PlayStation Store: Games Under $20 Sale Returns

The PlayStation Store has introduced a new sale with hundreds of discounts. The sale, which offers PS4 and PS5 titles, is all about $20 or less. PlayStation Blog has not posted a complete list but PlayStation Lifestyle has revealed what’s available with the sale. Here is Games Under $20:
- #Funtime – $8.99
- .hack//G.U. Last Recode – $9.99
- 11-11 Memories Retold – $4.79
- 911 Operator + Special Resources – $8.99
- A Knight’s Quest – $4.99
- Accel World VS Sword Art Online – $9.59
- Agony – $3.99
- Alien: Isolation – $5.99
- Alienation
- Season Pass – $4.99
- Almost There The Platformer – $1.99
- Alvastia Chronicles – $7.49
- American Fugitive – $4.99
- Anthem – $10.79
- Antiquia Lost – $7.49
- Ash of Gods: Redemption – $8.99
- Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag Gold Edition – $14.99
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – $14.99
- Season Pass – $19.99
- Assassin’s Creed Origins – $11.99
- Season Pass – $15.99
- Astro Bot Rescue Mission – $14.99
- Atomicorps – $8.99
- Aven Colony – $8.99
- Bad North – $7.49
- Portraits Pack – $2.79
- Batman: Arkham Knight Premium Edition – $9.99
- Batman: The Telltale Series
- Season Pass – $4.49
- Batman: The Enemy Within
- Season Pass – $4.49
- Battlefield 1 Revolution – $9.99
- Battlefield 4 – $7.99
- Battlefield V – $14.79
- Beholder Complete Edition – $2.99
- Beholder 2 – $3.74
- Beyond Eyes – $2.99
- Black Clover: Quartet Knights Deluxe Edition – $11.99
- Black The Fall – $4.49
- Bloodborne – $12.99
- The Old Hunters – $9.99
- Bound by Flame – $1.99
- Bravo Team – $9.99
- The Bridge – $2.49
- Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons – $4.99
- Call of Cthulhu – $8.99
- Call of Duty Advanced Warfare Gold Edition – $19.79
- Call of Duty Black Ops III Zombies Chronicles Edition – $19.79
- Call of Duty Infinite Warfare – $19.79
- Call of Duty Ghosts Gold Edition – $19.79
- Car Mechanic Simulator – $16.49
- Bentley DLC – $1.79
- Dodge DLC – $2.99
- Dodge Modern DLC – $2.99
- Chrysler DLC – $2.99
- Ford DLC – $3.59
- Lotus DLC – $2.99
- Maserati DLC – $2.99
- Mercedes-Benz DLC – $4.19
- Pagani DLC – $3.59
- Plymout DLC – $2.99
- Porsche DLC – $3.59
- Ram DLC – $2.99
- Rims DLC – $1.19
- Carly and the Reaperman Escape from the Underworld – $9.99
- The Catch: Carp and Coarse Edition – $14.99
- Children of the Zodiarcs – $5.39
- Chocobo’s Mystery Dungeon Every Buddy – $19.99
- Chubby Pixel Mega Bundle – $17.99
- Citadel: Forged with Fire – $15.99
- Constructor – $7.99
- Cook, Serve, Delicious! 2/3 Bundle – $16.24
- Cook, Serve, Delicious! 2!! – $3.24
- Cook, Serve, Delicious! 3?! – $13.99
- The Council Complete Season – $6.24
- The Crew 2 Deluxe Edition – $14.99
- Season Pass – $15.99
- Dandara: Trials of Fear Edition – $5.99
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan – $9.89
- Dead by Daylight Special Edition PS4 & PS5 – $14.99
- Dead Island Definitive Edition – $4.99
- Dead Island Riptide Definitive Edition – $4.99
- Dead Rising Triple Pack – $14.87
- Death Stranding – $19.99
- Deleveled – $6.49
- Descenders – $14.99
- Detroit: Become Human – $12.99
- Digital Deluxe Edition – $19.49
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided – $4.49
- Digital Deluxe Edition – $6.74
- Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth – Hacker’s Memory – $14.99
- Dirt Rally 2.0
- Year One Pass – $7.99
- Dishonored Definitive Edition – $5.99
- Dishonored Death of the Outsider – $8.99
- Deluxe Bundle – $17.99
