Xbox Sale – 360 Titles & Much More

Gold and Silver members have tons of options if they’re looking to purchase one or two titles this week. TrueAchievements has posted a very long list of titles available for the sale. Here we have some of them:
Xbox One Bundles and Editions
|Product
|Sale Price
|Discount
|Anthem™: Legion of Dawn Edition
$6.99
|90%
|ARK: Survival Evolved Season Pass
$16.24
|35%
|ATOM RPG Supporter Edition
$19.49
|25%
|Batman: Arkham Knight Season Pass includes:• A Matter of Family
• 1989 Movie Batmobile Pack
• Batman Classic TV Series Batmobile Pack
• Season of Infamy: Most Wanted Expansion
• Original Arkham Batmobile
• A Flip of a Coin
• GCPD Lockdown
• Red Hood Story Pack
• Catwoman’s Revenge
• 2016 Batman v Superman Batmobile Pack
• 2008 Tumbler Batmobile Pack
• Harley Quinn Story Pack
$3.99
|80%
|Battlefield 4™ Premium
$9.99
|75%
|Battlefield™ 1 Revolution includes:• Battlefield 1
• They Shall Not Pass
• In the Name of the Tsar
• Turning Tides
• Apocalypse
$9.99
|75%
|Battlefield™ Hardline Standard Edition
$7.99
|60%
|Battlefield™ Hardline Ultimate Edition includes:• Battlefield Hardline
• Robbery
• Getaway
• Betrayal
• Criminal Activity
$9.99
|75%
|Digerati Horror Bundle includes:• #KILLALLZOMBIES
• Slain: Back from Hell
• Paranautical Activity
• Uncanny Valley
$7.49
|85%
|Expansion Pass includes:• The Blade of Galadriel Story Expansion
• The Desolation of Mordor Story Expansion
$5.99
|85%
|Fighter Pack 1 includes:• Red Hood
• Starfire
• Sub-Zero
$4.99
|75%
|Fighter Pack 2 includes:• Black Manta
• Hellboy
• Raiden
$4.99
|75%
|Fighter Pack 3 includes:• Enchantress
• The Atom
• TMNT
$4.99
|75%
|Forza Horizon 4 Ultimate Add-Ons Bundle includes:• Fortune Island
• LEGO Speed Champions
• LEGO Speed Champions Update
$19.99
|60%
|Grand Theft Auto V
|$35.99
|60%
|LEGO Batman 3 Season Pass
$2.99
|80%
|LEGO® DC Super-Villains Season Pass includes:• LEGO Aquaman Movie Level Pack 1
• LEGO Aquaman Movie Level Pack 2
• Batman: The Animated Series Level Pack
• LEGO Shazam! Movie Level Pack 1
• LEGO Shazam! Movie Level Pack 2
• Young Justice Level Pack
$2.99
|80%
|LEGO® Marvel Super Heroes 2 Season Pass includes:• Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 2 Movie Level Pack
• Marvel’s Black Panther Movie Character and Level Pack
• Cloak And Dagger Character and Level Pack
• Runaways Level and Character Pack
• Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War Movie Level Pack
• Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp Level Pack
$4.49
|70%
|LEGO® Marvel’s Avengers Season Pass includes:• Doctor Strange Character & Level Pack
• Captain Marvel Character & Level Pack
• Black Panther Character & Level Pack
• The Masters of Evil Character & Level Pack
• Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Character & Level Pack
$2.99
|70%
|LEGO® Star Wars™: The Force Awakens Season Pass includes:• Poe’s Quest for Survival
• Escape from Starkiller Base
• First Order Siege of Takodana
$3.99
|60%
|Middle-earth™: Shadow of War™ Story Expansion Pass includes:• The Blade of Galadriel Story Expansion
• The Desolation of Mordor Story Expansion
$6.24
|75%
|Outbreak Co-Op Collection includes:• Outbreak: The New Nightmare
• Outbreak
• Outbreak: Epidemic
$8.99
|70%
|Outlast: Bundle of Terror includes:• Outlast
• Whistleblower
$4.99
