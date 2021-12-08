Xbox Sales For This Week – Dec. 7 – 14

Xbox users have plenty of titles and extra content to check out this week. From Dec. 7 – 14, Gold and Silver members have discounts on 300+ titles. TrueAchievements has posted the full list of discounts for the sale. Here is part of it:
Xbox One – Bundles and Editions
|Product
|Sale Price
|Discount
|2K Ball N’ Brawl Bundle includes:• NBA 2K Playgrounds 2
• WWE 2K Battlegrounds
|$29.99
|50%
|8-Bit Armies includes:• 8-Bit RTS Series
• 8-Bit Armies
$2.99
|90%
|Beach Buggy Racing 2: Hot Wheels™ Edition includes:• Beach Buggy Racing 2: Island Adventure
• Hot Wheels Booster Pack
$16.19
|40%
|Borderlands 3: Next Level Edition
|$20.99
|70%
|Borderlands 3: Ultimate Edition
|$39.99
|60%
|Borderlands: The Handsome Collection includes:• Borderlands 2
• Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel
|$9.99
|75%
|Capcom Arcade Stadium Pack 1: Dawn of the Arcade (’84 – ’88)
$11.24
|25%
|Capcom Arcade Stadium Pack 2: Arcade Revolution (’89 – ’92)
$11.24
|25%
|Capcom Arcade Stadium Pack 3: Arcade Evolution (’92 – ’01)
$11.24
|25%
|Diablo III: Eternal Collection includes:• Diablo III: Reaper of Souls – Ultimate Evil Edition
• Rise of the Necromancer
|$19.79
|67%
|EA STAR WARS™ TRIPLE BUNDLE includes:• Star Wars: Squadrons
• Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
• Star Wars Battlefront II
$35.99
|60%
|FAR CRY 4 GOLD EDITION includes:• Far Cry 4
• Valley of the Yetis
|$11.54
|67%
|Far Cry New Dawn
|$14.99
|70%
|Far Cry®5 Gold Edition includes:• Far Cry 5
• Far Cry 3 Classic Edition
• Hours of Darkness
• Dead Living Zombies
• Lost on Mars
|$22.49
|75%
|Flying Islands Games Bundle includes:• Mushroom Quest
• Aborigenus
• Pixel Gladiator
|$7.14
|45%
|Grand Theft Auto V
|$23.99
|60%
|Hasbro Family Fun Pack includes:• MONOPOLY Plus
• RISK
• TRIVIAL PURSUIT LIVE!
• Scrabble
$11.99
|70%
|Hasbro Family Fun Pack – Super Edition includes:• MONOPOLY Plus
• RISK
• TRIVIAL PURSUIT LIVE!
• Boggle
• Battleship
• Risk: Urban Assault
$14.99
|75%
|Hasbro Family Fun Pack Conquest Edition includes:• MONOPOLY Plus
• Scrabble
• Battleship
• Risk: Urban Assault
$11.99
|70%
|Hunt: Showdown
|$14.99
|70%
|Mega Man Legacy Collection 1 & 2 Combo Pack includes:• Mega Man Legacy Collection
• Mega Man Legacy Collection 2
$14.99
|50%
|MONOPOLY FAMILY FUN PACK includes:• MONOPOLY Plus
• MONOPOLY Deal
$5.99
|70%
|NASCAR Heat 4 – Gold Edition
$8.99
|55%
|Outbreak Co-Op Nightmares includes:• Outbreak: The New Nightmare
• Outbreak: Epidemic
$12.49
|50%
|Overcooked! + Overcooked! 2 includes:• Overcooked! 2
• Overcooked
$8.74
|75%
|Overcooked! 2 – Gourmet Edition includes:• Overcooked! 2
• Carnival of Chaos
• Night of the Hangry Horde
• Surf ‘n’ Turf
• Campfire Cook Off
$16.97
|65%
|Overcooked
$5.37
|75%
|Railway Empire – Complete Collection includes:• Railway Empire
• France
• The Great Lakes
• Mexico
• Great Britain & Ireland
• Crossing the Andes
• Down Under
• Northern Europe
• Germany
$19.99
|50%
|Rock ‘N Racing Bundle includes:• Rock ‘N Racing Off Road DX
• Grand Prix Rock ‘N Racing
$2.99
|75%
|Rocksmith 2014 Edition
$5.99
|70%
|Shape Up Gold Edition
