The Poco X3 Pro Did Pretty Well In Europe During Black Friday

Poco has a number of affordable smartphones, including the Poco X3 Pro. The phone’s regular price is pretty good but those who were looking for good deals in Europe during Black Friday went with the phone.

The phone was actually the best selling smartphone in the region during that time. The information was revealed by Senior Xiaomi executive Lu Weibing, who said on social media that the phone was a success in Europe. The phone was the best selling smartphone on Amazon in six markets, including France, Spain, and the UK.

GSMArena reports that the phone’s regular price there is 249 or 299 euros. But Black Friday saw the phone go for just 179 and about 200 – 220 euros. The regular price was already pretty good for a smartphone like this so many in Europe quickly went for a Poco X3 Pro during those days.

The Poco X3 Pro is an upgrade over the Poco X3. Both look the same when it comes to design. But there are small improvements on the hardware that make this one a bit better.

Here are the Poco X3 Pro specs:

Storage & RAM

6+128GB/ 8+256GB LPDDR4X+UFS 3.1

Display 6.67” FHD+Dot Display 2400×1080, 395ppi Aspect ratio: 20:9 Brightness: 450 nits (typ) 120Hz refresh rate Dynamic Switch: 50Hz/60Hz/90Hz/120Hz 240Hz touch sampling rate. Supports Sunlight mode, Reading mode 3.0 Corning® Gorilla® Glass 6 L1 Widevine

Processor Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 860 CPU: Qualcomm® Kryo™ 485, 7nm manufacturing process, octa-core CPU, up to 2.96GHz GPU: Qualcomm® Adreno™ 640

Battery & Charging 5160mAh (typ) high-capacity battery

Rear Camera 48MP main camera 1/2″ sensor size 1.6μm large pixel (4-in-1) f/1.79 AF 8MP ultra-wide angle camera FOV 119° f/2.2 2MP macro camera f/2.4 FF (4cm) 2MP depth sensor f/2.4 FF Video & Photography features

Front Camera 20MP in-display front camera f/2.2 1.6μm large pixel (4-in-1) Video & Photography features Night mode Dual video



