Kazakhstan (2006)
  • Boys Don’t Cry (1999)
  • Boyz N’ The Hood (1991)
  • Charlie’s Angels (2000)
  • Christmas Cupid (2010)
  • The Comedian (2017)
  • Commando (1985)
  • Coneheads (1993)
  • Days of Heaven (1978)
  • Desperately Seeking Santa (2011)
  • Devil in a Blue Dress (1995)
  • Dora and the Lost City of Gold (2019)
  • Elektra (2005)
  • Elena Undone (2010)
  • Free Fall (2013)
  • French Postcards (1979)
  • Gayby (2012)
  • Ghosting: The Spirit Of Christmas (2019)
  • Gulliver’s Travels (2009)
  • Gunfight at the O.K. Corral (1957)
  • Holiday In Handcuffs (2007)
  • Holidaze (2013)
  • Hugo (2011)
  • Hurricane Bianca (2016)
  • Jingle All The Way (1996)
  • Just Charlie (2017)
  • King Arthur (2004)
  • Kingpin (1996)
  • Last of the Mohicans (1992)
  • Love Potion No. 9 (1992)
  • Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World (2004)
  • The Mistle-Tones (2012)
  • Mr. Holland’s Opus (1996)
  • Never Been Kissed (1999)
  • New Year’s Eve (2011)
  • No Sleep ‘til Christmas (2018)
  • Panic Room (2002)
  • Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief (2010)
  • The Perfect Storm (2000)
  • Pit Stop (2013)
  • Plaza Suite (1971)
  • Real Genius (1985)
  • Resident Evil (2002)
  • Same Time, Next Christmas (2019)
  • Santa Baby 2: Christmas Maybe (2009)
  • Santa’s Little Helper (2015)
  • Sense and Sensibility (1995)
  • Sex And The City (2008)
  • Sex And The City 2 (2010)
  • Shane (1953)
  • Six Days, Seven Nights (1998)
  • Snow (2004)
  • Snow 2: Brain Freeze (2008)
  • Sordid Lives (2000)
  • Star Trek: The Motion Picture (1979)
  • Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982)
  • Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984)
  • Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home (1986)
  • Star Trek V: The Final Frontier (1989)
  • Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991)
  • Star Trek: First Contact (1996)
  • Star Trek: Generations (1994)
  • Star Trek: Insurrection (1998)
  • Star Trek: Nemesis (2002)
  • Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married? (2007)
  • Were The World Mine (2008)
  • What About Bob? (1991)

Sean Farlow
University graduate with a bachelor's degree in business administration. Big fan of sports teams from South FL.