|80%
|Pathologic 2 + Marble Nest DLC Bundle
$15.99
|60%
|PGA TOUR 2K21
|$23.99
|70%
|Shape Up
|$11.24
|75%
|Star Wars Battlefront II
$5.99
|85%
|STAR WARS™ Battlefront™ Ultimate Edition includes:• Star Wars Battlefront
• Outer Rim
• Bespin
• Death Star
• Rogue One: Scarif
$3.99
|80%
|Starlink: Battle for Atlas
|$11.99
|80%
|Strange Brigade Season Pass includes:• Isle of the Dead
• Sunken Kingdom
• Great Pyramid of Bes
$3.49
|90%
|Telltale Batman Shadows Mode Bundle
$1.24
|75%
|The Medium + Observer: System Redux + DARQ: Complete Edition — Bundle includes:• DARQ: Complete Edition
• The Medium
• Observer: System Redux
$67.49
|25%
|Ultimate Pack includes:• Hellboy
• TMNT
• Starfire
• Sub-Zero
• Raiden
• Red Hood
• Enchantress
• Black Manta
• The Atom
$5.99
|85%
|World War Z
|$29.99
|25%
|XL Pack
$4.99
|80%
|Zombie Army 4: Dead War Deluxe Edition
$17.99
|70%
|Zombie Army 4: Dead War Super Deluxe Edition
$23.99
|70%
Xbox One Titles
|Product
|Sale Price
|Discount
|7th Sector
$9.99
|50%
|A Walk in the Dark
$2.44
|65%
|ADVERSE
$1.79
|70%
|Agatha Knife
$5.99
|50%
|Agent A: A puzzle in disguise
|$1.49
|90%
|Ailment
$5.99
|40%
|Alder’s Blood: Definitive Edition
$9.99
|50%
|Allison’s Diary: Rebirth
$4.99
|50%
|Amnesia: Collection
$4.49
|85%
|Among the Sleep – Enhanced Edition
$5.24
|65%
|Anthem™
$5.99
|90%
|Apocalipsis: The Tree of the Knowledge of Good and Evil
$1.99
|60%
|AQUA KITTY UDX: Xbox One Ultra Edition
$2.69
|70%
|Armikrog
$2.99
|70%
|ASCENDANCE – First Horizon
$3.29
|45%
|ATOM RPG: Post-apocalyptic indie game
$17.24
|25%
|Aven Colony
$7.49
|75%
|Battlefield 4
$7.99
|60%
|Battlefield V Definitive Edition
$12.49
|75%
|Battlefield™ 1
$7.99
|60%
|Battlefield™ V Standard Edition
$9.99
|75%
|Beholder Complete Edition
$2.99
|80%
|Blightbound
$9.99
|50%
|BloodRayne: Betrayal – Fresh Bites
$14.99
|25%
|Bring To Light
$14.99
|25%
|Caretaker
$1.99
|75%
|Carrion
$11.99
|40%
|Chernobylite
$14.99
|50%
|Coffin Dodgers
$3.59
|70%
|Creepy Tale
$4.99
|50%
|Dark Nights with Poe and Munro
$5.99
|50%
|DARQ: Complete Edition
$11.99
|40%
|Dead by Daylight
$14.99
|50%
|Deadly Days
$9.49
|50%
|Death Road To Canada
$7.49
|50%
|Death’s Door
$14.99
|25%
|Demon’s Tier+
$3.99
|60%
|Demon’s Tilt
$9.99
|50%
|Die With Glory
$5.24
|25%
|Double Kick Heroes
$13.19
|40%
|Far-Out
$7.49
|50%
|Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted
$14.99
|50%
|Flipping Death
$3.99
|80%
|Flockers
$4.99
|80%
|Forsaken Remastered
$9.99
|50%
|Friday the 13th: Killer Puzzle
$3.89
|70%
|Friday the 13th: The Game
$3.74
|75%
|Fury of Dracula: Digital Edition
$12.99
|35%
|Genesis Alpha One
$7.49
|75%
|Grow Up
|$3.99
|60%
|Heaven Dust
$5.99
|40%
|HELLFRONT: HONEYMOON
$1.99
|80%
|Hello Neighbor
$11.99
|60%
|Hermitage: Strange Case Files
$14.99
|25%
|Home Sweet Home
$9.99
|50%
|HORROR OF THE DEEP
$5.49
|45%
|Infinity Runner
$2.44
|65%
|Injection p23 ‘No Name, No Number’
$5.99
|50%
|Into the Pit
$11.24
|25%
|Iron Crypticle
$2.99
|70%
|It came from space and ate our brains
$5.99
|60%
|Jack ‘n’ Hat
$6.79
|15%
|Kholat
$4.99
|75%
|LA Cops
$2.99
|80%
|Lamentum
$11.19
|30%
|Layers of Fear 2
$4.99
|75%
|Let Them Come
$2.63
|67%
|Lovecraft’s Untold Stories
$4.94
|67%
|Mable and the Wood
$3.74
|75%
|Minute of Islands
$13.39
|33%
|MudRunner
|$7.49
|75%
|Mugsters
$2.99
|80%
|Mundaun
$11.99
|40%
|Murder Diaries 2
