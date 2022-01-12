PlayStation Store December 2021 – Top Downloads (EU and NA)

PlayStation Blog has posted the list of top downloads for the last month of 2021. December’s top downloads include a game that came out of nowhere in 2020. The list also has a number of titles that have appeared in previous months. Here are the top downloads for the PS Store during December:
PS5 Games
|US/Canada
|EU
|1
|Among Us
|Among Us
|2
|Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
|FIFA 22
|3
|Call of Duty: Vanguard
|Call of Duty: Vanguard
|4
|Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach
|Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
|5
|NBA 2K22
|F1 2021
|6
|Madden NFL 22
|Knea: Bridge of Spirits
|7
|Battlefield 2042
|It Takes Two
|8
|Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
|Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach
|9
|Kena: Bridge of Spirits
|Battlefield 2042
|10
|It Takes Two
|FAR CRY 6
|11
|FIFA 22
|Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
|12
|Far Cry 6
|NBA 2K22
|13
|Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
|Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
|14
|Ghost of Tsushima DIRECTOR’S CUT
|STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order
|15
|DEATHLOOP
|Farming Simulator 22
|16
|Mortal Kombat 11
|Resident Evil Village
|17
|Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
|Ghost of Tsushima DIRECTOR’S CUT
|18
|STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order
|TOM CLANCY’S RAINBOW SIX | SIEGE
|19
|NHL 22
|DEATHLOOP
|20
|Back 4 Blood
|Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition
The top download on the PS5 side was a game that was released some years back. Among Us had been around for some time before it went viral in 2020. At the time, the game was available on PC and Mobile. But the game launched on other platforms in November.
The release on PlayStation appears to have been very successful as it took both sides. The game, available for $4.99, finished ahead of big releases such as Call of Duty: Vanguard and Spider-Man Miles Morales.
PS4 Games
|US/Canada
|EU
|1
|Among Us
|Among Us
|2
|Call of Duty: Vanguard
|FIFA 22
|3
|Grand Theft Auto V
|Call of Duty: Vanguard
|4
|Madden NFL 22
|Grand Theft Auto V
|5
|Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
|Marvel’s Spider-Man
|6
|Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition
|The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
|7
|NBA 2K22
|Minecraft
|8
|Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach
|F1 2021
|9
|Minecraft
|Gran Turismo Sport
|10
|FIFA 22
|Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
|11
|The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition
|Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
|12
|Red Dead Redemption 2
|Need for Speed Heat
|13
|Battlefield 2042
|Farming Simulator 22
|14
|JUMP FORCE
|Red Dead Redemption 2
|15
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
|WRC 6 FIA World Rally Championship
|16
|theHunter: Call of the Wild
|Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach
|17
|ARK: Survival Evolved
|NBA 2K22
|18
|UFC 4
|ARK: Survival Evolved
|19
|Mortal Kombat 11
|JUMP FORCE
|20
|God of War
|Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
Among Us was also a top download on the PS4, taking both NA and EU. The list also features a popular title, GTA V. The game, which initially released in 2013, continues to be a top download. The game finished in the top five on both sides, which is quite impressive considering that it has been around since the PS3 days.
PS VR Games
|US/Canada
|EU
|1
|Beat Saber
|Beat Saber
|2
|Job Simulator
|Job Simulator
|3
|SUPERHOT VR
|SUPERHOT VR
|4
|Swordsman VR
|Creed: Rise to Glory
|5
|Creed Rise to Glory
|Swordsman VR
|6
|Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality
|Marvel’s Iron Man VR
|7
|GORN
|Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality
|8
|After the Fall
|DOOM 3: VR Edition
|9
|Batman: Arkham VR
|DOOM VFR
|10
|Arizona Sunshine
|PlayStation VR Worlds
Free-to-Play (PS5 + PS4)
|US/Canada
|EU
|1
|Fortnite
|Fortnite
|2
|Call of Duty: Warzone
|Rocket League
|3
|Rocket League
|Call of Duty: Warzone
|4
|Rec Room
|eFootball 2022
|5
|Apex Legends
|Genshin Impact
|6
|Genshin Impact
|Rec Room
|7
|Destiny 2
|Brawlhalla
|8
|Brawlhalla
|Apex Legends
|9
|eFootball 2022
|Destiny 2
|10
|Dauntless
|Dauntless
Fortnite has taken the top download on both sides. The Epic Games hit title continues to be a giant in the free to play genre. Its latest season has likely brought in new players around the world. And after seeing what Epic Games has done with the collabs and events, we’ll likely see the battle royale title in the top five in the future.