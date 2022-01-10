January 15 and Up – All the Content Coming To Streaming Services

We’re approaching the second half of the month already. Streaming services have introduced lots of content for the first ten days but there is a lot more coming in the second half. Here is all the content coming starting Jan. 15:

Amazon Prime Video

Jan. 21

As We See It — Amazon Original Series: Season 1

Peacock

January 15

Saturday Night Live, Season 47, Episode 8 (NBC)

Supercross – Oakland, CA

U.S. Skiing and Snowboard Grand Prix Halfpipe – Mammoth, CA

January 16

European Figure Skating Championships 2022

Freestyle Skiing World Cup – Deer Valley, UT

Twilight, 2008

The Twilight Saga: New Moon, 2009

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse: 2010

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1, 2011

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2, 2012

January 18

Kenan, Season 2, Episode 3 (NBC)

Snapped, Season 29

That’s My Jam, Season 1, Episode 4 (NBC)

January 19

American Auto, Season 1, Episode 5 (NBC)

Grand Crew, Season 1, Episode 5 (NBC)

This Is Us, Season 6, Episode 2 (NBC)

January 20

Paris in Love, Season 1, Episode 11 (Peacock Original)

The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 4, Episode 7 (Peacock Original)

Supernatural Academy, Season 1, Episodes 1-16 (Peacock Original)

True Story with Ed & Randall, Season 1, Episodes 1-6 (Peacock Original)

January 21

Ayman, Season 1, New Episode (Peacock Original)

January 22

Below Deck: Sailing Yacht, Season 2

Saturday Night Live, Season 47, Episode 9 (NBC)

Supercross – San Diego, CA

U.S. Skiing and Snowboarding Aerials and Slopestyle – Deer Valley, UT & Mammoth, CA

January 24

Summer House, Season 6, Episode 1 (Bravo)

We Got Love Teyana & Iman, Season 1 (E!)

January 25

Kenan, Season 2, Episode 4 (NBC)

That’s My Jam, Season 1, Episode 6 (NBC)

January 26

American Auto, Season 1, Episode 6 (NBC)

Grand Crew, Season 1, Episode 6 (NBC)

This Is Us, Season 6, Episode 3 (NBC)

January 27

Babble Bop, Season 1, Episodes 4-6 (Peacock Original)

Paris in Love, Season 1, Episodes 12 & 13 (Peacock Original)

The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 4, Episode 8 (Peacock Original)

January 28

Ayman, Season 1, New Episode (Peacock Original)

January 29

Saturday Night Live, Season 47, Episode 10 (NBC)

Supercross – Anaheim, CA

WWE Royal Rumble

Paramount+

January 19

• Air Disasters (Season 16)

• Alternatino with Arturo Castro (Season 1)

• Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader (Season 1)

• Australian Survivor (Seasons 1 – 3)

• Blaze and the Monster Machines (Season 5)

• Game Of Clones (Season 1)

• Ghosted: Love Gone Missing (Season 1)

• Inside Hampton Court Palace (Season 1)

• Malawi Wildlife Rescue (Season 1)

• Patrice O’Neal: Killing is Easy

• Roy Wood Jr.: Imperfect Messenger

• Ryan’s Mystery Playdate (Season 3)

• Searching for Secrets (Season 1)

• Survivor New Zealand (Season 1)

• Survivor South Africa (Seasons 6 – 7)

• Tosh.0 (Season 11)

• Vaxxed Nation



January 24

• RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars (Season 5)

• RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars: Untucked (Season 2)

• 1/15 – 1/16: NFL ON CBS – NFL Wild Card Weekend

• 1/16: Professional Bull Riding competition

• 1/19: Liverpool FC documentary “End of the Storm” debuts on Paramount+

• 1/22: NCAA Basketball – Kentucky @ Auburn

• 1/22 – 1/23: NFL ON CBS – NFL Divisional Playoffs

• 1/23: NCAA Basketball – Michigan @ Indiana

• 1/27: Concacaf Men’s World Cup Qualifying competition

• 1/27: AFC Men’s World Cup Qualifiers

• 1/28 – 1/29: PGA TOUR – Farmers Insurance Open (Third and Final Round Coverage)

