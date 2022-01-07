PS Store Holiday Sale Update – New PS4 and PS5 Discounts

The Holiday Sale on the PS Store has a long list of discounts. But the sale, introduced last month, has been updated for January. Here is the update (from Express):
A Way Out
• Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown
• Aliens: Fireteam Elite Deluxe Edition (Cold Iron)
• Assassin’s Creed Unity
• Back 4 Blood: Ultimate Edition PS4 & PS5
• Batman: Return to Arkham
• Bloodborne
• Bloodborne: The Old Hunters
• Borderlands 3: Ultimate Edition PS4™ & PS5™
• Burnout Paradise Remastered
• Call of Duty: Ghosts – Gold Edition
• CarX Drift Racing Online
• Chernobylite
• Code Vein
• Crysis Remastered Trilogy (Digital Only)
• DayZ
• Demon’s Souls
• Descenders
• Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition
• Disco Elysium – The Final Cut
• Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition
• DOOM Eternal Deluxe Edition
• Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2
• Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot
• F1® 2021: Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5
• Far Cry 5
• Far Cry New Dawn – Deluxe Edition
• Gang Beasts
• Ghostrunner
• Ghostrunner PS5
• God of War – Digital Deluxe Edition
• Gold Rush: The Game
• Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition & Great White Shark Card Bundle
• Green Hell
• HITMAN 3 – Standard Edition
• Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition
• HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED™
• House Flipper
• Human: Fall Flat
• Injustice 2
• Insurgency: Sandstorm – Gold Edition
• JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Eyes of Heaven Bundle
• LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 – Deluxe Edition
LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens
• Mafia II: Definitive Edition
• Mafia III: Definitive Edition
• Maneater PS4 & PS5
• Marvel’s Avengers Endgame Edition
• Metro Exodus
• Middle-earth: Shadow of War – Definitive Edition
• Monster Hunter: World
• Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate PS4 & PS5
• MotoGP™21
• Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 – Road to Boruto
• Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker
• NBA 2K22 Cross-Gen Digital Bundle
• NBA 2K22 NG Cross-Gen Digital Bundle
• Need for Speed Payback
• Need for Speed™ Hot Pursuit Remastered
• Nickelodeon: All-Star Brawl
• One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4
• Outer Wilds
• Overcooked! 2
• Payday 2: Crimewave Edition
• Persona 5 Royal – Digital Ultimate Edition
• Planet Coaster: Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5
• Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare 2
• Rayman Legends
• Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition
• Returnal
• RIDE 4
• Rust Console Edition
• Sackboy: A Big Adventure PS4 & PS5
• SCARLET NEXUS Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5
• Secret Neighbor
• Sleeping Dogs – Definitive Edition
• Sniper Elite VR
• Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2
• SnowRunner
• Sonic Colors: Ultimate – Digital Deluxe
• Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order – Deluxe Edition (PS5)
• Stranded Deep
• Subnautica PS4 & PS5
• Team Sonic Racing
• Tekken 7
• Terraria
• The Crew 2
• The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes
• The Last of Us Part II: Digital Deluxe Edition
• The Last of Us: Remastered
• The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition
• Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint: Gold Edition
• Tomb Raider: Definitive Survivor Trilogy
• Trailmakers
• Train Sim World® 2
• Two Point Hospital: JUMBO Edition
• Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection
• Unravel Two