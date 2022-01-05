Xbox Last Chance Deals – AC Titles & More

A new sale has gone live on the Xbox. The Last Chance Deals sale offers a ton of discounts on Windows and Xbox titles, including bundles. TrueAchievements has posted a full list but here we have some of the discounts:
Xbox One Bundles & Editions
|Product
|Sale Price
|Discount
|2K Ball N’ Brawl Bundle includes:• NBA 2K Playgrounds 2
• WWE 2K Battlegrounds
$29.99
|50%
|Assassin’s Creed® Valhalla + Immortals Fenyx Rising™ Bundle includes:• Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
• Immortals Fenyx Rising
$38.49
|65%
|Assassin’s Creed® Valhalla + Watch Dogs®: Legion Bundle includes:• Watch Dogs: Legion
• Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
$36.29
|67%
|Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Gold Edition
$39.99
|60%
|Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Ultimate Edition
$47.99
|60%
|Assassin’s Creed® Bundle: Assassin’s Creed® Valhalla, Assassin’s Creed® Odyssey, and Assassin’s Creed® Origins includes:• Assassin’s Creed Origins
• Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
• Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
$47.99
|70%
|Bayonetta & Vanquish 10th Anniversary Bundle includes:• Bayonetta
• Vanquish
$15.99
|60%
|Capcom Arcade Stadium
$29.99
|25%
|CODE VEIN
$15.99
|80%
|Commandos 2 & Praetorians: HD Remaster Double Pack includes:• Praetorians – HD Remaster
• Commandos 2 – HD Remaster
$14.99
|50%
|Devil May Cry 5 Deluxe + Vergil includes:• Devil May Cry 5
• Playable Character: Vergil
$29.99
|25%
|Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot
$28.04
|67%
|Dungeons 3
$19.99
|50%
|Dying Light: Platinum Edition includes:• Dying Light
• The Following
• The Bozak Horde
$14.99
|70%
|Expansion Pass includes:• The Blade of Galadriel Story Expansion
• The Desolation of Mordor Story Expansion
$5.99
|85%
|F1® 2021 Deluxe Edition
$29.99
|60%
|FAR CRY ANTHOLOGY BUNDLE includes:• Far Cry 3 Classic Edition
• Far Cry 5
• Far Cry 6
• Far Cry 4
$59.99
|60%
|Far Cry® 6 Gold Edition
$59.99
|40%
|Far Cry® 6 Ultimate Edition
$71.99
|40%
|Hunting Simulator 2: Elite Edition Xbox Series X|S
$34.99
|50%
|Just Cause 4 – Complete Edition includes:• Just Cause 4
• Dare Devils of Destruction
• Danger Rising
• Los Demonios
$13.99
|80%
|Just Cause 4 – Gold Edition includes:• Just Cause 4
• Danger Rising
• Los Demonios
• Dare Devils of Destruction
$11.99
|80%
|Just Cause 4: Reloaded
$7.99
|80%
|Life is Strange: True Colors – Deluxe Edition
$45.49
|35%
|Life is Strange: True Colors – Ultimate Edition
$63.99
|20%
|Marvel’s Avengers
$26.99
|55%
|Middle-earth: Shadow of War
$7.49
|85%
|Monster Energy Supercross 3 – Special Edition
$11.99
|80%
|MY HERO ONE’S JUSTICE 2 Deluxe Edition
$26.39
|67%
|NHL® 22 X-Factor Edition Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S includes:• NHL 22
• NHL 22
$49.99
|50%
|Override 2: Super Mech League
$9.99
|75%
|Port Royale 4
$32.99
|40%
|RACCOON CITY EDITION includes:• Resident Evil 3
• Resident Evil 2
• Resident Evil Resistance
