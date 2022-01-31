What’s Coming (February 2022) – Peacock

The month of February is just a few hours away and that means services such as Peacock will be adding new content. Hidden Remote is among the first to have a full list of what’s coming to the streaming service. Here is what’s new to Peacock in February:
February 1
A.I. Artificial Intelligence, 2001
Ali, 2011
Along Came Polly, 2004
Belly, 1998
Blade, 1998
Blade 2, 2002
Blade: Trinity, 2004
The Blues Brothers, 1980
The Bounty Hunter, 2010
The Breakfast Club, 1985
Bridesmaids, 2011
Bringing Down the House, 2003
Bustin’ Loose, 1981
The Chronicles of Riddick, 2004
Clockers, 1995
Conan the Barbarian, 2011
Cowboys & Aliens, 2011
Crooklyn, 1994
Death at a Funeral, 2010
Definitely, Maybe, 2008
Deliver Us From Eva, 2003
Do the Right Thing, 1989
Downton Abbey, 2019
Enemy of the State, 1998
Erin Brockovich, 2000
The Express, 2008*
The Family the Preys, 2009
Four Brothers, 2005
Friends with Benefits, 2011
Geostorm, 2017
Hanna, 2011
Hitch, 2005
How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, 2003
I Am Ali, 2014
I Am Bolt, 2016
It’s Complicated, 2009
Jarhead, 2005
Johnson Family Vacation, 2004
The Last Stand, 2013
Love Actually, 2003
Love Happens, 2009
A Madea Christmas, 2013
Madea’s Witness Protection, 2012
Major Payne, 1995
Miami Vice, 2006
Midnight Run, 1988
Miss Congeniality, 2000
Miss Congeniality, 2005
Mo’ Better Blues, 1990
Monsters Vs. Aliens, 2009
Monty Python’s Meaning of Life, 1983
Mr. Deeds, 2002
Pitch Black, 2000
The Preacher’s Wife, 1996
Pride, 2007
Psycho, 1998
Psycho II, 1983
Psycho III, 1986
Reign of Fire, 2002
Repo Men, 2010
The Rundown, 2003*
Safe House, 2012
The Secret of My Success, 1987
The Shawshank Redemption, 1994
Slap Shot, 1977
Superbad, 2007
Ted 2, 2015
This Christmas, 2007
Wanderlust, 2012
Weird Science, 1985
What Happens in Vegas, 2008
What’s Love Got to Do with It, 1993
Celebrating Betty White: America’s Golden Girl, 2022 (NBC)
Top Chef, Season 18
February 2
Grown Ups, 2010
The Winter Olympics
February 3
Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky, Season 2, Episodes 1-6 (Peacock Original)
Joe Montana: Cool Under Pressure, Season 1, Episode 6 (Peacock Original)
Real Housewives of Miami, Season 4, Episode 9 (Peacock Original)
February 6
Earnin’ It: A Season with the Women of the NFL, Season 1, Episode 3 (Peacock Original)
February 10
Copshop, 2021
February 11
Marry Me, 2022
Bel-Air, Season 1, Episodes 1-3 (Peacock Original)
Super Bowl LVI
February 14
Tammy, 2014
Temptation Island, Season 3
February 15
The Real Murders of Orange County, Season 2 (Oxygen)
Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, Episode 1 (Telemundo)
February 16
Murderball, 2005
February 17
The Burning Wall, 2002
Trollstopia, Season 6
February 19
WWE Elimination Chamber
February 21
The 355, 2022
February 22
American’s Got Talent: Extreme, Season 1, Episode 1 (NBC)
The Endgame, Season 1, Episode 1 (NBC)
Snapped, Season 30, Episode 1 (Oxygen)
February 24
Real Housewives of Miami, Season 4, Episode 12 (Peacock Original)
February 25
Law and Order, Season 21, Episode 1 (NBC)