PlayStation Store November 2021 – Top Downloads (EU and NA)

PlayStation Blog has announced the top downloads of the PS Store for the month of November. The list includes some popular releases and one famous series that recently received a remaster. Here are the top downloads for the month of November:

PS5 Games

US/CanadaEU
1Call of Duty: VanguardCall of Duty: Vanguard
2Battlefield 2042Battlefield 2042
3Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive EditionGrand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition
4NBA 2K22FIFA 22
5Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles MoralesMarvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
6Marvel’s Guardians of the GalaxyFarming Simulator 22
7Madden NFL 22Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
8Far Cry 6Far Cry 6
9The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special EditionNBA 2K22
10FIFA 22DEATHLOOP
11DEATHLOOPThe Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition
12Riders RepublicResident Evil Village
13Assassin’s Creed ValhallaSTAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order
14Back 4 BloodJurassic World Evolution 2
15Demon’s SoulsAssassin’s Creed Valhalla
16Ghost of Tsushima DIRECTOR’S CUTRiders Republic
17STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen OrderDemon’s Souls
18Ratchet & Clank: Rift ApartDOOM Eternal
19DOOM EternalIt Takes Two
20Resident Evil VillageF1 2021

The PS5 side is pretty similar on both sides, with the top three being the same. Call of Duty: Vanguard, Battlefield 2042, and Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition are all in the top three. Call of Duty: Vanguard was released just a few days ago so it’s no surprise to see the game at the top. COD games often sell well and there aren’t many games like it on the PS5 right now. Battlefield 2042 was second on both sides despite its heavily criticized release. The new game in the Battlefield series saw low reviews from many people who were disappointed about the many issues and lack of features that the game launched with.

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition is another game that did well on the PS Store for the PS5. Like the new Battlefield, the game saw lots of criticism since it arrived with numerous issues. The game got low reviews and many were disappointed about what they got here. Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition includes the first three games from the early 2000s, GTA III, Vice City, and San Andreas.

PS4 Games

US/CanadaEU
1Call of Duty: VanguardCall of Duty: Vanguard
2Battlefield 2042FIFA 22
3NBA 2K22Battlefield 2042
4Madden NFL 22Grand Theft Auto V
5Grand Theft Auto VFarming Simulator 22
6Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive EditionThe Last of Us Part II
7FIFA 22The Crew 2
8JUMP FORCEGrand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition
9Red Dead Redemption 2Minecraft
10MinecraftRed Dead Redemption 2
11Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles MoralesJUMP FORCE
12Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon BreakpointThe Sims 4
13Far Cry 6NBA 2K22
14The Crew 2Need for Speed Payback
15UFC 4UFC 4
16The Last of Us Part IIA Way Out
17Assassin’s Creed ValhallaThe Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition
18NARUTO TO BORUTO: SHINOBI STRIKERCyberpunk 2077
19Farming Simulator 22Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
20Back 4 BloodFar Cry 6

Call of Duty took the top spot on both PlayStations. The top five for the US/Canada was mostly about sports. In Europe, the new release in the Farming Simulator series, Farming Simulator 22, made it to the top five. GTA 5 continues to make appearances in the top five in both NA and EU. No surprise there due to the updates that the game often receives. Rockstar has also announced a new online story for Franklin so this should grab the attention of many players who were waiting to see something for this character.

PS VR Games

US/CanadaEU
1Beat SaberBeat Saber
2Gun Club VRSniper Elite VR
3Job SimulatorGun Club VR
4The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VRJob Simulator
5Sniper Elite VRRick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality
6Surgeon Simulator: Experience RealitySurgeon Simulator: Experience Reality
7Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-alityGORN
8GORNDrunkn Bar Fight
9Swordsman VRSwordsman VR
10SUPERHOT VRThe Room VR: A Dark Matter

Free-to-Play (PS5 + PS4)

US/CanadaEU
1FortniteFortnite
2Call of Duty: WarzoneeFootball 2022
3Rocket LeagueRocket League
4Apex LegendsCall of Duty: Warzone
5Rec RoomGenshin Impact
6Genshin ImpactApex Legends
7Destiny 2Brawlhalla
8BrawlhallaRec Room
9eFootball 2022Destiny 2
10SplitgateEnlisted

Fortnite leads both sides of this category after the launch of its new season. The battle royale game often appears in the top three so it is no surprise to see it here. Call of Duty: Warzone made the top five for both sides as well. One of the big surprises here is eFootball, a game that has been heavily criticized since its limited release a few months back. The soccer game launched with really low reviews but it appears to have done well in Europe. In NA, the game appears on the ninth spot.

 