$11.24
|75%
|Sid Meier’s Civilization® VI Anthology includes:• Sid Meier’s Civilization VI
• Khmer and Indonesia Civilization & Scenario Pack
• Babylon Pack
• Ethiopia Pack
• Byzantium & Gaul Pack
• Nubia Civilization & Scenario Pack
• Vietnam & Kublai Khan Pack
• Rise and Fall / Gathering Storm
• Maya & Gran Colombia Pack
• Portugal Pack
|$34.99
|50%
|Sid Meier’s Civilization® VI Platinum Edition includes:• Sid Meier’s Civilization VI
• Nubia Civilization & Scenario Pack
• Khmer and Indonesia Civilization & Scenario Pack
• Rise and Fall / Gathering Storm
|$19.99
|60%
|SONIC FORCES™ Digital Standard Edition includes:• Sonic Forces
• Episode Shadow
$9.99
|50%
|STAR WARS™ Battlefront™ Ultimate Edition includes:• Star Wars Battlefront
• Outer Rim
• Bespin
• Death Star
• Rogue One: Scarif
$4.99
|75%
|The Escapists & The Escapists: The Walking Dead includes:• The Escapists
• The Escapists: The Walking Dead
$6.49
|75%
|The Escapists + The Escapists 2 includes:• The Escapists
• The Escapists 2
$8.74
|75%
|The Outer Worlds
|$47.99
|40%
|The Sims™ 4 Bundle – Cats & Dogs, Parenthood, Toddler Stuff
$24.99
|50%
|The Sims™ 4 Bundle – City Living, Vampires, Vintage Glamour Stuff
$24.99
|50%
|The Sims™ 4 Bundle – Get to Work, Dine Out, Cool Kitchen Stuff
$24.99
|50%
|The Sims™ 4 Deluxe Party Edition
$24.99
|50%
|The Sims™ 4 Plus Cats & Dogs Bundle
$24.99
|50%
|The Sims™- Seasons, Jungle Adventure, Spooky Stuff
$24.99
|50%
|The Surge 1 & 2 – Dual Pack (Xbox) includes:• The Surge
• The Surge 2
|$19.79
|67%
|The Survivalists
$9.44
|65%
|Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands
|$19.99
|75%
|Tracks – The Train Set Game: Toybox Bundle includes:• Tracks – The Train Set Game
• Sci-Fi Pack
$7.09
|67%
|UNO® Ultimate Edition
$7.99
|60%
|Unravel Yarny Bundle includes:• Unravel Two
• Unravel
$7.49
|75%
|Void Bastards
|$13.19
|60%
|Worms Battlegrounds + Worms W.M.D includes:• Worms W.M.D.
• Worms Battlegrounds
$8.74
|75%
|WWE 2K20
|$29.69
|67%
|XCOM® 2 Digital Deluxe Edition includes:• XCOM 2
• Alien Hunters
• Shen’s Last Gift
|$11.24
|85%
|Yooka-Laylee: Buddy Duo Bundle includes:• Yooka-Laylee
• Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair
$15.74
|65%
Xbox One Titles
|Product
|Sale Price
|Discount
|9 Monkeys of Shaolin
$7.49
|75%
|AereA
$2.99
|90%
|Aground
$11.24
|25%
|Alba: A Wildlife Adventure
$13.99
|30%
|An Airport for Aliens Currently Run by Dogs
$14.99
|25%
|ARCADE GAME SERIES: DIG DUG
$1.99
|50%
|ARCADE GAME SERIES: GALAGA
$1.99
|50%
|ARCADE GAME SERIES: Ms. Pac-Man
$1.99
|50%
|ARCADE GAME SERIES: Pac-Man
$1.99
|50%
|Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag
|$8.99
|70%
|Assassin’s Creed Unity
|$8.99
|70%
|Assassin’s Creed III Remastered
|$15.99
|60%
|Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection
|$11.99
|70%
|At Sundown: Shots in the Dark
|$4.99
|75%
|Aven Colony
$7.49
|75%
|Beach Buggy Racing 2: Island Adventure
$11.99
|40%
|Bear With Me: The Lost Robots
$0.99
|80%
|Bee Simulator
$11.99
|70%
|BioShock 2 Remastered
|$9.99
|50%
|BioShock Infinite: The Complete Edition
|$9.99
|50%
|BioShock Remastered
|$9.99
|50%
|Boggle
$3.99
|60%
|Bonkies
$7.49
|50%
|Brick Breaker
$2.99
|70%
|Buildings Have Feelings Too!
