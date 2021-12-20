Xbox Countdown Sale 2021 – Xbox 360 and Other Deals

There is a new sale on Xbox that will last until January 2, 2022. The Xbox Countdown Sale 2021 has a long list of discounts, including some for Xbox 360 titles. TrueAchievements has posted a full list and here we have some of it:
Xbox 360 Games
|Product
|Sale Price
|Discount
|Castlevania: Harmony of Despair
$4.94
|67%
|Castlevania: Lords of Shadow
$6.59
|67%
|Castlevania: Lords of Shadow – Mirror of Fate HD
$3.74
|75%
|Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2
$9.99
|75%
|Castlevania: Symphony of the Night
$4.99
|50%
|Disney Epic Mickey 2: The Power of Two
$4.99
|75%
|Fallout 3
$4.49
|70%
|Fallout: New Vegas
$4.49
|70%
|Fight Night Champion
$3.99
|80%
|Ikaruga
$4.99
|50%
|LEGO Indiana Jones: Original Adventures
$4.99
|75%
|LEGO Pirates of the Caribbean
$4.99
|75%
|LEGO Star Wars II: The Original Trilogy
$4.94
|67%
|LEGO Star Wars III: The Clone Wars
$4.99
|75%
|LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga
$4.99
|75%
|LEGO Indiana Jones 2: The Adventure Continues
$4.99
|75%
|Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance
$4.99
|75%
|Silent Hill HD Collection
$7.49
|75%
|Skate 3
$4.99
|75%
|Split/Second
$4.99
|75%
|STAR WARS Battlefront
$4.99
|50%
|Star Wars Battlefront II
$4.99
|50%
|STAR WARS Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy
$4.99
|50%
|Star Wars KOTOR II
$4.99
|50%
|Star Wars Republic Commando
$4.99
|50%
|Star Wars: The Force Unleashed
$4.99
|75%
|Star Wars: The Force Unleashed II
$4.99
|75%
|STAR WARS™ – Knights of the Old Republic™
$4.99
|50%
|The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings
$2.99
|85%
|Toy Story 3
$4.99
|50%
Xbox One Bundles and Editions
|Product
|Sale Price
|Discount
|ACE COMBAT 7: Skies Unknown
$21.24
|75%
|Aces of the Luftwaffe Squadron – Extended Edition includes:• Aces of the Luftwaffe – Squadron
• Nebelgeschwader
$9.99
|60%
|ARK: Ultimate Survivor Edition
$47.99
|20%
|Ashen: Definitive Edition includes:• Ashen
• Nightstorm Isle
$16.79
|65%
|Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Gold Edition
$39.99
|60%
|Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Ultimate Edition
$47.99
|60%
|Assassin’s Creed® Odyssey – DELUXE EDITION
$19.99
|75%
|Assassin’s Creed® Odyssey – GOLD EDITION includes:• Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
• Assassin’s Creed III Remastered
• Legacy of the First Blade – Episode 1: Hunted
• The Fate of Atlantis – Episode 1: Fields of Elysium
• Legacy of the First Blade – Episode 2: Shadow Heritage
• Legacy of the First Blade – Episode 3: Bloodline
• The Fate of Atlantis – Episode 2: Torment of Hades
• The Fate of Atlantis – Episode 3: Judgment of Atlantis
$24.99
|75%
|Assassin’s Creed® Odyssey – ULTIMATE EDITION includes:• Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
• Assassin’s Creed III Remastered
• Legacy of the First Blade – Episode 1: Hunted
• The Fate of Atlantis – Episode 1: Fields of Elysium
• Legacy of the First Blade – Episode 2: Shadow Heritage
• Legacy of the First Blade – Episode 3: Bloodline
• The Fate of Atlantis – Episode 2: Torment of Hades
• The Fate of Atlantis – Episode 3: Judgment of Atlantis
$29.99
|75%
|Assassin’s Creed® Origins – DELUXE EDITION
$17.49
|75%
|Assassin’s Creed® Origins – GOLD EDITION includes:• Assassin’s Creed Origins
• The Hidden Ones
• The Curse of the Pharaohs
$24.99
|75%
|Assassin’s Creed® Valhalla Deluxe Edition
$31.99
|60%
|Assetto Corsa Ultimate Edition
$7.99
|80%
|Back 4 Blood: Deluxe Edition
$53.99
|40%
|Back 4 Blood: Ultimate Edition
$59.99
|40%
|Bassmaster Fishing 2022
$29.24
|35%
|Batman: Arkham Collection includes:• Batman: Arkham City
