PlayStation Store Update (January 25) – NA, EU, South East Asia

There’s a PlayStation Store update for NA, EU, and South East Asia. The update, which took place on January 25, has a number of PS4 and PS5 titles. PlayStation Lifestyle has posted all the info on the update. Here is the update for every region:

North America

  • Arcade Archives HOPPING MAPPY $7.99
  • The Artful Escape PS4 & PS5 $19.99
  • Baseball (2 Player Cooperation Edition) – Breakthrough Gaming Arcade $0.99
  • Blackwind PS4 & PS5 $24.99
  • Bunny Raiders Free
  • Cannibal Cuisine PS4 & PS5 $12.99
  • DonutRun $6.99
  • DonutRun PS5 $6.99
  • Downslope $4.99
  • DYSMANTLE PS4 & PS5 $19.99
  • HITMAN Trilogy PS4 & PS5 $99.99
  • Jack ‘n’ Hat $7.99
  • Jack ‘n’ Hat PS5 $7.99
  • Kinduo PS4 & PS5 $4.99
  • Meme Run 2 $6.99
  • Paper Dolls 2 $19.99
  • Paper Dolls 2 Gold Edition $34.99
  • Paper Dolls 2 Gold Edition PS5 $34.99
  • Paper Dolls 2 PS5 $19.99
  • Phlegethon $7.99
  • PJ Masks: Heroes of the Night PS4 & PS5 $39.99
  • Project Warlock: Fully Loaded $17.99
  • Pyramid Quest $9.99
  • Reverie Knights Tactics $24.99
  • River City Girls PS4 & PS5 $29.99
  • RPGolf Legends PS4 & PS5 $29.99
  • The Sheep P $1.49
  • The Sheep P PS5 $1.49
  • Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction United Bundle PS4 & PS5 $59.99
  • Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5 $49.99
  • Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction PS4 & PS5 $39.99
  • Top Gun Air Combat $7.99
  • Trigger Witch PS4 & PS5 $14.99
  • Windjammers 2 $19.99
  • Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel PS4 & PS5 Free
  • Zippy the Circle Challenge (Level 3C and Level 4C) $0.99

Europe

  • Arcade Archives HOPPING MAPPY £5.79
  • Arcade Archives SUPER PAC-MAN £5.79
  • The Artful Escape PS4 & PS5 £15.99
  • Baseball (2 Player Cooperation Edition) – Breakthrough Gaming Arcade £0.79
  • Blackwind PS4 & PS5 £19.99
  • Bunny Raiders PS5 Free
  • Cannibal Cuisine £9.99
  • DonutRun PS5 £6.49
  • DonutRun £6.49
  • Downslope £3.99
  • DYSMANTLE PS4 & PS5 £15.99
  • The Enigma Machine £6.49
  • HITMAN Trilogy PS4 & PS5 £79.99
  • Jack ‘n’ Hat £6.49
  • Jack ‘n’ Hat £6.49
  • Kinduo PS4 & PS5 £3.99
  • Meme Run 2 £6.19
  • My Friend Peppa Pig PS4 & PS5 £34.99
  • Phlegethon £6.49
  • PJ Masks: Heroes of the Night PS4 & PS5 £34.99
  • Project Warlock: Fully Loaded £14.99
  • Pyramid Quest £7.99
  • Reverie Knights Tactics £19.99
  • River City Girls PS4 & PS5 £24.99
  • RPGolf Legends PS4 & PS5 £24.99
  • The Sheep P PS5 £1.19
  • The Sheep P £1.19
  • Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction United Bundle PS4 & PS5 £59.99
  • Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5 £49.99
  • Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction PS4 & PS5 £44.99
  • Top Gun Air Combat £7.39
  • Trigger Witch PS4 & PS5 £11.99
  • Windjammers 2 £15.99
  • Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel PS4 & PS5 Free
  • Zippy the Circle Challenge (Level 3C and Level 4C) £0.79

Japan, Hong Kong, South East Asia

  • Arcade Archives Hopping Mappy ¥ 837
  • The Artful Escape PS4 & PS5 ¥ 2,200
  • Baum Invader PS4 & PS5 ¥ 598
  • Cannibal cooking PS4 & PS5 ¥ 1,540
  • Chernobylite ¥ 3,740
  • HITMAN TrilogyH PS4 & PS5 ¥ 11,660
  • Rainbow Six Extraction Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5 ¥ 7,920
  • Rainbow Six Extraction PS4 & PS5 ¥ 6,600
  • Rainbow Six Extraction United Set PS4 & PS5 ¥ 9,240
  • RPGolf Legends PS4 & PS5 ¥ 3,000
  • Tears of Avia ¥ 1,650
  • Top Gun Air Combat ¥ 1,210
  • Trigger witch PS4 & PS5 ¥ 1,599
  • Windjammers 2 –Flying Power Disc ¥ 2,420
  • Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel PS4 & PS5 free
  • Arcade Archives HOPPING MAPPY HK$ 62.00
  • The Artful Escape PS4 & PS5 HK$ 148.00
  • Cake Invaders PS4 & PS5 HK$ 47.00
  • Cannibal Cuisine PS4 & PS5 HK$ 78.00
  • Chess HK$ 78.00
  • The Complex HK$ 108.00
  • Galaxy Shooter HK$ 38.00
  • HITMAN Trilogy PS4 & PS5 HK$ 798.00
  • Hunt HK$ 78.00
  • Phlegethon HK$ 38.00
  • Rainbow Six Extraction Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5 HK$ 388.00
  • Rainbow Six Extraction PS4 & PS5 HK$ 308.00
  • Reverie Knights Tactics HK$ 198.00
  • RPGolf Legends PS4 & PS5 HK$ 233.00
  • Sniper HK$ 78.00
  • Top Gun Air Combat HK$ 78.00
  • Trigger Witch PS4 & PS5 HK$ 108.00
  • Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel PS4 & PS5 Free



