Xbox Sale – Current Deals for Gold and Silver

By
Sean Farlow
-

Gold and Silver members of Xbox can find a number of deals on titles for the Xbox One and previous consoles. TrueAchievements has posted a long list but here we have a few of them in case you’re interested in knowing what this sale is about:

Xbox One Bundles & Editions

ProductSale PriceDiscount
ARK: Survival Evolved Season Pass
$16.24
35%
Assassin’s CreedⓇ Odyssey – Legacy of the First Blade includes:• Legacy of the First Blade – Episode 1: Hunted
• Legacy of the First Blade – Episode 2: Shadow Heritage
• Legacy of the First Blade – Episode 3: Bloodline
$12.49
50%
Assassin’s Creed® Odyssey – SEASON PASS includes:• Assassin’s Creed III Remastered
• Legacy of the First Blade – Episode 1: Hunted
• The Fate of Atlantis – Episode 1: Fields of Elysium
• The Fate of Atlantis – Episode 2: Torment of Hades
• Legacy of the First Blade – Episode 3: Bloodline
• Legacy of the First Blade – Episode 2: Shadow Heritage
• The Fate of Atlantis – Episode 3: Judgment of Atlantis
$19.99
50%
Assassin’s Creed® Origins – Season Pass includes:• The Hidden Ones
• The Curse of the Pharaohs
$15.99
60%
Batman: Arkham Knight Season Pass includes:• A Matter of Family
• 1989 Movie Batmobile Pack
• Batman Classic TV Series Batmobile Pack
• Season of Infamy: Most Wanted Expansion
• Original Arkham Batmobile
• A Flip of a Coin
• GCPD Lockdown
• Red Hood Story Pack
• Catwoman’s Revenge
• 2016 Batman v Superman Batmobile Pack
• 2008 Tumbler Batmobile Pack
• Harley Quinn Story Pack
$3.99
80%
Blood Bowl 2: Official Expansion + Team Pack
$14.99
50%
Deus Ex: Mankind Divided – Season Pass includes:• System Rift
• A Criminal Past
$2.99
80%
DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ – FighterZ Pass
$10.49
70%
DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ – FighterZ Pass 2
$9.99
60%
Dragon Ball Xenoverse – Season Pass
$12.49
50%
Expansion Pass includes:• The Blade of Galadriel Story Expansion
• The Desolation of Mordor Story Expansion
$5.99
85%
Explosive Weapon Pack
$1.19
70%
Valley of the Yetis
$4.94
67%
Far Cry®5 – Season Pass includes:• Far Cry 3 Classic Edition
• Hours of Darkness
• Dead Living Zombies
• Lost on Mars
$14.99
50%
Fighter Pack 1 includes:• Red Hood
• Starfire
• Sub-Zero
$4.99
75%
Fighter Pack 2 includes:• Black Manta
• Hellboy
• Raiden
$4.99
75%
Fighter Pack 3 includes:• Enchantress
• The Atom
• TMNT
$4.99
75%
FOR HONOR™ YEAR 1 : HEROES BUNDLE
$8.99
70%
Forza Horizon 4 Ultimate Add-Ons Bundle includes:• Fortune Island
• LEGO Speed Champions
• LEGO Speed Champions Update
$19.99
60%
Forza Horizon 5 Premium Add-Ons Bundle
$44.99
10%
HyperBrawl Tournament Ultimate Edition
$11.99
60%
Jurassic World Evolution: Dinosaur Collection
$6.24
50%
Jurassic World Evolution: Expansion Collection includes:• Claire’s Sanctuary
• Secrets of Dr. Wu
• Return to Jurassic Park
$15.99
60%
Just Cause 3 Ultimate Mission, Weapon and Vehicle Pack includes:• Bavarium Sea Heist
• Mech Land Assault
• Sky Fortress
$5.99
70%
Just Cause 3: Air, Land & Sea Expansion Pass includes:• Sky Fortress
• Mech Land Assault
• Bavarium Sea Heist
$3.74
75%
LEGO Batman 3 Season Pass
$2.99
80%
LEGO® DC Super-Villains Season Pass includes:• LEGO Aquaman Movie Level Pack 1
• LEGO Aquaman Movie Level Pack 2
• Batman: The Animated Series Level Pack
• LEGO Shazam! Movie Level Pack 1
• LEGO Shazam! Movie Level Pack 2
• Young Justice Level Pack
$2.99
80%
LEGO® Marvel Super Heroes 2 Season Pass includes:• Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 2 Movie Level Pack
• Marvel’s Black Panther Movie Character and Level Pack
• Cloak And Dagger Character and Level Pack
• Runaways Level and Character Pack
• Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War Movie Level Pack
• Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp Level Pack
$4.49
70%
LEGO® Marvel’s Avengers Season Pass includes:• Doctor Strange Character & Level Pack
• Captain Marvel Character & Level Pack
• Black Panther Character & Level Pack
• The Masters of Evil Character & Level Pack
• Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Character & Level Pack
$2.99
70%
LEGO® Star Wars™: The Force Awakens Season Pass includes:• Poe’s Quest for Survival
• Escape from Starkiller Base
• First Order Siege of Takodana
$3.99
60%
LEGO® Worlds Classic Space Pack and Monsters Pack Bundle includes:• Classic Space Pack
• Monsters Pack
$1.99
75%
Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite Character Pass
$8.99
70%
Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite Premium Costume Pass
$8.99
70%
Middle-earth™: Shadow of War™ Story Expansion Pass includes:• The Blade of Galadriel Story Expansion
• The Desolation of Mordor Story Expansion
$6.24
75%
Monster Hunter: World – Complete Gesture Pack
$9.99
60%
Monster Hunter: World – Complete Handler Costume Pack
$5.99
60%
Monster Hunter: World – Complete Sticker Pack
$3.99
60%
Monster Hunter: World – DLC Collection
$19.99
50%
Witch Hunters
$7.49
50%
NARUTO STORM 4 – Season Pass
$9.99
50%
NARUTO TO BORUTO: SHINOBI STRIKER Season Pass
$14.99
50%
Overcooked! 2 – Season Pass includes:• Campfire Cook Off
• Night of the Hangry Horde
• Carnival of Chaos
$7.99
60%
SnowRunner
$19.99
50%
SOULCALIBUR VI Season Pass
$14.99
50%
South Park™: The Fractured but Whole™ – SEASON PASS
$11.99
60%
STEEP Season Pass includes:• Winterfest
• Extreme Pack		$4.99
75%
TEKKEN 7 – Season Pass
$7.49
70%
TEKKEN 7 – Season Pass 2
$11.99
60%
The Escapists 2 Season Pass includes:• Wicked Ward
• Big Top Breakout
• Dungeons and Duct Tape
$3.49
65%
The Escapists DLC Bundle includes:• Escape Team
• Duct Tapes Are Forever
• Santa’s Sweatshop
$4.99
50%
The Metronomicon: Slay the Dance Floor Deluxe Edition
$7.49
70%
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon® Wildlands – Season Pass includes:• Narco Road
• Fallen Ghosts
$15.99
60%
Tom Clancy’s The Division™ Season Pass includes:• Underground
• Survival
• Last Stand
$5.99
70%
Two Point Hospital: JUMBO Edition Upgrade includes:• Off the Grid
• Close Encounters
$9.99
50%
Ultimate Pack includes:• Hellboy
• TMNT
• Starfire
• Sub-Zero
• Raiden
• Red Hood
• Enchantress
• Black Manta
• The Atom
$5.99
85%
Valkyria Chronicles 4 DLC Bundle
$9.99
60%
Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood
$29.99
50%
World of Warships: Legends — Power of Independence
$48.99
30%
World of Warships: Legends—Russian Emperor
$20.99
30%
XCOM® 2 Reinforcement Pack includes:• Alien Hunters
• Shen’s Last Gift
$3.99
80%
XL Pack
$4.99
80%