$9.99
|50%
|Bunny Factory
|$5.99
|40%
|BUTCHER
$2.99
|70%
|Button City
$14.99
|25%
|Calico
$8.99
|25%
|Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Bundle
$9.99
|50%
|Cardpocalypse
|$9.99
|60%
|Carnival Games
|$9.99
|75%
|Cars 3: Driven to Win
$5.99
|85%
|Catlateral Damage: Remeowstered
$11.99
|20%
|CATTCH
$6.49
|35%
|Clouds & Sheep 2
$0.99
|90%
|Conglomerate 451: Overloaded
|$6.99
|30%
|ConnecTank
$20.09
|33%
|Cook, Serve, Delicious! 2!!
$3.24
|75%
|Cook, Serve, Delicious! 3?!
$9.99
|50%
|DAKAR 18
$2.49
|90%
|de Blob
$4.99
|75%
|de Blob 2
$7.49
|75%
|Defunct
$0.99
|90%
|Demetrios – The BIG Cynical Adventure
$0.99
|90%
|Disintegration
|$14.99
|50%
|Do Not Feed the Monkeys
|$8.11
|35%
|Dwarf Journey
$3.89
|35%
|Dynamite Fishing – World Games
$0.99
|80%
|El Hijo: A Wild West Tale
$13.99
|30%
|Evan’s Remains
$4.89
|30%
|Extinction
$4.49
|85%
|Faeria
|$4.99
|75%
|Family Feud
$14.99
|50%
|Far Cry 3 Classic Edition
|$9.89
|67%
|Far Cry® 4
|$6.59
|67%
|Farm for your Life
$5.99
|70%
|Farm Frenzy: Refreshed
|$7.49
|25%
|Fearful Symmetry & The Cursed Prince
$0.99
|80%
|Flaskoman
$3.24
|35%
|Flockers
$4.99
|80%
|Fury Unleashed
$7.99
|60%
|Galaxy Champions TV
$4.89
|30%
|Get Packed: Fully Loaded
$14.99
|25%
|Gods Will Fall
$9.99
|60%
|Harvest Moon: Light of Hope Special Edition Complete
$14.99
|50%
|Harvest Moon: Mad Dash
$9.99
|50%
|Harvest Moon: One World
$39.99
|20%
|Help Will Come Tomorrow
|$5.99
|70%
|Hungry Shark World
$4.99
|50%
|Hyposphere: Rebirth
$3.59
|40%
|Jeopardy!
$4.99
|75%
|Katamari Damacy Reroll
$9.89
|67%
|KONA
$2.99
|80%
|Legends of Ethernal
$4.99
|75%
|LEGO Marvel Super Heroes
$4.99
|75%
|LEGO The Hobbit
$4.99
|75%
|Let’s Sing 2021
$23.99
|40%
|Let’s Sing Country
$31.49
|30%
|Let’s Sing Queen
$23.99
|40%
|Life of Fly 2
$6.99
|30%
|Mahjong Adventure DX
$3.99
|50%
|Marble Duel
$4.99
|50%
|Marenian Tavern Story: Patty and the Hungry God
$10.99
|45%
|Maximum Football 2018
$1.69
|90%
|Maximum Football 2019
$2.49
|75%
|Mega Man Legacy Collection 2
$9.99
|50%
|Mega Man Legacy Collection
$5.99
|60%
|Mickey Storm and the Cursed Mask
|$10.79
|40%
|Mighty No. 9
$3.99
|80%
|MONOPOLY Deal
$1.49
|70%
|MotoGP 19
$4.49
|85%
|MXGP3 – The Official Motocross Videogame
$4.49
|85%
|My Little Riding Champion
$10.49
|70%
|NAMCO MUSEUM ARCHIVES Vol 1
$4.99
|75%
|NAMCO MUSEUM ARCHIVES Vol 2
$4.99
|75%
|NASCAR Heat 4
$5.99
|60%
|Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition
$19.99
|60%
|Nine Witches: Family Disruption
$9.99
|50%
|Out of Space: Couch Edition
$5.99
|40%
|Oxenfree
$3.99
|60%
|Pac-Man 256
$2.49
|50%
|Pac-Man Championship Edition 2
$5.19
|60%
|Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy
$20.09
|33%
|Phoenotopia: Awakening
$13.99
|30%
|PHOGS!
