Critics’ Choice Sale Arrives To PS Store

The Games Under $20 sale recently launched on the PlayStation Store. But there is now more for those looking to grab a game or two at a lower price. The sale, announced through PlayStation Blog on Tuesday, begins on Feb. 2. Here is the full list:
- A Hat in Time
- A Plague Tale: Innocence
- Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown – Deluxe Edition
- Achtung! Cthulhu Tactics
- Age of Wonders: Planetfall – Premium Edition
- Alan Wake Remastered
- Amnesia: Collection
- Amnesia: Rebirth
- AO Tennis 2
- Apex Legends™ – Champion Edition
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Gold Edition
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Season Pass
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Deluxe PS4 & PS5
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Gold PS4 & PS5
- Back 4 Blood: Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5
- Back 4 Blood: Standard Edition PS4 & PS5
- Baller Edition Bundle
- Bassmaster Fishing 2022
- Batman: Arkham Collection
- Biomutant
- Blair Witch VR
- Blair Witch VR Deluxe Edition
- Blizzard® Arcade Collection
- Bloodstained – Iga’s Back Pack
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night
- Borderlands 2 VR
- Borderlands 3 PS4™ & PS5™
- Borderlands 3: Super Deluxe Edition PS4™ & PS5™
- Bus Simulator 21
- Bus Simulator 21 – Extended Edition
- BUTCHER
- Butcher – Special Edition Bundle
- Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare – Gold Edition
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 4
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 – Digital Deluxe
- Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles Deluxe
- Call of Duty®: Black Ops Cold War
- Call of Duty®: Black Ops Cold War – Cross-Gen Bundle PS4™ & PS5™
- Call of Duty®: Black Ops Cold War – Standard Edition
- Capcom Arcade Stadium Packs 1, 2, and 3
- Carrion
- Chess Ultra
- Chorus
- Civilization VI Anthology Upgrade
- Code Vein – Deluxe Edition
- Crash Bandicoot™ 4: It’s About Time
- Crash Bundle 2021 Anniversary
- Crash Bundle 2021 Quadrilogy
- Crysis Remastered
- Darkwood
- Darkwood – Special Edition
- Day of the Tentacle Remastered
- DE – PS5 Standard Edition Takeover
- Dead by Daylight: Ultimate Edition
- DEATHLOOP (GAME)
- Death’s Door
- DEMON SLAYER : KIMETSU NO YAIBA THE HINOKAMI CHRONICLES
- Demon Slayer The Hinokami Chronicles Deluxe Edition
- Destiny 2: Forsaken Pack
- Destiny 2: Shadowkeep
- Diablo® II: Resurrected™ – Standard
- Diablo® Prime Evil Collection
- Diablo® Prime Evil Collection – Upgrade
- Dishonored 2
- Don’t Starve Mega Pack 2020
- DOOM Eternal: Year One Pass (Add-On)
- DOOM Eternal: Year One Pass (Standalone)
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot – Deluxe Edition
- F1® 2021 PS4 & PS5
- Fallout 76
- Fallout 76: Brotherhood Recruitment Bundle
- FAR CRY®6 Gold Edition
- FAR CRY®6 Standard Edition
- FF7R EPISODE INTERmission (New Story Content Featuring Yuffie)
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Final Fantasy VII Remake – Digital Deluxe Edition
- FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE
- FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE Digital Deluxe Edition
- First Class Trouble
- Five Nights at Freddy’s VR: Help Wanted – Bundle
- For Honor – Marching Fire Edition
- Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut PS5
- Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut PS4
- Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut Upgrade
- Goat Simulator: The GOATY
- God of War
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition
- Greedfall
- Grim Fandango Remastered
- Guilty Gear -Strive- Deluxe Edition
- Guilty Gear -Strive- Ultimate Edition
- Hades
- Hell’s Rangers Content Pack
- HITMAN 3 – Deluxe Edition
- Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition
- HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED™ – Collectors Edition
- Hunt: Showdown – Deluxe Edition