• 1/29: NCAA Basketball – Michigan @ Michigan State

• 1/29: NCAA Basketball – Arizona State @ Arizona

• 1/30: NCAA Basketball – Ohio State @ Purdue

• 1/30: Concacaf Men’s World Cup Qualifying competition

• 1/30: United States Men’s National Soccer Team vs. Canada

• 1/30: NFL ON CBS – AFC Championship

• Throughout January – Italy’s Serie A competition

• Throughout January – Italy’s Coppa Italia Frecciarossa Round of 16 action

• Throughout January – AFC Women’s Asian Cup Group Stage & Quarterfinals

Hulu

Arriving Jan. 15

Dark Side of the Ring: Complete Season 3B

Bad Rap (2016)

Main Street (2010)

Marjorie Prime (2017)

Rewind (2019)

Serious Moonlight (2009)

Sprinter (2018)

Woman Thou Art Loosed (2004)

Zero Days (2016)

Arriving Jan. 17

Georgetown (2021)

Arriving Jan. 18

How I Met Your Father: Two-Episode Series Premiere

Arriving Jan. 19

Darwin’s Game: Complete Season 1 (Dub)

The Irregular at Magic High School: Complete Season 1 (Dub)

Sword Art Online Extra Edition: Complete Season 1 (Dub)

Your Lie in April: Complete Season 1 (Dub)

Arriving Jan. 20

The Estate (2020)

Arriving Jan. 21

Single Drunk Female: Series Premiere

Arriving Jan. 22

American Night (2021)

Arriving Jan. 25

Promised Land: Series Premiere

Arriving Jan. 26

Dirty Grandpa (2016)

Dirty Grandpa (Unrated) (2016)

Arriving Jan. 27

Mayday (2021)

Arriving Jan. 28

Grown-ish: Season 4B Premiere

Arriving Jan. 29

Stop and Go (2021)

Arriving Jan. 30

Burden of Truth: Complete Season 4

Small Engine Repair (2021)

Arriving Jan. 31

Monarch: Series Premiere

HBO Max

Released January 15

Fringe

Released January 16

Somebody Somewhere Season Premiere (HBO)

Released January 17

Injustice, 2021

The Murder of Fred Hampton, Documentary

Released January 19

​​Last Open Mic at the End of the World, 2021

Released January 20

Astral Journey (aka Jornada Astral), Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Looney Tunes Cartoons, Max Original Season 4 Premiere

Moses Storm: Trash White, Max Original Premiere

On The Job, Max Original (Mini Series) Season 1 Premiere

Released January 21

Back On The Record with Bob Costas, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)

Chillin Island Season Finale (HBO)

Invisibles, 2020 (HBO)

The Last O.G Season 4

Real Time with Bill Maher, Season 20 Premiere (HBO)

Released January 24

The Gilded Age, Season 1 Premiere (HBO)

Pennyworth, Seasons 1 and 2

Released January 25

Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel, 2022 (HBO)

Released January 27

Bunker, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

The Cut (aka O Grande Look), Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Gomorrah, Max Original Season 5 Premiere

Malignant, 2021 (HBO)

Take Out with Lisa Ling, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Released January 28

The Hangover Part III, 2013 (HBO)

Released January 29

Reminiscence, 2021 (HBO)

Netflix

JANUARY 16

Phantom Thread

JANUARY 17

After We Fell

JANUARY 18

Mighty Express: Train Trouble (Netflix Family)

JANUARY 19

El marginal: Season 4 (Netflix Series)

Heavenly Bites: Mexico (Netflix Documentary)

Juanpis González – The Series (Netflix Series)

The Puppet Master: Hunting the Ultimate Conman (Netflix Documentary)

Too Hot to Handle: Season 3 (Netflix Series)

JANUARY 20

Midnight Asia: Eat · Dance · Dream (Netflix Documentary)

The Royal Treatment (Netflix Film)

JANUARY 21

American Boogeywoman

Munich – The Edge of War (Netflix Film)

My Father’s Violin (Netflix Film)

Ozark: Season 4 Part 1 (Netflix Series)

Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series Part 2 (Netflix Family)

Summer Heat (Netflix Series)

That Girl Lay Lay

JANUARY 24

Three Songs for Benazir (Netflix Documentary)

JANUARY 25

Ada Twist, Scientist: Season 2 (Netflix Family)

Neymar: The Perfect Chaos (Netflix Documentary)

JANUARY 27

Framed! A Sicilian Murder Mystery (Netflix Series)

JANUARY 28