PS Store’s The Game Awards 2021 Sale – Save Up To 60%

There is a new sale available through the PlayStation Store that focuses on The Game Awards 2021. The discounts include titles such as Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania, Riders Republic, and Back 4 Blood. The sale has not been posted on the official PS Blog page but PSU has all of it. Here is that list:

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim – £19.99 (60% off)

Alan Wake Remastered – £19.99 (20% off)

Apex Legends – Bloodhound Edition – £11.69 (35% off)

Apex Legends – Lifeline Edition – £11.69 (35% off)

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – £29.99 (50% off)

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla + Immortals Fenyx Rising Bundle – £49.94 (55% off)

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla + Watch Dogs: Legion Bundle – £49.49 (55% off)

Back 4 Blood – Deluxe Edition – £62.99 (30% off)

Back 4 Blood – Standard Edition – £41.99 (30% off)

Batman: Arkham Knight – £10.39 (35% off)

Battlefield 2042 Gold Edition PS4 and PS5 – £71.99 (20% off)

Battlefield 2042 PS4 – £42.59 (29% off)

Battlefield 2042 PS4 and PS5 – £52.49 (25% off)

Battlefield 2042 Ultimate Edition PS4 and PS5 – £91.29 (17% off)

Biomutant – £32.99 (40% off)

Black Desert: Conqueror Edition – £31.99 (60% off)

Black Desert: Explorer Edition – £15.99 (60% off)

Black Desert: Traveler Edition – £9.99 (60% off)

Borderlands 3 – Ultimate Edition PS4 & PS5 – £33.99 (60% off)

Borderlands 3 Next Level Bundle PS4 & PS5 – £19.49 (70% off)

Borderlands 3 PS4 & PS5 – £11.99 (80% off)

Call of Duty: Vanguard – Ultimate Edition – £79.99 (20% off)

Chicory: A Colorful Tale – £12.79 (20% off)

Chivalry 2 – £23.44 (33% off)

Chivalry 2 Special Edition – £26.79 (33% off)

Dead by Daylight: Ultimate Edition PS4 and PS5 – £40.59 (30% off)

Deathloop – £29.99 (50% off)

Deathloop Deluxe Edition – £39.99 (50% off)

Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles Deluxe Edition PS4 and PS5 – £38.49 (30% off)

Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles PS4 and PS5 – £34.99 (30% off)

Demon’s Souls – £43.39 (38% off)

Demon’s Souls – Digital Deluxe Edition – £62.99 (30% off)

Doom Eternal Deluxe Edition – £26.39 (67% off)

F1 2021 PS4 and PS5 – £29.99 (50% off)

F1 2021: Deluxe Edition PS4 and PS5 – £37.49 (50% off)

Fall Guys – Ultimate Knockout – £7.99 (50% off)

Far Cry 6 – Gold Edition (PS5) – £50.99 (40% off)

Far Cry 6 – Ultimate Edition – £59.99 (40% off)

Far Cry6 – Standard Edition – £35.99 (40% off)

FIFA 22 PS4 – £29.99 (50% off)

FIFA 22 PS5 – £41.99 (40% off)

FIFA 22 Ultimate Edition PS4 and PS5 – £44.99 (50% off)

Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition – £12.59 (58% off)

Guilty Gear -Strive- Deluxe Edition – £44.99 (25% off)

Hades – £15.99 (20% off)

Hitman 3 – Standard Edition – £21.99 (60% off)

It Takes Two – £21.69 (38% off)

Jett: The Far Shore – £18.74 (25% off) / £16.24 Plus (35% off)

Jurassic World Evolution 2 – £39.99 (20% off)

Kena: Bridge of Spirits – £23.09 (30% off)

Kena: Bridge of Spirits Digital Deluxe – £27.99 (30% off)

Life is Strange: True Colors – £32.49 (35% off)

Life is Strange: True Colors – Deluxe Edition – £35.74 (35% off)

Life is Strange: True Colors – Ultimate Edition – £51.99 (20% off)

Little Nightmares II PS4 and PS5 – £16.74 (33% off)

Marvel’s Avengers Endgame Edition – £26.99 (55% off)

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy PS4 and PS5 – £38.99 (35% off)

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy: Digital Deluxe Edition PS4 and PS5 – £45.49 (35% off)

Mass Effect Legendary Edition – £34.19 (43% off)

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition Digital Deluxe – £31.49 (25% off)

NBA 2K22 for PS4 – £25.19 (58% off)

NBA 2K22 for PS5 – £29.24 (55% off)

NBA 2K22 NBA 75th Anniversary Edition for PS5 – £56.94 (33% off)

No Man’s Sky – £19.99 (50% off)

Outriders – £19.79 (67% off)

Persona 5 Royal – Ultimate Edition – £33.99 (60% off)

Psychonauts 2 – £32.49 (35% off)

Raji: An Ancient Epic – £9.99 (50% off) / £7.99 Plus (60% off)

Red Dead Online – £8.99 (50% off)

Red Dead Redemption 2 – £21.99 (60% off)

Resident Evil Village – £23.64 (57% off)

Resident Evil Village Deluxe Edition – £32.49 (50% off)

Retro Machina – £9.59 (40% off)

Returnal – £52.49 (25% off)

Returnal Digital – Deluxe Edition – £62.39 (22% off)

Riders Republic Gold Edition PS4 and PS5 – £50.99 (40% off)

Riders Republic PS4 and PS5 – £35.99 (40% off)

Riders Republic Ultimate Edition PS4 and PS5 – £59.99 (40% off)

Scarlet Nexus Deluxe Edition – £32.99 (40% off)

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition – £16.49 (70% off)

Streets Of Rage 4 – £11.99 (40% off)

Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania Digital Deluxe Edition PS4 and PS5 – £33.74 (25% off)

Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania PS4 and PS5 – £26.24 (25% off)

Tales Of Arise Deluxe Edition PS4 and PS5 – £45.49 (30% off)

The Elder Scrolls Online – £4.49 (70% off)

The Elder Scrolls Online Collection: Blackwood – £19.79 (67% off)

The Elder Scrolls Online Collection: Blackwood CE – £26.39 (67% off)

Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-shot Adventure – £3.99 (50% off)

Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown Main game and DLC Pack – £9.99 (60% off)

Watch Dogs: Legion – £17.99 (70% off)

Watch Dogs: Legion – Gold Edition – £38.24 (55% off)

Yakuza: Like a Dragon Legendary Hero Edition PS4 and PS5 – £29.99 (60% off)