- IMMORTALS FENYX RISING – GOLD EDITION PS4 & PS5
- Immortals Fenyx Rising™ PS4 & PS5
- Indie Collection – SPOM -AMD – CODG
- Injustice: Gods Among Us – Ultimate Edition
- Insurgency: Sandstorm
- Iron Harvest
- It Takes Two PS4™ & PS5™
- Jurassic World Evolution 2
- Jurassic World Evolution 2: Deluxe Edition
- Just Dance 2022
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits Digital Deluxe PS4 & PS5
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits PS4 & PS5
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance – Royal Edition
- Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning
- L.A. Noire
- LEGO City Undercover
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection
- LEGO Jurassic World
- LEGO Marvel Collection
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 – Season Pass
- LEGO Marvel’s Avengers
- LEGO Marvel’s Avengers – Season Pass
- LEGO Marvel’s Avengers Deluxe Edition
- LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens Deluxe Edition
- Lemnis Gate
- Let’s Sing 2021
- Lichtspeer: Double Speer Edition
- Lichtspeer: Double Speer Edition – OST Combo
- Life is Strange: True Colors – Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5
- Life is Strange: True Colors PS4 & PS5
- Little Nightmares II Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5
- LOST JUDGMENT
- Lost Judgment Digital Ultimate Edition
- Madden NFL 22 (PS4)
- Madden NFL 22 (PS5)
- Mafia: Definitive Edition
- Mafia: Trilogy
- Marvel’s Avengers
- Marvel’s Avengers: Exclusive Digital Edition
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales PS4 & PS5
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition
- Mass Effect™ Legendary Edition
- Megalodon Shark Cash Card
- Metro Saga Bundle
- Monster Energy Supercross 4 – Special Edition
- Monster Hunter: World – Iceborne Master Edition
- Monster Truck Championship
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate + Injustice 2 Leg. Edition Bundle
- Mortal Shell
- MotoGP 20
- NBA 2K22
- NBA 2K22 Legend Bundle
- NBA 2K22 NG Legend Bundle
- Need for Speed Heat: Deluxe Edition
- NHL™ 22 Deluxe Edition Bundle (PS4)
- NHL™ 22 Deluxe Edition Bundle (PS5)
- Observer: System Redux
- Oddworld: Soulstorm
- OUTRIDERS PS4 & PS5
- Overwatch: Legendary Edition
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker – Definitive Edition
- Peril on Gorgon
- Persona® 5 Strikers Digital Deluxe Edition
- Poker Club PS4 & PS5
- Project Warlock
- Psychonauts
- Pure Chess – Complete Bundle
- Pure Pool Snooker Bundle
- Pure Pool™
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Digital Deluxe Edition
- Red Dead Online
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Red Dead Redemption 2: Story Mode
- Regalia: Of Men and Monarchs – Royal Edition
- Regalia: Of Men and Monarchs – Royal Edition OST Combo
- Resident Evil 2
- Resident Evil 3 – Raccoon City Edition
- Resident Evil 7: Biohazard
- Resident Evil 7: Biohazard – Season Pass
- Resident Evil Triple Pack
- Resident Evil Village Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5
- Resident Evil: Deluxe Origins Bundle
- Ride 3
- Ride 3 – Gold Edition
- Riders Republic – Gold Edition
- Riders Republic – Standard Edition
- Riders Republic – Year 1 Pass
- Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin
- Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin – Digital Deluxe Edition
- Sakura Wars
- Scribblenauts Showdown
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
- Shadow of Mordor GOTY + Shadow of War Definitive Edition
- Shenmue III: Digital Deluxe Edition
- Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster
- Snooker 19
- Snooker 19: Gold Edition
- SnowRunner – Premium Edition
- SpeedRunners
- Spike Volleyball
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (PS5)
- STAR WARS™: Squadrons
- Streets of Rage 4
- Subnautica: Below Zero PS4 & PS5
- Sunless Sea: Zubmariner Edition
- Sunless Skies: Sovereign Edition
- SUPERHOT
