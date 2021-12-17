Nintendo eShop Sale – Square Enix Titles

The Nintendo eShop appears to be having a sale that’s not been announced. The sale involves Square Enix releases. One of the those that has spotted the unadvertised sale is the Nintendo Enthusiast website. Their post explains that the sale has not been mentioned on the deals by Nintendo and the social media accounts from the game developer have not said anything about it. The website has posted the deals for these games. Here is part of that list:

Actraiser Renaissance – $23.99 (regular $29.99)

Balan Wonderworld – $19.99 (regular $39.99)

Chocobo’s Mystery Dungeon Every Buddy! – $15.99 (regular $39.99)

Collection of Mana – $19.99 (regular $39.99)

Collection of SaGa Final Fantasy Legend – $14.99 (regular $19.99)

Dragon Quest – $3.24 (regular $4.99)

Dragon Quest II: Luminaries of the Legendary Line – $4.21 (regular $6.49)

Dragon Quest III: The Seeds of Salvation – $8.11 (regular $12.49)

Dungeon Encounters – $23.99 (regular $29.99)(recommended!)

Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition – $11.99 (regular $29.99)

Final Fantasy VII – $7.99 (regular $15.99)

Final Fantasy VIII Remastered – $9.99 (regular $19.99)

Final Fantasy IX – $10.49 ($20.99)

Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster – $24.99 (regular $49.99)

Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age – $24.99 (regular $49.99)

Final Fantasy XV Pocket Edition HD – $11.99 (regular $29.99)

I Am Setsuna – $19.99 ($39.99)

Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory – $29.99 (regular $59.99)

Legend of Mana – $20.99 (regular $29.99)

Lost Sphear – $19.99 (regular $49.99)

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy: Cloud Version – $38.99 (regular $59.99)

Nintendo has other deals but these are the ones that were not announced. We’re at that time of the year where companies start adding more and more discounts. Nintendo will probably have more deals in the near future so Square Enix might not be the only one with lower prices on games. You can check out the full list of games available on the Square Enix sale on the post by Nintendo Enthusiast.

What do you think about the sale? Have you purchased anything for your Nintendo recently? Let us know in the comments.



