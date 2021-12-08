NFL Playoff Picture – Heading Into Week 14

NFL Week 13 gave some teams better spots in the playoff picture while others dropped down the standings. Here is the playoff picture heading into Week 14:

AFC

New England Patriots (9 – 4) Tennessee Titans (8 – 4) Baltimore Ravens (8 – 4) Kansas City Chiefs (8 – 4) Los Angeles Chargers (7 – 5) Cincinnati Bengals (7 – 5) Buffalo Bills (7 – 5)

In the hunt: Indianapolis Colts (7 – 6), Cleveland Browns (6 – 6), Pittsburgh Steelers (6 – 5 – 1), Denver Broncos (6 – 6), Miami Dolphins (6 – 7), Las Vegas Raiders (6 – 6).

The Patriots are number one in the AFC after another big win on Sunday. New England dominated in the running game, so much that Mac Jones had just three pass attempts in the game. The Bills were held to just ten points.

The Ravens remain in the third seed even after the loss against the Steelers. Kansas City is now in the fourth spot after a win on Monday Night Football. The Chiefs have now won five straight games and are one game ahead of the Chargers for the AFC West.

In the hunt, we have a number of teams, including the Dolphins. Miami had a really slow start to the season but the team has won five straight. The Colts won against the Texans and are just one game back from the last wild card spot. The Raiders continue to drop in the hunt after a close loss against Washington.

NFC

Arizona Cardinals (10 – 2) Green Bay Packers (9 – 3) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9 – 3) Dallas Cowboys (8 – 4) Los Angeles Rams (8 – 4) Washington Football Team (6 – 6) San Francisco 49ers (6 – 6)

The Cardinals currently hold the number one seed after a win on Sunday. Murray returned and the team scored 33 points to win against the Bears. Tampa Bay remains in the top three following a win against the Falcons. The Dallas Cowboys bounced back from recent losses by winning against the Saints on Thursday Night Football. Washington has entered the picture following a win against the Raiders on Sunday. The 49ers are also in the picture even after a loss against division rival Seahawks.

The Eagles remain as one of the teams looking to grab a wild card spot. Philadelphia bounced back from last week’s loss with a win against the Jets. The Saints and Vikings dropped their games in Week 13, hurting their playoff chances.

In the hunt: Philadelphia Eagles (6 – 7), Minnesota Vikings (5 – 7), New Orleans Saints (5 – 7), Carolina Panthers (5 – 7), Atlanta Falcons (5 – 7), New York Giants (4 – 8), Seattle Seahawks (4 – 8).