$18.74
|25%
|Pikuniku
$3.24
|75%
|Pile Up! Box by Box
$11.99
|20%
|Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville
$4.49
|85%
|Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2
$3.99
|80%
|Potata: fairy flower
$8.99
|40%
|Premium Pool Arena
$2.99
|70%
|Puyo Puyo Tetris 2
$15.99
|60%
|RAD
$4.99
|75%
|Rayman Legends
|$4.99
|75%
|Redout: Lightspeed Edition
$11.99
|70%
|Relicta
$5.99
|70%
|REUS
$1.49
|90%
|RIDE
$3.99
|90%
|Ride 2
$4.49
|85%
|RISK
$5.99
|60%
|Risk: Urban Assault
$7.49
|50%
|Rock ‘N Racing Off Road DX
$1.99
|75%
|Rock of Ages II: Bigger and Boulder
$2.99
|80%
|Rune Factory 4 Special
$26.99
|10%
|Ruvato: Original Complex
|$7.49
|50%
|Sam & Max Save the World
|$14.99
|25%
|Scrabble
$9.74
|35%
|Scribblenauts: Showdown
$3.99
|90%
|Shadow Gangs
$17.99
|25%
|Shape Up
$4.99
|75%
|Sleepin’ Deeply
$2.99
|50%
|Sonic Mania
$9.99
|50%
|South Park: The Stick of Truth
|$9.89
|67%
|Space Hulk: Tactics
|$5.99
|60%
|Spacebase Startopia
$24.99
|50%
|Sparkle 2
$2.39
|70%
|Spiderhuman Shooter
$1.99
|80%
|Spitlings
$7.49
|50%
|Splash Blast Panic
|$4.49
|70%
|SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated
$17.99
|40%
|Spy Chameleon
$2.49
|50%
|Star Crossed
|$4.99
|50%
|Storm Boy
$1.19
|80%
|Stunt Kite Party
$0.99
|90%
|Styx: Shards of Darkness
|$4.99
|75%
|Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD
$14.99
|50%
|Super Party Sports: Football
$0.99
|80%
|Tangle Tower
|$13.99
|30%
|Team Sonic Racing
$14.99
|50%
|The Disney Afternoon Collection
$4.99
|75%
|The Fisherman – Fishing Planet
$11.99
|70%
|The Last Campfire
$5.99
|60%
|The LEGO Movie Videogame
$4.99
|75%
|The Sims™ 4
$5.99
|85%
|The Suicide of Rachel Foster
$3.99
|80%
|The Technomancer
|$3.99
|60%
|The Unicorn Princess
$8.99
|70%
|Titan Chaser
$3.74
|25%
|Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint
|$14.99
|75%
|Tom Clancy’s The Division 2
|$8.99
|70%
|Tracks – The Train Set Game
$6.59
|67%
|Trials Rising
$5.99
|70%
|TRIVIAL PURSUIT LIVE!
$5.99
|60%
|Troll and I
$2.49
|75%
|Tyler: Model 005
$1.99
|80%
|Unbox: Newbie’s Adventure
$5.99
|80%
|UnMetal
|$12.99
|35%
|UNO®
$3.99
|60%
|Urban Trial Tricky Deluxe Edition
$11.99
|40%
|War Tech Fighters
$9.99
|50%
|Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Heart of the Forest
$8.99
|40%
|Wheel Of Fortune
$7.99
|60%
|Where the Bees Make Honey
$1.99
|80%
|Wind Peaks
|$8.99
|40%
|Windbound
$8.99
|70%
|Wintermoor Tactics Club
|$7.99
|60%
|Wuppo
$1.99
|90%
|XCOM® 2
|$5.99
|90%
|Xenon Valkyrie+
$0.99
|90%
|Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles
$14.99
|50%