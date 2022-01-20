PlayStation Store: Games Under $20 Sale Returns

Sean Farlow
The PlayStation Store has introduced a new sale with hundreds of discounts. The sale, which offers PS4 and PS5 titles, is all about $20 or less. PlayStation Blog has not posted a complete list but PlayStation Lifestyle has revealed what’s available with the sale. Here is Games Under $20:

  • #Funtime – $8.99
  • .hack//G.U. Last Recode – $9.99
  • 11-11 Memories Retold – $4.79
  • 911 Operator + Special Resources – $8.99
  • A Knight’s Quest – $4.99
  • Accel World VS Sword Art Online – $9.59
  • Agony – $3.99
  • Alien: Isolation – $5.99
  • Alienation
    • Season Pass – $4.99
  • Almost There The Platformer – $1.99
  • Alvastia Chronicles – $7.49
  • American Fugitive – $4.99
  • Anthem – $10.79
  • Antiquia Lost – $7.49
  • Ash of Gods: Redemption – $8.99
  • Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag Gold Edition – $14.99
  • Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – $14.99
    • Season Pass – $19.99
  • Assassin’s Creed Origins – $11.99
    • Season Pass – $15.99
  • Astro Bot Rescue Mission – $14.99
  • Atomicorps – $8.99
  • Aven Colony – $8.99
  • Bad North – $7.49
    • Portraits Pack – $2.79
  • Batman: Arkham Knight Premium Edition – $9.99
  • Batman: The Telltale Series
    • Season Pass – $4.49
  • Batman: The Enemy Within
    • Season Pass – $4.49
  • Battlefield 1 Revolution – $9.99
  • Battlefield 4 – $7.99
  • Battlefield V – $14.79
  • Beholder Complete Edition – $2.99
  • Beholder 2 – $3.74
  • Beyond Eyes – $2.99
  • Black Clover: Quartet Knights Deluxe Edition – $11.99
  • Black The Fall – $4.49
  • Bloodborne – $12.99
    • The Old Hunters – $9.99
  • Bound by Flame – $1.99
  • Bravo Team – $9.99
  • The Bridge – $2.49
  • Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons – $4.99
  • Call of Cthulhu – $8.99
  • Call of Duty Advanced Warfare Gold Edition – $19.79
  • Call of Duty Black Ops III Zombies Chronicles Edition – $19.79
  • Call of Duty Infinite Warfare – $19.79
  • Call of Duty Ghosts Gold Edition – $19.79
  • Car Mechanic Simulator – $16.49
    • Bentley DLC – $1.79
    • Dodge DLC – $2.99
    • Dodge Modern DLC – $2.99
    • Chrysler DLC – $2.99
    • Ford DLC – $3.59
    • Lotus DLC – $2.99
    • Maserati DLC – $2.99
    • Mercedes-Benz DLC – $4.19
    • Pagani DLC – $3.59
    • Plymout DLC – $2.99
    • Porsche DLC – $3.59
    • Ram DLC – $2.99
    • Rims DLC – $1.19
  • Carly and the Reaperman Escape from the Underworld – $9.99
  • The Catch: Carp and Coarse Edition – $14.99
  • Children of the Zodiarcs – $5.39
  • Chocobo’s Mystery Dungeon Every Buddy – $19.99
  • Chubby Pixel Mega Bundle – $17.99
  • Citadel: Forged with Fire – $15.99
  • Constructor – $7.99
  • Cook, Serve, Delicious! 2/3 Bundle – $16.24
  • Cook, Serve, Delicious! 2!! – $3.24
  • Cook, Serve, Delicious! 3?! – $13.99
  • The Council Complete Season – $6.24
  • The Crew 2 Deluxe Edition – $14.99
    • Season Pass – $15.99
  • Dandara: Trials of Fear Edition – $5.99
  • The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan – $9.89
  • Dead by Daylight Special Edition PS4 & PS5 – $14.99
  • Dead Island Definitive Edition – $4.99
  • Dead Island Riptide Definitive Edition – $4.99
  • Dead Rising Triple Pack – $14.87
  • Death Stranding – $19.99
  • Deleveled – $6.49
  • Descenders – $14.99
  • Detroit: Become Human – $12.99
    • Digital Deluxe Edition – $19.49
  • Deus Ex: Mankind Divided – $4.49
    • Digital Deluxe Edition – $6.74
  • Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth – Hacker’s Memory – $14.99
  • Dirt Rally 2.0
    • Year One Pass – $7.99
  • Dishonored Definitive Edition – $5.99
