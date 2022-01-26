What’s Coming and Leaving (February 2022) – Netflix

Sean Farlow
Netflix will introduce lots of new content at the start of next month. But the streaming giant will also be removing some. TV Guide has posted a full list of the content coming and leaving. Here’s what’s coming to the service next month:

Feb. 1
My Best Friend Anne Frank
Gabby’s Dollhouse Season 4
Raising Dion Season 2
The Addams Family (1991)
Anaconda
Batman Begins
The Book of Eli
The Bourne Ultimatum
Caddyshack
Caddyshack 3
Countdown
The Dark Knight
Despicable Me
Despicable Me 2
The Devil’s Advocate
Donnie Brasco
The Exorcist
The Foreigner
The Hangover
Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga’Hoole
The Last Samurai
The Lucky One
The Negotiator
The New Guy
New Year’s Eve
The One
The Other Boleyn Girl
The Other Guys
Patsy & Loretta
Transformers: Dark of the Moon
Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen
Warrior
Watchmen

Feb. 2
Dark Desire Season 2
MeatEater Season 10, Part 2
The Tinder Swindler

Feb. 3
Finding Ola
Kid Cosmic Season 3
Murderville


Feb. 4
Looop Lapeta
Sweet Magnolias Season 2
Through My Window

Feb. 8
Child of Kamiari Month
Love Is Blind Japan
Ms. Pat: Y’all Wanna Hear Something Crazy?

Feb. 9
Catching Killers Season 2
Disenchantment Part 4
Ideias à Venda
Only Jokes Allowed
The Privilege

Feb. 10
Into the Wind
St. Vincent
Until Life Do Us Part

Feb. 11
Anne+: The Film
Bigbug
Inventing Anna
Love and Leashes
Love Is Blind Season 2
Love Tactics
Tall Girl 2
Toy Boy Season 2

Feb. 12
Forecasting Love and Weather
Twenty-Five, Twenty-One

Feb. 14
Devotion, a Story of Love and Desire
Fishbowl Wives

Feb. 15
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs
Ridley Jones Season 3

Feb. 16
Blackhat
Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy
Secrets of Summer
Swan Shop Season 2

Feb. 17
Erax
Fistful of Vengeance
Forgive Us Our Trespasses
Heart Shot
Mo Gilligan: There’s Mo to Life
Young Wallander: Killer’s Shadow

Feb. 18
The Cuphead Show
Downfall: The Case Against Boeing
Rabbids Invasion Special: Mission to Mars
Space Force Season 2
Texas Chainsaw Massacre

Feb. 20
Don’t Kill Me

Feb. 21
Halloween (2007)

Feb. 22
Cat Burglar
RACE: Bubba Wallace

Feb. 23
UFO

Feb. 24
Karma’s World Music Videos

Feb. 25
Back to 15
Merlí. Sapere Aude
Restless
Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming
Vikings: Valhalla

Feb. 28
My Wonderful Life
Two Sentence Horror Stories Season 3

What’s Leaving

Feb. 1
Await Further Instructions
Grown Ups

Feb. 8
Polaroid

Feb. 9
Hitler – A Career

Feb. 19
Good Time

Feb. 15
Studio 54

Feb. 16
Drunk Parents

Feb. 20
Being Elmo: A Puppeteer’s Journey

Feb. 25
No Escape

Feb. 26
Edge of Seventeen

Feb. 28
Border Security: America’s Front Line: Season 2
Chocolat
Dances With Wolves
The Darkest Hour
Fool’s Gold
Here Comes the Boom
The Interview
Labyrinth
Law Abiding Citizen
Mars Attacks!
Observe and Report
Rain Man
Sabrina
Sex Drive
Something Borrowed
Soul Surfer
Step Brothers
Terminator 2: Judgment Day
Total Recall
We Were Soldiers