- Doom VFR – $8.99
- Dragon Age: Inquisition Game of the Year Edition – $9.99
- Dragon Ball FighterZ – $8.99
- FighterZ Pass – $17.49
- FighterZ Pass 2 – $12.49
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 – $8.99
- Extra Pass – $14.99
- Super Pass – $14.99
- Ultra Pack Set – $7.49
- Erica – $4.99
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR – $17.99
- End Space – $4.99
- The Escapists Supermax Edition – $6.24
- The Escapists 2 Game of the Year Edition – $9.44
- Everybody’s Gone to the Rapture – $4.99
- The Evil Within – $7.99
- The Evil Within 2 – $17.99
- Euro Fishing Ultimate Edition – $15.74
- F1 2019 – $12.49
- Legends Edition Senna & Prost – $14.99
- F1 2020
- Schumacher Edition DLC – $6.99
- Far Cry 4 – $6.59
- Gold Edition – $11.54
- Far Cry Primal Digital Apex Edition – $11.54
- Farpoint – $9.99
- Fear Effect Sedna – $1.99
- Fernz Gate – $7.49
- Final Fantasy Type-0 HD – $9.99
- Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition – $17.49
- Comrades Multiplayer – $4.99
- Episode Ardyn – $2.49
- Episode Gladiolus – $2.49
- Episode Ignis – $2.49
- Episode Prompto – $2.49
- Royal Pack – $7.49
- Season Pass – $7.49
- Final Fantasy XV Pocket Edition HD – $14.99
- Firewall Zero Hour – $12.99
- Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour Deluxe Edition – $9.99
- The Flame in the Flood Complete Edition – $2.99
- Flockers – $3.74
- Flywrench – $3.49
- For Honor – $7.49
- Year 3 Pass – $8.99
- For The King – $6.24
- Forgotton Anne – $7.99
- Fruit Ninja VR – $10.49
- Genesis Alpha One – $10.19
- Geometry Wars 3: Dimensions Evolved – $3.74
- God Eater 2 Rage Burst – $8.99
- Gonner – $1.99
- Gonner 2 – $9.09
- Lose Your Head Deluxe Bundle – $13.99
- Gran Turismo Spec II – $14.99
- Gravity Rush 2 – $14.99
- Grid Launch Edition – $8.74
- Ultimate Edition – $13.49
- Grow Up – $3.99
- Hello Neighbor – $7.49
- Hitman HD Enhanced Collection – $17.99
- Horizon Zero Dawn The Frozen Wilds – $5.99
- House Flipper – $20.99 (Hey, that’s not “Under $20!”)
- inFamous First Light – $7.04
- inFamous Second Son – $9.99
- Injustice 2 Legendary Edition – $14.99
- The Inpatient – $9.99
- Jackbox Party Pack 4 – $13.74
- Jackbox Party Pack 5 – $16.49
- Jump Force Deluxe Edition – $19.78
- Jurassic World Evolution Deluxe Edition – $13.74
- Just Cause 3 – $3.99
- XXL Edition – $5.99
- Just Cause 4 Complete Edition – $17.49
- Black Market Pack – $4.99
- Kerbal Space Program
- Breaking Ground Expansion – $11.24
- History and Parts Pack – $4.99
- Killzone Shadow Fall – $9.99
- Kingdom New Lands – $3.74
- Kingdom Treasury Collection – $16.24
- Kingdom Two Crowns – $12.99
- Kings Quest Season Pass – $4.99
- Chapter 2 – $1.99
- Chapter 3 – $1.99
- Chapter 4 – $1.99
- Chapter 5 – $1.99
- Knack – $5.99
- Knack 2 – $11.99
- L.A. Noire – $19.99
- LA Cops – $3.74
- The Last Guardian – $13.99
- The Last of Us: Left Behind (Standalone) – $4.99
- LEGO Batman 3 Beyond Gotham Deluxe Edition – $6.99
- LEGO City Undercover – $7.49
- LEGO DC Super-Villains Deluxe Edition – $18.74
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection – $4.99
- LEGO Ninjago Movie Video Game – $12.49
- LEGO Worlds – $5.99
- Lethal VR – $3.74
- LittleBigPlanet 3 – $9.99
- The Little Acre – $2.59
- Little Nightmares – $4.99
- Mad Max – $9.99
- Manual Samuel – $1.99
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: The City That Never Sleeps – $9.99
- Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite
- Character Pass – $9.89
- Premium Costume Pass – $9.89
- Mass Effect: Andromeda – $8.99