|$7.49
|25%
|Narcos: Rise of the Cartels
$5.99
|80%
|Necromunda: Hired Gun
|$19.99
|50%
|Niffelheim
$4.99
|75%
|Observation
$9.99
|60%
|Oddworld: Soulstorm Enhanced Edition
$29.99
|25%
|Outbreak: Endless Nightmares
$7.99
|60%
|Outlast 2
$5.99
|80%
|Oxenfree
$3.99
|60%
|Paradise Lost
$7.49
|50%
|Pathologic 2
$13.99
|60%
|Penarium
$1.99
|80%
|Pinstripe
$1.49
|90%
|Planet Alpha
$3.99
|80%
|Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare
$4.99
|75%
|Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2
$4.99
|75%
|Portal of Evil: Stolen Runes
$5.39
|40%
|Project Winter
$12.99
|35%
|Projection: First Light
|$7.99
|60%
|Protocol
$10.49
|50%
|Remothered: Tormented Fathers
$8.99
|70%
|Riddled Corpses EX
$1.99
|80%
|Ring of Pain
|$11.99
|40%
|Rise of Insanity
$2.99
|70%
|Ritual: Crown of Horns
$3.99
|80%
|Ruinverse
|$8.99
|40%
|Sanity of Morris
$7.49
|50%
|Scrabble
|$9.74
|35%
|Secret Neighbor
$7.99
|60%
|Shady Part of Me
|$7.49
|50%
|SHINRAI – Broken Beyond Despair
$7.49
|50%
|Slay The Spire
|$9.99
|60%
|Sleepin’ Guy Deluxe Edition
$7.19
|20%
|SOMA
$4.49
|85%
|Song of Horror
$23.99
|40%
|Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator
$14.99
|25%
|Spiderhuman Shooter
$1.99
|41%
|Strange Brigade
$4.99
|90%
|Subterrain
$5.09
|70%
|Sunless Sea: Zubmariner Edition
$6.59
|67%
|Sylvio
$3.89
|70%
|Tangle Tower
$13.99
|30%
|Tanky Tanks
$3.59
|40%
|Tennis World Tour 2 – Complete Edition
|$12.49
|75%
|The Church in the Darkness
$3.99
|80%
|The Coma 2: Vicious Sisters
$7.59
|60%
|The Innsmouth Case
$5.99
|60%
|The Last Stand: Aftermath
$18.74
|25%
|The Walking Zombie 2
$8.99
|25%
|Through the Woods
$4.99
|75%
|Titan Chaser
$3.74
|25%
|Tormented Souls
$14.99
|25%
|Toy Odyssey: The Lost and The Found
$4.49
|70%
|Undungeon
$14.99
|25%
|Unpacking
|$14.99
|25%
|Vambrace: Cold Soul
$6.24
|75%
|Venus: Improbable Dream
|$6.99
|30%
|We Were Here Together
$6.49
|50%
|We Were Here Too
$3.99
|60%
|Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Heart of the Forest
$7.49
|50%
|Worse Than Death
$2.99
|70%
|YesterMorrow
|$9.99
|50%
|Yuoni
$10.99
|50%
|Zombie Army 4: Dead War
$14.99
|70%
|Zombie Army Trilogy
$4.99
|90%
|Zombie Vikings
$2.39
|80%
Xbox 360 Titles
|Product
|Sale Price
|Discount
|Age of Booty
$0.99
|80%
|Aliens vs. Predator
$4.99
|75%
|Assassin’s Creed Rogue
$9.89
|67%
|Asura’s Wrath
$3.99
|80%
|BattleBlock Theater
|$7.49
|50%
|Battlefield 3
$4.99
|75%
|Battlestations: Midway
$2.99
|85%
|Bionic Commando: Rearmed 2
$2.99
|80%
|Binary Domain
$8.99
|40%
|BioShock
$7.99
|60%
|BioShock 2
$7.99
|60%
|BioShock Infinite
$8.99
|70%
|Borderlands
$7.99
|60%
|Borderlands 2
$7.99
|60%
|Bound by Flame
$1.99
|80%
|Brothers in Arms: Hell’s Highway
$3.99
|60%
|Bully: Scholarship Edition
$5.99
|60%
|Burnout Revenge
$4.99
|50%
|CastleStorm
|$4.99
|50%
|Catherine
$4.99
|75%
|Conan
$4.99
|75%
|Crazy Taxi
$2.49
|75%
|Dark Void
$2.99
|80%
|Darksiders
$4.99
|75%
|Darwinia+
$7.49
|50%
|DEAD RISING 2: CASE WEST
$1.99
|80%
|Dead Space
$5.99
|60%
|Deus Ex: Human Revolution
$2.24
|85%
|Dead Rising 2: Case Zero
$0.99
|80%
|Duke Nukem Forever
$3.99
|80%
|Dungeons & Dragons: Chronicles of Mystara
$2.99
|80%
|Escape Dead Island
$2.99
|85%
|Fable Anniversary
$9.99
|75%
|Fable II
$9.99
|50%
|Fable III
$9.99
|50%
|Far Cry® 2
$5.99
|70%
|Fight Night Champion
$4.99
|75%
|FLOCK!
