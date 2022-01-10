January 15 and Up – All the Content Coming To Streaming Services

We’re approaching the second half of the month already. Streaming services have introduced lots of content for the first ten days but there is a lot more coming in the second half. Here is all the content coming starting Jan. 15:
Amazon Prime Video
Jan. 21
- As We See It — Amazon Original Series: Season 1
Peacock
January 15
Saturday Night Live, Season 47, Episode 8 (NBC)
Supercross – Oakland, CA
U.S. Skiing and Snowboard Grand Prix Halfpipe – Mammoth, CA
January 16
European Figure Skating Championships 2022
Freestyle Skiing World Cup – Deer Valley, UT
Twilight, 2008
The Twilight Saga: New Moon, 2009
The Twilight Saga: Eclipse: 2010
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1, 2011
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2, 2012
January 18
Kenan, Season 2, Episode 3 (NBC)
Snapped, Season 29
That’s My Jam, Season 1, Episode 4 (NBC)
January 19
American Auto, Season 1, Episode 5 (NBC)
Grand Crew, Season 1, Episode 5 (NBC)
This Is Us, Season 6, Episode 2 (NBC)
January 20
Paris in Love, Season 1, Episode 11 (Peacock Original)
The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 4, Episode 7 (Peacock Original)
Supernatural Academy, Season 1, Episodes 1-16 (Peacock Original)
True Story with Ed & Randall, Season 1, Episodes 1-6 (Peacock Original)
January 21
Ayman, Season 1, New Episode (Peacock Original)
January 22
Below Deck: Sailing Yacht, Season 2
Saturday Night Live, Season 47, Episode 9 (NBC)
Supercross – San Diego, CA
U.S. Skiing and Snowboarding Aerials and Slopestyle – Deer Valley, UT & Mammoth, CA
January 24
Summer House, Season 6, Episode 1 (Bravo)
We Got Love Teyana & Iman, Season 1 (E!)
January 25
Kenan, Season 2, Episode 4 (NBC)
That’s My Jam, Season 1, Episode 6 (NBC)
January 26
American Auto, Season 1, Episode 6 (NBC)
Grand Crew, Season 1, Episode 6 (NBC)
This Is Us, Season 6, Episode 3 (NBC)
January 27
Babble Bop, Season 1, Episodes 4-6 (Peacock Original)
Paris in Love, Season 1, Episodes 12 & 13 (Peacock Original)
The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 4, Episode 8 (Peacock Original)
January 28
Ayman, Season 1, New Episode (Peacock Original)
January 29
Saturday Night Live, Season 47, Episode 10 (NBC)
Supercross – Anaheim, CA
WWE Royal Rumble
Paramount+
January 19
• Air Disasters (Season 16)
• Alternatino with Arturo Castro (Season 1)
• Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader (Season 1)
• Australian Survivor (Seasons 1 – 3)
• Blaze and the Monster Machines (Season 5)
• Game Of Clones (Season 1)
• Ghosted: Love Gone Missing (Season 1)
• Inside Hampton Court Palace (Season 1)
• Malawi Wildlife Rescue (Season 1)
• Patrice O’Neal: Killing is Easy
• Roy Wood Jr.: Imperfect Messenger
• Ryan’s Mystery Playdate (Season 3)
• Searching for Secrets (Season 1)
• Survivor New Zealand (Season 1)
• Survivor South Africa (Seasons 6 – 7)
• Tosh.0 (Season 11)
• Vaxxed Nation
January 24
• RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars (Season 5)
• RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars: Untucked (Season 2)
• 1/15 – 1/16: NFL ON CBS – NFL Wild Card Weekend
• 1/16: Professional Bull Riding competition
• 1/19: Liverpool FC documentary “End of the Storm” debuts on Paramount+
• 1/22: NCAA Basketball – Kentucky @ Auburn
• 1/22 – 1/23: NFL ON CBS – NFL Divisional Playoffs
• 1/23: NCAA Basketball – Michigan @ Indiana
• 1/27: Concacaf Men’s World Cup Qualifying competition
• 1/27: AFC Men’s World Cup Qualifiers
• 1/28 – 1/29: PGA TOUR – Farmers Insurance Open (Third and Final Round Coverage)
• 1/29: NCAA Basketball – Michigan @ Michigan State
• 1/29: NCAA Basketball – Arizona State @ Arizona
• 1/30: NCAA Basketball – Ohio State @ Purdue
• 1/30: Concacaf Men’s World Cup Qualifying competition
• 1/30: United States Men’s National Soccer Team vs. Canada
