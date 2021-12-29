What’s New – Paramount+ January 2022

Paramount+ will be introducing new content next month. The list of content is quite long and there will be a little bit of everything, including sports, series and much more. Here is what’s coming to the service (from The Streamable):
Paramount+ Originals, Specials
• 1/6: Star Trek: Prodigy
• 1/19: The End of the Storm
• 1/20: The Envoys
• 1/31: The 64th Annual Grammy Awards
Library Shows
January 5
• Good Sam (Season 1)
• The Amazing Race (Season 33)
• Undercover Boss (Season 11)
January 6
• Indivisible Healing Hate
January 12
• AwesomenessTV’s Next Influencer (Season 3)
• Danger Force (Season 1)
• Danger Force Minisodes (Season 1)
• RuPaul’s Drag Race (Season 12)
• RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked (Season 12)
January 13
• AwesomenessTV’s Next Influencer (Season 3)
January 19
• Air Disasters (Season 16)
• Alternatino with Arturo Castro (Season 1)
• Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader (Season 1)
• Australian Survivor (Seasons 1 – 3)
• Blaze and the Monster Machines (Season 5)
• Game Of Clones (Season 1)
• Ghosted: Love Gone Missing (Season 1)
• Inside Hampton Court Palace (Season 1)
• Malawi Wildlife Rescue (Season 1)
• Patrice O’Neal: Killing is Easy
• Roy Wood Jr.: Imperfect Messenger
• Ryan’s Mystery Playdate (Season 3)
• Searching for Secrets (Season 1)
• Survivor New Zealand (Season 1)
• Survivor South Africa (Seasons 6 – 7)
• Tosh.0 (Season 11)
• Vaxxed Nation
January 24
• RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars (Season 5)
• RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars: Untucked (Season 2)
Library Movies
January 5
• 10 Cloverfield Lane
• American Beauty
• Amistad
• An Officer And A Gentleman
• Black Rain
• Black Sunday
• Blue Chips
• Case 39
• Charlie’s Angels
• Commando
• Commando (Director’s Cut)
• Devil In A Blue Dress
• Fire In The Sky
• Footloose
• Forces Of Nature
• G.I. Jane
• Gimme Shelter
• Head of State
• Hidalgo
• Home For The Holidays
• Hondo
• Hotel for Dogs
• Hugo
• Jacob’s Ladder
• Last of the Mohicans
• Lifeguard
• Madonna: Truth Or Dare
• Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World
• Moulin Rouge
• Mr. Holland’s Opus
• Once Upon A Time In The West
• Open Range
• Panic Room
• Paranormal Activity
• Paranormal Activity 2
• Paranormal Activity 3
• Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension
• Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones
• Planes, Trains and Automobiles
• Real Genius
• Red Eye
• Resident Evil
• Rugrats in Paris: The Movie
• Sidewalks Of New York
• Snow Day
• The Foot Fist Way
• The Machinist
• The Rugrats Movie
• The Stepford Wives
• Trekkies 2
• Scrooge
• Three Days of the Condor
• Waiting for Superman
• What About Bob?
• What’s Eating Gilbert Grape
• Win A Date With Tad Hamilton!
• Without a Paddle: Nature’s Calling
• Wuthering Heights
January 10
• Black Bear
Sports
• 1/1: NCAA Basketball – Memphis @ Wichita State
• 1/1: NCAA Basketball – Villanova @ Seton Hall
• 1/1: NCAA Basketball – San Diego State @ UNLV
• 1/2: NFL ON CBS Week 17 (check local listings)
• 1/2: Lucas Oil Pro Pulling League
• 1/3: Scottish Professional Football League – Hibernian vs. Heart of Midlothian
• 1/8: NCAA Basketball – Wichita State @ Houston
• 1/8: NCAA Basketball – Texas @ Oklahoma State
• 1/8: NCAA Basketball – Nevada @ San Diego State
• 1/9: NFL ON CBS Week 18 Doubleheader (check local listings)
• 1/15: Professional Bull Riding competition
• 1/15: NCAA Basketball – West Virginia @ Kansas
• 1/15 – 1/16: NFL ON CBS – NFL Wild Card Weekend
• 1/16: Professional Bull Riding competition
• 1/19: Liverpool FC documentary “End of the Storm” debuts on Paramount+
• 1/22: NCAA Basketball – Kentucky @ Auburn
• 1/22 – 1/23: NFL ON CBS – NFL Divisional Playoffs
• 1/23: NCAA Basketball – Michigan @ Indiana
• 1/27: Concacaf Men’s World Cup Qualifying competition
• 1/27: AFC Men’s World Cup Qualifiers
• 1/28 – 1/29: PGA TOUR – Farmers Insurance Open (Third and Final Round Coverage)
• 1/29: NCAA Basketball – Michigan @ Michigan State
• 1/29: NCAA Basketball – Arizona State @ Arizona
• 1/30: NCAA Basketball – Ohio State @ Purdue
• 1/30: Concacaf Men’s World Cup Qualifying competition
• 1/30: United States Men’s National Soccer Team vs. Canada
• 1/30: NFL ON CBS – AFC Championship
• Throughout January – Italy’s Serie A competition
• Throughout January – Italy’s Coppa Italia Frecciarossa Round of 16 action
• Throughout January – AFC Women’s Asian Cup Group Stage & Quarterfinals