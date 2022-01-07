PS Store Holiday Sale Update – New PS4 and PS5 Discounts

The Holiday Sale on the PS Store has a long list of discounts. But the sale, introduced last month, has been updated for January. Here is the update (from Express):

A Way Out

• Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown

• Aliens: Fireteam Elite Deluxe Edition (Cold Iron)

• Assassin’s Creed Unity

• Back 4 Blood: Ultimate Edition PS4 & PS5

• Batman: Return to Arkham

• Bloodborne

• Bloodborne: The Old Hunters

• Borderlands 3: Ultimate Edition PS4™ & PS5™

• Burnout Paradise Remastered

• Call of Duty: Ghosts – Gold Edition

• CarX Drift Racing Online

• Chernobylite

• Code Vein

• Crysis Remastered Trilogy (Digital Only)

• DayZ

• Demon’s Souls

• Descenders

• Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition

• Disco Elysium – The Final Cut

• Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition

• DOOM Eternal Deluxe Edition

• Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2

• Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot

• F1® 2021: Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5

• Far Cry 5

• Far Cry New Dawn – Deluxe Edition

• Gang Beasts

• Ghostrunner

• Ghostrunner PS5

• God of War – Digital Deluxe Edition

• Gold Rush: The Game

• Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition & Great White Shark Card Bundle

• Green Hell

• HITMAN 3 – Standard Edition

• Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition

• HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED™

• House Flipper

• Human: Fall Flat

• Injustice 2

• Insurgency: Sandstorm – Gold Edition

• JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Eyes of Heaven Bundle

• LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 – Deluxe Edition

LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens

• Mafia II: Definitive Edition

• Mafia III: Definitive Edition

• Maneater PS4 & PS5

• Marvel’s Avengers Endgame Edition

• Metro Exodus

• Middle-earth: Shadow of War – Definitive Edition

• Monster Hunter: World

• Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate PS4 & PS5

• MotoGP™21

• Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 – Road to Boruto

• Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker

• NBA 2K22 Cross-Gen Digital Bundle

• NBA 2K22 NG Cross-Gen Digital Bundle

• Need for Speed Payback

• Need for Speed™ Hot Pursuit Remastered

• Nickelodeon: All-Star Brawl

• One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4

• Outer Wilds

• Overcooked! 2

• Payday 2: Crimewave Edition

• Persona 5 Royal – Digital Ultimate Edition

• Planet Coaster: Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5

• Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare 2

• Rayman Legends

• Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition

• Returnal

• RIDE 4

• Rust Console Edition

• Sackboy: A Big Adventure PS4 & PS5

• SCARLET NEXUS Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5

• Secret Neighbor

• Sleeping Dogs – Definitive Edition

• Sniper Elite VR

• Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2

• SnowRunner

• Sonic Colors: Ultimate – Digital Deluxe

• Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order – Deluxe Edition (PS5)

• Stranded Deep

• Subnautica PS4 & PS5

• Team Sonic Racing

• Tekken 7

• Terraria

• The Crew 2

• The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes

• The Last of Us Part II: Digital Deluxe Edition

• The Last of Us: Remastered

• The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition

• Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint: Gold Edition

• Tomb Raider: Definitive Survivor Trilogy

• Trailmakers

• Train Sim World® 2

• Two Point Hospital: JUMBO Edition

• Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection

• Unravel Two