• Batman: Arkham Knight
• Batman: Arkham Asylum
• Harley Quinn Story Pack
• Batman Classic TV Series Batmobile Pack
• 2016 Batman v Superman Batmobile Pack
• 2008 Tumbler Batmobile Pack
• 1989 Movie Batmobile Pack
• Season of Infamy: Most Wanted Expansion
• Catwoman’s Revenge
• A Matter of Family
• Red Hood Story Pack
• Original Arkham Batmobile
• GCPD Lockdown
• A Flip of a Coin
$8.99
|85%
|Batman: Arkham Knight Premium Edition includes:• Batman: Arkham Knight
• A Matter of Family
• 1989 Movie Batmobile Pack
• Batman Classic TV Series Batmobile Pack
• Season of Infamy: Most Wanted Expansion
• Catwoman’s Revenge
• A Flip of a Coin
• Red Hood Story Pack
• GCPD Lockdown
• Original Arkham Batmobile
• 2008 Tumbler Batmobile Pack
• 2016 Batman v Superman Batmobile Pack
• Harley Quinn Story Pack
$7.99
|80%
|Battlefield 4™ Premium
$9.99
|75%
|Battlefield™ 1 Revolution includes:• Battlefield 1
• They Shall Not Pass
• In the Name of the Tsar
• Turning Tides
• Apocalypse
$9.99
|75%
|Battlefield™ 2042 Gold Edition Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S includes:• Battlefield 2042
• Battlefield 2042
$79.99
|20%
|Battlefield™ 2042 Ultimate Edition Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S includes:• Battlefield 2042
• Battlefield 2042
$99.59
|17%
|Battlefield™ 2042 Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S includes:• Battlefield 2042
• Battlefield 2042
$48.99
|30%
|BioShock: The Collection includes:• BioShock Remastered
• BioShock Infinite: The Complete Edition
• BioShock 2 Remastered
$9.99
|80%
|Borderlands 3: Super Deluxe Edition
$31.99
|60%
|Borderlands Legendary Collection includes:• Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel
• Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition
• Borderlands 2
$19.99
|60%
|Call of Duty: Ghosts Digital Hardened Edition includes:• Call of Duty: Ghosts
• Devastation
• Nemesis
• Onslaught
• Invasion
$39.99
|60%
|Call of Duty®: Advanced Warfare Digital Pro Edition includes:• Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare
• Reckoning
• Ascendance
• Havoc
• Supremacy
$39.99
|60%
|Call of Duty®: Advanced Warfare Gold Edition includes:• Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare
• Havoc
$19.79
|67%
|Call of Duty®: Black Ops 4 – Digital Deluxe includes:• Call of Duty: Black Ops 4
• Classified
• Dead of the Night
• Ancient Evil
• Alpha Omega
• Tag Der Toten
$39.99
|60%
|Call of Duty®: Black Ops Cold War
$29.99
|50%
|Call of Duty®: Black Ops Cold War – Cross-Gen Bundle
$34.99
|50%
|Call of Duty®: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles Edition includes:• Call of Duty: Black Ops III
• Zombies Chronicles
$19.79
|67%
|Call of Duty®: Black Ops III – Zombies Deluxe includes:• Call of Duty: Black Ops III
• Zombies Chronicles
• Eclipse
• Descent
• Salvation
• Awakening
$39.99
|60%
|Call of Duty®: Ghosts
$19.79
|67%
|Call of Duty®: Infinite Warfare – Digital Legacy Edition includes:• Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered
• Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare
$31.99
|60%
|Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare
$19.79
|67%
|Call of Duty®: Modern Warfare® – Digital Standard Edition includes:• Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
• Call of Duty: Warzone
$19.79
|67%
|Call of Duty®: Vanguard – Cross-Gen Bundle
$48.99
|30%
|Call of Duty®: Vanguard – Standard Edition
$38.99
|35%
|Call of Duty®: Vanguard – Ultimate Edition
$79.99
|20%
|Capcom Arcade Stadium
$29.99
|25%
|Chivalry 2 Special Edition
$33.49
|33%
|Circuit Superstars
$16.99
|15%
|Cities: Skylines – Mayor’s Edition includes:• Cities: Skylines
• Green Cities
• Parklife
• Natural Disasters
• Mass Transit
• Snowfall
$24.99
|75%
|CODE VEIN
$15.99
|80%
