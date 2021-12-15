Moto G Stylus 5G – On Sale At B&H for $359.99

By
Sean Farlow
-
The unlocked version of the Moto G Stylus 5G is currently on sale at B&H for $359.99. The smartphone’s regular price is $399.99 so customers are saving $40. The phone has storage of 256GB and solid specs such as a 6.8-inch Max Vision HD+ Display and a 48MP camera. Here are the full specs of the device from the official Motorola page:
performance
Operating System
  • Android™ 11 with easy access to the Google apps you use most
Internal Storage
  • 256GB
Sensors
  • Notification LED, Proximity, Ambient Light, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, SAR, Sensor Hub, Fingerprint reader
Processor
  • Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 480 5G processor.
Memory (RAM)
  • 6GB
Security
  • Rear fingerprint reader | Face unlock | Thinkshield Mobile
battery
Battery Size
  • 5000mAh
Charging
  • 10W Charger
Battery Life
  • 2-day battery2
display
Display Size
  • 6.8″ FHD+ Max Vision display
Resolution
  • FHD+ (1080*2400) | 386ppi
Screen to Body Ratio
  • Active Area-Touch Panel (AA-TP): 89%
Display Technology
  • LTPS
Aspect Ratio
  • 20:9
design
Dimensions
  • 169.54 x 77.48 x 9.35mm
Body
  • Plastic
Ports
  • 3.5mm headset jack & Type-C port (USB 2.0)
Weight
  • 217.5g
Water Protection
  • Water repellent design
camera
Rear Camera Hardware
  • 48MP (f/1.7, 0.8µm)

    Macro Vision | 5MP (f/2.2, 1.12µm) | minimum 4cm focus distance

    8MP (f/2.2, 1.12µm) | 118° ultra-wide angle

    Depth Sensor | 2MP (f2.4/1.75µm)

Rear Camera Video Software
  • Shooting modes: Dual Capture Spot Color Portrait AR Stickers Timelapse (w/ Hyperlapse) Macro Slow motion

    Other features: Video snapshot

Front Camera Video Capture
  • FHD (30fps)
Rear Camera Software
  • Shooting modes: Spot Color Night Vision Cinemagraph Portrait Cutout Live Filter Panorama AR Stickers Pro Mode (w/ Long Exposure)

    Artificial intelligence: Smart Composition Shot Optimization Auto Smile Capture Google Lens™ integration

    Other features: High-res digital zoom (up to 10x) RAW photo output HDR Timer Active photos Burst shot Assistive Grid Leveler Watermark Barcode scanner

Front Camera Hardware
  • 16MP (f/2.2, 1µm)
Rear Camera Video Capture
  • Rear main camera: FHD (60/30fps)

    Rear ultra-wide angle camera: FHD (30fps)


    Rear macro camera: HD (30fps)

Front Camera Software
  • Shooting modes: Spot Color Night Vision Cinemagraph Portrait Live Filter Group Selfie Pro Mode (w/ Long Exposure)

    Artificial intelligence: Shot Optimization Auto Smile Capture Gesture Capture

    Other features: Screen flash Selfie animation Face beauty RAW photo output HDR Timer Active photos Burst shot Assistive Grid Leveler Watermark

Front Camera Video Software
  • Shooting modes: Dual Capture Spot Color Timelapse (w/ Hyperlapse) Macro Slow motion

    Other features: Face beauty Video snapshot

audio
Speakers
  • Loudspeaker | Smart PA
Headphone Jack
  • 3.5mm headset jack
Microphones
  • 2
experiences
Voice Control
  • Google Assistant
My UX
  • Personalize: Styles, Wallpapers, Layout

    Display: Peek Display, Attentive Display

    Gestures: Quick capture, Fast flashlight, Three-finger screenshot, Pick up to silence, Screenshot toolkit, Media controls, Swipe to spilt

    Play: Gametime, Audio Effects

connectivity
Networks + Bands
  • 5G: 2/5/25/26/41/66/71/77/78
    4G: 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/14/17/18/19/20/25/26/29/30/38/39/40/41/48/66/71
    3G: 1/2/4/5/8
Bluetooth Technology
  • Bluetooth 5.0
Wi-Fi
  • Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac | 2.4GHz & 5GHz | Wi-Fi hotspot
Location Services
  • GPS (L1), A-GPS, LTEEP, SUPL, GLONASS, Galileo, Beidou
SIM Card
  • Single SIM (1 Nano SIM + 1 microSD)
in the box
Device
  • moto g stylus 5G
Components
  • Charger, USB Type-C cable, guides, SIM tool
carrier compatibility
AT&T
  • Compatible & supports 4G, VoLTE 5G support planned via MR
Verizon
  • Compatible & supports 5G sub6 NSA, VoLTE
T-Mobile
  • Compatible & supports 5G sub6 SA/NSA, VoLTE, WiFi Calling, Video Calling
Boost
  • Compatible & supports 5G sub6 NSA, VoLTE
U.S. Cellular
  • Not supported
Google Fi
  • Compatible & supports 4G, VoLTE, WiFi Calling
Republic Wireless
  • Not supported
Cricket (AT&T sub-brand)
  • Compatible & supports 4G, VoLTE 5G support planned via MR” “Compatible & supports 4G, VoLTE 5G support planned via MR
Metro PCS (T-Mobile sub-brand)
  • Compatible & supports 5G sub6 SA/NSA, VoLTE, WiFi Calling, Video Calling
Tracfone (GSM)
  • Compatible & supports 5G sub6 NSA, VoLTE, WiFi Calling, Video Calling
Tracfone (CDMA)
  • Compatible & supports 5G sub6 NSA, VoLTE, WiFi Calling, Video Calling
Consumer Cellular
  • Compatible & supports 4G, VoLTE
Defense Mobile
  • Compatible & supports 4G, VoLTE
Straight Talk Wireless (GSM)
  • Compatible & supports 5G sub6 NSA, VoLTE, WiFi Calling, Video Calling
Straight Talk Wireless (CDMA)
  • Compatible & supports 5G sub6 NSA, VoLTE, WiFi Calling, Video Calling
Ting
  • Compatible & supports 5G sub6 NSA, VoLTE
Xfinity Wireless
  • Not supported
Other MVNOs on Verizon’s network
  • Compatible & supports 5G sub6 NSA, VoLTE
Other MVNOs on AT&T network
  • Compatible & supports 4G, VoLTE 5G support planned via MR
Other MVNOs on TMO network
  • Compatible & supports 5G sub6 SA/NSA, VoLTE
Spectrum
  • Compatible & supports 5G sub6 NSA, VoLTE, WiFi Calling
Mint Mobile
  • Compatible & supports 5G sub6 SA/NSA, VoLTE
Simple Mobile
  • Compatible & supports 4G, VoLTE 5G support planned via MR
Total Wireless
  • Compatible & supports 5G sub6 NSA, VoLTE, WiFi Calling, Video Calling
Walmart Family Mobile
  • Compatible & supports 4G, VoLTE 5G support planned via MR
H20 Wireless
  • Compatible & supports 4G, VoLTE 5G support planned via MR
Ultra Mobile
  • Compatible & supports 5G sub6 SA/NSA, VoLTE
Lyca Mobile
  • Compatible & supports 5G sub6 SA/NSA, VoLTE

Update: The listing on the B&H page still says there are phones in stock. The listing does add that there is limited supply at this price.

 




SHARE
Previous articleWWE Day 1 – Current Match Card
Next articleSony Announces PlayStation Plus Free Weekend
Sean Farlow
University graduate with a bachelor's degree in business administration. Big fan of sports teams from South FL.

LEAVE A REPLY