What’s Coming – Netflix January 2022

2022 is so close and that means streaming services have started revealing what they have coming for January. Harper’s Bazaar has posted the content that Netflix will be releasing throughout next month. Here is what’s coming:

JANUARY 1

Chief Daddy 2 – Going for Broke (Netflix Film)

The Hook Up Plan: Season 3 (Netflix Series)

300

1BR

Annie (1982)

Big Fish

Braveheart

Cadillac Records

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)

Doing Hard Time

Escaping the NXIVM Cult: A Mother’s Fight to Save Her Daughter

First Sunday

Free Willy

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra

Geronimo: An American Legend

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past

Girl, Interrupted

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011)

Godzilla (1998)

Gremlins

Happy Feet

Hell or High Water

Hook

I Know What You Did Last Summer

I Love You, Man

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer

Interview with the Vampire

Just Go with It

Kung Fu Panda

Linewatch

The Longest Yard (2005)

The Lost Boys

Midnight in Paris

Monsters vs. Aliens

Nacho Libre

The NeverEnding Story

Paranormal Activity

The Patriot

Road Trip

Runaway Bride

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark

Stand by Me

Superman Returns

Taxi Driver

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2007)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie (1990)

Terminator 2: Judgment Day

Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines

Terminator Salvation

The Town

Troy

True Grit (2010)

The Wedding Singer

Wild Wild West

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)

Woo

JANUARY 4

Action Pack (Netflix Family)

JANUARY 5

Four to Dinner (Netflix Film)

Rebelde (Netflix Series)

JANUARY 6

The Club: Part 2 (Netflix Series)

The Wasteland (Netflix Film)

JANUARY 7

Hype House (Netflix Series)

Johnny Test: Season 2 (Netflix Family)

JANUARY 8

Undercover: Season 3 (Netflix Series)

JANUARY 11

Dear Mother (Netflix Film)

JANUARY 12

How I Fell in Love with a Gangster (Netflix Film)

JANUARY 13

Brazen (Netflix Film)

Chosen (Netflix Series)

The Journalist (Netflix Series)

Photocopier (Netflix Film)

JANUARY 14

After Life: Season 3 (Netflix Series)

Archive 81 (Netflix Series)

BLIPPI: ADVENTURES

BLIPPI’S SCHOOL SUPPLY SCAVENGER HUNT

The House (Netflix Series)

Riverdance: The Animated Adventure (Netflix Family)

This Is Not a Comedy (Netflix Film)

JANUARY 16

Phantom Thread

JANUARY 17

After We Fell

JANUARY 18

Mighty Express: Train Trouble (Netflix Family)

JANUARY 19

El marginal: Season 4 (Netflix Series)

Heavenly Bites: Mexico (Netflix Documentary)

Juanpis González – The Series (Netflix Series)

The Puppet Master: Hunting the Ultimate Conman (Netflix Documentary)

Too Hot to Handle: Season 3 (Netflix Series)

JANUARY 20

Midnight Asia: Eat · Dance · Dream (Netflix Documentary)

The Royal Treatment (Netflix Film)

JANUARY 21

American Boogeywoman

Munich – The Edge of War (Netflix Film)

My Father’s Violin (Netflix Film)

Ozark: Season 4 Part 1 (Netflix Series)

Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series Part 2 (Netflix Family)

Summer Heat (Netflix Series)

That Girl Lay Lay

JANUARY 24

Three Songs for Benazir (Netflix Documentary)

JANUARY 25

Ada Twist, Scientist: Season 2 (Netflix Family)

Neymar: The Perfect Chaos (Netflix Documentary)

JANUARY 27

Framed! A Sicilian Murder Mystery (Netflix Series)

JANUARY 28