|Commandos 2 & Praetorians: HD Remaster Double Pack includes:• Praetorians – HD Remaster
• Commandos 2 – HD Remaster
$14.99
|50%
|Conan Exiles – Complete Edition October 2021 includes:• Conan Exiles
• Isle of Siptah
$97.49
|25%
|Control Ultimate Edition includes:• Control
• Control: Ultimate Edition
• The Foundation
• AWE
$11.99
|70%
|Crackdown 3 includes:• Crackdown 3: Campaign
• Crackdown 3: Wrecking Zone
$14.99
|50%
|Crash Bandicoot™ – Crashiversary Bundle includes:• Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled
• Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time
• Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
$53.99
|55%
|Crash Bandicoot™ – Quadrilogy Bundle includes:• Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time
• Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
$44.99
|50%
|Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time
$29.99
|50%
|Crash Bandicoot™ Bundle – N. Sane Trilogy + CTR Nitro-Fueled includes:• Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
• Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled
$37.49
|50%
|Crash™ + Spyro™ Triple Play Bundle includes:• Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
• Spyro Reignited Trilogy
• Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled
$49.99
|50%
|Crash™ Team Racing Nitro-Fueled – Nitros Oxide Edition
$23.99
|60%
|Crash™ Team Racing Nitro-Fueled + Spyro™ Game Bundle includes:• Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled
• Spyro Reignited Trilogy
$29.99
|60%
|Crazy Sports Bundle includes:• Super Party Sports: Football
• Dynamite Fishing – World Games
$1.49
|80%
|Crysis Remastered Trilogy includes:• Crysis Remastered
• Crysis 3 Remastered
• Crysis 2 Remastered
$39.99
|20%
|DARK SOULS™ III – Deluxe Edition
$21.24
|75%
|DARK SOULS™ III – Season Pass
$12.49
|50%
|Darksiders Fury’s Collection – War and Death includes:• Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition
• Darksiders Warmastered Edition
$9.99
|75%
|Dead Alliance
$4.49
|85%
|Dead by Daylight: Silent Hill Edition includes:• Dead by Daylight
• Silent Hill
$29.99
|40%
|Dead by Daylight: ULTIMATE EDITION
$48.99
|30%
|Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles
$41.99
|30%
|Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles Digital Deluxe Edition
$48.99
|30%
|Desperados III
$27.99
|60%
|Devil May Cry 5 + Vergil includes:• Devil May Cry 5
• Playable Character: Vergil
$20.99
|30%
|Devil May Cry 5 Deluxe + Vergil includes:• Devil May Cry 5
• Playable Character: Vergil
$29.99
|25%
|Devil May Cry HD Collection & 4SE Bundle includes:• Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition
• Devil May Cry HD Collection
$22.49
|50%
|Diablo® Prime Evil Collection includes:• Diablo III: Reaper of Souls – Ultimate Evil Edition
• Diablo II: Resurrected
• Rise of the Necromancer
$38.99
|35%
|Diablo® Prime Evil Upgrade
$34.99
|30%
|DIRT 5 Year One Edition includes:• DIRT 5
• Energy
• Uproar
• Super Size
• Wild Spirits
$23.99
|70%
|DiRT Rally 2.0 – Game of the Year Edition includes:• DiRT Rally 2.0
• Citroën C4 Rally
• BMW M1 Procar Rally
• Monte Carlo Rally
• Season Two
• Season Four
• Season Three
• Colin McRae: FLAT OUT Pack
$12.49
|75%
|Disciples: Liberation Digital Deluxe Edition
$47.99
|20%
|Dishonored & Prey: The Arkane Collection includes:• Prey
• Dishonored 2
• Dishonored: Death of the Outsider
• Dishonored Definitive Edition
$23.99
|70%
|Dishonored®: Death of the Outsider™ Deluxe Bundle includes:• Dishonored: Death of the Outsider
• Dishonored 2
$11.99
|80%
|Divinity: Original Sin – The Source Saga includes:• Divinity: Original Sin 2
• Divinity: Original Sin – Enhanced Edition
$23.99
|60%
|DOOM Eternal Deluxe Edition
$29.69
|67%
|DOOM Eternal Standard Edition
$14.99
|75%
|DOOM Eternal: Year One Pass includes:• DOOM Eternal