- Masters of Anima – $2.99
- Metro Exodus Gold Edition – $19.49
- Sam’s Story – $8.99
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War – $12.49
- Mirror’s Edge Catalyst – $3.99
- Monopoly Family Fun Pack – $5.99
- Monopoly Plus – $4.49
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne – $19.79
- Iceborne Deluxe Kit – $11.24
- Deluxe Kit – $7.49
- DLC Collection – $19.99
- Complete Gesture Pack – $14.99
- Complete Handler Costume Pack – $8.99
- Compete Sticker Pack – $5.99
- Monster of the Deep: Final Fantasy XV – $14.99
- Mortal Kombat X
- XL Pack – $6.24
- Mosaic – $13.99
- Deluxe Edition Content – $1.39
- 1% Edition – $17.49
- Moss – $14.99
- Mugsters – $2.99
- MudRunner – $8.74
- Murdered: Soul Suspect – $1.99
- Narcos: Rise of the Cartels – $5.99
- Naruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm – $7.99
- Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Deluxe Edition – $11.99
- Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy – $19.99
- Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker – $8.99
- Season Pass – $14.99
- Season Pass 2 – $14.99
- NBA 2K Playgrounds 2 – $7.49
- NBA 2KVR Experience – $7.49
- Need For Speed – $5.99
- Need For Speed Payback – $7.99
- Need For Speed Rivals – $5.99
- New Gundam Breaker – $19.79
- Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch Remastered – $13.99
- Nidhogg – $7.49
- Nidhogg 2 – $7.49
- No Heroes Allowed VR – $9.89
- Octohedron – $5.19
- Oh My Godheads – $2.99
- One Piece: Burning Blood – $8.99
- Gold Edition – $13.51
- One Piece: Pirate Warriors 3 – $8.99
- One Piece: Unlimited World Red Deluxe Edition – $9.99
- One Piece: World Seeker – $14.99
- OnShape – $15.99
- The Order: 1886 – $12.99
- Overcooked 2
- Campfire Cook Off – $4.01
- Carnival of Chaos – $4.01
- Night of the Hangry Horde – $6.69
- Surf ‘n’ Turf – $4.01
- Too Many Cooks Pack – $2.00
- Overcooked Gourmet Edition – $7.99
- The Lost Morsel – $2.99
- Holiday Bundle – $7.99
- Outbreak: The New Nightmare – $8.99
- Outward – $11.99
- The Soroboreans – $11.99
- Pawarumi – $8.99
- Payday 2 Crimewave Edition – $3.59
- Peaky Blinders Mastermind – $14.99
- Persona 3 – Dancing in Moonlight – $13.49
- Persona 5 – $7.99
- Ultimate Edition – $19.54
- Persona 5: Dancing in Starlight – $9.89
- Persona Dancing: Endless Night Collection – $19.24
- Planet Alpha – $4.99
- PlayStation VR Worlds – $10.04
- Prey Digital Deluxe Edition – $11.99
- Project CARS 2 Deluxe Edition – $13.49
- Prototype – $5.99
- Prototype 2 – $7.99
- RAD – $5.99
- Rage 2 – $17.99
- Raging Justice – $3.74
- Rayman Legends – $4.99
- Ray’s The Dead – $14.99
- Redeemer Enhanced Edition – $8.99
- Relicta – $11.99
- Resident Evil – $4.99
- Resident Evil 0 – $4.99
- Complete Costume Pack – $4.99
- Costume Pack 1 – $1.49
- Costume Pack 2 – $1.49
- Costume Pack 3 – $1.49
- Costume Pack 4 – $1.49
- Pre-order Bonus Rebecca T-Shirt – $0.49
- Resident Evil 2 Deluxe Edition – $19.99
- All in-game Rewards Unlock – $1.99
- Extra DLC Pack – $7.49
- Leon Costume: Noir – $2.24
- Leon Costume: Arklay Sheriff – $2.24
- Claire Costume : Noir – $2.24
- Claire Costume: Elza Walker – $2.24
- Claire Cotsume: Military – $2.24
- Original Ver. Soundtrack Swap – $2.24
- Samurai Edge – Chris Model – $1.49
- Samurai Edge – Albert Model
- Samurai Edge – Jill Model – $1.49
- Resident Evil 3
- Classic Costume Pack – $2.24
- Resident Evil 7 biohazard Gold Edition – $19.99
- 5-coin Set and Madhouse Mode Unlock – $1.49
- Banned Footage Volume 1 – $3.99
- Banned Footage Volume 2 – $5.99
