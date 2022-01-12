Xbox Sale – Current Deals for Gold and Silver

Gold and Silver members of Xbox can find a number of deals on titles for the Xbox One and previous consoles. TrueAchievements has posted a long list but here we have a few of them in case you’re interested in knowing what this sale is about:
Xbox One Bundles & Editions
|Product
|Sale Price
|Discount
|ARK: Survival Evolved Season Pass
$16.24
|35%
|Assassin’s CreedⓇ Odyssey – Legacy of the First Blade includes:• Legacy of the First Blade – Episode 1: Hunted
• Legacy of the First Blade – Episode 2: Shadow Heritage
• Legacy of the First Blade – Episode 3: Bloodline
$12.49
|50%
|Assassin’s Creed® Odyssey – SEASON PASS includes:• Assassin’s Creed III Remastered
• Legacy of the First Blade – Episode 1: Hunted
• The Fate of Atlantis – Episode 1: Fields of Elysium
• The Fate of Atlantis – Episode 2: Torment of Hades
• Legacy of the First Blade – Episode 3: Bloodline
• Legacy of the First Blade – Episode 2: Shadow Heritage
• The Fate of Atlantis – Episode 3: Judgment of Atlantis
$19.99
|50%
|Assassin’s Creed® Origins – Season Pass includes:• The Hidden Ones
• The Curse of the Pharaohs
$15.99
|60%
|Batman: Arkham Knight Season Pass includes:• A Matter of Family
• 1989 Movie Batmobile Pack
• Batman Classic TV Series Batmobile Pack
• Season of Infamy: Most Wanted Expansion
• Original Arkham Batmobile
• A Flip of a Coin
• GCPD Lockdown
• Red Hood Story Pack
• Catwoman’s Revenge
• 2016 Batman v Superman Batmobile Pack
• 2008 Tumbler Batmobile Pack
• Harley Quinn Story Pack
$3.99
|80%
|Blood Bowl 2: Official Expansion + Team Pack
$14.99
|50%
|Deus Ex: Mankind Divided – Season Pass includes:• System Rift
• A Criminal Past
$2.99
|80%
|DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ – FighterZ Pass
$10.49
|70%
|DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ – FighterZ Pass 2
$9.99
|60%
|Dragon Ball Xenoverse – Season Pass
$12.49
|50%
|Expansion Pass includes:• The Blade of Galadriel Story Expansion
• The Desolation of Mordor Story Expansion
$5.99
|85%
|Explosive Weapon Pack
$1.19
|70%
|Valley of the Yetis
$4.94
|67%
|Far Cry®5 – Season Pass includes:• Far Cry 3 Classic Edition
• Hours of Darkness
• Dead Living Zombies
• Lost on Mars
$14.99
|50%
|Fighter Pack 1 includes:• Red Hood
• Starfire
• Sub-Zero
$4.99
|75%
|Fighter Pack 2 includes:• Black Manta
• Hellboy
• Raiden
$4.99
|75%
|Fighter Pack 3 includes:• Enchantress
• The Atom
• TMNT
$4.99
|75%
|FOR HONOR™ YEAR 1 : HEROES BUNDLE
$8.99
|70%
|Forza Horizon 4 Ultimate Add-Ons Bundle includes:• Fortune Island
• LEGO Speed Champions
• LEGO Speed Champions Update
$19.99
|60%
|Forza Horizon 5 Premium Add-Ons Bundle
$44.99
|10%
|HyperBrawl Tournament Ultimate Edition
$11.99
|60%
|Jurassic World Evolution: Dinosaur Collection
$6.24
|50%
|Jurassic World Evolution: Expansion Collection includes:• Claire’s Sanctuary
• Secrets of Dr. Wu
• Return to Jurassic Park
$15.99
|60%
|Just Cause 3 Ultimate Mission, Weapon and Vehicle Pack includes:• Bavarium Sea Heist
• Mech Land Assault
• Sky Fortress
$5.99
|70%
|Just Cause 3: Air, Land & Sea Expansion Pass includes:• Sky Fortress
• Mech Land Assault
• Bavarium Sea Heist
$3.74
|75%
|LEGO Batman 3 Season Pass
$2.99
|80%
|LEGO® DC Super-Villains Season Pass includes:• LEGO Aquaman Movie Level Pack 1
• LEGO Aquaman Movie Level Pack 2
• Batman: The Animated Series Level Pack
• LEGO Shazam! Movie Level Pack 1
• LEGO Shazam! Movie Level Pack 2
• Young Justice Level Pack
$2.99
|80%
|LEGO® Marvel Super Heroes 2 Season Pass includes:• Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 2 Movie Level Pack
• Marvel’s Black Panther Movie Character and Level Pack
• Cloak And Dagger Character and Level Pack
• Runaways Level and Character Pack
• Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War Movie Level Pack
• Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp Level Pack
$4.49
|70%
|LEGO® Marvel’s Avengers Season Pass includes:• Doctor Strange Character & Level Pack
