Sony Announces PlayStation Plus Free Weekend

There is a free weekend coming up for PlayStation Plus. Sony has announced that its subscription service will be free for the PS4 and PS5. A tweet from the company has revealed that the offer is valid from Dec 18 @ 12:01AM to Dec 19 11:59PM (local time).

The free weekend of PS Plus is something that Sony has done in the past. The free option of the service, which is usually held during weekends, allows PlayStation owners to check out the subscription and what it offers.

PS Plus: Launch, Free Titles, and More

PS Plus allows members to play games online. Games such as FIFA, Call of Duty, Madden, and many others require the subscription. PlayStation does have a free to play category that does not require the service. But the lineup is quite small compared to the games that do require the subscription.

PlayStation Plus has been around since the PS3 days. The service not only offers the option to play online but also free games every month. The games can be downloaded and played as long as the subscription is active. The lineups usually feature two games for the PS4 and one game for the PS5. PlayStation Plus also offers discounts on the PS Store every once in a while. The discounts are usually displayed on the PS Store with the PS Plus logo right next to the game.

Free Weekend Starts Today

The free weekend of PS Plus means that non members can play online. Any game that requires the service will be available to play without it. The offer is valid from Dec 18 @ 12:01AM to Dec 19 11:59PM (local time).

What do you think about the offer? Are you subscribed to PS Plus? What do you think of the recent free PS Plus titles? Let us know in the comments.