$26.39
|67%
|Race with Ryan
$13.99
|65%
|Red Dead Redemption 2
$34.99
|65%
|Resident Evil Village
$29.99
|50%
|Resident Evil Village & Resident Evil 7 Complete Bundle includes:• Resident Evil 7: Biohazard
• Resident Evil Village
• Banned Footage Vol. 1
• Banned Footage Vol. 2
• End of Zoe
$51.99
|35%
|Resident Evil Village Deluxe Edition
$41.99
|40%
|Riders Republic Ultimate Edition
$71.99
|40%
|Rims Racing : Ultimate Edition Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S includes:• RiMS Racing
• RiMS Racing
$55.99
|30%
|Risk of Rain 1 + 2 Bundle includes:• Risk of Rain
• Risk of Rain 2
$7.49
|75%
|Scarlet Nexus
$47.99
|40%
|Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 Deluxe Arsenal Edition
$29.99
|40%
|The Dark Pictures Anthology – Triple Pack includes:• The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan
• The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes
• The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope
$40.19
|33%
|The Escapists 2 – Game of the Year Edition includes:• The Escapists 2
• Wicked Ward
• Dungeons and Duct Tape
• Big Top Breakout
$6.74
|75%
|The Outer Worlds
$47.99
|40%
|The Ultimate Sonic Bundle includes:• Sonic Forces
• Team Sonic Racing
• Sonic Mania
$29.99
|50%
|Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint
$29.99
|75%
|Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six® Siege Deluxe Edition
$9.99
|75%
|Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six® Siege Operator Edition
$27.99
|65%
|Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six® Siege Ultimate Edition
$39.99
|60%
|Tomb Raider: Definitive Survivor Trilogy includes:• Tomb Raider – Definitive Edition
• Shadow of the Tomb Raider
• Rise of the Tomb Raider
• Cold Darkness Awakened
• Endurance Mode
• Baba Yaga
• 20 Year Celebration
$19.99
|60%
|TRANSFORMERS: BATTLEGROUNDS DIGITAL DELUXE EDITION
$14.99
|70%
|EA SPORTS UFC 4
$20.99
|70%
|Watch Dogs®: Legion Ultimate Edition includes:• Watch Dogs: Legion
• Bloodline
$29.99
|75%
|WRC 10 Deluxe Edition Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S
$39.99
|50%
Xbox One Titles
|Product
|Sale Price
|Discount
|AO Tennis 2
$11.99
|80%
|Ary and the Secret of Seasons
$9.99
|75%
|Assassin’s Creed® Valhalla
$23.99
|60%
|Ben 10: Power Trip
$15.99
|60%
|Blasphemous
$6.24
|75%
|Blaze and the Monster Machines: Axle City Racers
$29.99
|25%
|Book of Demons
$12.49
|50%
|Crown Trick
$7.99
|60%
|Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition
$29.99
|25%
|DreamWorks Spirit Lucky’s Big Adventure
$23.99
|40%
|Eldest Souls
$12.99
|35%
|F1® 2021
$23.99
|60%
|Far Cry® 6
$35.99
|40%
|Fast & Furious: Spy Racers Rise of SH1FT3R
$29.99
|25%
|Golf With Your Friends
$4.99
|75%
|Grow: Song of the Evertree
$16.74
|33%
|Hell Let Loose
$29.99
|25%
|Hunting Simulator 2
$19.99
|60%
|Hunting Simulator 2 Xbox Series X|S
$24.99
|50%
|Immortal Realms: Vampire Wars
$17.99
|55%
|In Sound Mind
$22.74
|35%
|Indivisible
$9.99
|75%
|Judgment
$23.99
|40%
|Life is Strange: True Colors
$38.99
|35%
|Lost Words: Beyond the Page
$7.49
|50%
|Maximum Football 2020
$5.99
|80%
|Memories of Mars