- SUPERHOT – Mind is Software Bundle
- SUPERHOT ONE OF US BUNDLE
- SUPERHOT: MIND CONTROL DELETE
- Tales of Arise PS4 & PS5
- Tales Of Arise Ultimate Edition PS4 & PS5
- Telltale Batman Shadows Edition
- Tennis World Tour
- Tennis World Tour: Roland-Garros Edition
- TESO: NEW PS5 Base Edition
- The Blizzard® 30-Year Celebration Collection
- THE COMPLETE SUPERHOT BUNDLE
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: Triple Pack
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition
- The Heavy Rain & Beyond: Two Souls Collection
- The Jackbox Party Pack 3
- The Jackbox Party Pack 5
- The Jackbox Party Trilogy 2.0
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV Digital Deluxe Edition
- The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame
- The Long Dark
- The Medium
- The Medium Deluxe Edition
- The Outer Worlds
- The Outer Worlds Expansion Pass
- The Outer Worlds: Murder on Eridanos
- The Sims 4
- The Sims 4 – Backyard Stuff
- The Sims 4 – Bowling Night Stuff
- The Sims 4 – Cats & Dogs Plus My First Pet Stuff Bundle
- The Sims 4 – City Living
- The Sims 4 – Cool Kitchen Stuff
- The Sims 4 – Discover University
- The Sims 4 – EP11
- The Sims 4 – Fitness Stuff
- The Sims 4 – Get Famous
- The Sims 4 – Get to Work
- The Sims 4 – Get Together
- The Sims 4 – Island Living
- The Sims 4 – Jungle Adventure
- The Sims 4 – Kids Room Stuff
- The Sims 4 – Laundry Day Stuff
- The Sims 4 – Luxury Party Stuff
- The Sims 4 – Moschino Stuff Pack
- The Sims 4 – Movie Hangout Stuff
- The Sims 4 – My First Pet Stuff
- The Sims 4 – Outdoor Retreat
- The Sims 4 – Parenthood
- The Sims 4 – Perfect Patio Stuff
- The Sims 4 – Realm of Magic
- The Sims 4 – Romantic Garden Stuff
- The Sims 4 – Seasons
- The Sims 4 – Spa Day
- The Sims 4 – Spooky Stuff
- The Sims 4 – StrangeVille
- The Sims 4 – Tiny Living Stuff Pack
- The Sims 4 – Toddler Stuff
- The Sims 4 – Vampires
- The Sims 4 – Vintage Glamour Stuff
- The Sims 4 Plus Cats & Dogs Bundle
- The Sims™ 4 – GP10
- The Sims™ 4 Eco Lifestyle
- The Sims™ 4 Nifty Knitting Stuff Pack
- The Sims™ 4 Snowy Escape Expansion Pack
- The Sinking City: Necronomicon Edition
- The Spectrum Retreat
- The Walking Dead Onslaught
- The Walking Dead Onslaught: Digital Deluxe
- The Walking Dead: Michonne – A Telltale Miniseries
- The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Standard Edition
- The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners Tourist Edition
- The Walking Dead: Season Two
- The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season
- The Walking Dead: The Final Season – Season Pass
- The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Blood and Wine
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Expansion Pass
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Hearts of Stone
- The Wolf Among Us – The Complete First Season
- Tony Hawk’s™ Pro Skater™ 1 + 2
- TowerFall Ascension
- Tribes of Midgard
- Tribes of Midgard Digital Deluxe
- Tricky Towers
- Ultimate Chicken Horse
- Unravel
- Vacation Simulator
- Vanguard – Cross-Gen Edition
- Vanguard – PS5 Cross-Gen Edition
- Vanguard – PS5 Ultimate Edition
- Vanguard – Standard Edition
- Vanguard – Ultimate Edition
- Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown Main Game ＆ DLC Yakuza Pack
- Void Bastards: DeLUXe Bundle
- V-Rally 4
- Warhammer: Vermintide 2
- Warhammer: Vermintide 2 – Premium Edition
- Wasteland 3 Colorado Collection
- Watch Dogs: Legion – Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5
- Watch Dogs: Legion – Ultimate Edition PS4 & PS5
- Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood
- WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship
- WRC 8 FIA World Rally Championship
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon Hero Edition
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon Hero Edition PS4 & PS5
- Ys IX: Monstrum Nox
- Zombie Army 4: Dead War – Deluxe Edition
- Zombie Army 4: Dead War – Super Deluxe Edition