  • Dishonored Death of the Outsider – $8.99
    • Deluxe Bundle – $17.99
  • Doom VFR – $8.99
  • Dragon Age: Inquisition Game of the Year Edition – $9.99
  • Dragon Ball FighterZ – $8.99
    • FighterZ Pass – $17.49
    • FighterZ Pass 2 – $12.49
  • Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 – $8.99
    • Extra Pass – $14.99
    • Super Pass – $14.99
    • Ultra Pack Set – $7.49
  • Erica – $4.99
  • The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR – $17.99
  • End Space – $4.99
  • The Escapists Supermax Edition – $6.24
  • The Escapists 2 Game of the Year Edition – $9.44
  • Everybody’s Gone to the Rapture – $4.99
  • The Evil Within – $7.99
  • The Evil Within 2 – $17.99
  • Euro Fishing Ultimate Edition – $15.74
  • F1 2019 – $12.49
    • Legends Edition Senna & Prost – $14.99
  • F1 2020
    • Schumacher Edition DLC – $6.99
  • Far Cry 4 – $6.59
    • Gold Edition – $11.54
  • Far Cry Primal Digital Apex Edition – $11.54
  • Farpoint – $9.99
  • Fear Effect Sedna – $1.99
  • Fernz Gate – $7.49
  • Final Fantasy Type-0 HD – $9.99
  • Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition – $17.49
    • Comrades Multiplayer – $4.99
    • Episode Ardyn – $2.49
    • Episode Gladiolus – $2.49
    • Episode Ignis – $2.49
    • Episode Prompto – $2.49
    • Royal Pack – $7.49
    • Season Pass – $7.49
  • Final Fantasy XV Pocket Edition HD – $14.99
  • Firewall Zero Hour – $12.99
  • Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour Deluxe Edition – $9.99
  • The Flame in the Flood Complete Edition – $2.99
  • Flockers – $3.74
  • Flywrench – $3.49
  • For Honor – $7.49
    • Year 3 Pass – $8.99
  • For The King – $6.24
  • Forgotton Anne – $7.99
  • Fruit Ninja VR – $10.49
  • Genesis Alpha One – $10.19
  • Geometry Wars 3: Dimensions Evolved – $3.74
  • God Eater 2 Rage Burst – $8.99
  • Gonner – $1.99
  • Gonner 2 – $9.09
    • Lose Your Head Deluxe Bundle – $13.99
  • Gran Turismo Spec II – $14.99
  • Gravity Rush 2 – $14.99
  • Grid Launch Edition – $8.74
    • Ultimate Edition – $13.49
  • Grow Up – $3.99
  • Hello Neighbor – $7.49
  • Hitman HD Enhanced Collection – $17.99
  • Horizon Zero Dawn The Frozen Wilds – $5.99
  • House Flipper – $20.99
  • inFamous First Light – $7.04
  • inFamous Second Son – $9.99
  • Injustice 2 Legendary Edition – $14.99
  • The Inpatient – $9.99
  • Jackbox Party Pack 4 – $13.74
  • Jackbox Party Pack 5 – $16.49
  • Jump Force Deluxe Edition – $19.78
  • Jurassic World Evolution Deluxe Edition – $13.74
  • Just Cause 3 – $3.99
    • XXL Edition – $5.99
  • Just Cause 4 Complete Edition – $17.49
    • Black Market Pack – $4.99
  • Kerbal Space Program
    • Breaking Ground Expansion – $11.24
    • History and Parts Pack – $4.99
  • Killzone Shadow Fall – $9.99
  • Kingdom New Lands – $3.74
  • Kingdom Treasury Collection – $16.24
  • Kingdom Two Crowns – $12.99
  • Kings Quest Season Pass – $4.99
    • Chapter 2 – $1.99
    • Chapter 3 – $1.99
    • Chapter 4 – $1.99
    • Chapter 5 – $1.99
  • Knack – $5.99
  • Knack 2 – $11.99
  • L.A. Noire – $19.99
  • LA Cops – $3.74
  • The Last Guardian – $13.99
  • The Last of Us: Left Behind (Standalone) – $4.99
  • LEGO Batman 3 Beyond Gotham Deluxe Edition – $6.99
  • LEGO City Undercover – $7.49
  • LEGO DC Super-Villains Deluxe Edition – $18.74
  • LEGO Harry Potter Collection – $4.99
  • LEGO Ninjago Movie Video Game – $12.49
  • LEGO Worlds – $5.99
  • Lethal VR – $3.74
  • LittleBigPlanet 3 – $9.99
  • The Little Acre – $2.59
  • Little Nightmares – $4.99
  • Mad Max – $9.99
  • Manual Samuel – $1.99
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man: The City That Never Sleeps – $9.99
  • Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite
    • Character Pass – $9.89
    • Premium Costume Pass – $9.89
