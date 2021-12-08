Xbox Sales For This Week – Dec. 7 – 14

By
Sean Farlow
-

Xbox users have plenty of titles and extra content to check out this week. From Dec. 7 – 14, Gold and Silver members have discounts on 300+ titles. TrueAchievements has posted the full list of discounts for the sale. Here is part of it:

Xbox One – Bundles and Editions

ProductSale PriceDiscount
2K Ball N’ Brawl Bundle includes:• NBA 2K Playgrounds 2
• WWE 2K Battlegrounds		$29.99
50%
8-Bit Armies includes:• 8-Bit RTS Series
• 8-Bit Armies
$2.99
90%
Beach Buggy Racing 2: Hot Wheels™ Edition includes:• Beach Buggy Racing 2: Island Adventure
• Hot Wheels Booster Pack
$16.19
40%
Borderlands 3: Next Level Edition$20.99
70%
Borderlands 3: Ultimate Edition$39.99
60%
Borderlands: The Handsome Collection includes:• Borderlands 2
• Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel		$9.99
75%
Capcom Arcade Stadium Pack 1: Dawn of the Arcade (’84 – ’88)
$11.24
25%
Capcom Arcade Stadium Pack 2: Arcade Revolution (’89 – ’92)
$11.24
25%
Capcom Arcade Stadium Pack 3: Arcade Evolution (’92 – ’01)
$11.24
25%
Diablo III: Eternal Collection includes:• Diablo III: Reaper of Souls – Ultimate Evil Edition
• Rise of the Necromancer		$19.79
67%
EA STAR WARS™ TRIPLE BUNDLE includes:• Star Wars: Squadrons
• Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
• Star Wars Battlefront II
$35.99
60%
FAR CRY 4 GOLD EDITION includes:• Far Cry 4
• Valley of the Yetis		$11.54
67%
Far Cry New Dawn$14.99
70%
Far Cry®5 Gold Edition includes:• Far Cry 5
• Far Cry 3 Classic Edition
• Hours of Darkness
• Dead Living Zombies
• Lost on Mars		$22.49
75%
Flying Islands Games Bundle includes:• Mushroom Quest
• Aborigenus
• Pixel Gladiator		$7.14
45%
Grand Theft Auto V$23.99
60%
Hasbro Family Fun Pack includes:• MONOPOLY Plus
• RISK
• TRIVIAL PURSUIT LIVE!
• Scrabble
$11.99
70%
Hasbro Family Fun Pack – Super Edition includes:• MONOPOLY Plus
• RISK
• TRIVIAL PURSUIT LIVE!
• Boggle
• Battleship
• Risk: Urban Assault
$14.99
75%
Hasbro Family Fun Pack Conquest Edition includes:• MONOPOLY Plus
• Scrabble
• Battleship
• Risk: Urban Assault
$11.99
70%
Hunt: Showdown$14.99
70%
Mega Man Legacy Collection 1 & 2 Combo Pack includes:• Mega Man Legacy Collection
• Mega Man Legacy Collection 2
$14.99
50%
MONOPOLY FAMILY FUN PACK includes:• MONOPOLY Plus
• MONOPOLY Deal
$5.99
70%
NASCAR Heat 4 – Gold Edition
$8.99
55%
Outbreak Co-Op Nightmares includes:• Outbreak: The New Nightmare
• Outbreak: Epidemic
$12.49
50%
Overcooked! + Overcooked! 2 includes:• Overcooked! 2
• Overcooked
$8.74
75%
