What’s New – Peacock January 2022

Peacock members will be seeing plenty of content for the month of January. Hidden Remote has posted the full list of content coming. Here is what’s new for the service:
January 1
50/50, 2011
An American Tail, 1986
An American Tail: Fievel Goes West, 1991
Aftermath, 2021
Bad Boys, 1995
Bad Boys II, 2003
The Bear, 1988
The Best Man, 1999
Blues Brothers 2000, 1998
The Bone Collector, 1999
Bowfinger, 1999
The Break-Up, 2006
The Brothers, 2001
Chicken Run, 2000
Dawn of the Dead, 2004
The Descent, 2006
The Descent Part 2, 2010
Die Hard, 1988
Die Hard 2, 1998
Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood, 1996
Don’t Think Twice, 2016
Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat, 2003
Enough, 2002
Escape Plan, 2013
Fast Times at Ridgemont High, 1982
Fifty Shades of Grey, 2015
Fifty Shades Darker, 2017
Fifty Shades Freed, 2018
Fletch, 1985
Fletch Lives, 1989
The Flintstones, 1994
The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas, 2000
Gamer, 2009
Good Will Hunting, 1998
Harriet, 2019
Head Over Heels, 2001
Hellboy II: The Golden Army, 2008
Hotel Transylvania, 2012
Hotel Transylvania 2, 2015
Inevitable Defeat of Mister and Pete, 2013
Josie and the Pussycats, 2001
Journey to the Center of the Earth, 2008
The Karate Kid, 1984
The Karate Kid: Part II, 1986
The Karate Kid III, 1989
Kindergarten Cop, 1990
The Land Before Time, 1988
Land Before Time, Journey of the Brave, 2016
Lego: The Adventures of Clutch Powers, 2010
Little Rascals, 1994
The Little Strangler, 2018
Lost in Translation, 2003
The Matrix Reloaded, 2003
The Matrix Revolutions, 2003
Meet Dave, 2008
Midway, 1976
The Nutty Professor, 1996
The Nutty Professor 11: The Klumps, 2000
Old School, 2003
One for the Money, 2012
The Place Beyond the Pines, 2013
The Prince of Egypt, 2013
Public Enemies, 2009
Rapture-Palooza, 2013
Ray, 2004
The Replacements, 2000
Salt, 2010
Scott Pilgrim vs. The World, 2010
Scream, 1996
Scream 2, 1997
Seabiscuit, 2003
Selena, 1997
Selma, 2014
Serenity, 2005
Shrek, 2001
Shrek 2, 2004
Sinbad: Legend of the Seven Seas, 2003
Tale of Despereaux, 2008
This Means War, 2012
Uncle Buck, 1989
Unstoppable, 2010
A Very Merry New Year, 2021
Wanted, 2008
The Wedding Planner, 2001
Winter’s Bone, 2010
January 2
Snowpiercer, 2013
Sunday Night Football – Minnesota Vikings v. Green Bay Packers
January 3
The Cabin in the Woods, 2012
January 4
Kenan, Season 2, Episode 1 (NBC)
That’s My Jam, Season 1, Episode 2 (NBC)
January 5
American Auto, Season 1, Episode 3 (NBC)
Grand Crew, Season 1, Episode 3 (NBC)
Nancy & Tonya, 2022
January 6
Alex Murdaugh: Death. Deception. Power., 2021
Paris in Love, Season 1, Episode 9 (Peacock Original)
The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 4, Episode 5 (Peacock Original)
January 7
Ayman, Season 1, New Episode (Peacock Original)
Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax, 2012
January 9
PGA Tour Golf: Tournament of Champions
The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Season 11
Sunday Night Football – Week 18
2022 Winter Olympics Trials – Speed Skating
January 10
Paper & Glue, 2021
January 11
Kenan, Season 2, Episode 2 (NBC)
That’s My Jam, Season 1, Episode 3 (NBC)
January 12
American Auto, Season 1, Episode 4 (NBC)
Ana Maria in Novela Land, 2014
Grand Crew, Season 1, Episode 4 (NBC)
This Is Us, Season 6, Episode 1 (NBC)
January 13
Madagascar: A Little Wild, Season 6
One-Punch Man, Season 1
Paris in Love, Season 1, Episode 10 (Peacock Original)
The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 4, Episode 6 (Peacock Original)
Wolf Like Me, Season 1, Episodes 1-6 (Peacock Original)
January 14
Ayman, Season 1, New Episode (Peacock Original)
January 15
Saturday Night Live, Season 47, Episode 8 (NBC)
Supercross – Oakland, CA
U.S. Skiing and Snowboard Grand Prix Halfpipe – Mammoth, CA
January 16
European Figure Skating Championships 2022
Freestyle Skiing World Cup – Deer Valley, UT
Twilight, 2008
The Twilight Saga: New Moon, 2009
The Twilight Saga: Eclipse: 2010
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1, 2011
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2, 2012
January 18
Kenan, Season 2, Episode 3 (NBC)
Snapped, Season 29
That’s My Jam, Season 1, Episode 4 (NBC)
January 19
American Auto, Season 1, Episode 5 (NBC)
Grand Crew, Season 1, Episode 5 (NBC)
This Is Us, Season 6, Episode 2 (NBC)
January 20
Paris in Love, Season 1, Episode 11 (Peacock Original)
The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 4, Episode 7 (Peacock Original)
Supernatural Academy, Season 1, Episodes 1-16 (Peacock Original)
True Story with Ed & Randall, Season 1, Episodes 1-6 (Peacock Original)
January 21
Ayman, Season 1, New Episode (Peacock Original)
January 22
Below Deck: Sailing Yacht, Season 2
Saturday Night Live, Season 47, Episode 9 (NBC)
Supercross – San Diego, CA
U.S. Skiing and Snowboarding Aerials and Slopestyle – Deer Valley, UT & Mammoth, CA
January 24
Summer House, Season 6, Episode 1 (Bravo)
We Got Love Teyana & Iman, Season 1 (E!)
January 25
Kenan, Season 2, Episode 4 (NBC)
That’s My Jam, Season 1, Episode 6 (NBC)
January 26
American Auto, Season 1, Episode 6 (NBC)
Grand Crew, Season 1, Episode 6 (NBC)
This Is Us, Season 6, Episode 3 (NBC)
January 27
Babble Bop, Season 1, Episodes 4-6 (Peacock Original)
Paris in Love, Season 1, Episodes 12 & 13 (Peacock Original)
The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 4, Episode 8 (Peacock Original)
January 28
Ayman, Season 1, New Episode (Peacock Original)
January 29
Saturday Night Live, Season 47, Episode 10 (NBC)
Supercross – Anaheim, CA
WWE Royal Rumble