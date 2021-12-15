PlayStation Store November 2021 – Top Downloads (EU and NA)

PlayStation Blog has announced the top downloads of the PS Store for the month of November. The list includes some popular releases and one famous series that recently received a remaster. Here are the top downloads for the month of November:

PS5 Games

US/Canada EU 1 Call of Duty: Vanguard Call of Duty: Vanguard 2 Battlefield 2042 Battlefield 2042 3 Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition 4 NBA 2K22 FIFA 22 5 Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy 6 Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Farming Simulator 22 7 Madden NFL 22 Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales 8 Far Cry 6 Far Cry 6 9 The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition NBA 2K22 10 FIFA 22 DEATHLOOP 11 DEATHLOOP The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition 12 Riders Republic Resident Evil Village 13 Assassin’s Creed Valhalla STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order 14 Back 4 Blood Jurassic World Evolution 2 15 Demon’s Souls Assassin’s Creed Valhalla 16 Ghost of Tsushima DIRECTOR’S CUT Riders Republic 17 STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order Demon’s Souls 18 Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart DOOM Eternal 19 DOOM Eternal It Takes Two 20 Resident Evil Village F1 2021

The PS5 side is pretty similar on both sides, with the top three being the same. Call of Duty: Vanguard, Battlefield 2042, and Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition are all in the top three. Call of Duty: Vanguard was released just a few days ago so it’s no surprise to see the game at the top. COD games often sell well and there aren’t many games like it on the PS5 right now. Battlefield 2042 was second on both sides despite its heavily criticized release. The new game in the Battlefield series saw low reviews from many people who were disappointed about the many issues and lack of features that the game launched with. Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition is another game that did well on the PS Store for the PS5. Like the new Battlefield, the game saw lots of criticism since it arrived with numerous issues. The game got low reviews and many were disappointed about what they got here. Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition includes the first three games from the early 2000s, GTA III, Vice City, and San Andreas.

PS4 Games

US/Canada EU 1 Call of Duty: Vanguard Call of Duty: Vanguard 2 Battlefield 2042 FIFA 22 3 NBA 2K22 Battlefield 2042 4 Madden NFL 22 Grand Theft Auto V 5 Grand Theft Auto V Farming Simulator 22 6 Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition The Last of Us Part II 7 FIFA 22 The Crew 2 8 JUMP FORCE Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition 9 Red Dead Redemption 2 Minecraft 10 Minecraft Red Dead Redemption 2 11 Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales JUMP FORCE 12 Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint The Sims 4 13 Far Cry 6 NBA 2K22 14 The Crew 2 Need for Speed Payback 15 UFC 4 UFC 4 16 The Last of Us Part II A Way Out 17 Assassin’s Creed Valhalla The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition 18 NARUTO TO BORUTO: SHINOBI STRIKER Cyberpunk 2077 19 Farming Simulator 22 Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout 20 Back 4 Blood Far Cry 6

Call of Duty took the top spot on both PlayStations. The top five for the US/Canada was mostly about sports. In Europe, the new release in the Farming Simulator series, Farming Simulator 22, made it to the top five. GTA 5 continues to make appearances in the top five in both NA and EU. No surprise there due to the updates that the game often receives. Rockstar has also announced a new online story for Franklin so this should grab the attention of many players who were waiting to see something for this character.

PS VR Games

US/Canada EU 1 Beat Saber Beat Saber 2 Gun Club VR Sniper Elite VR 3 Job Simulator Gun Club VR 4 The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR Job Simulator 5 Sniper Elite VR Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality 6 Surgeon Simulator: Experience Reality Surgeon Simulator: Experience Reality 7 Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality GORN 8 GORN Drunkn Bar Fight 9 Swordsman VR Swordsman VR 10 SUPERHOT VR The Room VR: A Dark Matter

Free-to-Play (PS5 + PS4)

US/Canada EU 1 Fortnite Fortnite 2 Call of Duty: Warzone eFootball 2022 3 Rocket League Rocket League 4 Apex Legends Call of Duty: Warzone 5 Rec Room Genshin Impact 6 Genshin Impact Apex Legends 7 Destiny 2 Brawlhalla 8 Brawlhalla Rec Room 9 eFootball 2022 Destiny 2 10 Splitgate Enlisted

Fortnite leads both sides of this category after the launch of its new season. The battle royale game often appears in the top three so it is no surprise to see it here. Call of Duty: Warzone made the top five for both sides as well. One of the big surprises here is eFootball, a game that has been heavily criticized since its limited release a few months back. The soccer game launched with really low reviews but it appears to have done well in Europe. In NA, the game appears on the ninth spot.



