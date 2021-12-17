Quick Little Reminder: Among Us Is Now Available On Consoles

Among Us is finally available on the Xbox and PlayStation consoles. The online multiplayer game was announced for the systems a while back but it arrived on December 14. Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S, PlayStation 4 and 5 owners can now purchase the game. On the PlayStation side, the game is available for $4.99. On the Xbox, the game is available for the same price or through Game Pass.

One of the Big Gaming Surprises of 2020

The Innersloth release was one of the big surprises of 2020. The game originally released in 2018 but its popularity skyrocketed during 2020. Among Us was among the multiplayer titles that made noise while people had to stay at home during the COVID-19 lockdowns in many parts of the world.

At the time, the game was available only for PC and Mobile. The Nintendo Switch version was released last year but Xbox and PlayStation owners had to wait a lot longer.

Among Us

If you haven’t seen or heard about Among Us, the game is basically a multiplayer only title where players have to survive and figure out who the impostors are. During the match, players can hold emergency meetings and discuss who is acting suspiciously or who was caught getting eliminations. Those not chosen as impostors have to complete tasks in the map to help their team get the win. The game offers crossplay so players can play with other platforms, including Switch and PC.

Among Us doesn’t offer much outside of its survival mode. But playing with friends or a group of people can keep you entertained for a while. The game is now available for Xbox and PlayStation consoles.