$2.99
|80%
|Frontlines: Fuel of War
$3.74
|75%
|Full Spectrum Warrior
$3.74
|75%
|Gears of War
$8.03
|33%
|Gears of War 2
$8.03
|33%
|Gears of War 3
$8.03
|33%
|Gears of War: Judgment
$8.03
|33%
|Grand Theft Auto IV
$6.99
|65%
|GUNVALKYRIE
$5.99
|40%
|I Am Alive
|$4.49
|70%
|Injustice: Gods Among Us
$4.99
|75%
|JUJU
$3.74
|75%
|Just Cause
$1.49
|85%
|Just Cause 2
$2.24
|85%
|Killer is Dead
$2.99
|85%
|Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light
$2.99
|80%
|LEGO Batman
$4.99
|75%
|LEGO Batman 2: DC Super Heroes
$4.99
|75%
|Lost Planet 2
$3.99
|80%
|Lost Planet 3
$3.99
|80%
|Lost Planet: Extreme Condition Colonies Edition
$3.99
|80%
|Mafia II
$7.49
|75%
|Max Payne 3
$8.99
|55%
|Mega Man 10
$1.99
|80%
|Mega Man 9
$1.99
|80%
|Midnight Club: Los Angeles Complete
$10.04
|33%
|Midway Arcade Origins
$4.99
|75%
|Mini Ninjas
$2.99
|85%
|MX vs. ATV: Reflex
$7.49
|75%
|NiGHTS into dreams…
$2.99
|70%
|Oddworld: Munch’s Oddysee
$2.49
|75%
|Outland
$2.99
|70%
|Persona 4: Arena
$4.94
|67%
|Panzer Dragoon Orta
$4.99
|50%
|Port Royale 3: Pirates and Merchants
$4.99
|75%
|Prey
$3.99
|80%
|Prince of Persia: The Forgotten Sands
$4.99
|75%
|Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo HD Remix
$1.99
|80%
|Quantum Conundrum
$1.49
|85%
|Realms of Ancient War
$1.49
|70%
|Rayman 3 HD
$4.99
|50%
|Rayman Origins
$4.94
|67%
|Red Dead Redemption
$9.89
|67%
|Red Faction II
$2.24
|85%
|Red Faction: Armageddon
$4.49
|85%
|Resident Evil Code: Veronica X HD
$3.99
|80%
|Risen
$9.99
|50%
|Risen 2: Dark Waters
$4.99
|75%
|Rock of Ages
$2.99
|70%
|Rockstar Table Tennis
$5.99
|60%
|Saints Row (2006)
$1.49
|85%
|Saints Row 2
$1.49
|85%
|Saints Row IV
$5.24
|85%
|Saints Row: Gat Out of Hell
$2.24
|85%
|Saints Row: The Third
$2.24
|85%
|Scarygirl
$1.49
|85%
|SEGA Vintage Collection: Golden Axe
$2.99
|70%
|Sid Meier’s Civilization Revolution
$7.49
|75%
|Sine Mora
$2.49
|75%
|Skate 3
$4.99
|75%
|skate.
$5.99
|60%
|Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed
$4.99
|75%
|Sonic Generations
$4.99
|75%
|Sonic Unleashed
$4.49
|70%
|Spec Ops: The Line
$5.99
|80%
|Sphinx and the Cursed Mummy
$3.74
|75%
|Stuntman: Ignition
$3.74
|75%
|Supreme Commander 2
$3.74
|75%
|The Bureau: XCOM Declassified
$2.99
|85%
|The Darkness
$3.99
|80%
|The Darkness II
$5.99
|80%
|The First Templar
$4.49
|70%
|TimeSplitters 2
$2.49
|75%
|TimeSplitters Future Perfect
$2.49
|75%
|Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter
$4.99
|75%
|Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Future Soldier
$5.99
|70%
|Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Double Agent
$5.99
|60%
|Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter 2
$4.99
|50%
|Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Vegas 2
$4.99
|75%
|Tomb Raider Underworld
$2.99
|85%
|Tomb Raider: Anniversary
$2.99
|85%
|Tomb Raider: Legend
$2.99
|85%
|Tropico 4
$2.49
|75%
|Virtua Fighter 5 Final Showdown
$4.94
|67%
|The Misadventures of P.B. Winterbottom
$1.99
|80%
|XCOM: Enemy Within
$7.99
|80%