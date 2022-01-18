Xbox Sale – 360 Titles & Much More

By
Sean Farlow
-

Gold and Silver members have tons of options if they’re looking to purchase one or two titles this week. TrueAchievements has posted a very long list of titles available for the sale. Here we have some of them:

Xbox One Bundles and Editions

ProductSale PriceDiscount
Anthem™: Legion of Dawn Edition
$6.99
90%
ARK: Survival Evolved Season Pass
$16.24
35%
ATOM RPG Supporter Edition
$19.49
25%
Batman: Arkham Knight Season Pass includes:• A Matter of Family
• 1989 Movie Batmobile Pack
• Batman Classic TV Series Batmobile Pack
• Season of Infamy: Most Wanted Expansion
• Original Arkham Batmobile
• A Flip of a Coin
• GCPD Lockdown
• Red Hood Story Pack
• Catwoman’s Revenge
• 2016 Batman v Superman Batmobile Pack
• 2008 Tumbler Batmobile Pack
• Harley Quinn Story Pack
$3.99
80%
Battlefield 4™ Premium
$9.99
75%
Battlefield™ 1 Revolution includes:• Battlefield 1
• They Shall Not Pass
• In the Name of the Tsar
• Turning Tides
• Apocalypse
$9.99
75%
Battlefield™ Hardline Standard Edition
$7.99
60%
Battlefield™ Hardline Ultimate Edition includes:• Battlefield Hardline
• Robbery
• Getaway
• Betrayal
• Criminal Activity
$9.99
75%
Digerati Horror Bundle includes:• #KILLALLZOMBIES
• Slain: Back from Hell
• Paranautical Activity
• Uncanny Valley
$7.49
85%
Expansion Pass includes:• The Blade of Galadriel Story Expansion
• The Desolation of Mordor Story Expansion
$5.99
85%
Fighter Pack 1 includes:• Red Hood
• Starfire
• Sub-Zero
$4.99
75%
Fighter Pack 2 includes:• Black Manta
• Hellboy
• Raiden
$4.99
75%
Fighter Pack 3 includes:• Enchantress
• The Atom
• TMNT
$4.99
75%
Forza Horizon 4 Ultimate Add-Ons Bundle includes:• Fortune Island
• LEGO Speed Champions
• LEGO Speed Champions Update
$19.99
60%
Grand Theft Auto V$35.99
60%
LEGO Batman 3 Season Pass
$2.99
80%
LEGO® DC Super-Villains Season Pass includes:• LEGO Aquaman Movie Level Pack 1
• LEGO Aquaman Movie Level Pack 2
• Batman: The Animated Series Level Pack
• LEGO Shazam! Movie Level Pack 1
• LEGO Shazam! Movie Level Pack 2
• Young Justice Level Pack
$2.99
80%
LEGO® Marvel Super Heroes 2 Season Pass includes:• Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 2 Movie Level Pack
• Marvel’s Black Panther Movie Character and Level Pack
• Cloak And Dagger Character and Level Pack
• Runaways Level and Character Pack
• Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War Movie Level Pack
• Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp Level Pack
$4.49
70%
LEGO® Marvel’s Avengers Season Pass includes:• Doctor Strange Character & Level Pack
• Captain Marvel Character & Level Pack
• Black Panther Character & Level Pack
• The Masters of Evil Character & Level Pack
• Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Character & Level Pack
$2.99
70%
LEGO® Star Wars™: The Force Awakens Season Pass includes:• Poe’s Quest for Survival
• Escape from Starkiller Base
• First Order Siege of Takodana
$3.99
60%
Middle-earth™: Shadow of War™ Story Expansion Pass includes:• The Blade of Galadriel Story Expansion
• The Desolation of Mordor Story Expansion
$6.24
75%
Outbreak Co-Op Collection includes:• Outbreak: The New Nightmare
• Outbreak
• Outbreak: Epidemic
$8.99
70%
Outlast: Bundle of Terror includes:• Outlast
• Whistleblower
$4.99
80%
Pathologic 2 + Marble Nest DLC Bundle
$15.99
60%
PGA TOUR 2K21$23.99
70%
Shape Up$11.24
75%
Star Wars Battlefront II
$5.99
85%
STAR WARS™ Battlefront™ Ultimate Edition includes:• Star Wars Battlefront
• Outer Rim
• Bespin
• Death Star
• Rogue One: Scarif
$3.99
80%
Starlink: Battle for Atlas$11.99
80%
Strange Brigade Season Pass includes:• Isle of the Dead
• Sunken Kingdom
• Great Pyramid of Bes
$3.49
90%
Telltale Batman Shadows Mode Bundle
$1.24
75%
The Medium + Observer: System Redux + DARQ: Complete Edition — Bundle includes:• DARQ: Complete Edition
• The Medium
• Observer: System Redux
$67.49
25%
Ultimate Pack includes:• Hellboy
• TMNT
• Starfire
• Sub-Zero
• Raiden
• Red Hood
• Enchantress
• Black Manta
• The Atom
$5.99
85%
World War Z$29.9925%
XL Pack
$4.99
80%
Zombie Army 4: Dead War Deluxe Edition
$17.99
70%
Zombie Army 4: Dead War Super Deluxe Edition
$23.99
70%