  • Mass Effect: Andromeda – $8.99
  • Masters of Anima – $2.99
  • Metro Exodus Gold Edition – $19.49
    • Sam’s Story – $8.99
  • Middle-earth: Shadow of War – $12.49
  • Mirror’s Edge Catalyst – $3.99
  • Monopoly Family Fun Pack – $5.99
  • Monopoly Plus – $4.49
  • Monster Hunter World: Iceborne – $19.79
    • Iceborne Deluxe Kit – $11.24
    • Deluxe Kit – $7.49
    • DLC Collection – $19.99
    • Complete Gesture Pack – $14.99
    • Complete Handler Costume Pack – $8.99
    • Compete Sticker Pack – $5.99
  • Monster of the Deep: Final Fantasy XV – $14.99
  • Mortal Kombat X
    • XL Pack – $6.24
  • Mosaic – $13.99
    • Deluxe Edition Content – $1.39
    • 1% Edition – $17.49
  • Moss – $14.99
  • Mugsters – $2.99
  • MudRunner – $8.74
  • Murdered: Soul Suspect – $1.99
  • Narcos: Rise of the Cartels – $5.99
  • Naruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm – $7.99
  • Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Deluxe Edition – $11.99
  • Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy – $19.99
  • Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker – $8.99
    • Season Pass – $14.99
    • Season Pass 2 – $14.99
  • NBA 2K Playgrounds 2 – $7.49
  • NBA 2KVR Experience – $7.49
  • Need For Speed – $5.99
  • Need For Speed Payback – $7.99
  • Need For Speed Rivals – $5.99
  • New Gundam Breaker – $19.79
  • Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch Remastered – $13.99
  • Nidhogg – $7.49
  • Nidhogg 2 – $7.49
  • No Heroes Allowed VR – $9.89
  • Octohedron – $5.19
  • Oh My Godheads – $2.99
  • One Piece: Burning Blood – $8.99
    • Gold Edition – $13.51
  • One Piece: Pirate Warriors 3 – $8.99
  • One Piece: Unlimited World Red Deluxe Edition – $9.99
  • One Piece: World Seeker – $14.99
  • OnShape – $15.99
  • The Order: 1886 – $12.99
  • Overcooked 2
    • Campfire Cook Off – $4.01
    • Carnival of Chaos – $4.01
    • Night of the Hangry Horde – $6.69
    • Surf ‘n’ Turf – $4.01
    • Too Many Cooks Pack – $2.00
  • Overcooked Gourmet Edition – $7.99
    • The Lost Morsel – $2.99
    • Holiday Bundle – $7.99
  • Outbreak: The New Nightmare – $8.99
  • Outward – $11.99
    • The Soroboreans – $11.99
  • Pawarumi – $8.99
  • Payday 2 Crimewave Edition – $3.59
  • Peaky Blinders Mastermind – $14.99
  • Persona 3 – Dancing in Moonlight – $13.49
  • Persona 5 – $7.99
    • Ultimate Edition – $19.54
  • Persona 5: Dancing in Starlight – $9.89
  • Persona Dancing: Endless Night Collection – $19.24
  • Planet Alpha – $4.99
  • PlayStation VR Worlds – $10.04
  • Prey Digital Deluxe Edition – $11.99
  • Project CARS 2 Deluxe Edition – $13.49
  • Prototype – $5.99
  • Prototype 2 – $7.99
  • RAD – $5.99
  • Rage 2 – $17.99
  • Raging Justice – $3.74
  • Rayman Legends – $4.99
  • Ray’s The Dead – $14.99
  • Redeemer Enhanced Edition – $8.99
  • Relicta – $11.99
  • Resident Evil – $4.99
  • Resident Evil 0 – $4.99
    • Complete Costume Pack – $4.99
    • Costume Pack 1 – $1.49
    • Costume Pack 2 – $1.49
    • Costume Pack 3 – $1.49
    • Costume Pack 4 – $1.49
    • Pre-order Bonus Rebecca T-Shirt – $0.49
  • Resident Evil 2 Deluxe Edition – $19.99
    • All in-game Rewards Unlock – $1.99
    • Extra DLC Pack – $7.49
    • Leon Costume: Noir – $2.24
    • Leon Costume: Arklay Sheriff – $2.24
    • Claire Costume : Noir – $2.24
    • Claire Costume: Elza Walker – $2.24
    • Claire Cotsume: Military – $2.24
    • Original Ver. Soundtrack Swap – $2.24
    • Samurai Edge – Chris Model – $1.49
    • Samurai Edge – Albert Model
    • Samurai Edge – Jill Model – $1.49
  • Resident Evil 3
    • Classic Costume Pack – $2.24
  • Resident Evil 7 biohazard Gold Edition – $19.99
    • 5-coin Set and Madhouse Mode Unlock – $1.49
    • Banned Footage Volume 1 – $3.99
    • Banned Footage Volume 2 – $5.99
