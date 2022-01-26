What’s Coming and Leaving (February 2022) – Netflix

Netflix will introduce lots of new content at the start of next month. But the streaming giant will also be removing some. TV Guide has posted a full list of the content coming and leaving. Here’s what’s coming to the service next month:
Feb. 1
My Best Friend Anne Frank
Gabby’s Dollhouse Season 4
Raising Dion Season 2
The Addams Family (1991)
Anaconda
Batman Begins
The Book of Eli
The Bourne Ultimatum
Caddyshack
Caddyshack 3
Countdown
The Dark Knight
Despicable Me
Despicable Me 2
The Devil’s Advocate
Donnie Brasco
The Exorcist
The Foreigner
The Hangover
Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga’Hoole
The Last Samurai
The Lucky One
The Negotiator
The New Guy
New Year’s Eve
The One
The Other Boleyn Girl
The Other Guys
Patsy & Loretta
Transformers: Dark of the Moon
Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen
Warrior
Watchmen
Feb. 2
Dark Desire Season 2
MeatEater Season 10, Part 2
The Tinder Swindler
Feb. 3
Finding Ola
Kid Cosmic Season 3
Murderville
Feb. 4
Looop Lapeta
Sweet Magnolias Season 2
Through My Window
Feb. 8
Child of Kamiari Month
Love Is Blind Japan
Ms. Pat: Y’all Wanna Hear Something Crazy?
Feb. 9
Catching Killers Season 2
Disenchantment Part 4
Ideias à Venda
Only Jokes Allowed
The Privilege
Feb. 10
Into the Wind
St. Vincent
Until Life Do Us Part
Feb. 11
Anne+: The Film
Bigbug
Inventing Anna
Love and Leashes
Love Is Blind Season 2
Love Tactics
Tall Girl 2
Toy Boy Season 2
Feb. 12
Forecasting Love and Weather
Twenty-Five, Twenty-One
Feb. 14
Devotion, a Story of Love and Desire
Fishbowl Wives
Feb. 15
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs
Ridley Jones Season 3
Feb. 16
Blackhat
Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy
Secrets of Summer
Swan Shop Season 2
Feb. 17
Erax
Fistful of Vengeance
Forgive Us Our Trespasses
Heart Shot
Mo Gilligan: There’s Mo to Life
Young Wallander: Killer’s Shadow
Feb. 18
The Cuphead Show
Downfall: The Case Against Boeing
Rabbids Invasion Special: Mission to Mars
Space Force Season 2
Texas Chainsaw Massacre
Feb. 20
Don’t Kill Me
Feb. 21
Halloween (2007)
Feb. 22
Cat Burglar
RACE: Bubba Wallace
Feb. 23
UFO
Feb. 24
Karma’s World Music Videos
Feb. 25
Back to 15
Merlí. Sapere Aude
Restless
Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming
Vikings: Valhalla
Feb. 28
My Wonderful Life
Two Sentence Horror Stories Season 3
What’s Leaving
Feb. 1
Await Further Instructions
Grown Ups
Feb. 8
Polaroid
Feb. 9
Hitler – A Career
Feb. 19
Good Time
Feb. 15
Studio 54
Feb. 16
Drunk Parents
Feb. 20
Being Elmo: A Puppeteer’s Journey
Feb. 25
No Escape
Feb. 26
Edge of Seventeen
Feb. 28
Border Security: America’s Front Line: Season 2
Chocolat
Dances With Wolves
The Darkest Hour
Fool’s Gold
Here Comes the Boom
The Interview
Labyrinth
Law Abiding Citizen
Mars Attacks!
Observe and Report
Rain Man
Sabrina
Sex Drive
Something Borrowed
Soul Surfer
Step Brothers
Terminator 2: Judgment Day
Total Recall
We Were Soldiers