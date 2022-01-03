Poco M4 Pro vs. M3 Pro – Specs Comparison

2021 was a big year for the Poco brand. Numerous smartphones were released, so much that it was hard to keep up at times. The brand not only released phones for its most popular series but also upgrades just months later. The Poco M4 Pro is one of the most recent but the M3 Pro isn’t that old either. If you have an M3 Pro or are looking to get one of these phones, here we have a quick specs comparison:
Poco M4 Pro
Storage & RAM
4GB+64GB, 6GB+128GB LPDDR4X RAM + UFS 2.2 storage Expandable storage up to 1TB
Dimensions
Height: 163.56mm Width: 75.78mm Thickness: 8.75mm Weight: 195g
Display
6.6″ FHD+ Dot Display 2400×1080 FHD+ Refresh rate: 90HzTouch sampling rate: Up to 240Hz DCI-P3 wide color gamut Sunlight display
Processor
MediaTek Dimensity 810 CPU: Octa-core CPU, up to 2.4GHz GPU: ARM Mali-G576nm manufacturing process
Battery & Charging
5000mAh (typ) battery 33W Pro fast charging
Camera
50MP main camera f/1.88MP ultra-wide angle camera FOV 119°f/2.2 Rear camera video recording 1080p 1920×1080 | 60fps, 30fps 720p 1280×720 | 30fps 16MP front camera f/2.45
Security
Side fingerprint sensor AI Face Unlock
Network & Connectivity
Dual SIM, dual standby: 5G+5G Network bands: Supports 5G/4G/3G/2G5G: n1/3/5/7/8/20/28/38/40/41/66/77/784G: FDD-LTE Band 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/17/20/28/32/66 TDD-LTE Band 38/40/413G: WCDMA Band 1/2/4/5/82G: GSM 850/900/1800/1900MHz* 5G connectivity may vary based on regional availability and local operator support.
Wireless Networks
Bluetooth 5.1
Navigation & Positioning
GPS: L1 Galileo: E1 | GLONASS: G1 | Compass: B1I
Audio
Dual speakers 3.5mm headphone jack
Vibration motor
X-axis linear motor
Sensors
Ambient light sensor | Gyroscope | Accelerometer | Electronic compass | IR blaster
Operating System
MIUI 12.5 for POCO, based on Android 11
Poco M3 Pro
Storage & RAM
4GB+64GB, 6GB+128GBLPDDR4X RAM + UFS2.2 storage *Available storage and RAM are less than the total memory due to storage of the operating system and software pre-installed on the device.
Dimensions
Height: 161.81mm Width: 75.34mm Thickness: 8.92mm Weight: 190g *Data provided by internal laboratories. Industry measurement methods may vary, and therefore actual results may differ.
Display
6.5″ FHD+ Dot Display Resolution: 2400 x 1080 Contrast ratio: 1500:1 Refresh rate: 90Hz Dynamic Switch display: 30Hz/50Hz/60Hz/90Hz Reading mode 3.0360° ambient light sensors
Processor
MediaTek Dimensity 700CPU: Arm Cortex-A76 ,7nm processing process, octa-core CPU, up to 2.2GHz GPU:Arm Mali-G57 MC2, Max GPU Frequency: 950MHz
Battery & Charging
5000mAh battery (typ) Supports 18W fast charging
Camera
48MP main camera 1/2″ sensor size f/1.792MP macro camera f/2.42MP depth sensor f/2.4 Rear camera photography features Night mode AI camera 5.0Movie frame Rear camera video features Video macro mode Time-lapse video Slow motion video Rear video recording 1080p 1920×1080 | 30fps720p 1280×720 | 30fpsSlow motion:1280×720 | 120fps 8MP front camera f/2.0 Front camera photography features Timed burst AI Beautify AI portrait mode with bokeh and depth control Movie frame Front camera video features Time-lapse AI Video Beautify Front video recording 1080p 1920×1080 | 30fps720p 1280×720 | 30fps
Security
Side fingerprint sensor AI face unlock
NFC
Multifunctional NFC *Supports Google Pay* Functions may vary in some markets
Network & Connectivity
Dual SIM, dual standby:5G+5G Network bands: Supports 5G / 4G / 3G / 2G5G:n1,n3,n7,n8,n20,n28,n38,n40,n41,n66,n77,n784G: FDD-LTE Band 1,2,3,4,5,7,8,12,17,20,28,32,66 TDD-LTE Band 38,40,413G: WCDMA Band 1,2,4,5,82G: GSM 850 900 1800 1900 MHz *5G connectivity may vary based on region availability and local operator support. Wireless Networks2.4GHz/5GHz Wi-Fi Bluetooth 5.1
Navigation & Positioning
GPS: L1 Galileo: E1 | GLONASS: G1 | Beidou A-GPS supplementary positioning | Electronic compass | Wireless network | Data network
Audio
3.5mm headphone jack Hi-Res Audio certification
Sensors
Proximity sensor | Ambient light sensor | Accelerometer | Gyroscope | Electronic compass | IR blaster
UI and system
MIUI 12 based on Android 11