 

Xbox One Titles

ProductSale PriceDiscount
A Hat in Time$14.99
50%
A Plague Tale: Innocence$9.99
75%
BATS: Bloodsucker Anti-Terror Squad$3.99
60%
Battle Knights
$1.49
50%
Brunch Club
$1.44
90%
CATTCH$5.99
40%
City of Brass
$1.99
90%
Discolored
$6.99
30%
Effie$7.99
60%
Endurance: Space Action
$5.59
30%
Fury Unleashed$6.99
65%
Glittering Sword
$3.24
35%
Helheim Hassle
$6.59
67%
Hindsight 20/20: Wrath of the Raakshasa
$11.99
20%
HyperBrawl Tournament
$9.99
60%
Jay and Silent Bob – Mall Brawl$5.99
60%
Life of Fly
$10.49
30%
Moonfall Ultimate
$6.24
50%
Murder Diaries$7.49
25%
Mutazione$15.99
20%
Omen of Sorrow$13.9930%
Outbreak: Epidemic$6.49
50%
Rainbow Billy: The Curse of the Leviathan
$14.99
50%
SELF: Where’s my father$5.99
40%
Siegecraft Commander
$3.99
80%
Slide Stars
$7.49
75%
Soul Axiom
$7.49
40%
Star Wars: Squadrons
$9.99
75%
Stela
$6.99
65%
Styx: Shards of Darkness$4.9975%
Submerged
$1.99
90%
Super Night Riders
$1.24
75%
The Ascent$17.99
40%
The Crew
$6.59
67%
The Last DeadEnd
$1.74
75%
The Lost Cube
$1.24
75%
The Metronomicon: Slay the Dance Floor
$5.99
70%
The Occupation$11.99
60%
Tour de France 2017$2.99
80%
Tour de France 2018$3.99
80%
Trials Fusion$4.99
75%
Trigger Witch$9.74
35%
Vampyr$9.9975%
Whiskey Mafia: Frank’s Story
$4.49
25%

 

 




LEAVE A REPLY