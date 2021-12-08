Xbox Sales For This Week – Dec. 7 – 14

Xbox users have plenty of titles and extra content to check out this week. From Dec. 7 – 14, Gold and Silver members have discounts on 300+ titles. TrueAchievements has posted the full list of discounts for the sale. Here is part of it:

Xbox One – Bundles and Editions

Product Sale Price Discount 2K Ball N’ Brawl Bundle includes: • NBA 2K Playgrounds 2

• WWE 2K Battlegrounds $29.99

50% 8-Bit Armies includes: • 8-Bit RTS Series

• 8-Bit Armies $2.99

90% Beach Buggy Racing 2: Hot Wheels™ Edition includes: • Beach Buggy Racing 2: Island Adventure

• Hot Wheels Booster Pack $16.19

40% Borderlands 3: Next Level Edition $20.99

70% Borderlands 3: Ultimate Edition $39.99

60% Borderlands: The Handsome Collection includes: • Borderlands 2

• Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel $9.99

75% Capcom Arcade Stadium Pack 1: Dawn of the Arcade (’84 – ’88) $11.24

25% Capcom Arcade Stadium Pack 2: Arcade Revolution (’89 – ’92) $11.24

25% Capcom Arcade Stadium Pack 3: Arcade Evolution (’92 – ’01) $11.24

25% Diablo III: Eternal Collection includes: • Diablo III: Reaper of Souls – Ultimate Evil Edition

• Rise of the Necromancer $19.79

67% EA STAR WARS™ TRIPLE BUNDLE includes: • Star Wars: Squadrons

• Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

• Star Wars Battlefront II $35.99

60% FAR CRY 4 GOLD EDITION includes: • Far Cry 4

• Valley of the Yetis $11.54

67% Far Cry New Dawn $14.99

70% Far Cry®5 Gold Edition includes: • Far Cry 5

• Far Cry 3 Classic Edition

• Hours of Darkness

• Dead Living Zombies

• Lost on Mars $22.49

75% Flying Islands Games Bundle includes: • Mushroom Quest

• Aborigenus

• Pixel Gladiator $7.14

45% Grand Theft Auto V $23.99

60% Hasbro Family Fun Pack includes: • MONOPOLY Plus

• RISK

• TRIVIAL PURSUIT LIVE!

• Scrabble $11.99

70% Hasbro Family Fun Pack – Super Edition includes: • MONOPOLY Plus

• RISK

• TRIVIAL PURSUIT LIVE!

• Boggle

• Battleship

• Risk: Urban Assault $14.99

75% Hasbro Family Fun Pack Conquest Edition includes: • MONOPOLY Plus

• Scrabble

• Battleship

• Risk: Urban Assault $11.99

70% Hunt: Showdown $14.99

70% Mega Man Legacy Collection 1 & 2 Combo Pack includes: • Mega Man Legacy Collection

• Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 $14.99

50% MONOPOLY FAMILY FUN PACK includes: • MONOPOLY Plus

• MONOPOLY Deal $5.99

70% NASCAR Heat 4 – Gold Edition $8.99

55% Outbreak Co-Op Nightmares includes: • Outbreak: The New Nightmare

• Outbreak: Epidemic $12.49

50% Overcooked! + Overcooked! 2 includes: • Overcooked! 2

• Overcooked $8.74

75% Overcooked! 2 – Gourmet Edition includes: • Overcooked! 2

• Carnival of Chaos

• Night of the Hangry Horde

• Surf ‘n’ Turf

• Campfire Cook Off $16.97

65% Overcooked $5.37

75% Railway Empire – Complete Collection includes: • Railway Empire

• France

• The Great Lakes

• Mexico

• Great Britain & Ireland

• Crossing the Andes

• Down Under

• Northern Europe

• Germany $19.99

50% Rock ‘N Racing Bundle includes: • Rock ‘N Racing Off Road DX

• Grand Prix Rock ‘N Racing $2.99

75% Rocksmith 2014 Edition $5.99

70% Shape Up Gold Edition $11.24

75% Sid Meier’s Civilization® VI Anthology includes: • Sid Meier’s Civilization VI

• Khmer and Indonesia Civilization & Scenario Pack

• Babylon Pack

• Ethiopia Pack

• Byzantium & Gaul Pack

• Nubia Civilization & Scenario Pack

• Vietnam & Kublai Khan Pack

• Rise and Fall / Gathering Storm

• Maya & Gran Colombia Pack

• Portugal Pack $34.99

50% Sid Meier’s Civilization® VI Platinum Edition includes: • Sid Meier’s Civilization VI

• Nubia Civilization & Scenario Pack

• Khmer and Indonesia Civilization & Scenario Pack

• Rise and Fall / Gathering Storm $19.99 60% SONIC FORCES™ Digital Standard Edition includes: • Sonic Forces

