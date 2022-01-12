PlayStation Store December 2021 – Top Downloads (EU and NA)

PlayStation Blog has posted the list of top downloads for the last month of 2021. December’s top downloads include a game that came out of nowhere in 2020. The list also has a number of titles that have appeared in previous months. Here are the top downloads for the PS Store during December:

PS5 Games

US/Canada EU 1 Among Us Among Us 2 Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales FIFA 22 3 Call of Duty: Vanguard Call of Duty: Vanguard 4 Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales 5 NBA 2K22 F1 2021 6 Madden NFL 22 Knea: Bridge of Spirits 7 Battlefield 2042 It Takes Two 8 Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach 9 Kena: Bridge of Spirits Battlefield 2042 10 It Takes Two FAR CRY 6 11 FIFA 22 Assassin’s Creed Valhalla 12 Far Cry 6 NBA 2K22 13 Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy 14 Ghost of Tsushima DIRECTOR’S CUT STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order 15 DEATHLOOP Farming Simulator 22 16 Mortal Kombat 11 Resident Evil Village 17 Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Ghost of Tsushima DIRECTOR’S CUT 18 STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order TOM CLANCY’S RAINBOW SIX | SIEGE 19 NHL 22 DEATHLOOP 20 Back 4 Blood Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition

The top download on the PS5 side was a game that was released some years back. Among Us had been around for some time before it went viral in 2020. At the time, the game was available on PC and Mobile. But the game launched on other platforms in November. The release on PlayStation appears to have been very successful as it took both sides. The game, available for $4.99, finished ahead of big releases such as Call of Duty: Vanguard and Spider-Man Miles Morales.

PS4 Games

US/Canada EU 1 Among Us Among Us 2 Call of Duty: Vanguard FIFA 22 3 Grand Theft Auto V Call of Duty: Vanguard 4 Madden NFL 22 Grand Theft Auto V 5 Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Marvel’s Spider-Man 6 Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt 7 NBA 2K22 Minecraft 8 Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach F1 2021 9 Minecraft Gran Turismo Sport 10 FIFA 22 Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales 11 The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition Assassin’s Creed Odyssey 12 Red Dead Redemption 2 Need for Speed Heat 13 Battlefield 2042 Farming Simulator 22 14 JUMP FORCE Red Dead Redemption 2 15 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare WRC 6 FIA World Rally Championship 16 theHunter: Call of the Wild Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach 17 ARK: Survival Evolved NBA 2K22 18 UFC 4 ARK: Survival Evolved 19 Mortal Kombat 11 JUMP FORCE 20 God of War Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Among Us was also a top download on the PS4, taking both NA and EU. The list also features a popular title, GTA V. The game, which initially released in 2013, continues to be a top download. The game finished in the top five on both sides, which is quite impressive considering that it has been around since the PS3 days.

PS VR Games

US/Canada EU 1 Beat Saber Beat Saber 2 Job Simulator Job Simulator 3 SUPERHOT VR SUPERHOT VR 4 Swordsman VR Creed: Rise to Glory 5 Creed Rise to Glory Swordsman VR 6 Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality Marvel’s Iron Man VR 7 GORN Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality 8 After the Fall DOOM 3: VR Edition 9 Batman: Arkham VR DOOM VFR 10 Arizona Sunshine PlayStation VR Worlds

Free-to-Play (PS5 + PS4)

US/Canada EU 1 Fortnite Fortnite 2 Call of Duty: Warzone Rocket League 3 Rocket League Call of Duty: Warzone 4 Rec Room eFootball 2022 5 Apex Legends Genshin Impact 6 Genshin Impact Rec Room 7 Destiny 2 Brawlhalla 8 Brawlhalla Apex Legends 9 eFootball 2022 Destiny 2 10 Dauntless Dauntless

Fortnite has taken the top download on both sides. The Epic Games hit title continues to be a giant in the free to play genre. Its latest season has likely brought in new players around the world. And after seeing what Epic Games has done with the collabs and events, we’ll likely see the battle royale title in the top five in the future.



