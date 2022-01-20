PlayStation Store: Games Under $20 Sale Returns

The PlayStation Store has introduced a new sale with hundreds of discounts. The sale, which offers PS4 and PS5 titles, is all about $20 or less. PlayStation Blog has not posted a complete list but PlayStation Lifestyle has revealed what’s available with the sale. Here is Games Under $20:

#Funtime – $8.99

.hack//G.U. Last Recode – $9.99

11-11 Memories Retold – $4.79

911 Operator + Special Resources – $8.99

A Knight’s Quest – $4.99

Accel World VS Sword Art Online – $9.59

Agony – $3.99

Alien: Isolation – $5.99

Alienation Season Pass – $4.99

Almost There The Platformer – $1.99

Alvastia Chronicles – $7.49

American Fugitive – $4.99

Anthem – $10.79

Antiquia Lost – $7.49

Ash of Gods: Redemption – $8.99

Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag Gold Edition – $14.99

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – $14.99 Season Pass – $19.99

Assassin’s Creed Origins – $11.99 Season Pass – $15.99

Astro Bot Rescue Mission – $14.99

Atomicorps – $8.99

Aven Colony – $8.99

Bad North – $7.49 Portraits Pack – $2.79

Batman: Arkham Knight Premium Edition – $9.99

Batman: The Telltale Series Season Pass – $4.49

Batman: The Enemy Within Season Pass – $4.49

Battlefield 1 Revolution – $9.99

Battlefield 4 – $7.99

Battlefield V – $14.79

Beholder Complete Edition – $2.99

Beholder 2 – $3.74

Beyond Eyes – $2.99

Black Clover: Quartet Knights Deluxe Edition – $11.99

Black The Fall – $4.49

Bloodborne – $12.99 The Old Hunters – $9.99

Bound by Flame – $1.99

Bravo Team – $9.99

The Bridge – $2.49

Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons – $4.99

Call of Cthulhu – $8.99

Call of Duty Advanced Warfare Gold Edition – $19.79

Call of Duty Black Ops III Zombies Chronicles Edition – $19.79

Call of Duty Infinite Warfare – $19.79

Call of Duty Ghosts Gold Edition – $19.79

Car Mechanic Simulator – $16.49 Bentley DLC – $1.79 Dodge DLC – $2.99 Dodge Modern DLC – $2.99 Chrysler DLC – $2.99 Ford DLC – $3.59 Lotus DLC – $2.99 Maserati DLC – $2.99 Mercedes-Benz DLC – $4.19 Pagani DLC – $3.59 Plymout DLC – $2.99 Porsche DLC – $3.59 Ram DLC – $2.99 Rims DLC – $1.19

Carly and the Reaperman Escape from the Underworld – $9.99

The Catch: Carp and Coarse Edition – $14.99

Children of the Zodiarcs – $5.39

Chocobo’s Mystery Dungeon Every Buddy – $19.99

Chubby Pixel Mega Bundle – $17.99

Citadel: Forged with Fire – $15.99

Constructor – $7.99

Cook, Serve, Delicious! 2/3 Bundle – $16.24

Cook, Serve, Delicious! 2!! – $3.24

Cook, Serve, Delicious! 3?! – $13.99

The Council Complete Season – $6.24

The Crew 2 Deluxe Edition – $14.99 Season Pass – $15.99

Dandara: Trials of Fear Edition – $5.99

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan – $9.89

Dead by Daylight Special Edition PS4 & PS5 – $14.99

Dead Island Definitive Edition – $4.99

Dead Island Riptide Definitive Edition – $4.99

Dead Rising Triple Pack – $14.87

Death Stranding – $19.99

Deleveled – $6.49

Descenders – $14.99

Detroit: Become Human – $12.99 Digital Deluxe Edition – $19.49

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided – $4.49 Digital Deluxe Edition – $6.74

Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth – Hacker’s Memory – $14.99

Dirt Rally 2.0 Year One Pass – $7.99

Dishonored Definitive Edition – $5.99

Dishonored Death of the Outsider – $8.99 Deluxe Bundle – $17.99

Doom VFR – $8.99

Dragon Age: Inquisition Game of the Year Edition – $9.99

Dragon Ball FighterZ – $8.99 FighterZ Pass – $17.49 FighterZ Pass 2 – $12.49

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 – $8.99 Extra Pass – $14.99 Super Pass – $14.99 Ultra Pack Set – $7.49

