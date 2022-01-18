Honor Magic V – Full Specs

Honor has introduced a new foldable smartphone, joining Samsung, Huawei, and the other few who have recently done the same. The specs of the foldable smartphone have been revealed. Here they are:
Display
Main Screen: 7.9 inches
Cover Screen: 6.45 inches
Aspect Ratio
Main Screen: 10.3:9
Cover Screen:21.3:9
Color
10.7 billion colours, DCI-P3 wide colour gamut
Type
Main Screen: Foldable & Flexible OLED, up to 90 Hz refresh rate
Cover Screen: OLED, up to 120 Hz refresh rate
Resolution
Main Screen: 2272 x 1984 Pixels
Cover Screen: 2560 x 1080 Pixels
Gestures
Multi-touch geatures, up to 10 touch points supported
FullView Display Type
Main Screen: Foldable & Flexible OLED
Cover Screen: Nano- Crystal cover screen
Processor
Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
CPU Type
Octa-core processors
CPU Dominant Frequency
1 × Cortex-X2 2.995GHz + 3 × Cortex-A710 2.496GHz + 4 × Cortex-A510 1.785GHz
GPU
Adreno™ 730
System
Magic UI 6.0 (based on Android 12)
User Interface
Magic UI 6.0
Memory
12GB+256GB
12GB+512GB
Rear Camera
50 MP Wide Angle Camera (f/1.9 aperture)+50 MP Ultra Specturm Camera (f/2.0 aperture)+50 MP Ultra-Wide Angle Camera (f/2.2 aperture)
Video Shooting
Support 4k (up to 3840 x 2160) video shooting, support EIS video stabilization
Focus Mode
Up to 10x digital zoom
Image Resolution
Support up to 8192 x 6144 pixels
Video Resolution
Support up to 3840 x 2160 pixels
Rear Flashlight
Single LED flash
Stablization Mode
Electronic image stabilization
Front Camera
42 MP Camera (f/2.4 aperture)
Image Resolution
Support up to 7552 x 5664 pixels
Video Resolution
Support up to 3840 x 2160 pixels
Video Shooting
Support 4k (up to 3840 x 2160) video shooting, support EIS video stabilization
Face Recognition
Support 2D Face Recognition
Battery
4750 mAh (typical value)
*The rated capacity is 4650 mAh. (Non-removable Battery)
Type
Lithium Polymer Battery
Wired Charging
Support up to 11V/6A super charge, compatible with 10V/4A or 10V/2.25A super charge and 10V/2A quick charge.
Standard Charger
HONOR 66 W SuperCharge Charger
HONOR SuperCharge Car Charger (Max 66 W)