Moto G Stylus 5G – On Sale At B&H for $359.99

- Android™ 11 with easy access to the Google apps you use most
- 256GB
- Notification LED, Proximity, Ambient Light, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, SAR, Sensor Hub, Fingerprint reader
- Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 480 5G processor.
- 6GB
- Rear fingerprint reader | Face unlock | Thinkshield Mobile
- 5000mAh
- 10W Charger
- 2-day battery2
- 6.8″ FHD+ Max Vision display
- FHD+ (1080*2400) | 386ppi
- Active Area-Touch Panel (AA-TP): 89%
- LTPS
- 20:9
- 169.54 x 77.48 x 9.35mm
- Plastic
- 3.5mm headset jack & Type-C port (USB 2.0)
- 217.5g
- Water repellent design
- 48MP (f/1.7, 0.8µm)
Macro Vision | 5MP (f/2.2, 1.12µm) | minimum 4cm focus distance
8MP (f/2.2, 1.12µm) | 118° ultra-wide angle
Depth Sensor | 2MP (f2.4/1.75µm)
- Shooting modes: Dual Capture Spot Color Portrait AR Stickers Timelapse (w/ Hyperlapse) Macro Slow motion
Other features: Video snapshot
- FHD (30fps)
- Shooting modes: Spot Color Night Vision Cinemagraph Portrait Cutout Live Filter Panorama AR Stickers Pro Mode (w/ Long Exposure)
Artificial intelligence: Smart Composition Shot Optimization Auto Smile Capture Google Lens™ integration
Other features: High-res digital zoom (up to 10x) RAW photo output HDR Timer Active photos Burst shot Assistive Grid Leveler Watermark Barcode scanner
- 16MP (f/2.2, 1µm)
- Rear main camera: FHD (60/30fps)
Rear ultra-wide angle camera: FHD (30fps)
Rear macro camera: HD (30fps)
- Shooting modes: Spot Color Night Vision Cinemagraph Portrait Live Filter Group Selfie Pro Mode (w/ Long Exposure)
Artificial intelligence: Shot Optimization Auto Smile Capture Gesture Capture
Other features: Screen flash Selfie animation Face beauty RAW photo output HDR Timer Active photos Burst shot Assistive Grid Leveler Watermark
- Shooting modes: Dual Capture Spot Color Timelapse (w/ Hyperlapse) Macro Slow motion
Other features: Face beauty Video snapshot
- Loudspeaker | Smart PA
- 3.5mm headset jack
- 2
- Google Assistant
- Personalize: Styles, Wallpapers, Layout
Display: Peek Display, Attentive Display
Gestures: Quick capture, Fast flashlight, Three-finger screenshot, Pick up to silence, Screenshot toolkit, Media controls, Swipe to spilt
Play: Gametime, Audio Effects
- 5G: 2/5/25/26/41/66/71/77/78
4G: 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/14/17/18/19/20/25/26/29/30/38/39/40/41/48/66/71
3G: 1/2/4/5/8
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac | 2.4GHz & 5GHz | Wi-Fi hotspot
- GPS (L1), A-GPS, LTEEP, SUPL, GLONASS, Galileo, Beidou
- Single SIM (1 Nano SIM + 1 microSD)
- moto g stylus 5G
- Charger, USB Type-C cable, guides, SIM tool
- Compatible & supports 4G, VoLTE 5G support planned via MR
- Compatible & supports 5G sub6 NSA, VoLTE
- Compatible & supports 5G sub6 SA/NSA, VoLTE, WiFi Calling, Video Calling
- Compatible & supports 5G sub6 NSA, VoLTE
- Not supported
- Compatible & supports 4G, VoLTE, WiFi Calling
- Not supported
Compatible & supports 4G, VoLTE 5G support planned via MR
- Compatible & supports 5G sub6 SA/NSA, VoLTE, WiFi Calling, Video Calling
- Compatible & supports 5G sub6 NSA, VoLTE, WiFi Calling, Video Calling
- Compatible & supports 5G sub6 NSA, VoLTE, WiFi Calling, Video Calling
- Compatible & supports 4G, VoLTE
- Compatible & supports 4G, VoLTE
- Compatible & supports 5G sub6 NSA, VoLTE, WiFi Calling, Video Calling
- Compatible & supports 5G sub6 NSA, VoLTE, WiFi Calling, Video Calling
- Compatible & supports 5G sub6 NSA, VoLTE
- Not supported
- Compatible & supports 5G sub6 NSA, VoLTE
- Compatible & supports 4G, VoLTE 5G support planned via MR
- Compatible & supports 5G sub6 SA/NSA, VoLTE
- Compatible & supports 5G sub6 NSA, VoLTE, WiFi Calling
- Compatible & supports 5G sub6 SA/NSA, VoLTE
- Compatible & supports 4G, VoLTE 5G support planned via MR
- Compatible & supports 5G sub6 NSA, VoLTE, WiFi Calling, Video Calling
- Compatible & supports 4G, VoLTE 5G support planned via MR
- Compatible & supports 4G, VoLTE 5G support planned via MR
- Compatible & supports 5G sub6 SA/NSA, VoLTE
- Compatible & supports 5G sub6 SA/NSA, VoLTE
