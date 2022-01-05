Xbox Last Chance Deals – AC Titles & More

A new sale has gone live on the Xbox. The Last Chance Deals sale offers a ton of discounts on Windows and Xbox titles, including bundles. TrueAchievements has posted a full list but here we have some of the discounts:

Xbox One Bundles & Editions

ProductSale PriceDiscount
2K Ball N’ Brawl Bundle includes:• NBA 2K Playgrounds 2
• WWE 2K Battlegrounds
$29.99
50%
Assassin’s Creed® Valhalla + Immortals Fenyx Rising™ Bundle includes:• Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
• Immortals Fenyx Rising
$38.49
65%
Assassin’s Creed® Valhalla + Watch Dogs®: Legion Bundle includes:• Watch Dogs: Legion
• Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
$36.29
67%
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Gold Edition
$39.99
60%
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Ultimate Edition
$47.99
60%
Assassin’s Creed® Bundle: Assassin’s Creed® Valhalla, Assassin’s Creed® Odyssey, and Assassin’s Creed® Origins includes:• Assassin’s Creed Origins
• Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
• Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
$47.99
70%
Bayonetta & Vanquish 10th Anniversary Bundle includes:• Bayonetta
• Vanquish
$15.99
60%
Capcom Arcade Stadium
$29.99
25%
CODE VEIN
$15.99
80%
Commandos 2 & Praetorians: HD Remaster Double Pack includes:• Praetorians – HD Remaster
• Commandos 2 – HD Remaster
$14.99
50%
Devil May Cry 5 Deluxe + Vergil includes:• Devil May Cry 5
• Playable Character: Vergil
$29.99
25%
Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot
$28.04
67%
Dungeons 3
$19.99
50%
Dying Light: Platinum Edition includes:• Dying Light
• The Following
• The Bozak Horde
$14.99
70%
Expansion Pass includes:• The Blade of Galadriel Story Expansion
• The Desolation of Mordor Story Expansion
$5.99
85%
F1® 2021 Deluxe Edition
$29.99
60%
FAR CRY ANTHOLOGY BUNDLE includes:• Far Cry 3 Classic Edition
• Far Cry 5
• Far Cry 6
• Far Cry 4
$59.99
60%
Far Cry® 6 Gold Edition
$59.99
40%
Far Cry® 6 Ultimate Edition
$71.99
40%
Hunting Simulator 2: Elite Edition Xbox Series X|S
$34.99
50%
Just Cause 4 – Complete Edition includes:• Just Cause 4
• Dare Devils of Destruction
• Danger Rising
• Los Demonios
$13.99
80%
Just Cause 4 – Gold Edition includes:• Just Cause 4
• Danger Rising
• Los Demonios
• Dare Devils of Destruction
$11.99
80%
Just Cause 4: Reloaded
$7.99
80%
Life is Strange: True Colors – Deluxe Edition
$45.49
35%
Life is Strange: True Colors – Ultimate Edition
$63.99
20%
Marvel’s Avengers
$26.99
55%
Middle-earth: Shadow of War
$7.49
85%
Monster Energy Supercross 3 – Special Edition
$11.99
80%
MY HERO ONE’S JUSTICE 2 Deluxe Edition
$26.39
67%
NHL® 22 X-Factor Edition Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S includes:• NHL 22
• NHL 22
$49.99
50%
Override 2: Super Mech League
$9.99
75%
Port Royale 4
$32.99
40%
RACCOON CITY EDITION includes:• Resident Evil 3
• Resident Evil 2
• Resident Evil Resistance
$26.39
67%
Race with Ryan
$13.99
65%
Red Dead Redemption 2
$34.99
65%
Resident Evil Village
$29.99
50%
Resident Evil Village & Resident Evil 7 Complete Bundle includes:• Resident Evil 7: Biohazard
• Resident Evil Village
• Banned Footage Vol. 1
• Banned Footage Vol. 2
• End of Zoe
$51.99
35%
Resident Evil Village Deluxe Edition
$41.99
40%
Riders Republic Ultimate Edition
$71.99
40%
Rims Racing : Ultimate Edition Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S includes:• RiMS Racing
• RiMS Racing
$55.99
30%
Risk of Rain 1 + 2 Bundle includes:• Risk of Rain
• Risk of Rain 2
$7.49
75%
Scarlet Nexus
$47.99
40%
Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 Deluxe Arsenal Edition
$29.99
40%
The Dark Pictures Anthology – Triple Pack includes:• The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan
• The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes
• The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope
$40.19
33%
The Escapists 2 – Game of the Year Edition includes:• The Escapists 2
• Wicked Ward
• Dungeons and Duct Tape
• Big Top Breakout
$6.74
75%
The Outer Worlds
$47.99
40%
The Ultimate Sonic Bundle includes:• Sonic Forces
• Team Sonic Racing
• Sonic Mania
$29.99
50%
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint
$29.99
75%
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six® Siege Deluxe Edition
$9.99
75%
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six® Siege Operator Edition
$27.99
65%
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six® Siege Ultimate Edition
$39.99
60%
Tomb Raider: Definitive Survivor Trilogy includes:• Tomb Raider – Definitive Edition
• Shadow of the Tomb Raider
• Rise of the Tomb Raider
• Cold Darkness Awakened
• Endurance Mode
• Baba Yaga
• 20 Year Celebration
$19.99
60%
TRANSFORMERS: BATTLEGROUNDS DIGITAL DELUXE EDITION
$14.99
70%
EA SPORTS UFC 4
$20.99
70%
Watch Dogs®: Legion Ultimate Edition includes:• Watch Dogs: Legion
• Bloodline
$29.99
75%
WRC 10 Deluxe Edition Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S
$39.99
50%