• Episode Shadow $9.99

50% STAR WARS™ Battlefront™ Ultimate Edition includes: • Star Wars Battlefront

• Outer Rim

• Bespin

• Death Star

• Rogue One: Scarif $4.99

75% The Escapists & The Escapists: The Walking Dead includes: • The Escapists

• The Escapists: The Walking Dead $6.49

75% The Escapists + The Escapists 2 includes: • The Escapists

• The Escapists 2 $8.74

75% The Outer Worlds $47.99

40% The Sims™ 4 Bundle – Cats & Dogs, Parenthood, Toddler Stuff $24.99

50% The Sims™ 4 Bundle – City Living, Vampires, Vintage Glamour Stuff $24.99

50% The Sims™ 4 Bundle – Get to Work, Dine Out, Cool Kitchen Stuff $24.99

50% The Sims™ 4 Deluxe Party Edition $24.99

50% The Sims™ 4 Plus Cats & Dogs Bundle $24.99

50% The Sims™- Seasons, Jungle Adventure, Spooky Stuff $24.99

50% The Surge 1 & 2 – Dual Pack (Xbox) includes: • The Surge

• The Surge 2 $19.79

67% The Survivalists $9.44

65% Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands $19.99 75% Tracks – The Train Set Game: Toybox Bundle includes: • Tracks – The Train Set Game

• Sci-Fi Pack $7.09

67% UNO® Ultimate Edition $7.99

60% Unravel Yarny Bundle includes: • Unravel Two

• Unravel $7.49

75% Void Bastards $13.19

60% Worms Battlegrounds + Worms W.M.D includes: • Worms W.M.D.