 

Xbox One Titles

ProductSale PriceDiscount
7th Sector
$9.99
50%
A Walk in the Dark
$2.44
65%
ADVERSE
$1.79
70%
Agatha Knife
$5.99
50%
Agent A: A puzzle in disguise$1.49
90%
Ailment
$5.99
40%
Alder’s Blood: Definitive Edition
$9.99
50%
Allison’s Diary: Rebirth
$4.99
50%
Amnesia: Collection
$4.49
85%
Among the Sleep – Enhanced Edition
$5.24
65%
Anthem™
$5.99
90%
Apocalipsis: The Tree of the Knowledge of Good and Evil
$1.99
60%
AQUA KITTY UDX: Xbox One Ultra Edition
$2.69
70%
Armikrog
$2.99
70%
ASCENDANCE – First Horizon
$3.29
45%
ATOM RPG: Post-apocalyptic indie game
$17.24
25%
Aven Colony
$7.49
75%
Battlefield 4
$7.99
60%
Battlefield V Definitive Edition
$12.49
75%
Battlefield™ 1
$7.99
60%
Battlefield™ V Standard Edition
$9.99
75%
Beholder Complete Edition
$2.99
80%
Blightbound
$9.99
50%
BloodRayne: Betrayal – Fresh Bites
$14.99
25%
Bring To Light
$14.99
25%
Caretaker
$1.99
75%
Carrion
$11.99
40%
Chernobylite
$14.99
50%
Coffin Dodgers
$3.59
70%
Creepy Tale
$4.99
50%
Dark Nights with Poe and Munro
$5.99
50%
DARQ: Complete Edition
$11.99
40%
Dead by Daylight
$14.99
50%
Deadly Days
$9.49
50%
Death Road To Canada
$7.49
50%
Death’s Door
$14.99
25%
Demon’s Tier+
$3.99
60%
Demon’s Tilt
$9.99
50%
Die With Glory
$5.24
25%
Double Kick Heroes
$13.19
40%
Far-Out
$7.49
50%
Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted
$14.99
50%
Flipping Death
$3.99
80%
Flockers
$4.99
80%
Forsaken Remastered
$9.99
50%
Friday the 13th: Killer Puzzle
$3.89
70%
Friday the 13th: The Game
$3.74
75%
Fury of Dracula: Digital Edition
$12.99
35%
Genesis Alpha One
$7.49
75%
Grow Up$3.99
60%
Heaven Dust
$5.99
40%
HELLFRONT: HONEYMOON
$1.99
80%
Hello Neighbor
$11.99
60%
Hermitage: Strange Case Files
$14.99
25%
Home Sweet Home
$9.99
50%
HORROR OF THE DEEP
$5.49
45%
Infinity Runner
$2.44
65%
Injection p23 ‘No Name, No Number’
$5.99
50%
Into the Pit
$11.24
25%
Iron Crypticle
$2.99
70%
It came from space and ate our brains
$5.99
60%
Jack ‘n’ Hat
$6.79
15%
Kholat
$4.99
75%
LA Cops
$2.99
80%
Lamentum
$11.19
30%
Layers of Fear 2
$4.99
75%
Let Them Come
$2.63
67%
Lovecraft’s Untold Stories
$4.94
67%
Mable and the Wood
$3.74