• 1/30: NFL ON CBS – AFC Championship
• Throughout January – Italy’s Serie A competition
• Throughout January – Italy’s Coppa Italia Frecciarossa Round of 16 action
• Throughout January – AFC Women’s Asian Cup Group Stage & Quarterfinals
Hulu
Arriving Jan. 15
- Dark Side of the Ring: Complete Season 3B
- Bad Rap (2016)
- Main Street (2010)
- Marjorie Prime (2017)
- Rewind (2019)
- Serious Moonlight (2009)
- Sprinter (2018)
- Woman Thou Art Loosed (2004)
- Zero Days (2016)
Arriving Jan. 17
- Georgetown (2021)
Arriving Jan. 18
- How I Met Your Father: Two-Episode Series Premiere
Arriving Jan. 19
- Darwin’s Game: Complete Season 1 (Dub)
- The Irregular at Magic High School: Complete Season 1 (Dub)
- Sword Art Online Extra Edition: Complete Season 1 (Dub)
- Your Lie in April: Complete Season 1 (Dub)
Arriving Jan. 20
- The Estate (2020)
Arriving Jan. 21
- Single Drunk Female: Series Premiere
Arriving Jan. 22
- American Night (2021)
Arriving Jan. 25
- Promised Land: Series Premiere
Arriving Jan. 26
- Dirty Grandpa (2016)
- Dirty Grandpa (Unrated) (2016)
Arriving Jan. 27
- Mayday (2021)
Arriving Jan. 28
- Grown-ish: Season 4B Premiere
Arriving Jan. 29
- Stop and Go (2021)
Arriving Jan. 30
- Burden of Truth: Complete Season 4
- Small Engine Repair (2021)
Arriving Jan. 31
- Monarch: Series Premiere
HBO Max
Released January 15
Fringe
Released January 16
Somebody Somewhere Season Premiere (HBO)
Released January 17
Injustice, 2021
The Murder of Fred Hampton, Documentary
Released January 19
Last Open Mic at the End of the World, 2021
Released January 20
Astral Journey (aka Jornada Astral), Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Looney Tunes Cartoons, Max Original Season 4 Premiere
Moses Storm: Trash White, Max Original Premiere
On The Job, Max Original (Mini Series) Season 1 Premiere
Released January 21
Back On The Record with Bob Costas, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)
Chillin Island Season Finale (HBO)
Invisibles, 2020 (HBO)
The Last O.G Season 4
Real Time with Bill Maher, Season 20 Premiere (HBO)
Released January 24
The Gilded Age, Season 1 Premiere (HBO)
Pennyworth, Seasons 1 and 2
Released January 25
Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel, 2022 (HBO)
Released January 27
Bunker, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
The Cut (aka O Grande Look), Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Gomorrah, Max Original Season 5 Premiere
Malignant, 2021 (HBO)
Take Out with Lisa Ling, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Released January 28
The Hangover Part III, 2013 (HBO)
Released January 29
Reminiscence, 2021 (HBO)
Netflix
JANUARY 16
- Phantom Thread
JANUARY 17
- After We Fell
JANUARY 18
- Mighty Express: Train Trouble (Netflix Family)
JANUARY 19
- El marginal: Season 4 (Netflix Series)
- Heavenly Bites: Mexico (Netflix Documentary)
- Juanpis González – The Series (Netflix Series)
- The Puppet Master: Hunting the Ultimate Conman (Netflix Documentary)
- Too Hot to Handle: Season 3 (Netflix Series)
JANUARY 20
- Midnight Asia: Eat · Dance · Dream (Netflix Documentary)
- The Royal Treatment (Netflix Film)
JANUARY 21
- American Boogeywoman
- Munich – The Edge of War (Netflix Film)
- My Father’s Violin (Netflix Film)
- Ozark: Season 4 Part 1 (Netflix Series)
- Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series Part 2 (Netflix Family)
- Summer Heat (Netflix Series)
- That Girl Lay Lay
JANUARY 24
- Three Songs for Benazir (Netflix Documentary)
JANUARY 25
- Ada Twist, Scientist: Season 2 (Netflix Family)
- Neymar: The Perfect Chaos (Netflix Documentary)
JANUARY 27
- Framed! A Sicilian Murder Mystery (Netflix Series)
JANUARY 28
- Angry Birds: Summer Madness (Netflix Family)
- Feria: The Darkest Light (Netflix Series)
- Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness (Netflix Series)
- Home Team (Netflix Film)
- In from the Cold (Netflix Series)
- The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window (Netflix Series)