• Worms Battlegrounds $8.74

75% WWE 2K20 $29.69

67% XCOM® 2 Digital Deluxe Edition includes: • XCOM 2

• Alien Hunters

• Shen’s Last Gift $11.24

85% Yooka-Laylee: Buddy Duo Bundle includes: • Yooka-Laylee

• Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair $15.74

65%

Xbox One Titles

Product Sale Price Discount 9 Monkeys of Shaolin $7.49

75% AereA $2.99

90% Aground $11.24

25% Alba: A Wildlife Adventure $13.99

30% An Airport for Aliens Currently Run by Dogs $14.99

25% ARCADE GAME SERIES: DIG DUG $1.99

50% ARCADE GAME SERIES: GALAGA $1.99

50% ARCADE GAME SERIES: Ms. Pac-Man $1.99

50% ARCADE GAME SERIES: Pac-Man $1.99

50% Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag $8.99

70% Assassin’s Creed Unity $8.99

70% Assassin’s Creed III Remastered $15.99

60% Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection $11.99

70% At Sundown: Shots in the Dark $4.99

75% Aven Colony $7.49

75% Beach Buggy Racing 2: Island Adventure $11.99

40% Bear With Me: The Lost Robots $0.99

80% Bee Simulator $11.99

70% BioShock 2 Remastered $9.99

50% BioShock Infinite: The Complete Edition $9.99

50% BioShock Remastered $9.99

50% Boggle $3.99

60% Bonkies $7.49

50% Brick Breaker $2.99

70% Buildings Have Feelings Too! $9.99

50% Bunny Factory $5.99

40% BUTCHER $2.99

70% Button City $14.99

25% Calico $8.99

25% Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Bundle $9.99

50% Cardpocalypse $9.99

60% Carnival Games $9.99

75% Cars 3: Driven to Win $5.99

85% Catlateral Damage: Remeowstered $11.99

20% CATTCH $6.49

35% Clouds & Sheep 2 $0.99

90% Conglomerate 451: Overloaded $6.99

30% ConnecTank $20.09

33% Cook, Serve, Delicious! 2!! $3.24

75% Cook, Serve, Delicious! 3?! $9.99

50% DAKAR 18 $2.49

90% de Blob $4.99

75% de Blob 2 $7.49

75% Defunct $0.99

90% Demetrios – The BIG Cynical Adventure $0.99

90% Disintegration $14.99

50% Do Not Feed the Monkeys $8.11

35% Dwarf Journey $3.89

35% Dynamite Fishing – World Games $0.99

80% El Hijo: A Wild West Tale $13.99

30% Evan’s Remains $4.89

30% Extinction $4.49

85% Faeria $4.99

75% Family Feud $14.99

50% Far Cry 3 Classic Edition $9.89

67% Far Cry® 4 $6.59

67% Farm for your Life $5.99

70% Farm Frenzy: Refreshed $7.49

25% Fearful Symmetry & The Cursed Prince $0.99

80% Flaskoman $3.24

35% Flockers $4.99

80% Fury Unleashed $7.99

60% Galaxy Champions TV $4.89

30% Get Packed: Fully Loaded $14.99

25% Gods Will Fall $9.99

60% Harvest Moon: Light of Hope Special Edition Complete $14.99

50% Harvest Moon: Mad Dash $9.99

50% Harvest Moon: One World $39.99

20% Help Will Come Tomorrow $5.99

70% Hungry Shark World $4.99

50% Hyposphere: Rebirth $3.59

40% Jeopardy! $4.99

75% Katamari Damacy Reroll $9.89

67% KONA $2.99

80% Legends of Ethernal $4.99

75% LEGO Marvel Super Heroes $4.99

75% LEGO The Hobbit $4.99

75% Let’s Sing 2021 $23.99

40% Let’s Sing Country $31.49

30% Let’s Sing Queen $23.99

40% Life of Fly 2 $6.99

30% Mahjong Adventure DX $3.99

50% Marble Duel $4.99

50% Marenian Tavern Story: Patty and the Hungry God $10.99

45% Maximum Football 2018 $1.69

90% Maximum Football 2019 $2.49

75% Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 $9.99

50% Mega Man Legacy Collection $5.99

60% Mickey Storm and the Cursed Mask $10.79

40% Mighty No. 9 $3.99

80% MONOPOLY Deal $1.49

70% MotoGP 19 $4.49

85% MXGP3 – The Official Motocross Videogame $4.49

85% My Little Riding Champion $10.49

70% NAMCO MUSEUM ARCHIVES Vol 1 $4.99

75% NAMCO MUSEUM ARCHIVES Vol 2 $4.99

75% NASCAR Heat 4 $5.99

60% Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition $19.99

60% Nine Witches: Family Disruption $9.99

50% Out of Space: Couch Edition $5.99

40% Oxenfree $3.99

60% Pac-Man 256 $2.49

50% Pac-Man Championship Edition 2 $5.19

60% Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy $20.09

33% Phoenotopia: Awakening $13.99

30% PHOGS! $18.74

25% Pikuniku $3.24

75% Pile Up! Box by Box $11.99

20% Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville $4.49

85% Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2 $3.99

80% Potata: fairy flower $8.99

40% Premium Pool Arena $2.99

70% Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 $15.99

60% RAD $4.99

75% Rayman Legends $4.99

75% Redout: Lightspeed Edition $11.99

70% Relicta $5.99

70% REUS $1.49

90% RIDE $3.99

90% Ride 2 $4.49

85% RISK $5.99

60% Risk: Urban Assault $7.49

50% Rock ‘N Racing Off Road DX $1.99

75% Rock of Ages II: Bigger and Boulder $2.99

80% Rune Factory 4 Special $26.99

10% Ruvato: Original Complex $7.49

50% Sam & Max Save the World $14.99

25% Scrabble $9.74

35% Scribblenauts: Showdown $3.99

90% Shadow Gangs $17.99

25% Shape Up $4.99

75% Sleepin’ Deeply $2.99

50% Sonic Mania $9.99

50% South Park: The Stick of Truth $9.89

67% Space Hulk: Tactics $5.99

60% Spacebase Startopia $24.99

50% Sparkle 2 $2.39

70% Spiderhuman Shooter $1.99

80% Spitlings $7.49

50% Splash Blast Panic $4.49

70% SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated $17.99

40% Spy Chameleon $2.49

50% Star Crossed $4.99

50% Storm Boy $1.19

80% Stunt Kite Party $0.99

90% Styx: Shards of Darkness $4.99

75% Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD $14.99

50% Super Party Sports: Football $0.99

80% Tangle Tower $13.99

30% Team Sonic Racing $14.99

50% The Disney Afternoon Collection $4.99

75% The Fisherman – Fishing Planet $11.99

70% The Last Campfire $5.99

60% The LEGO Movie Videogame $4.99

75% The Sims™ 4 $5.99

85% The Suicide of Rachel Foster $3.99

80% The Technomancer $3.99

60% The Unicorn Princess $8.99

70% Titan Chaser $3.74

25% Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint $14.99

75% Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 $8.99

70% Tracks – The Train Set Game $6.59

67% Trials Rising $5.99

70% TRIVIAL PURSUIT LIVE! $5.99

60% Troll and I $2.49

75% Tyler: Model 005 $1.99

80% Unbox: Newbie’s Adventure $5.99

80% UnMetal $12.99

35% UNO® $3.99

60% Urban Trial Tricky Deluxe Edition $11.99

40% War Tech Fighters $9.99

50% Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Heart of the Forest $8.99

40% Wheel Of Fortune $7.99

60% Where the Bees Make Honey $1.99

80% Wind Peaks $8.99

40% Windbound $8.99

70% Wintermoor Tactics Club $7.99

60% Wuppo $1.99

90% XCOM® 2 $5.99

90% Xenon Valkyrie+ $0.99

90% Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles $14.99

50%



