PlayStation Store Update (January 25) – NA, EU, South East Asia

There’s a PlayStation Store update for NA, EU, and South East Asia. The update, which took place on January 25, has a number of PS4 and PS5 titles. PlayStation Lifestyle has posted all the info on the update. Here is the update for every region:
North America
- Arcade Archives HOPPING MAPPY $7.99
- The Artful Escape PS4 & PS5 $19.99
- Baseball (2 Player Cooperation Edition) – Breakthrough Gaming Arcade $0.99
- Blackwind PS4 & PS5 $24.99
- Bunny Raiders Free
- Cannibal Cuisine PS4 & PS5 $12.99
- DonutRun $6.99
- DonutRun PS5 $6.99
- Downslope $4.99
- DYSMANTLE PS4 & PS5 $19.99
- HITMAN Trilogy PS4 & PS5 $99.99
- Jack ‘n’ Hat $7.99
- Jack ‘n’ Hat PS5 $7.99
- Kinduo PS4 & PS5 $4.99
- Meme Run 2 $6.99
- Paper Dolls 2 $19.99
- Paper Dolls 2 Gold Edition $34.99
- Paper Dolls 2 Gold Edition PS5 $34.99
- Paper Dolls 2 PS5 $19.99
- Phlegethon $7.99
- PJ Masks: Heroes of the Night PS4 & PS5 $39.99
- Project Warlock: Fully Loaded $17.99
- Pyramid Quest $9.99
- Reverie Knights Tactics $24.99
- River City Girls PS4 & PS5 $29.99
- RPGolf Legends PS4 & PS5 $29.99
- The Sheep P $1.49
- The Sheep P PS5 $1.49
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction United Bundle PS4 & PS5 $59.99
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5 $49.99
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction PS4 & PS5 $39.99
- Top Gun Air Combat $7.99
- Trigger Witch PS4 & PS5 $14.99
- Windjammers 2 $19.99
- Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel PS4 & PS5 Free
- Zippy the Circle Challenge (Level 3C and Level 4C) $0.99
Europe
- Arcade Archives HOPPING MAPPY £5.79
- Arcade Archives SUPER PAC-MAN £5.79
- The Artful Escape PS4 & PS5 £15.99
- Baseball (2 Player Cooperation Edition) – Breakthrough Gaming Arcade £0.79
- Blackwind PS4 & PS5 £19.99
- Bunny Raiders PS5 Free
- Cannibal Cuisine £9.99
- DonutRun PS5 £6.49
- DonutRun £6.49
- Downslope £3.99
- DYSMANTLE PS4 & PS5 £15.99
- The Enigma Machine £6.49
- HITMAN Trilogy PS4 & PS5 £79.99
- Jack ‘n’ Hat £6.49
- Jack ‘n’ Hat £6.49
- Kinduo PS4 & PS5 £3.99
- Meme Run 2 £6.19
- My Friend Peppa Pig PS4 & PS5 £34.99
- Phlegethon £6.49
- PJ Masks: Heroes of the Night PS4 & PS5 £34.99
- Project Warlock: Fully Loaded £14.99
- Pyramid Quest £7.99
- Reverie Knights Tactics £19.99
- River City Girls PS4 & PS5 £24.99
- RPGolf Legends PS4 & PS5 £24.99
- The Sheep P PS5 £1.19
- The Sheep P £1.19
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction United Bundle PS4 & PS5 £59.99
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5 £49.99
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction PS4 & PS5 £44.99
- Top Gun Air Combat £7.39
- Trigger Witch PS4 & PS5 £11.99
- Windjammers 2 £15.99
- Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel PS4 & PS5 Free
- Zippy the Circle Challenge (Level 3C and Level 4C) £0.79
Japan, Hong Kong, South East Asia
- Arcade Archives Hopping Mappy ¥ 837
- The Artful Escape PS4 & PS5 ¥ 2,200
- Baum Invader PS4 & PS5 ¥ 598
- Cannibal cooking PS4 & PS5 ¥ 1,540
- Chernobylite ¥ 3,740
- HITMAN TrilogyH PS4 & PS5 ¥ 11,660
- Rainbow Six Extraction Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5 ¥ 7,920
- Rainbow Six Extraction PS4 & PS5 ¥ 6,600
- Rainbow Six Extraction United Set PS4 & PS5 ¥ 9,240
- RPGolf Legends PS4 & PS5 ¥ 3,000
- Tears of Avia ¥ 1,650
- Top Gun Air Combat ¥ 1,210
- Trigger witch PS4 & PS5 ¥ 1,599
- Windjammers 2 –Flying Power Disc ¥ 2,420
- Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel PS4 & PS5 free
- Arcade Archives HOPPING MAPPY HK$ 62.00
- The Artful Escape PS4 & PS5 HK$ 148.00
- Cake Invaders PS4 & PS5 HK$ 47.00
- Cannibal Cuisine PS4 & PS5 HK$ 78.00
- Chess HK$ 78.00
- The Complex HK$ 108.00
- Galaxy Shooter HK$ 38.00
- HITMAN Trilogy PS4 & PS5 HK$ 798.00
- Hunt HK$ 78.00
- Phlegethon HK$ 38.00
- Rainbow Six Extraction Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5 HK$ 388.00
- Rainbow Six Extraction PS4 & PS5 HK$ 308.00
- Reverie Knights Tactics HK$ 198.00
- RPGolf Legends PS4 & PS5 HK$ 233.00
- Sniper HK$ 78.00
- Top Gun Air Combat HK$ 78.00
- Trigger Witch PS4 & PS5 HK$ 108.00
- Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel PS4 & PS5 Free