Overcooked! 2 – Gourmet Edition includes:• Overcooked! 2
• Carnival of Chaos
• Night of the Hangry Horde
• Surf ‘n’ Turf
• Campfire Cook Off
$16.97
65%
Overcooked
$5.37
75%
Railway Empire – Complete Collection includes:• Railway Empire
• France
• The Great Lakes
• Mexico
• Great Britain & Ireland
• Crossing the Andes
• Down Under
• Northern Europe
• Germany
$19.99
50%
Rock ‘N Racing Bundle includes:• Rock ‘N Racing Off Road DX
• Grand Prix Rock ‘N Racing
$2.99
75%
Rocksmith 2014 Edition
$5.99
70%
Shape Up Gold Edition
$11.24
75%
Sid Meier’s Civilization® VI Anthology includes:• Sid Meier’s Civilization VI
• Khmer and Indonesia Civilization & Scenario Pack
• Babylon Pack
• Ethiopia Pack
• Byzantium & Gaul Pack
• Nubia Civilization & Scenario Pack
• Vietnam & Kublai Khan Pack
• Rise and Fall / Gathering Storm
• Maya & Gran Colombia Pack
• Portugal Pack		$34.99
50%
Sid Meier’s Civilization® VI Platinum Edition includes:• Sid Meier’s Civilization VI
• Nubia Civilization & Scenario Pack
• Khmer and Indonesia Civilization & Scenario Pack
• Rise and Fall / Gathering Storm		$19.9960%
SONIC FORCES™ Digital Standard Edition includes:• Sonic Forces
• Episode Shadow
$9.99
50%
STAR WARS™ Battlefront™ Ultimate Edition includes:• Star Wars Battlefront
• Outer Rim
• Bespin
• Death Star
• Rogue One: Scarif
$4.99
75%
The Escapists & The Escapists: The Walking Dead includes:• The Escapists
• The Escapists: The Walking Dead
$6.49
75%
The Escapists + The Escapists 2 includes:• The Escapists
• The Escapists 2
$8.74
75%
The Outer Worlds$47.99
40%
The Sims™ 4 Bundle – Cats & Dogs, Parenthood, Toddler Stuff
$24.99
50%
The Sims™ 4 Bundle – City Living, Vampires, Vintage Glamour Stuff
$24.99
50%
The Sims™ 4 Bundle – Get to Work, Dine Out, Cool Kitchen Stuff
$24.99
50%
The Sims™ 4 Deluxe Party Edition
$24.99
50%
The Sims™ 4 Plus Cats & Dogs Bundle
$24.99
50%
The Sims™- Seasons, Jungle Adventure, Spooky Stuff
$24.99
50%
The Surge 1 & 2 – Dual Pack (Xbox) includes:• The Surge
• The Surge 2		$19.79
67%
The Survivalists
$9.44
65%
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands$19.9975%
Tracks – The Train Set Game: Toybox Bundle includes:• Tracks – The Train Set Game
• Sci-Fi Pack
$7.09
67%
UNO® Ultimate Edition
$7.99
60%
Unravel Yarny Bundle includes:• Unravel Two
• Unravel
$7.49
75%
Void Bastards$13.19
60%
Worms Battlegrounds + Worms W.M.D includes:• Worms W.M.D.
• Worms Battlegrounds
$8.74
75%
WWE 2K20$29.69
67%
XCOM® 2 Digital Deluxe Edition includes:• XCOM 2
• Alien Hunters
• Shen’s Last Gift		$11.24
85%
Yooka-Laylee: Buddy Duo Bundle includes:• Yooka-Laylee
• Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair
$15.74
65%