Erica – $4.99

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR – $17.99

End Space – $4.99

The Escapists Supermax Edition – $6.24

The Escapists 2 Game of the Year Edition – $9.44

Everybody’s Gone to the Rapture – $4.99

The Evil Within – $7.99

The Evil Within 2 – $17.99

Euro Fishing Ultimate Edition – $15.74

F1 2019 – $12.49 Legends Edition Senna & Prost – $14.99

F1 2020 Schumacher Edition DLC – $6.99

Far Cry 4 – $6.59 Gold Edition – $11.54

Far Cry Primal Digital Apex Edition – $11.54

Farpoint – $9.99

Fear Effect Sedna – $1.99

Fernz Gate – $7.49

Final Fantasy Type-0 HD – $9.99

Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition – $17.49 Comrades Multiplayer – $4.99 Episode Ardyn – $2.49 Episode Gladiolus – $2.49 Episode Ignis – $2.49 Episode Prompto – $2.49 Royal Pack – $7.49 Season Pass – $7.49

Final Fantasy XV Pocket Edition HD – $14.99

Firewall Zero Hour – $12.99

Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour Deluxe Edition – $9.99

The Flame in the Flood Complete Edition – $2.99

Flockers – $3.74

Flywrench – $3.49

For Honor – $7.49 Year 3 Pass – $8.99

For The King – $6.24

Forgotton Anne – $7.99

Fruit Ninja VR – $10.49

Genesis Alpha One – $10.19

Geometry Wars 3: Dimensions Evolved – $3.74

God Eater 2 Rage Burst – $8.99

Gonner – $1.99

Gonner 2 – $9.09 Lose Your Head Deluxe Bundle – $13.99

Gran Turismo Spec II – $14.99

Gravity Rush 2 – $14.99

Grid Launch Edition – $8.74 Ultimate Edition – $13.49

Grow Up – $3.99

Hello Neighbor – $7.49

Hitman HD Enhanced Collection – $17.99

Horizon Zero Dawn The Frozen Wilds – $5.99

House Flipper – $20.99 (Hey, that’s not “Under $20!”)

inFamous First Light – $7.04

inFamous Second Son – $9.99

Injustice 2 Legendary Edition – $14.99

The Inpatient – $9.99

Jackbox Party Pack 4 – $13.74

Jackbox Party Pack 5 – $16.49

Jump Force Deluxe Edition – $19.78

Jurassic World Evolution Deluxe Edition – $13.74

Just Cause 3 – $3.99 XXL Edition – $5.99

Just Cause 4 Complete Edition – $17.49 Black Market Pack – $4.99

Kerbal Space Program Breaking Ground Expansion – $11.24 History and Parts Pack – $4.99

Killzone Shadow Fall – $9.99

Kingdom New Lands – $3.74

Kingdom Treasury Collection – $16.24

Kingdom Two Crowns – $12.99

Kings Quest Season Pass – $4.99 Chapter 2 – $1.99 Chapter 3 – $1.99 Chapter 4 – $1.99 Chapter 5 – $1.99

Knack – $5.99

Knack 2 – $11.99

L.A. Noire – $19.99

LA Cops – $3.74

The Last Guardian – $13.99

The Last of Us: Left Behind (Standalone) – $4.99

LEGO Batman 3 Beyond Gotham Deluxe Edition – $6.99

LEGO City Undercover – $7.49

LEGO DC Super-Villains Deluxe Edition – $18.74

LEGO Harry Potter Collection – $4.99

LEGO Ninjago Movie Video Game – $12.49

LEGO Worlds – $5.99

Lethal VR – $3.74

LittleBigPlanet 3 – $9.99

The Little Acre – $2.59

Little Nightmares – $4.99

Mad Max – $9.99

Manual Samuel – $1.99

Marvel’s Spider-Man: The City That Never Sleeps – $9.99

Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite Character Pass – $9.89 Premium Costume Pass – $9.89

