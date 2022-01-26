PlayStation Store Update (January 25) – NA, EU, South East Asia

There’s a PlayStation Store update for NA, EU, and South East Asia. The update, which took place on January 25, has a number of PS4 and PS5 titles. PlayStation Lifestyle has posted all the info on the update. Here is the update for every region:

North America

Arcade Archives HOPPING MAPPY $7.99

The Artful Escape PS4 & PS5 $19.99

Baseball (2 Player Cooperation Edition) – Breakthrough Gaming Arcade $0.99

Blackwind PS4 & PS5 $24.99

Bunny Raiders Free

Cannibal Cuisine PS4 & PS5 $12.99

DonutRun $6.99

DonutRun PS5 $6.99

Downslope $4.99

DYSMANTLE PS4 & PS5 $19.99

HITMAN Trilogy PS4 & PS5 $99.99

Jack ‘n’ Hat $7.99

Jack ‘n’ Hat PS5 $7.99

Kinduo PS4 & PS5 $4.99

Meme Run 2 $6.99

Paper Dolls 2 $19.99

Paper Dolls 2 Gold Edition $34.99

Paper Dolls 2 Gold Edition PS5 $34.99

Paper Dolls 2 PS5 $19.99

Phlegethon $7.99

PJ Masks: Heroes of the Night PS4 & PS5 $39.99

Project Warlock: Fully Loaded $17.99

Pyramid Quest $9.99

Reverie Knights Tactics $24.99

River City Girls PS4 & PS5 $29.99

RPGolf Legends PS4 & PS5 $29.99

The Sheep P $1.49

The Sheep P PS5 $1.49

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction United Bundle PS4 & PS5 $59.99

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5 $49.99

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction PS4 & PS5 $39.99

Top Gun Air Combat $7.99

Trigger Witch PS4 & PS5 $14.99

Windjammers 2 $19.99

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel PS4 & PS5 Free

Zippy the Circle Challenge (Level 3C and Level 4C) $0.99

Europe

Arcade Archives HOPPING MAPPY £5.79

Arcade Archives SUPER PAC-MAN £5.79

The Artful Escape PS4 & PS5 £15.99

Baseball (2 Player Cooperation Edition) – Breakthrough Gaming Arcade £0.79

Blackwind PS4 & PS5 £19.99

Bunny Raiders PS5 Free

Cannibal Cuisine £9.99

DonutRun PS5 £6.49

DonutRun £6.49

Downslope £3.99

DYSMANTLE PS4 & PS5 £15.99

The Enigma Machine £6.49

HITMAN Trilogy PS4 & PS5 £79.99

Jack ‘n’ Hat £6.49

Jack ‘n’ Hat £6.49

Kinduo PS4 & PS5 £3.99

Meme Run 2 £6.19

My Friend Peppa Pig PS4 & PS5 £34.99

Phlegethon £6.49

PJ Masks: Heroes of the Night PS4 & PS5 £34.99

Project Warlock: Fully Loaded £14.99

Pyramid Quest £7.99

Reverie Knights Tactics £19.99

River City Girls PS4 & PS5 £24.99

RPGolf Legends PS4 & PS5 £24.99

The Sheep P PS5 £1.19

The Sheep P £1.19

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction United Bundle PS4 & PS5 £59.99

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5 £49.99

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction PS4 & PS5 £44.99

Top Gun Air Combat £7.39

Trigger Witch PS4 & PS5 £11.99

Windjammers 2 £15.99

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel PS4 & PS5 Free

Zippy the Circle Challenge (Level 3C and Level 4C) £0.79

Japan, Hong Kong, South East Asia

Arcade Archives Hopping Mappy ¥ 837

The Artful Escape PS4 & PS5 ¥ 2,200

Baum Invader PS4 & PS5 ¥ 598

Cannibal cooking PS4 & PS5 ¥ 1,540

Chernobylite ¥ 3,740

HITMAN TrilogyH PS4 & PS5 ¥ 11,660

Rainbow Six Extraction Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5 ¥ 7,920

Rainbow Six Extraction PS4 & PS5 ¥ 6,600

Rainbow Six Extraction United Set PS4 & PS5 ¥ 9,240

RPGolf Legends PS4 & PS5 ¥ 3,000

Tears of Avia ¥ 1,650

Top Gun Air Combat ¥ 1,210

Trigger witch PS4 & PS5 ¥ 1,599

Windjammers 2 –Flying Power Disc ¥ 2,420

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel PS4 & PS5 free

Arcade Archives HOPPING MAPPY HK$ 62.00

The Artful Escape PS4 & PS5 HK$ 148.00

Cake Invaders PS4 & PS5 HK$ 47.00

Cannibal Cuisine PS4 & PS5 HK$ 78.00

Chess HK$ 78.00

The Complex HK$ 108.00

Galaxy Shooter HK$ 38.00

HITMAN Trilogy PS4 & PS5 HK$ 798.00

Hunt HK$ 78.00

Phlegethon HK$ 38.00

Rainbow Six Extraction Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5 HK$ 388.00

Rainbow Six Extraction PS4 & PS5 HK$ 308.00

Reverie Knights Tactics HK$ 198.00

RPGolf Legends PS4 & PS5 HK$ 233.00

Sniper HK$ 78.00

Top Gun Air Combat HK$ 78.00

Trigger Witch PS4 & PS5 HK$ 108.00

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel PS4 & PS5 Free