75%
Minute of Islands
$13.39
33%
MudRunner$7.49
75%
Mugsters
$2.99
80%
Mundaun
$11.99
40%
Murder Diaries 2$7.49
25%
Narcos: Rise of the Cartels
$5.99
80%
Necromunda: Hired Gun$19.99
50%
Niffelheim
$4.99
75%
Observation
$9.99
60%
Oddworld: Soulstorm Enhanced Edition
$29.99
25%
Outbreak: Endless Nightmares
$7.99
60%
Outlast 2
$5.99
80%
Oxenfree
$3.99
60%
Paradise Lost
$7.49
50%
Pathologic 2
$13.99
60%
Penarium
$1.99
80%
Pinstripe
$1.49
90%
Planet Alpha
$3.99
80%
Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare
$4.99
75%
Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2
$4.99
75%
Portal of Evil: Stolen Runes
$5.39
40%
Project Winter
$12.99
35%
Projection: First Light$7.99
60%
Protocol
$10.49
50%
Remothered: Tormented Fathers
$8.99
70%
Riddled Corpses EX
$1.99
80%
Ring of Pain$11.99
40%
Rise of Insanity
$2.99
70%
Ritual: Crown of Horns
$3.99
80%
Ruinverse$8.99
40%
Sanity of Morris
$7.49
50%
Scrabble$9.74
35%
Secret Neighbor
$7.99
60%
Shady Part of Me$7.49
50%
SHINRAI – Broken Beyond Despair
$7.49
50%
Slay The Spire$9.99
60%
Sleepin’ Guy Deluxe Edition
$7.19
20%
SOMA
$4.49
85%
Song of Horror
$23.99
40%
Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator
$14.99
25%
Spiderhuman Shooter
$1.99
41%
Strange Brigade
$4.99
90%
Subterrain
$5.09
70%
Sunless Sea: Zubmariner Edition
$6.59
67%
Sylvio
$3.89
70%
Tangle Tower
$13.99
30%
Tanky Tanks
$3.59
40%
Tennis World Tour 2 – Complete Edition$12.49
75%
The Church in the Darkness
$3.99
80%
The Coma 2: Vicious Sisters
$7.59
60%
The Innsmouth Case
$5.99
60%
The Last Stand: Aftermath
$18.74
25%
The Walking Zombie 2
$8.99
25%
Through the Woods
$4.99
75%
Titan Chaser
$3.74
25%
Tormented Souls
$14.99
25%
Toy Odyssey: The Lost and The Found
$4.49
70%
Undungeon
$14.99
25%
Unpacking$14.99
25%
Vambrace: Cold Soul
$6.24
75%
Venus: Improbable Dream$6.99
30%
We Were Here Together
$6.49
50%
We Were Here Too
$3.99
60%
Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Heart of the Forest
$7.49
50%
Worse Than Death
$2.99
70%
YesterMorrow$9.9950%
Yuoni
$10.99
50%
Zombie Army 4: Dead War
$14.99
70%
Zombie Army Trilogy
$4.99
90%
Zombie Vikings
$2.39
80%

