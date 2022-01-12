PlayStation Store December 2021 – Top Downloads (EU and NA)

By
Sean Farlow
-

PlayStation Blog has posted the list of top downloads for the last month of 2021. December’s top downloads include a game that came out of nowhere in 2020. The list also has a number of titles that have appeared in previous months. Here are the top downloads for the PS Store during December:

PS5 Games

US/CanadaEU
1Among UsAmong Us
2Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles MoralesFIFA 22
3Call of Duty: VanguardCall of Duty: Vanguard
4Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security BreachMarvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
5NBA 2K22F1 2021
6Madden NFL 22Knea: Bridge of Spirits
7Battlefield 2042It Takes Two
8Assassin’s Creed ValhallaFive Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach
9Kena: Bridge of SpiritsBattlefield 2042
10It Takes TwoFAR CRY 6
11FIFA 22Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
12Far Cry 6NBA 2K22
13Marvel’s Guardians of the GalaxyMarvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
14Ghost of Tsushima DIRECTOR’S CUTSTAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order
15DEATHLOOPFarming Simulator 22
16Mortal Kombat 11Resident Evil Village
17Ratchet & Clank: Rift ApartGhost of Tsushima DIRECTOR’S CUT
18STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen OrderTOM CLANCY’S RAINBOW SIX | SIEGE
19NHL 22DEATHLOOP
20Back 4 BloodGrand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition

The top download on the PS5 side was a game that was released some years back. Among Us had been around for some time before it went viral in 2020. At the time, the game was available on PC and Mobile. But the game launched on other platforms in November.

The release on PlayStation appears to have been very successful as it took both sides. The game, available for $4.99, finished ahead of big releases such as Call of Duty: Vanguard and Spider-Man Miles Morales.

PS4 Games

US/CanadaEU
1Among UsAmong Us
2Call of Duty: VanguardFIFA 22
3Grand Theft Auto VCall of Duty: Vanguard
4Madden NFL 22Grand Theft Auto V
5Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles MoralesMarvel’s Spider-Man
6Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year EditionThe Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
7NBA 2K22Minecraft
8Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security BreachF1 2021
9MinecraftGran Turismo Sport
10FIFA 22Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
11The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete EditionAssassin’s Creed Odyssey
12Red Dead Redemption 2Need for Speed Heat
13Battlefield 2042Farming Simulator 22
14JUMP FORCERed Dead Redemption 2
15Call of Duty: Modern WarfareWRC 6 FIA World Rally Championship
16theHunter: Call of the WildFive Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach
17ARK: Survival EvolvedNBA 2K22
18UFC 4ARK: Survival Evolved
19Mortal Kombat 11JUMP FORCE
20God of WarAssassin’s Creed Valhalla

Among Us was also a top download on the PS4, taking both NA and EU. The list also features a popular title, GTA V. The game, which initially released in 2013, continues to be a top download. The game finished in the top five on both sides, which is quite impressive considering that it has been around since the PS3 days.

PS VR Games

US/CanadaEU
1Beat SaberBeat Saber
2Job SimulatorJob Simulator
3SUPERHOT VRSUPERHOT VR
4Swordsman VRCreed: Rise to Glory
5Creed Rise to GlorySwordsman VR
6Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-alityMarvel’s Iron Man VR
7GORNRick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality
8After the FallDOOM 3: VR Edition
9Batman: Arkham VRDOOM VFR
10Arizona SunshinePlayStation VR Worlds

Free-to-Play (PS5 + PS4)

US/CanadaEU
1FortniteFortnite
2Call of Duty: WarzoneRocket League
3Rocket LeagueCall of Duty: Warzone
4Rec RoomeFootball 2022
5Apex LegendsGenshin Impact
6Genshin ImpactRec Room
7Destiny 2Brawlhalla
8BrawlhallaApex Legends
9eFootball 2022Destiny 2
10DauntlessDauntless

Fortnite has taken the top download on both sides. The Epic Games hit title continues to be a giant in the free to play genre. Its latest season has likely brought in new players around the world. And after seeing what Epic Games has done with the collabs and events, we’ll likely see the battle royale title in the top five in the future.




LEAVE A REPLY