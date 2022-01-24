Microsoft’s Acquisition of Activision Blizzard: All the Franchises Added

The recent announcement of the Microsoft acquisition of Activision Blizzard was the talk of the gaming industry throughout last week. The record acquisition will bring Activision Blizzard to Microsoft. But there is more to that move. Activision Blizzard is behind many franchises that are currently popular or were popular some time back but haven’t seen another release. Here are all the franchises added through the acquisition:

Blur

Caesar

Call of Duty

Candy Crush

Crash Bandicoot

Diablo

DJ Hero

Empire Earth

Gabriel Knight

Geometry Wars

Guitar Hero

Gun

Hearthstone

Heroes of the Storm

Hexen

Interstate ’76

King’s Quest

Laura Bow Mysteries

The Lost Vikings

Overwatch

Phantasmagoria

Pitfall

Police Quest

Prototype

Quest for Glory

Singularity

Skylanders

Soldier of Fortune

Space Quest

Spyro the Dragon

StarCraft

Tenchu

TimeShift

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater

True Crime

Warcraft

Zork

Call of Duty is one of the names that stands out in this move. The popular series of action games have been around for many years, with some of those releases doing very well. The list also includes some titles that have been popular before, including Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater and Spyro the Dragon. One recently saw a remake of the first two games while the other got a remaster of the first three releases. Franchises such as Crash Bandicoot recently got another release. The fourth game was released after a long wait but the franchise had made a solid return right before with the collection of the remaster of the first three games.

Other titles such as Empire Earth and True Crime haven’t seen releases in a very long time. The acquisition has brought up all kinds of rumors on the games that Microsoft could bring back in the near future. They have plenty to work with after the record move but we’ll probably have to wait a while since all of this could take years to be fully completed.

What do you think about the move? Which franchises would you like to see come back? Let us know in the comments.