 

Xbox One Titles

ProductSale PriceDiscount
9 Monkeys of Shaolin
$7.49
75%
AereA
$2.99
90%
Aground
$11.24
25%
Alba: A Wildlife Adventure
$13.99
30%
An Airport for Aliens Currently Run by Dogs
$14.99
25%
ARCADE GAME SERIES: DIG DUG
$1.99
50%
ARCADE GAME SERIES: GALAGA
$1.99
50%
ARCADE GAME SERIES: Ms. Pac-Man
$1.99
50%
ARCADE GAME SERIES: Pac-Man
$1.99
50%
Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag$8.99
70%
Assassin’s Creed Unity$8.99
70%
Assassin’s Creed III Remastered$15.99
60%
Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection$11.99
70%
At Sundown: Shots in the Dark$4.99
75%
Aven Colony
$7.49
75%
Beach Buggy Racing 2: Island Adventure
$11.99
40%
Bear With Me: The Lost Robots
$0.99
80%
Bee Simulator
$11.99
70%
BioShock 2 Remastered$9.99
50%
BioShock Infinite: The Complete Edition$9.99
50%
BioShock Remastered$9.99
50%
Boggle
$3.99
60%
Bonkies
$7.49
50%
Brick Breaker
$2.99
70%
Buildings Have Feelings Too!
$9.99
50%
Bunny Factory$5.99
40%
BUTCHER
$2.99
70%
Button City
$14.99
25%
Calico
$8.99
25%
Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Bundle
$9.99
50%
Cardpocalypse$9.99
60%
Carnival Games$9.99
75%
Cars 3: Driven to Win
$5.99
85%
Catlateral Damage: Remeowstered
$11.99
20%
CATTCH
$6.49
35%
Clouds & Sheep 2
$0.99
90%
Conglomerate 451: Overloaded$6.99
30%
ConnecTank
$20.09
33%
Cook, Serve, Delicious! 2!!
$3.24
75%
Cook, Serve, Delicious! 3?!
$9.99
50%
DAKAR 18
$2.49
90%
de Blob
$4.99
75%
de Blob 2
$7.49
75%
Defunct
$0.99
90%
Demetrios – The BIG Cynical Adventure
$0.99
90%
Disintegration$14.99
50%
Do Not Feed the Monkeys$8.11
35%
Dwarf Journey
$3.89
35%
Dynamite Fishing – World Games
$0.99
80%
El Hijo: A Wild West Tale
$13.99
30%
Evan’s Remains
$4.89
30%
Extinction
$4.49
85%
Faeria$4.99
75%
Family Feud
$14.99
50%
Far Cry 3 Classic Edition$9.89
67%
Far Cry® 4$6.59
67%
Farm for your Life
$5.99
70%
Farm Frenzy: Refreshed$7.49
25%
Fearful Symmetry & The Cursed Prince
$0.99
80%
Flaskoman
$3.24
35%
Flockers
$4.99
80%
Fury Unleashed
$7.99
60%
Galaxy Champions TV
$4.89
30%
Get Packed: Fully Loaded
$14.99
25%
Gods Will Fall
$9.99
60%
Harvest Moon: Light of Hope Special Edition Complete
$14.99
50%
Harvest Moon: Mad Dash
$9.99
50%
Harvest Moon: One World
$39.99
20%
Help Will Come Tomorrow$5.99
70%
Hungry Shark World
$4.99
50%
Hyposphere: Rebirth
$3.59
40%
Jeopardy!
$4.99
75%
Katamari Damacy Reroll
$9.89
67%
KONA
$2.99
80%
Legends of Ethernal
$4.99
75%
LEGO Marvel Super Heroes
$4.99
75%
LEGO The Hobbit
$4.99
75%
Let’s Sing 2021
$23.99
40%
Let’s Sing Country
$31.49
30%
Let’s Sing Queen
$23.99
40%
Life of Fly 2
$6.99
30%
Mahjong Adventure DX
$3.99
50%
Marble Duel
$4.99
50%
Marenian Tavern Story: Patty and the Hungry God
$10.99
45%
Maximum Football 2018
$1.69
90%
Maximum Football 2019
$2.49
75%
Mega Man Legacy Collection 2
$9.99
50%
Mega Man Legacy Collection
$5.99
60%
Mickey Storm and the Cursed Mask$10.79
40%
Mighty No. 9
$3.99
80%
MONOPOLY Deal
$1.49
70%