Mass Effect: Andromeda – $8.99

Masters of Anima – $2.99

Metro Exodus Gold Edition – $19.49 Sam’s Story – $8.99

Middle-earth: Shadow of War – $12.49

Mirror’s Edge Catalyst – $3.99

Monopoly Family Fun Pack – $5.99

Monopoly Plus – $4.49

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne – $19.79 Iceborne Deluxe Kit – $11.24 Deluxe Kit – $7.49 DLC Collection – $19.99 Complete Gesture Pack – $14.99 Complete Handler Costume Pack – $8.99 Compete Sticker Pack – $5.99

Monster of the Deep: Final Fantasy XV – $14.99

Mortal Kombat X XL Pack – $6.24

Mosaic – $13.99 Deluxe Edition Content – $1.39 1% Edition – $17.49

Moss – $14.99

Mugsters – $2.99

MudRunner – $8.74

Murdered: Soul Suspect – $1.99

Narcos: Rise of the Cartels – $5.99

Naruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm – $7.99

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Deluxe Edition – $11.99

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy – $19.99

Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker – $8.99 Season Pass – $14.99 Season Pass 2 – $14.99

NBA 2K Playgrounds 2 – $7.49

NBA 2KVR Experience – $7.49

Need For Speed – $5.99

Need For Speed Payback – $7.99

Need For Speed Rivals – $5.99

New Gundam Breaker – $19.79

Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch Remastered – $13.99

Nidhogg – $7.49

Nidhogg 2 – $7.49

No Heroes Allowed VR – $9.89

Octohedron – $5.19

Oh My Godheads – $2.99

One Piece: Burning Blood – $8.99 Gold Edition – $13.51

One Piece: Pirate Warriors 3 – $8.99

One Piece: Unlimited World Red Deluxe Edition – $9.99

One Piece: World Seeker – $14.99

OnShape – $15.99

The Order: 1886 – $12.99

Overcooked 2 Campfire Cook Off – $4.01 Carnival of Chaos – $4.01 Night of the Hangry Horde – $6.69 Surf ‘n’ Turf – $4.01 Too Many Cooks Pack – $2.00

Overcooked Gourmet Edition – $7.99 The Lost Morsel – $2.99 Holiday Bundle – $7.99

Outbreak: The New Nightmare – $8.99

Outward – $11.99 The Soroboreans – $11.99

Pawarumi – $8.99

Payday 2 Crimewave Edition – $3.59

Peaky Blinders Mastermind – $14.99

Persona 3 – Dancing in Moonlight – $13.49

Persona 5 – $7.99 Ultimate Edition – $19.54

Persona 5: Dancing in Starlight – $9.89

Persona Dancing: Endless Night Collection – $19.24

Planet Alpha – $4.99

PlayStation VR Worlds – $10.04

Prey Digital Deluxe Edition – $11.99

Project CARS 2 Deluxe Edition – $13.49

Prototype – $5.99

Prototype 2 – $7.99

RAD – $5.99

Rage 2 – $17.99

Raging Justice – $3.74

Rayman Legends – $4.99

Ray’s The Dead – $14.99

Redeemer Enhanced Edition – $8.99

Relicta – $11.99

Resident Evil – $4.99

Resident Evil 0 – $4.99 Complete Costume Pack – $4.99 Costume Pack 1 – $1.49 Costume Pack 2 – $1.49 Costume Pack 3 – $1.49 Costume Pack 4 – $1.49 Pre-order Bonus Rebecca T-Shirt – $0.49

Resident Evil 2 Deluxe Edition – $19.99 All in-game Rewards Unlock – $1.99 Extra DLC Pack – $7.49 Leon Costume: Noir – $2.24 Leon Costume: Arklay Sheriff – $2.24 Claire Costume : Noir – $2.24 Claire Costume: Elza Walker – $2.24 Claire Cotsume: Military – $2.24 Original Ver. Soundtrack Swap – $2.24 Samurai Edge – Chris Model – $1.49 Samurai Edge – Albert Model Samurai Edge – Jill Model – $1.49