 

Xbox 360 Titles

ProductSale PriceDiscount
Age of Booty
$0.99
80%
Aliens vs. Predator
$4.99
75%
Assassin’s Creed Rogue
$9.89
67%
Asura’s Wrath
$3.99
80%
BattleBlock Theater$7.49
50%
Battlefield 3
$4.99
75%
Battlestations: Midway
$2.99
85%
Bionic Commando: Rearmed 2
$2.99
80%
Binary Domain
$8.99
40%
BioShock
$7.99
60%
BioShock 2
$7.99
60%
BioShock Infinite
$8.99
70%
Borderlands
$7.99
60%
Borderlands 2
$7.99
60%
Bound by Flame
$1.99
80%
Brothers in Arms: Hell’s Highway
$3.99
60%
Bully: Scholarship Edition
$5.99
60%
Burnout Revenge
$4.99
50%
CastleStorm$4.99
50%
Catherine
$4.99
75%
Conan
$4.99
75%
Crazy Taxi
$2.49
75%
Dark Void
$2.99
80%
Darksiders
$4.99
75%
Darwinia+
$7.49
50%
DEAD RISING 2: CASE WEST
$1.99
80%
Dead Space
$5.99
60%
Deus Ex: Human Revolution
$2.24
85%
Dead Rising 2: Case Zero
$0.99
80%
Duke Nukem Forever
$3.99
80%
Dungeons & Dragons: Chronicles of Mystara
$2.99
80%
Escape Dead Island
$2.99
85%
Fable Anniversary
$9.99
75%
Fable II
$9.99
50%
Fable III
$9.99
50%
Far Cry® 2
$5.99
70%
Fight Night Champion
$4.99
75%
FLOCK!
$2.99
80%
Frontlines: Fuel of War
$3.74
75%
Full Spectrum Warrior
$3.74
75%
Gears of War
$8.03
33%
Gears of War 2
$8.03
33%
Gears of War 3
$8.03
33%
Gears of War: Judgment
$8.03
33%
Grand Theft Auto IV
$6.99
65%
GUNVALKYRIE
$5.99
40%
I Am Alive$4.49
70%
Injustice: Gods Among Us
$4.99
75%
JUJU
$3.74
75%
Just Cause
$1.49
85%
Just Cause 2
$2.24
85%
Killer is Dead
$2.99
85%
Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light
$2.99
80%
LEGO Batman
$4.99
75%
LEGO Batman 2: DC Super Heroes
$4.99
75%
Lost Planet 2
$3.99
80%
Lost Planet 3
$3.99
80%
Lost Planet: Extreme Condition Colonies Edition
$3.99
80%
Mafia II
$7.49
75%
Max Payne 3
$8.99
55%
Mega Man 10
$1.99
80%
Mega Man 9
$1.99
80%
Midnight Club: Los Angeles Complete
$10.04
33%
Midway Arcade Origins
$4.99
75%
Mini Ninjas
$2.99
85%
MX vs. ATV: Reflex
$7.49
75%
NiGHTS into dreams…
$2.99
70%
Oddworld: Munch’s Oddysee
$2.49
75%
Outland
$2.99
70%
Persona 4: Arena
$4.94
67%
Panzer Dragoon Orta
$4.99
50%
Port Royale 3: Pirates and Merchants
$4.99
75%
Prey
$3.99
80%
Prince of Persia: The Forgotten Sands
$4.99
75%
Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo HD Remix
$1.99
80%
Quantum Conundrum
$1.49
85%
Realms of Ancient War
$1.49
70%
Rayman 3 HD
$4.99
50%
Rayman Origins
$4.94
67%
Red Dead Redemption
$9.89
67%
Red Faction II
$2.24
85%
Red Faction: Armageddon
$4.49
85%
Resident Evil Code: Veronica X HD
$3.99
80%
Risen
$9.99
50%
Risen 2: Dark Waters
$4.99
75%
Rock of Ages
$2.99
70%
Rockstar Table Tennis
$5.99
60%
Saints Row (2006)
$1.49
85%
Saints Row 2
$1.49
85%
Saints Row IV
$5.24
85%
Saints Row: Gat Out of Hell
$2.24
85%
Saints Row: The Third
$2.24
85%
Scarygirl
$1.49
85%
SEGA Vintage Collection: Golden Axe
$2.99
70%
Sid Meier’s Civilization Revolution
$7.49
75%
Sine Mora
$2.49
75%
Skate 3
$4.99
75%
skate.
$5.99
60%
Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed
$4.99
75%
Sonic Generations
$4.99
75%
Sonic Unleashed
$4.49
70%
Spec Ops: The Line
$5.99
80%
Sphinx and the Cursed Mummy
$3.74
75%
Stuntman: Ignition
$3.74
75%
Supreme Commander 2
$3.74
75%
The Bureau: XCOM Declassified
$2.99
85%
The Darkness
$3.99
80%
The Darkness II
$5.99
80%
The First Templar
$4.49
70%
TimeSplitters 2
$2.49
75%
TimeSplitters Future Perfect
$2.49
75%
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter
$4.99
75%
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Future Soldier
$5.99
70%
Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Double Agent
$5.99
60%
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter 2
$4.99
50%
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Vegas 2
$4.99
75%
Tomb Raider Underworld
$2.99
85%
Tomb Raider: Anniversary
$2.99
85%
Tomb Raider: Legend
$2.99
85%
Tropico 4
$2.49
75%
Virtua Fighter 5 Final Showdown
$4.94
67%
The Misadventures of P.B. Winterbottom
$1.99
80%
XCOM: Enemy Within
$7.99
80%



LEAVE A REPLY