- End of Zoe – $5.99
- Season Pass – $11.99
- Resident Evil Code: Veronica X – $7.49
- Resident Evil Resistance
- RP Booster Pack x3 – $2.00
- RP Booster Pack x10 – $5.35
- RP Booster Pack x50 – $19.79
- Resident Evil Revelations – $7.99
- Resident Evil Revelations 2 Deluxe Edition – $11.99
- Season Pass – $4.99
- Raid Mode Life Crystals x5 – $0.74
- Raid Mode Life Crystals x12 – $1.49
- Raid Mode Life Crystals x25 – $2.99
- Raid Mode Chicago Typewriter and Parts – $0.69
- Raid Mode Assault Rifle NSR47 and Parts – $0.69
- Raid Mode Python and Parts – $0.69
- Raid Mode Samurai Edge and Parts – $0.69
- Raid Mode Shotgun TAP194 and Parts – $0.69
- Raid Mode Sniper Rifle SVD and Parts – $0.69
- Extra Episode 1: The Struggle – $2.99
- Extra Episode 2 – Little Miss – $2.99
- Episode 2: Contemplations – $2.39
- Episode 3: Judgment – $2.39
- Episode 4: Metamorphosis – $2.39
- RIGS Mechanized Combat League – $7.99
- Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration – $5.99
- Roundguard – $10.99
- Season After Fall – $1.99
- Scribblenauts Mega Pack – $9.99
- Sharknado VR: Eye of the Storm – $4.49
- Sheltered – $3.74
- Shiftlings – $3.74
- Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom – $2.99
- Shing! – $9.99
- Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition – $4.49
- Slender: The Arrival – $1.99
- Snake Pass – $3.99
- Steep – $7.49
- Street Fighter V – $7.99
- Capcom Pro Tour 2017 Premier Pass – 4.99
- Capcom Pro Tour 2018 Premier Pass – $6.99
- Capcom Pro Tour 2019 Premier Pass – $11.24
- Capcom Pro Tour 2020 Premier Pass – $14.99
- CPT Premier Package – $4.99
- Sonic Mania
- Encore DLC – $2.99
- South Park: The Stick of Truth – $9.89
- Space Crew – $9.99
- Space Hulk: Deathwing – Enhanced Edition – $8.99
- Space Hulk Bundle – $19.99
- Space Hulk Tactics – $8.99
- Suicide Guy – $3.19
- Sleepin’ Deeply – $1.79
- Suicide Guy Bundle – $8.79
- Super Stardust Ultra VR – $4.99
- The Surge – $4.99
- The Surge 2 Premium Edition – $17.99
- Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet – $9.99
- Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization – $8.99
- Sword Art Online: Lost Song – $11.99
- Tales of Zestiria – $8.99
- Team Sonic Racing – $17.99
- Telltale Batman Shadows Edition – $8.99
- Thief – $1.99
- Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition – $5.09
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint – $8.99
- Gold Edition – $19.99
- Year 1 Pass – $11.99
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
- Year 5 Pass – $14.99
- Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 – $8.99
- Tour de France 2020 – $19.99
- TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge 2 – $19.79
- Tumblestone – $4.99
- Uncharted: The Lost Legacy – $12.99
- Uno – $3.99
- Unravel Two – $5.59
- Unruly Heroes – $10.99
- Until Dawn – $9.99
- Until Dawn: Rush of Blood – $7.04
- Valkyria Revolution – $11.99
- Valley – $2.99
- Vampyr – $9.99
- West of Dead – $12.99
- Path of the Crow Edition – $13.64
- Path of the Crow DLC – $1.94
- The Wolf Among Us – $4.49
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus – $11.99
- Woodle Tree Adventures Deluxe – $1.99
- World of Final Fantasy – $12.49
- Maxima Upgrade DLC – $7.99
- Worms Rumble PS4 & PS5 – $11.24
- Digital Deluxe Edition – $16.49
- WRC 8 FIA World Rally Championship – $13.99
- XCOM 2 Digital Deluxe Edition – $18.74
- Yakuza 0 – $4.99
- Yooka-Laylee: Buddy Duo Bundle – $17.99
- Zombie Army 4: Dead War – $19.99
- Zombie Army Trilogy – $4.99