Resident Evil 3 Classic Costume Pack – $2.24

Resident Evil 7 biohazard Gold Edition – $19.99 5-coin Set and Madhouse Mode Unlock – $1.49 Banned Footage Volume 1 – $3.99 Banned Footage Volume 2 – $5.99 End of Zoe – $5.99 Season Pass – $11.99

Resident Evil Code: Veronica X – $7.49

Resident Evil Resistance RP Booster Pack x3 – $2.00 RP Booster Pack x10 – $5.35 RP Booster Pack x50 – $19.79

Resident Evil Revelations – $7.99

Resident Evil Revelations 2 Deluxe Edition – $11.99 Season Pass – $4.99 Raid Mode Life Crystals x5 – $0.74 Raid Mode Life Crystals x12 – $1.49 Raid Mode Life Crystals x25 – $2.99 Raid Mode Chicago Typewriter and Parts – $0.69 Raid Mode Assault Rifle NSR47 and Parts – $0.69 Raid Mode Python and Parts – $0.69 Raid Mode Samurai Edge and Parts – $0.69 Raid Mode Shotgun TAP194 and Parts – $0.69 Raid Mode Sniper Rifle SVD and Parts – $0.69 Extra Episode 1: The Struggle – $2.99 Extra Episode 2 – Little Miss – $2.99 Episode 2: Contemplations – $2.39 Episode 3: Judgment – $2.39 Episode 4: Metamorphosis – $2.39

RIGS Mechanized Combat League – $7.99

Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration – $5.99

Roundguard – $10.99

Season After Fall – $1.99

Scribblenauts Mega Pack – $9.99

Sharknado VR: Eye of the Storm – $4.49

Sheltered – $3.74

Shiftlings – $3.74

Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom – $2.99

Shing! – $9.99

Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition – $4.49

Slender: The Arrival – $1.99

Snake Pass – $3.99

Steep – $7.49

Street Fighter V – $7.99 Capcom Pro Tour 2017 Premier Pass – 4.99 Capcom Pro Tour 2018 Premier Pass – $6.99 Capcom Pro Tour 2019 Premier Pass – $11.24 Capcom Pro Tour 2020 Premier Pass – $14.99 CPT Premier Package – $4.99

Sonic Mania Encore DLC – $2.99

South Park: The Stick of Truth – $9.89

Space Crew – $9.99

Space Hulk: Deathwing – Enhanced Edition – $8.99

Space Hulk Bundle – $19.99

Space Hulk Tactics – $8.99

Suicide Guy – $3.19 Sleepin’ Deeply – $1.79

Suicide Guy Bundle – $8.79

Super Stardust Ultra VR – $4.99

The Surge – $4.99

The Surge 2 Premium Edition – $17.99

Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet – $9.99

Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization – $8.99

Sword Art Online: Lost Song – $11.99

Tales of Zestiria – $8.99

Team Sonic Racing – $17.99

Telltale Batman Shadows Edition – $8.99

Thief – $1.99

Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition – $5.09

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint – $8.99 Gold Edition – $19.99 Year 1 Pass – $11.99

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Year 5 Pass – $14.99

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 – $8.99

Tour de France 2020 – $19.99

TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge 2 – $19.79

Tumblestone – $4.99

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy – $12.99

Uno – $3.99

Unravel Two – $5.59

Unruly Heroes – $10.99

Until Dawn – $9.99

Until Dawn: Rush of Blood – $7.04

Valkyria Revolution – $11.99

Valley – $2.99

Vampyr – $9.99

West of Dead – $12.99 Path of the Crow Edition – $13.64 Path of the Crow DLC – $1.94

The Wolf Among Us – $4.49

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus – $11.99

Woodle Tree Adventures Deluxe – $1.99

World of Final Fantasy – $12.49 Maxima Upgrade DLC – $7.99

Worms Rumble PS4 & PS5 – $11.24 Digital Deluxe Edition – $16.49

WRC 8 FIA World Rally Championship – $13.99

XCOM 2 Digital Deluxe Edition – $18.74

Yakuza 0 – $4.99

Yooka-Laylee: Buddy Duo Bundle – $17.99

Zombie Army 4: Dead War – $19.99

Zombie Army Trilogy – $4.99



