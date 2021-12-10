PS Store’s The Game Awards 2021 Sale – Save Up To 60%

There is a new sale available through the PlayStation Store that focuses on The Game Awards 2021. The discounts include titles such as Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania, Riders Republic, and Back 4 Blood. The sale has not been posted on the official PS Blog page but PSU has all of it. Here is that list:

  • 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim – £19.99 (60% off)
  • Alan Wake Remastered – £19.99 (20% off)
  • Apex Legends – Bloodhound Edition – £11.69 (35% off)
  • Apex Legends – Lifeline Edition – £11.69 (35% off)
  • Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – £29.99 (50% off)
  • Assassin’s Creed Valhalla + Immortals Fenyx Rising Bundle – £49.94 (55% off)
  • Assassin’s Creed Valhalla + Watch Dogs: Legion Bundle – £49.49 (55% off)
  • Back 4 Blood – Deluxe Edition – £62.99 (30% off)
  • Back 4 Blood – Standard Edition – £41.99 (30% off)
  • Batman: Arkham Knight – £10.39 (35% off)
  • Battlefield 2042 Gold Edition PS4 and PS5 – £71.99 (20% off)
  • Battlefield 2042 PS4 – £42.59 (29% off)
  • Battlefield 2042 PS4 and PS5 – £52.49 (25% off)
  • Battlefield 2042 Ultimate Edition PS4 and PS5 – £91.29 (17% off)
  • Biomutant – £32.99 (40% off)
  • Black Desert: Conqueror Edition – £31.99 (60% off)
  • Black Desert: Explorer Edition – £15.99 (60% off)
  • Black Desert: Traveler Edition – £9.99 (60% off)
  • Borderlands 3 – Ultimate Edition PS4 & PS5 – £33.99 (60% off)
  • Borderlands 3 Next Level Bundle PS4 & PS5 – £19.49 (70% off)
  • Borderlands 3 PS4 & PS5 – £11.99 (80% off)
  • Call of Duty: Vanguard – Ultimate Edition – £79.99 (20% off)
  • Chicory: A Colorful Tale – £12.79 (20% off)
  • Chivalry 2 – £23.44 (33% off)
  • Chivalry 2 Special Edition – £26.79 (33% off)
  • Dead by Daylight: Ultimate Edition PS4 and PS5 – £40.59 (30% off)
  • Deathloop – £29.99 (50% off)
  • Deathloop Deluxe Edition – £39.99 (50% off)
  • Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles Deluxe Edition PS4 and PS5 – £38.49 (30% off)
  • Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles PS4 and PS5 – £34.99 (30% off)
  • Demon’s Souls – £43.39 (38% off)
  • Demon’s Souls – Digital Deluxe Edition – £62.99 (30% off)
  • Doom Eternal Deluxe Edition – £26.39 (67% off)
  • F1 2021 PS4 and PS5 – £29.99 (50% off)
  • F1 2021: Deluxe Edition PS4 and PS5 – £37.49 (50% off)
  • Fall Guys – Ultimate Knockout – £7.99 (50% off)
  • Far Cry 6 – Gold Edition (PS5) – £50.99 (40% off)
  • Far Cry 6 – Ultimate Edition – £59.99 (40% off)
  • Far Cry6 – Standard Edition – £35.99 (40% off)
  • FIFA 22 PS4 – £29.99 (50% off)
  • FIFA 22 PS5 – £41.99 (40% off)
  • FIFA 22 Ultimate Edition PS4 and PS5 – £44.99 (50% off)
  • Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition – £12.59 (58% off)
  • Guilty Gear -Strive- Deluxe Edition – £44.99 (25% off)
  • Hades – £15.99 (20% off)
  • Hitman 3 – Standard Edition – £21.99 (60% off)
  • It Takes Two – £21.69 (38% off)
  • Jett: The Far Shore – £18.74 (25% off) / £16.24 Plus (35% off)
  • Jurassic World Evolution 2 – £39.99 (20% off)
  • Kena: Bridge of Spirits – £23.09 (30% off)
  • Kena: Bridge of Spirits Digital Deluxe – £27.99 (30% off)
  • Life is Strange: True Colors – £32.49 (35% off)
  • Life is Strange: True Colors – Deluxe Edition – £35.74 (35% off)
  • Life is Strange: True Colors – Ultimate Edition – £51.99 (20% off)
  • Little Nightmares II PS4 and PS5 – £16.74 (33% off)
  • Marvel’s Avengers Endgame Edition – £26.99 (55% off)
  • Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy PS4 and PS5 – £38.99 (35% off)
  • Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy: Digital Deluxe Edition PS4 and PS5 – £45.49 (35% off)
  • Mass Effect Legendary Edition – £34.19 (43% off)
  • Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition Digital Deluxe – £31.49 (25% off)
  • NBA 2K22 for PS4 – £25.19 (58% off)
  • NBA 2K22 for PS5 – £29.24 (55% off)
  • NBA 2K22 NBA 75th Anniversary Edition for PS5 – £56.94 (33% off)
  • No Man’s Sky – £19.99 (50% off)
  • Outriders – £19.79 (67% off)
  • Persona 5 Royal – Ultimate Edition – £33.99 (60% off)
  • Psychonauts 2 – £32.49 (35% off)
  • Raji: An Ancient Epic – £9.99 (50% off) / £7.99 Plus (60% off)
  • Red Dead Online – £8.99 (50% off)
  • Red Dead Redemption 2 – £21.99 (60% off)
  • Resident Evil Village – £23.64 (57% off)
  • Resident Evil Village Deluxe Edition – £32.49 (50% off)
  • Retro Machina – £9.59 (40% off)
  • Returnal – £52.49 (25% off)
  • Returnal Digital – Deluxe Edition – £62.39 (22% off)
  • Riders Republic Gold Edition PS4 and PS5 – £50.99 (40% off)
  • Riders Republic PS4 and PS5 – £35.99 (40% off)
  • Riders Republic Ultimate Edition PS4 and PS5 – £59.99 (40% off)
  • Scarlet Nexus Deluxe Edition – £32.99 (40% off)
  • Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition – £16.49 (70% off)
  • Streets Of Rage 4 – £11.99 (40% off)
  • Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania Digital Deluxe Edition PS4 and PS5 – £33.74 (25% off)
  • Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania PS4 and PS5 – £26.24 (25% off)
  • Tales Of Arise Deluxe Edition PS4 and PS5 – £45.49 (30% off)
  • The Elder Scrolls Online – £4.49 (70% off)
  • The Elder Scrolls Online Collection: Blackwood – £19.79 (67% off)
  • The Elder Scrolls Online Collection: Blackwood CE – £26.39 (67% off)
  • Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-shot Adventure – £3.99 (50% off)
  • Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown Main game and DLC Pack – £9.99 (60% off)
  • Watch Dogs: Legion – £17.99 (70% off)
  • Watch Dogs: Legion – Gold Edition – £38.24 (55% off)
  • Yakuza: Like a Dragon Legendary Hero Edition PS4 and PS5 – £29.99 (60% off)

 