• Captain Marvel Character & Level Pack
• Black Panther Character & Level Pack
• The Masters of Evil Character & Level Pack
• Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Character & Level Pack
$2.99
|70%
|LEGO® Star Wars™: The Force Awakens Season Pass includes:• Poe’s Quest for Survival
• Escape from Starkiller Base
• First Order Siege of Takodana
$3.99
|60%
|LEGO® Worlds Classic Space Pack and Monsters Pack Bundle includes:• Classic Space Pack
• Monsters Pack
$1.99
|75%
|Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite Character Pass
$8.99
|70%
|Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite Premium Costume Pass
$8.99
|70%
|Middle-earth™: Shadow of War™ Story Expansion Pass includes:• The Blade of Galadriel Story Expansion
• The Desolation of Mordor Story Expansion
$6.24
|75%
|Monster Hunter: World – Complete Gesture Pack
$9.99
|60%
|Monster Hunter: World – Complete Handler Costume Pack
$5.99
|60%
|Monster Hunter: World – Complete Sticker Pack
$3.99
|60%
|Monster Hunter: World – DLC Collection
$19.99
|50%
|Witch Hunters
$7.49
|50%
|NARUTO STORM 4 – Season Pass
$9.99
|50%
|NARUTO TO BORUTO: SHINOBI STRIKER Season Pass
$14.99
|50%
|Overcooked! 2 – Season Pass includes:• Campfire Cook Off
• Night of the Hangry Horde
• Carnival of Chaos
$7.99
|60%
|SnowRunner
$19.99
|50%
|SOULCALIBUR VI Season Pass
$14.99
|50%
|South Park™: The Fractured but Whole™ – SEASON PASS
$11.99
|60%
|STEEP Season Pass includes:• Winterfest
• Extreme Pack
|$4.99
|75%
|TEKKEN 7 – Season Pass
$7.49
|70%
|TEKKEN 7 – Season Pass 2
$11.99
|60%
|The Escapists 2 Season Pass includes:• Wicked Ward
• Big Top Breakout
• Dungeons and Duct Tape
$3.49
|65%
|The Escapists DLC Bundle includes:• Escape Team
• Duct Tapes Are Forever
• Santa’s Sweatshop
$4.99
|50%
|The Metronomicon: Slay the Dance Floor Deluxe Edition
$7.49
|70%
|Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon® Wildlands – Season Pass includes:• Narco Road
• Fallen Ghosts
$15.99
|60%
|Tom Clancy’s The Division™ Season Pass includes:• Underground
• Survival
• Last Stand
$5.99
|70%
|Two Point Hospital: JUMBO Edition Upgrade includes:• Off the Grid
• Close Encounters
$9.99
|50%
|Ultimate Pack includes:• Hellboy
• TMNT
• Starfire
• Sub-Zero
• Raiden
• Red Hood
• Enchantress
• Black Manta
• The Atom
$5.99
|85%
|Valkyria Chronicles 4 DLC Bundle
$9.99
|60%
|Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood
$29.99
|50%
|World of Warships: Legends — Power of Independence
$48.99
|30%
|World of Warships: Legends—Russian Emperor
$20.99
|30%
|XCOM® 2 Reinforcement Pack includes:• Alien Hunters
• Shen’s Last Gift
$3.99
|80%
|XL Pack
$4.99
|80%
Xbox One Titles
|Product
|Sale Price
|Discount
|A Hat in Time
|$14.99
|50%
|A Plague Tale: Innocence
|$9.99
|75%
|BATS: Bloodsucker Anti-Terror Squad
|$3.99
|60%
|Battle Knights
$1.49
|50%
|Brunch Club
$1.44
|90%
|CATTCH
|$5.99
|40%
|City of Brass
$1.99
|90%
|Discolored
$6.99
|30%
|Effie
|$7.99
|60%
|Endurance: Space Action
$5.59
|30%
|Fury Unleashed
|$6.99
|65%
|Glittering Sword
$3.24
|35%
|Helheim Hassle
$6.59
|67%
|Hindsight 20/20: Wrath of the Raakshasa
$11.99
|20%
|HyperBrawl Tournament
$9.99
|60%
|Jay and Silent Bob – Mall Brawl
|$5.99
|60%
|Life of Fly
$10.49
|30%
|Moonfall Ultimate
$6.24
|50%
|Murder Diaries
|$7.49
|25%
|Mutazione
|$15.99
|20%
|Omen of Sorrow
|$13.99
|30%
|Outbreak: Epidemic
|$6.49
|50%
|Rainbow Billy: The Curse of the Leviathan
$14.99
|50%
|SELF: Where’s my father
|$5.99
|40%
|Siegecraft Commander
$3.99
|80%
|Slide Stars
$7.49
|75%
|Soul Axiom
$7.49
|40%
|Star Wars: Squadrons
$9.99
|75%
|Stela
$6.99
|65%
|Styx: Shards of Darkness
|$4.99
|75%
|Submerged
$1.99
|90%
|Super Night Riders
$1.24
|75%
|The Ascent
|$17.99
|40%
|The Crew
$6.59
|67%
|The Last DeadEnd
$1.74
|75%
|The Lost Cube
$1.24
|75%
|The Metronomicon: Slay the Dance Floor
$5.99
|70%
|The Occupation
|$11.99
|60%
|Tour de France 2017
|$2.99
|80%
|Tour de France 2018
|$3.99
|80%
|Trials Fusion
|$4.99
|75%
|Trigger Witch
|$9.74
|35%
|Vampyr
|$9.99
|75%
|Whiskey Mafia: Frank’s Story
$4.49
|25%