MotoGP 19
$4.49
85%
MXGP3 – The Official Motocross Videogame
$4.49
85%
My Little Riding Champion
$10.49
70%
NAMCO MUSEUM ARCHIVES Vol 1
$4.99
75%
NAMCO MUSEUM ARCHIVES Vol 2
$4.99
75%
NASCAR Heat 4
$5.99
60%
Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition
$19.99
60%
Nine Witches: Family Disruption
$9.99
50%
Out of Space: Couch Edition
$5.99
40%
Oxenfree
$3.99
60%
Pac-Man 256
$2.49
50%
Pac-Man Championship Edition 2
$5.19
60%
Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy
$20.09
33%
Phoenotopia: Awakening
$13.99
30%
PHOGS!
$18.74
25%
Pikuniku
$3.24
75%
Pile Up! Box by Box
$11.99
20%
Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville
$4.49
85%
Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2
$3.99
80%
Potata: fairy flower
$8.99
40%
Premium Pool Arena
$2.99
70%
Puyo Puyo Tetris 2
$15.99
60%
RAD
$4.99
75%
Rayman Legends$4.99
75%
Redout: Lightspeed Edition
$11.99
70%
Relicta
$5.99
70%
REUS
$1.49
90%
RIDE
$3.99
90%
Ride 2
$4.49
85%
RISK
$5.99
60%
Risk: Urban Assault
$7.49
50%
Rock ‘N Racing Off Road DX
$1.99
75%
Rock of Ages II: Bigger and Boulder
$2.99
80%
Rune Factory 4 Special
$26.99
10%
Ruvato: Original Complex$7.49
50%
Sam & Max Save the World$14.99
25%
Scrabble
$9.74
35%
Scribblenauts: Showdown
$3.99
90%
Shadow Gangs
$17.99
25%
Shape Up
$4.99
75%
Sleepin’ Deeply
$2.99
50%
Sonic Mania
$9.99
50%
South Park: The Stick of Truth$9.89
67%
Space Hulk: Tactics$5.99
60%
Spacebase Startopia
$24.99
50%
Sparkle 2
$2.39
70%
Spiderhuman Shooter
$1.99
80%
Spitlings
$7.49
50%
Splash Blast Panic$4.49
70%
SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated
$17.99
40%
Spy Chameleon
$2.49
50%
Star Crossed$4.99
50%
Storm Boy
$1.19
80%
Stunt Kite Party
$0.99
90%
Styx: Shards of Darkness$4.99
75%
Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD
$14.99
50%
Super Party Sports: Football
$0.99
80%
Tangle Tower$13.99
30%
Team Sonic Racing
$14.99
50%
The Disney Afternoon Collection
$4.99
75%
The Fisherman – Fishing Planet
$11.99
70%
The Last Campfire
$5.99
60%
The LEGO Movie Videogame
$4.99
75%
The Sims™ 4
$5.99
85%
The Suicide of Rachel Foster
$3.99
80%
The Technomancer$3.99
60%
The Unicorn Princess
$8.99
70%
Titan Chaser
$3.74
25%
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint$14.99
75%
Tom Clancy’s The Division 2$8.99
70%
Tracks – The Train Set Game
$6.59
67%
Trials Rising
$5.99
70%
TRIVIAL PURSUIT LIVE!
$5.99
60%
Troll and I
$2.49
75%
Tyler: Model 005
$1.99
80%
Unbox: Newbie’s Adventure
$5.99
80%
UnMetal$12.99
35%
UNO®
$3.99
60%
Urban Trial Tricky Deluxe Edition
$11.99
40%
War Tech Fighters
$9.99
50%
Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Heart of the Forest
$8.99
40%
Wheel Of Fortune
$7.99
60%
Where the Bees Make Honey
$1.99
80%
Wind Peaks$8.99
40%
Windbound
$8.99
70%
Wintermoor Tactics Club$7.99
60%
Wuppo
$1.99
90%
XCOM® 2$5.99
90%
Xenon Valkyrie+
$0.99
90%
Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles
$14.99
50%