    • End of Zoe – $5.99
    • Season Pass – $11.99
  • Resident Evil Code: Veronica X – $7.49
  • Resident Evil Resistance
    • RP Booster Pack x3 – $2.00
    • RP Booster Pack x10 – $5.35
    • RP Booster Pack x50 – $19.79
  • Resident Evil Revelations – $7.99
  • Resident Evil Revelations 2 Deluxe Edition – $11.99
    • Season Pass – $4.99
    • Raid Mode Life Crystals x5 – $0.74
    • Raid Mode Life Crystals x12 – $1.49
    • Raid Mode Life Crystals x25 – $2.99
    • Raid Mode Chicago Typewriter and Parts – $0.69
    • Raid Mode Assault Rifle NSR47 and Parts – $0.69
    • Raid Mode Python and Parts – $0.69
    • Raid Mode Samurai Edge and Parts – $0.69
    • Raid Mode Shotgun TAP194 and Parts – $0.69
    • Raid Mode Sniper Rifle SVD and Parts – $0.69
    • Extra Episode 1: The Struggle – $2.99
    • Extra Episode 2 – Little Miss – $2.99
    • Episode 2: Contemplations – $2.39
    • Episode 3: Judgment – $2.39
    • Episode 4: Metamorphosis – $2.39
  • RIGS Mechanized Combat League – $7.99
  • Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration – $5.99
  • Roundguard – $10.99
  • Season After Fall – $1.99
  • Scribblenauts Mega Pack – $9.99
  • Sharknado VR: Eye of the Storm – $4.49
  • Sheltered – $3.74
  • Shiftlings – $3.74
  • Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom – $2.99
  • Shing! – $9.99
  • Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition – $4.49
  • Slender: The Arrival – $1.99
  • Snake Pass – $3.99
  • Steep – $7.49
  • Street Fighter V – $7.99
    • Capcom Pro Tour 2017 Premier Pass – 4.99
    • Capcom Pro Tour 2018 Premier Pass – $6.99
    • Capcom Pro Tour 2019 Premier Pass – $11.24
    • Capcom Pro Tour 2020 Premier Pass – $14.99
    • CPT Premier Package – $4.99
  • Sonic Mania
    • Encore DLC – $2.99
  • South Park: The Stick of Truth – $9.89
  • Space Crew – $9.99
  • Space Hulk: Deathwing – Enhanced Edition – $8.99
  • Space Hulk Bundle – $19.99
  • Space Hulk Tactics – $8.99
  • Suicide Guy – $3.19
    • Sleepin’ Deeply – $1.79
  • Suicide Guy Bundle – $8.79
  • Super Stardust Ultra VR – $4.99
  • The Surge – $4.99
  • The Surge 2 Premium Edition – $17.99
  • Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet – $9.99
  • Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization – $8.99
  • Sword Art Online: Lost Song – $11.99
  • Tales of Zestiria – $8.99
  • Team Sonic Racing – $17.99
  • Telltale Batman Shadows Edition – $8.99
  • Thief – $1.99
  • Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition – $5.09
  • Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint – $8.99
    • Gold Edition – $19.99
    • Year 1 Pass – $11.99
  • Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
    • Year 5 Pass – $14.99
  • Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 – $8.99
  • Tour de France 2020 – $19.99
  • TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge 2 – $19.79
  • Tumblestone – $4.99
  • Uncharted: The Lost Legacy – $12.99
  • Uno – $3.99
  • Unravel Two – $5.59
  • Unruly Heroes – $10.99
  • Until Dawn – $9.99
  • Until Dawn: Rush of Blood – $7.04
  • Valkyria Revolution – $11.99
  • Valley – $2.99
  • Vampyr – $9.99
  • West of Dead – $12.99
    • Path of the Crow Edition – $13.64
    • Path of the Crow DLC – $1.94
  • The Wolf Among Us – $4.49
  • Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus – $11.99
  • Woodle Tree Adventures Deluxe – $1.99
  • World of Final Fantasy – $12.49
    • Maxima Upgrade DLC – $7.99
  • Worms Rumble PS4 & PS5 – $11.24
    • Digital Deluxe Edition – $16.49
  • WRC 8 FIA World Rally Championship – $13.99
  • XCOM 2 Digital Deluxe Edition – $18.74
  • Yakuza 0 – $4.99
  • Yooka-Laylee: Buddy Duo Bundle – $17.99
  • Zombie Army 4: Dead War – $19.99
  • Zombie Army Trilogy – $4.99