• The Ancient Gods – Part One
• The Ancient Gods – Part Two
$7.49
|75%
|DOOM Slayers Collection includes:• DOOM
• DOOM II (Classic)
• DOOM 3
• DOOM (1993)
$9.89
|67%
|Dragon Age™: Inquisition – Game of the Year Edition includes:• Dragon Age: Inquisition
• The Descent
• Trespasser
• Jaws of Hakkon
$9.99
|75%
|DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ – Ultimate Edition
$16.49
|85%
|DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 – Extra Pass includes:• Extra Pack 2
• Extra Pack 1
$14.99
|50%
|DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 – Super Pass
$14.99
|50%
|DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT Deluxe Edition
$28.04
|67%
|Dungeons 3
$19.99
|50%
|Dying Light: The Following – Enhanced Edition includes:• Dying Light
• The Following
• The Bozak Horde
$11.99
|60%
|Empire of Sin – Premium Edition
$34.99
|50%
|Extinction
$5.99
|85%
|F1® 2021 Deluxe Edition
$29.99
|60%
|Fallout 4 Season Pass includes:• Automatron
• Wasteland Workshop
• Far Harbor
• Contraptions Workshop
• Vault-Tec Workshop
• Nuka-World
$13.99
|60%
|Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition includes:• Fallout 4
• Nuka-World
• Automatron
• Contraptions Workshop
• Far Harbor
• Wasteland Workshop
• Vault-Tec Workshop
$13.19
|67%
|Fallout 76: Steel Dawn Deluxe Edition
$23.99
|60%
|FAR CRY ANTHOLOGY BUNDLE includes:• Far Cry 3 Classic Edition
• Far Cry 5
• Far Cry 6
• Far Cry 4
$59.99
|60%
|Far Cry Insanity Bundle includes:• Far Cry 4
• Far Cry 3 Classic Edition
• Far Cry 5
$29.69
|67%
|Far Cry Primal
$11.54
|67%
|Far Cry® 5 Gold Edition + Far Cry ® New Dawn Deluxe Edition Bundle includes:• Far Cry 5
• Far Cry 3 Classic Edition
• Far Cry New Dawn
• Dead Living Zombies
• Hours of Darkness
• Lost on Mars
$32.49
|75%
|Far Cry® 6 Gold Edition
$59.99
|40%
|Far Cry® 6 Ultimate Edition
$71.99
|40%
|Far Cry New Dawn
$14.99
|70%
|Fast & Furious Crossroads
$27.99
|60%
|FIFA 22 Ultimate Edition Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S includes:• FIFA 22
• FIFA 22
$49.99
|50%
|FINAL FANTASY XV ROYAL EDITION includes:• Final Fantasy XV
• Final Fantasy XV Multiplayer: Comrades
• Episode Gladiolus
• Royal Pack
• Episode Ignis
• Episode Prompto
• Comrades Update
• Comrades
$17.49
|50%
|FINAL FANTASY XV Season Pass includes:• Final Fantasy XV Multiplayer: Comrades
• Episode Gladiolus
• Episode Prompto
• Episode Ignis
• Comrades
• Comrades Update
$7.49
|50%
|FOR HONOR : MARCHING FIRE EDITION includes:• For Honor
• Marching Fire
$12.49
|75%
|For Honor® Complete Edition includes:• For Honor
• Marching Fire
$24.99
|75%
|Forza Horizon 4 Car Pass
$11.99
|60%
|Forza Horizon 4 Deluxe Edition
$27.99
|65%
|Forza Horizon 4 Standard Edition
$19.79
|67%
|Forza Horizon 4 Ultimate Add-Ons Bundle includes:• Fortune Island
• LEGO Speed Champions
• LEGO Speed Champions Update
$19.99
|60%
|Forza Horizon 4 Ultimate Edition includes:• Forza Horizon 4
• Fortune Island
• LEGO Speed Champions
• LEGO Speed Champions Update
$34.99
|65%
|Forza Horizon 5 Deluxe Edition
$71.99
|10%
|Forza Horizon 5 Premium Edition
$89.99
|10%
|G.I. Joe: Operation Blackout – Digital Deluxe
$12.49
|75%
|Gears 5 Game of the Year Edition includes:• Gears 5
• Hivebusters
$14.99
|75%
|Gears of War: Ultimate Edition
$9.99
|50%
|Gears Triple Bundle includes:• Gears Tactics
• Gears 5
• Hivebusters
$19.99
|75%
|Generation Zero® – Resistance Bundle includes:• Generation Zero
• Alpine Unrest
• FNIX Rising
$19.99
|50%
|Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition
$14.99
|50%
|Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition & Great White Shark Card Bundle
$20.24
|55%
|Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition & Megalodon Shark Card Bundle
$35.99
|60%
|Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition includes:• Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas – The Definitive Edition
• Grand Theft Auto III – The Definitive Edition
• Grand Theft Auto: Vice City – The Definitive Edition
$47.99
|20%
|GRID Ultimate Edition includes:• GRID
• Season 2
• Season 3
• Season 1
$9.99
|75%
|Halo Wars 2: Complete Edition includes:• Halo Wars 2
• Commander Jerome Leader
• YapYap THE DESTROYER Leader
• Kinsano Leader
• Serina Leader
• Colony Leader
• Operation: Spearbreaker
• The Arbiter Leader
• Sergeant Johnson Leader
• Awakening the Nightmare
$14.99
|75%
|Halo Wars 2: Standard Edition
$9.99
|75%
|Halo: The Master Chief Collection includes:• Halo: The Master Chief Collection
• Halo 3: ODST
• Halo Reach: Campaign
$19.99
|50%
|HITMAN 3
$23.99
|60%
|HITMAN
$11.99
|60%
|HITMAN 3 Access Pass: HITMAN 2 Gold includes:• HITMAN 2
• HITMAN 2 Expansion
$19.99
|80%
|HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED™ – Collectors Edition
$48.99
|30%
|HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED™ – Collectors Edition – Xbox Series X|S includes:• Hot Wheels Unleashed
• Batman Expansion
$48.99
|30%
|HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED™ – Ultimate Stunt Edition
$62.99
|30%
|HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED™ – Ultimate Stunt Edition – Xbox Series X|S includes:• Hot Wheels Unleashed
• Batman Expansion
$62.99
|30%
|Hunt: Showdown
$14.99
|75%
|Hunting Simulator 2 – Bear Hunter Edition Xbox One
$23.99
|60%
|Hunting Simulator 2: Elite Edition Xbox One
$34.99
|50%
|Hunting Simulator 2: Elite Edition Xbox Series X|S
$34.99
|50%
|Immortals Fenyx Rising™ Gold Edition
$32.99
|67%
|Injustice™ 2 – Legendary Edition includes:• Injustice 2
• TMNT
• Darkseid
• Sub-Zero
• Raiden
• Enchantress
• Red Hood
• The Atom
• Black Manta
• Hellboy
• Starfire
$11.99
|80%
|It Takes Two
$19.99
|50%
|JUMP FORCE – Deluxe Edition
$8.99
|90%
|JUMP FORCE – Ultimate Edition
$14.99
|85%
|Jurassic World Evolution 2: Deluxe Edition
$55.99
|20%
|Just Dance® 2022 Deluxe Edition
$38.99
|35%
|Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition Complete
$26.99
|55%
|Killer Instinct: Definitive Edition includes:• Killer Instinct
• Killer Instinct Classic
• Killer Instinct 2 Classic
• Tusk
• Mira
• Gargos
• General RAAM
• Eyedol
• Hisako
• Aganos
• Maya
• Fulgore
• Aria
• TJ Combo
• Spinal
• Kan-Ra
• Cinder
• Riptor
• Shin Hisako
• Eagle
• Kilgore
$9.99
|75%
|Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning
$27.49
|50%
|LEGO® Batman™ 3: Beyond Gotham Deluxe Edition includes:• LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham
• Arrow Pack
• The Dark Knight Pack
• The Squad Pack
• Bizarro World Pack
• Batman 75th Pack
• Man of Steel Pack
$5.24
|85%
|LEGO® DC Super-Villains Deluxe Edition includes:• LEGO DC Super-Villains
• LEGO Aquaman Movie Level Pack 1
• LEGO Aquaman Movie Level Pack 2
• Batman: The Animated Series Level Pack
• LEGO Shazam! Movie Level Pack 1
• LEGO Shazam! Movie Level Pack 2
• Young Justice Level Pack
$11.24
|85%
|LEGO® Marvel Collection includes:• LEGO Marvel’s Avengers
• LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2
• LEGO Marvel Super Heroes
• Cloak And Dagger Character and Level Pack
• Captain Marvel Character & Level Pack
• Runaways Level and Character Pack
• Doctor Strange Character & Level Pack
• Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 2 Movie Level Pack
• Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Character & Level Pack
• Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War Movie Level Pack
• The Masters of Evil Character & Level Pack
• Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp Level Pack
• Black Panther Character & Level Pack
• Marvel’s Black Panther Movie Character and Level Pack
$11.99
|80%