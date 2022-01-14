PS Store’s Most Popular Downloads of 2021

By
Sean Farlow
-

PlayStation Blog recently posted the list of top downloads for the month of December. But the page has added one more post for all the top downloads of last year. Here are the most popular downloads of 2021 (PS Store only):

PS5 Games

US/CanadaEU
1NBA 2K22FIFA 22
2Call of Duty: VanguardCall of Duty: Vanguard
3Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles MoralesFIFA 21
4Madden NFL 22Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
5Battlefield 2042Battlefield 2042
6Ratchet & Clank: Rift ApartAmong Us
7Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold WarKena: Bridge of Spirits
8MLB The Show 21FAR CRY 6
9Resident Evil VillageIt Takes Two
10Far Cry 6Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
11Assassin’s Creed ValhallaF1 2021
12FIFA 22Resident Evil Village
13Among UsNBA 2K22
14Mortal Kombat 11Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
15NBA 2K21 Next GenerationCall of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
16It Takes TwoTOM CLANCY’S RAINBOW SIX | SIEGE
17FIFA 21Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition
18DEATHLOOPDiablo II: Resurrected
19ReturnalDEATHLOOP
20Kena: Bridge of SpiritsMortal Kombat 11

The number one spots on the PS5 were taken by sports games. The second spot on both sides was taken by the latest release in the Call of Duty series, COD: Vanguard. The list includes other popular releases such as DEATHLOOP and It Takes Two. What’s very interesting is the popularity of Among Us. The game, released in early November for PlayStation 4 and 5, seems to have posted huge numbers in the last two months of the year. In Europe, the game managed to make it all the way to the sixth spot. This put the game ahead of Far Cry 6, It Takes Two, and a few other big releases.

Among Us is out of the top ten in the US and Canada but it being in the list is pretty impressive. The majority of the games here were released earlier in 2021 but Among Us was only available for a couple of months before the list was posted.

PS4 Games

US/CanadaEU
1Grand Theft Auto VFIFA 22
2Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold WarGrand Theft Auto V
3MinecraftMinecraft
4NBA 2K22FIFA 21
5Call of Duty: VanguardCall of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
6Madden NFL 22The Crew 2
7NBA 2K21Red Dead Redemption 2
8Red Dead Redemption 2The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition
9MLB The Show 21Call of Duty: Vanguard
10Mortal Kombat 11The Forest
11Call of Duty: Modern WarfareFall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
12Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles MoralesGran Turismo Sport
13FIFA 22ARK: Survival Evolved
14THE FORESTNeed for Speed Heat
15Need for Speed HeatNBA 2K21
16UFC 4Gang Beasts
17ARK: Survival EvolvedTOM CLANCY’S RAINBOW SIX | SIEGE
18Gang BeastseFootball PES 2021 SEASON UPDATE
19Rust Console EditionAmong Us
20NARUTO TO BORUTO: SHINOBI STRIKERAssassin’s Creed Valhalla

On the PS4, the US and Canada number one spot was taken by GTA V. The Rockstar Games hit title has been in the market for over eight years. But the game appears to be showing no signs of slowing down, often appearing in the top downloads lists throughout 2021.


Older games such as Minecraft, Gang Beasts, The Forest, and Need For Speed Heat also managed to do well on the PS4.

 PS VR Games

US/CanadaEU
1Beat SaberBeat Saber
2Job SimulatorJob Simulator
3SUPERHOT VRSUPERHOT VR
4GORNCreed: Rise to Glory
5Swordsman VRSwordsman VR
6Creed Rise to GloryThe Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners
7Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR SeriesGORN
8The Walking Dead: Saints & SinnersRICK AND MORTY: VIRTUAL RICK-ALITY
9Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-alityVader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series
10The Walking Dead OnslaughtASTRO BOT Rescue Mission

Free-to-Play (PS5 + PS4)

US/CanadaEU
1FortniteFortnite
2Call of Duty: WarzoneRocket League
3Rocket LeagueCall of Duty: Warzone
4SplitgateeFootball 2022
5Apex LegendsGenshin Impact
6Genshin ImpactApex Legends
7Destiny 2eFootball PES 2021 LITE
8Rec RoomBrawlhalla
9BrawlhallaDestiny 2
10Rogue CompanySplitgate

Epic’s super popular battle royale game Fortnite was first in both regions. In 2021, the game made numerous appearances in the top three. eFootball 2022 makes an appearance in the EU top five, despite being a heavily criticized game. The soccer game was expected to be competition for the FIFA series but fans of the previous releases were not happy with the limited content and look of the game.

Splitgate, one of the big hits of 2021, did well on both sides. In NA, the game ended in the fourth spot. Respawn’s battle royale, Apex Legends, took the fifth spot in NA and the sixth spot in EU.

 




