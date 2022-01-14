PS Store’s Most Popular Downloads of 2021

PlayStation Blog recently posted the list of top downloads for the month of December. But the page has added one more post for all the top downloads of last year. Here are the most popular downloads of 2021 (PS Store only):

PS5 Games

US/Canada EU 1 NBA 2K22 FIFA 22 2 Call of Duty: Vanguard Call of Duty: Vanguard 3 Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales FIFA 21 4 Madden NFL 22 Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales 5 Battlefield 2042 Battlefield 2042 6 Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Among Us 7 Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Kena: Bridge of Spirits 8 MLB The Show 21 FAR CRY 6 9 Resident Evil Village It Takes Two 10 Far Cry 6 Assassin’s Creed Valhalla 11 Assassin’s Creed Valhalla F1 2021 12 FIFA 22 Resident Evil Village 13 Among Us NBA 2K22 14 Mortal Kombat 11 Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart 15 NBA 2K21 Next Generation Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War 16 It Takes Two TOM CLANCY’S RAINBOW SIX | SIEGE 17 FIFA 21 Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition 18 DEATHLOOP Diablo II: Resurrected 19 Returnal DEATHLOOP 20 Kena: Bridge of Spirits Mortal Kombat 11

The number one spots on the PS5 were taken by sports games. The second spot on both sides was taken by the latest release in the Call of Duty series, COD: Vanguard. The list includes other popular releases such as DEATHLOOP and It Takes Two. What’s very interesting is the popularity of Among Us. The game, released in early November for PlayStation 4 and 5, seems to have posted huge numbers in the last two months of the year. In Europe, the game managed to make it all the way to the sixth spot. This put the game ahead of Far Cry 6, It Takes Two, and a few other big releases.

Among Us is out of the top ten in the US and Canada but it being in the list is pretty impressive. The majority of the games here were released earlier in 2021 but Among Us was only available for a couple of months before the list was posted.

PS4 Games

US/Canada EU 1 Grand Theft Auto V FIFA 22 2 Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Grand Theft Auto V 3 Minecraft Minecraft 4 NBA 2K22 FIFA 21 5 Call of Duty: Vanguard Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War 6 Madden NFL 22 The Crew 2 7 NBA 2K21 Red Dead Redemption 2 8 Red Dead Redemption 2 The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition 9 MLB The Show 21 Call of Duty: Vanguard 10 Mortal Kombat 11 The Forest 11 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout 12 Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Gran Turismo Sport 13 FIFA 22 ARK: Survival Evolved 14 THE FOREST Need for Speed Heat 15 Need for Speed Heat NBA 2K21 16 UFC 4 Gang Beasts 17 ARK: Survival Evolved TOM CLANCY’S RAINBOW SIX | SIEGE 18 Gang Beasts eFootball PES 2021 SEASON UPDATE 19 Rust Console Edition Among Us 20 NARUTO TO BORUTO: SHINOBI STRIKER Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

On the PS4, the US and Canada number one spot was taken by GTA V. The Rockstar Games hit title has been in the market for over eight years. But the game appears to be showing no signs of slowing down, often appearing in the top downloads lists throughout 2021.

Older games such as Minecraft, Gang Beasts, The Forest, and Need For Speed Heat also managed to do well on the PS4.

PS VR Games

US/Canada EU 1 Beat Saber Beat Saber 2 Job Simulator Job Simulator 3 SUPERHOT VR SUPERHOT VR 4 GORN Creed: Rise to Glory 5 Swordsman VR Swordsman VR 6 Creed Rise to Glory The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners 7 Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series GORN 8 The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners RICK AND MORTY: VIRTUAL RICK-ALITY 9 Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series 10 The Walking Dead Onslaught ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission

Free-to-Play (PS5 + PS4)

US/Canada EU 1 Fortnite Fortnite 2 Call of Duty: Warzone Rocket League 3 Rocket League Call of Duty: Warzone 4 Splitgate eFootball 2022 5 Apex Legends Genshin Impact 6 Genshin Impact Apex Legends 7 Destiny 2 eFootball PES 2021 LITE 8 Rec Room Brawlhalla 9 Brawlhalla Destiny 2 10 Rogue Company Splitgate

Epic’s super popular battle royale game Fortnite was first in both regions. In 2021, the game made numerous appearances in the top three. eFootball 2022 makes an appearance in the EU top five, despite being a heavily criticized game. The soccer game was expected to be competition for the FIFA series but fans of the previous releases were not happy with the limited content and look of the game.

Splitgate, one of the big hits of 2021, did well on both sides. In NA, the game ended in the fourth spot. Respawn’s battle royale, Apex Legends, took the fifth spot in NA and the sixth spot in EU.



