New On Paramount Plus – December 2021

Paramount+ has lots of content for this month, including sports and films. The Streamable has posted a list of all the content coming. Here is what’s been confirmed for the month so far:

Paramount+ Originals

• December 2: Queen of the Universe, Rugrats holiday episode

• December 12: A Christmas Proposal

• December 19: 1883

• December 19: Christmas Takes Flight

• December 23: Reno 911! The Hunt for QANON

• December 31: New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash

Library Shows

December 8

• 100 Days to Fall in Love

• Aerial Greece

• America’s Heartland: Wild Prairie Reborn

• Black & White Stripes: The Juventus Story

• Bubble Guppies (Season 5, Episodes 1-10)

• Danger Force Minisodes (Season 1)

• Inside the Food Factory (Season 1)

• Inside the Tower of London (Season 1)

• Legends of the Pharaohs (Season 1)

• Murderous History (Season 1)

• Nickelodeon’s Ho Ho Holiday Special

• Stormborn (Season 1)

• The All-Star Nickmas Spectacular Special

• To Catch a Thief premieres

• Top Elf (Season 1)

December 15

• America’s Wild Border: Northern Exposure

• Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club (Seasons 5-6)

• Ocean Super Predators

• Survivor: New Zealand (Season 2)

• Survivor: South Africa (Season 8)

• Tasmania: Curious Life of Quolls

• Virus Hunting: Cave to COVID

• Wildest California

• Yukon’s Wild Grizzlies

December 18

• Teen Wolf (Seasons 1-6)

Library Movies

December 1

• Ace Ventura: Pet Detective

• Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy

• 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi

• Alienator

• Back To School

• Bridget Jones’s Baby

• Bridget Jones’s Diary

• Bull Durham

• Chattahoochee

• Cherry 2000

• Chocolate

• Clerks

• Con Air

• Cujo

• Days of Heaven

• Dead Man Walking

• Erik the Viking

• Flight of the Intruder

• Friday the 13th

• From Dusk Till Dawn

• Four Weddings And A Funeral

• Halloween VIII: Resurrection

• Halloween H20: 20 Years Later

• Hellraiser III: Hell On Earth

• Hellraiser IV: Bloodline

• Hollow Man

• King Kong

• Love Field

• Making Mr. Right

• My Best Friend’s Wedding

• O (Othello)

• Regarding Henry

• Saving Private Ryan

• Scream

• Scream 2

• Scream 3

• Shooter

• Silverado

• Soda Cracker

• Something’s Gotta Give

• Stephen King’s Graveyard Shift

• Stephen King’s Silver Bullet

• Stephen King’s Thinner

• Superbeast

• The A-Team

• The Black Stallion

• The Black Stallion Returns

• The Curse

• The Dungeonmaster

• The Firm

• The Haunting

• The Heartbreak Kid

• The Siege of Firebase Gloria

• The Warriors

• Troll

• Wes Craven Presents: Dracula 2000

• Wes Craven Presents: They

• Young Guns

• Young Guns II

December 7

• World War Z

December 9

• Transformers: The Last Knight

Sports

• December, December 12: Combate Global MMA Action

• December 4: NCAA Basketball – San Diego State @ Michigan

• December 4: College Football – SEC Championship – Georgia vs. Alabama

• December 5: NFL ON CBS Week 13 Doubleheader (check local listings)

• December 7-8: UEFA Champions League

• December 8: Black and White Stripes: The Juventus Story documentary

• December 9: UEFA Europa League & UEFA Europa Conference League

• December 11: College Football – The Army-Navy Game

• December 12: Argentina’s Liga Profesional de Fútbol final matchday

• December 12: NFL ON CBS Week 14 Doubleheader (check local listings)

• December 13: UEFA Champions League Draw

• December 14-16: Coppa Italia Frecciarossa

• December 16: NWSL Expansion Draft

• December 18: NWSL Draft

• December 18: NCAA Basketball – Texas Tech vs. Gonzaga

• December 18: NCAA Basketball – CBS Sports Classic – North Carolina vs. UCLA

• December 18: NCAA Basketball – CBS Sports Classic – Kentucky vs. Ohio State

• December 19: NFL ON CBS Week 15 (check local listings)

• December 19: Major League Fishing – 2021 Heavy Hitters Classic

• December 19: Scottish Premier Sports Cup Final

• December 25: Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series

• December 25: WCRA Cowtown Christmas Championship Rodeo

• December 25: 2021 Rogue Invitational

• December25: The Musial Awards

• December 26: NFL ON CBS Week 16 Doubleheader (check local listings)

• December 31: College Football – Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl

• Throughout December – Scottish Professional Football League competition

• Throughout December – Brazil’s Campeonato Brasileirão Série A competition

• Throughout December – Italy’s Serie A competition