 

Xbox One Titles

ProductSale PriceDiscount
AO Tennis 2
$11.99
80%
Ary and the Secret of Seasons
$9.99
75%
Assassin’s Creed® Valhalla
$23.99
60%
Ben 10: Power Trip
$15.99
60%
Blasphemous
$6.24
75%
Blaze and the Monster Machines: Axle City Racers
$29.99
25%
Book of Demons
$12.49
50%
Crown Trick
$7.99
60%
Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition
$29.99
25%
DreamWorks Spirit Lucky’s Big Adventure
$23.99
40%
Eldest Souls
$12.99
35%
F1® 2021
$23.99
60%
Far Cry® 6
$35.99
40%
Fast & Furious: Spy Racers Rise of SH1FT3R
$29.99
25%
Golf With Your Friends
$4.99
75%
Grow: Song of the Evertree
$16.74
33%
Hell Let Loose
$29.99
25%
Hunting Simulator 2
$19.99
60%
Hunting Simulator 2 Xbox Series X|S
$24.99
50%
Immortal Realms: Vampire Wars
$17.99
55%
In Sound Mind
$22.74
35%
Indivisible
$9.99
75%
Judgment
$23.99
40%
Life is Strange: True Colors
$38.99
35%
Lost Words: Beyond the Page
$7.49
50%
Maximum Football 2020
$5.99
80%
Memories of Mars
$4.99
75%
Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 3
$7.99
80%
Monster Sanctuary
$6.99
65%
MotoGP 20
$5.99
85%
Moving Out
$6.24
75%
MXGP 2020 – The Official Motocross Videogame
$12.49
75%
My Friend Peppa Pig
$29.99
25%
MY HERO ONE’S JUSTICE 2
$19.79
67%
NHL 22
$23.99
60%
NHL 22
$41.99
40%
Open Country
$7.49
50%
Overcooked! All You Can Eat
$19.99
50%
PAW Patrol: Mighty Pups Save Adventure Bay
$19.99
50%
PAW Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls
$29.99
25%
PJ Masks: Heroes Of The Night
$29.99
25%
Puyo Puyo Champions
$2.49
75%
Remothered: Broken Porcelain
$7.49
75%
Riders Republic™
$35.99
40%
RiMS Racing
$24.99
50%
RiMS Racing
$34.99
30%
Risk of Rain
$2.49
75%
Risk of Rain 2
$6.24
75%
Rock of Ages 3: Make & Break
$7.49
75%
Röki
$14.99
25%
Rustler
$19.49
35%
Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2
$23.99
40%
SolSeraph
$3.74
75%
Super Mega Baseball 3
$22.49
50%
Tails Of Iron
$18.74
25%
Tennis World Tour 2 – Complete Edition
$9.99
80%
The Addams Family: Mansion Mayhem
$29.99
25%
The Last Kids on Earth and the Staff of Doom
$23.99
40%
The Survivalists
$6.24
75%
TRANSFORMERS: BATTLEGROUNDS
$11.99
70%
Underworld Ascendant
$7.49
75%
Unturned
$9.99
60%
Vanquish
$9.99
60%
Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition
$11.99
80%
Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood
$19.99
60%
Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood
$24.99
50%
WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship Xbox One
$24.99
50%
WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship Xbox Series X|S
$29.99
50%
WRC 9
$14.99
70%

 

Xbox One DLC & Add-Ons

ProductSale PriceDiscount
F1® 2021:
• Deluxe Upgrade Pack
$7.99
60%
Mortal Kombat 11:
• Kombat Pack 2
$7.49
50%
Mortal Kombat 11:
• Ultimate Add-On Bundle
$19.99
60%
Mortal Kombat 11:
• Aftermath Expansion
$19.99
50%
PAYDAY 2: THE CRIMEWAVE COLLECTION includes:• Gage Russian Weapons Pack
• The Butcher’s BBQ Pack
• The Butcher’s Western Pack
• John Wick Heists
• The Golden Grin Casino Heist
• The Wolf Pack
• GOAT Simulator Heists
• The Gage Ninja Pack
• Butcher’s Mod Pack
• Gage Spec Ops Pack
• The Biker Heist
• The Point Break Heists
• The Alesso Heist
• The Gage Chivalry Pack
• Scarface Heist
$5.99
80%
Red Dead Redemption 2: Story Mode and Ultimate Edition Content
$27.99
65%

 

Windows Editions & Bundles

ProductSale PriceDiscount
Expansion Pass includes:• The Blade of Galadriel Story Expansion
• The Desolation of Mordor Story Expansion
$5.99
85%
Just Cause 4 – Complete Edition includes:• Just Cause 4
• Dare Devils of Destruction
• Danger Rising
• Los Demonios
$13.99
80%
Just Cause 4 – Gold Edition includes:• Just Cause 4
• Danger Rising
• Los Demonios
• Dare Devils of Destruction
$11.99
80%
Just Cause 4: Reloaded
$7.99
80%
Life is Strange: True Colors – Deluxe Edition
$45.49
35%
Marvel’s Avengers
$26.99
55%
Middle-earth: Shadow of War
$7.49
85%
Scarlet Nexus
$47.99
40%
TRANSFORMERS: BATTLEGROUNDS DIGITAL DELUXE EDITION
$14.99
70%