$4.99
|75%
|Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 3
$7.99
|80%
|Monster Sanctuary
$6.99
|65%
|MotoGP 20
$5.99
|85%
|Moving Out
$6.24
|75%
|MXGP 2020 – The Official Motocross Videogame
$12.49
|75%
|My Friend Peppa Pig
$29.99
|25%
|MY HERO ONE’S JUSTICE 2
$19.79
|67%
|NHL 22
$23.99
|60%
|NHL 22
$41.99
|40%
|Open Country
$7.49
|50%
|Overcooked! All You Can Eat
$19.99
|50%
|PAW Patrol: Mighty Pups Save Adventure Bay
$19.99
|50%
|PAW Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls
$29.99
|25%
|PJ Masks: Heroes Of The Night
$29.99
|25%
|Puyo Puyo Champions
$2.49
|75%
|Remothered: Broken Porcelain
$7.49
|75%
|Riders Republic™
$35.99
|40%
|RiMS Racing
$24.99
|50%
|RiMS Racing
$34.99
|30%
|Risk of Rain
$2.49
|75%
|Risk of Rain 2
$6.24
|75%
|Rock of Ages 3: Make & Break
$7.49
|75%
|Röki
$14.99
|25%
|Rustler
$19.49
|35%
|Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2
$23.99
|40%
|SolSeraph
$3.74
|75%
|Super Mega Baseball 3
$22.49
|50%
|Tails Of Iron
$18.74
|25%
|Tennis World Tour 2 – Complete Edition
$9.99
|80%
|The Addams Family: Mansion Mayhem
$29.99
|25%
|The Last Kids on Earth and the Staff of Doom
$23.99
|40%
|The Survivalists
$6.24
|75%
|TRANSFORMERS: BATTLEGROUNDS
$11.99
|70%
|Underworld Ascendant
$7.49
|75%
|Unturned
$9.99
|60%
|Vanquish
$9.99
|60%
|Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition
$11.99
|80%
|Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood
$19.99
|60%
|Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood
$24.99
|50%
|WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship Xbox One
$24.99
|50%
|WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship Xbox Series X|S
$29.99
|50%
|WRC 9
$14.99
|70%
Xbox One DLC & Add-Ons
|Product
|Sale Price
|Discount
|F1® 2021:
• Deluxe Upgrade Pack
$7.99
|60%
|Mortal Kombat 11:
• Kombat Pack 2
$7.49
|50%
|Mortal Kombat 11:
• Ultimate Add-On Bundle
$19.99
|60%
|Mortal Kombat 11:
• Aftermath Expansion
$19.99
|50%
|PAYDAY 2: THE CRIMEWAVE COLLECTION includes:• Gage Russian Weapons Pack
• The Butcher’s BBQ Pack
• The Butcher’s Western Pack
• John Wick Heists
• The Golden Grin Casino Heist
• The Wolf Pack
• GOAT Simulator Heists
• The Gage Ninja Pack
• Butcher’s Mod Pack
• Gage Spec Ops Pack
• The Biker Heist
• The Point Break Heists
• The Alesso Heist
• The Gage Chivalry Pack
• Scarface Heist
$5.99
|80%
|Red Dead Redemption 2: Story Mode and Ultimate Edition Content
$27.99
|65%
Windows Editions & Bundles
|Product
|Sale Price
|Discount
|Expansion Pass includes:• The Blade of Galadriel Story Expansion
• The Desolation of Mordor Story Expansion
$5.99
|85%
|Just Cause 4 – Complete Edition includes:• Just Cause 4
• Dare Devils of Destruction
• Danger Rising
• Los Demonios
$13.99
|80%
|Just Cause 4 – Gold Edition includes:• Just Cause 4
• Danger Rising
• Los Demonios
• Dare Devils of Destruction
$11.99
|80%
|Just Cause 4: Reloaded
$7.99
|80%
|Life is Strange: True Colors – Deluxe Edition
$45.49
|35%
|Marvel’s Avengers
$26.99
|55%
|Middle-earth: Shadow of War
$7.49
|85%
|Scarlet Nexus
$47.99
|40%
|TRANSFORMERS: BATTLEGROUNDS DIGITAL DELUXE EDITION
$14.99
|70%