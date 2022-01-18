Honor Magic V – Full Specs

Sean Farlow
Honor has introduced a new foldable smartphone, joining Samsung, Huawei, and the other few who have recently done the same. The specs of the foldable smartphone have been revealed. Here they are:

Display

Size

Main Screen: 7.9 inches

Cover Screen: 6.45 inches


Aspect Ratio

Main Screen: 10.3:9

Cover Screen:21.3:9

Color

10.7 billion colours, DCI-P3 wide colour gamut

Type

Main Screen: Foldable & Flexible OLED, up to 90 Hz refresh rate

Cover Screen: OLED, up to 120 Hz refresh rate

Resolution

Main Screen: 2272 x 1984 Pixels

Cover Screen: 2560 x 1080 Pixels

Gestures

Multi-touch geatures, up to 10 touch points supported

FullView Display Type

Main Screen: Foldable & Flexible OLED

Cover Screen: Nano- Crystal cover screen

Processor

CPU Model

Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

CPU Type

Octa-core processors

CPU Dominant Frequency

1 × Cortex-X2 2.995GHz + 3 × Cortex-A710 2.496GHz + 4 × Cortex-A510 1.785GHz

GPU

Adreno™ 730

System

Operating System

Magic UI 6.0 (based on Android 12)

User Interface

Magic UI 6.0

Memory

12GB+256GB

12GB+512GB

Rear Camera

Triple Rear Camera

50 MP Wide Angle Camera (f/1.9 aperture)+50 MP Ultra Specturm Camera (f/2.0 aperture)+50 MP Ultra-Wide Angle Camera (f/2.2 aperture)

Video Shooting

Support 4k (up to 3840 x 2160) video shooting, support EIS video stabilization

Focus Mode

Up to 10x digital zoom

Image Resolution

Support up to 8192 x 6144 pixels

Video Resolution

Support up to 3840 x 2160 pixels

Rear Flashlight

Single LED flash

Stablization Mode

Electronic image stabilization

Front Camera

Front Camera

42 MP Camera (f/2.4 aperture)

Image Resolution

Support up to 7552 x 5664 pixels

Video Resolution

Support up to 3840 x 2160 pixels

Video Shooting

Support 4k (up to 3840 x 2160) video shooting, support EIS video stabilization

Face Recognition

Support 2D Face Recognition

Battery

Capacity

4750 mAh (typical value)

*The rated capacity is 4650 mAh. (Non-removable Battery)

Type

Lithium Polymer Battery

Wired Charging

Support up to 11V/6A super charge, compatible with 10V/4A or 10V/2.25A super charge and 10V/2A quick charge.

Standard Charger

HONOR 66 W SuperCharge Charger

HONOR SuperCharge Car Charger (Max 66 W)




Sean Farlow
University graduate with a bachelor's degree in business administration.

