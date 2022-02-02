Critics’ Choice Sale Arrives To PS Store

The Games Under $20 sale recently launched on the PlayStation Store. But there is now more for those looking to grab a game or two at a lower price. The sale, announced through PlayStation Blog on Tuesday, begins on Feb. 2. Here is the full list:

A Hat in Time

A Plague Tale: Innocence

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown – Deluxe Edition

Achtung! Cthulhu Tactics

Age of Wonders: Planetfall – Premium Edition

Alan Wake Remastered

Amnesia: Collection

Amnesia: Rebirth

AO Tennis 2

Apex Legends™ – Champion Edition

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Gold Edition

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Season Pass

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Deluxe PS4 & PS5

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Gold PS4 & PS5

Back 4 Blood: Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5

Back 4 Blood: Standard Edition PS4 & PS5

Baller Edition Bundle

Bassmaster Fishing 2022

Batman: Arkham Collection

Biomutant

Blair Witch VR

Blair Witch VR Deluxe Edition

Blizzard® Arcade Collection

Bloodstained – Iga’s Back Pack

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night

Borderlands 2 VR

Borderlands 3 PS4™ & PS5™

Borderlands 3: Super Deluxe Edition PS4™ & PS5™

Bus Simulator 21

Bus Simulator 21 – Extended Edition

BUTCHER

Butcher – Special Edition Bundle

Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare – Gold Edition

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 – Digital Deluxe

Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles Deluxe

Call of Duty®: Black Ops Cold War

Call of Duty®: Black Ops Cold War – Cross-Gen Bundle PS4™ & PS5™

Call of Duty®: Black Ops Cold War – Standard Edition

Capcom Arcade Stadium Packs 1, 2, and 3

Carrion

Chess Ultra

Chorus

Civilization VI Anthology Upgrade

Code Vein – Deluxe Edition

Crash Bandicoot™ 4: It’s About Time

Crash Bundle 2021 Anniversary

Crash Bundle 2021 Quadrilogy

Crysis Remastered

Darkwood

Darkwood – Special Edition

Day of the Tentacle Remastered

DE – PS5 Standard Edition Takeover

Dead by Daylight: Ultimate Edition

DEATHLOOP (GAME)

Death’s Door

DEMON SLAYER : KIMETSU NO YAIBA THE HINOKAMI CHRONICLES

Demon Slayer The Hinokami Chronicles Deluxe Edition

Destiny 2: Forsaken Pack

Destiny 2: Shadowkeep

Diablo® II: Resurrected™ – Standard

Diablo® Prime Evil Collection

Diablo® Prime Evil Collection – Upgrade

Dishonored 2

Don’t Starve Mega Pack 2020

DOOM Eternal: Year One Pass (Add-On)

DOOM Eternal: Year One Pass (Standalone)

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot – Deluxe Edition

F1® 2021 PS4 & PS5

Fallout 76

Fallout 76: Brotherhood Recruitment Bundle

FAR CRY®6 Gold Edition

FAR CRY®6 Standard Edition

FF7R EPISODE INTERmission (New Story Content Featuring Yuffie)

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Final Fantasy VII Remake – Digital Deluxe Edition

FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE

FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE Digital Deluxe Edition

First Class Trouble

Five Nights at Freddy’s VR: Help Wanted – Bundle

For Honor – Marching Fire Edition

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut PS5

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut PS4

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut Upgrade

Goat Simulator: The GOATY

God of War

Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition

Greedfall

Grim Fandango Remastered

Guilty Gear -Strive- Deluxe Edition

Guilty Gear -Strive- Ultimate Edition

Hades

Hell’s Rangers Content Pack

HITMAN 3 – Deluxe Edition

Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition

HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED™ – Collectors Edition

Hunt: Showdown – Deluxe Edition

IMMORTALS FENYX RISING – GOLD EDITION PS4 & PS5

Immortals Fenyx Rising™ PS4 & PS5

Indie Collection – SPOM -AMD – CODG

Injustice: Gods Among Us – Ultimate Edition

Insurgency: Sandstorm

Iron Harvest

It Takes Two PS4™ & PS5™

Jurassic World Evolution 2

Jurassic World Evolution 2: Deluxe Edition

Just Dance 2022

Kena: Bridge of Spirits Digital Deluxe PS4 & PS5

Kena: Bridge of Spirits PS4 & PS5

Kingdom Come: Deliverance – Royal Edition

Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning

L.A. Noire

LEGO City Undercover

LEGO Harry Potter Collection

LEGO Jurassic World

LEGO Marvel Collection

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 – Season Pass

LEGO Marvel’s Avengers

LEGO Marvel’s Avengers – Season Pass

LEGO Marvel’s Avengers Deluxe Edition

LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens Deluxe Edition

Lemnis Gate

Let’s Sing 2021

Lichtspeer: Double Speer Edition

Lichtspeer: Double Speer Edition – OST Combo

Life is Strange: True Colors – Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5

Life is Strange: True Colors PS4 & PS5

Little Nightmares II Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5

LOST JUDGMENT

Lost Judgment Digital Ultimate Edition

Madden NFL 22 (PS4)

Madden NFL 22 (PS5)

Mafia: Definitive Edition

Mafia: Trilogy

Marvel’s Avengers

Marvel’s Avengers: Exclusive Digital Edition

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales PS4 & PS5

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition

Mass Effect™ Legendary Edition

Megalodon Shark Cash Card

Metro Saga Bundle

Monster Energy Supercross 4 – Special Edition

Monster Hunter: World – Iceborne Master Edition

Monster Truck Championship

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate + Injustice 2 Leg. Edition Bundle

Mortal Shell

MotoGP 20

NBA 2K22

NBA 2K22 Legend Bundle

NBA 2K22 NG Legend Bundle

Need for Speed Heat: Deluxe Edition

NHL™ 22 Deluxe Edition Bundle (PS4)

NHL™ 22 Deluxe Edition Bundle (PS5)

Observer: System Redux

Oddworld: Soulstorm

OUTRIDERS PS4 & PS5

Overwatch: Legendary Edition

Pathfinder: Kingmaker – Definitive Edition

Peril on Gorgon

Persona® 5 Strikers Digital Deluxe Edition

Poker Club PS4 & PS5

Project Warlock

Psychonauts

Pure Chess – Complete Bundle

Pure Pool Snooker Bundle

Pure Pool™

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Digital Deluxe Edition

Red Dead Online

Red Dead Redemption 2

Red Dead Redemption 2: Story Mode

Regalia: Of Men and Monarchs – Royal Edition

Regalia: Of Men and Monarchs – Royal Edition OST Combo

Resident Evil 2

Resident Evil 3 – Raccoon City Edition

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard – Season Pass

Resident Evil Triple Pack

Resident Evil Village Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5

Resident Evil: Deluxe Origins Bundle

Ride 3

Ride 3 – Gold Edition

Riders Republic – Gold Edition

Riders Republic – Standard Edition

Riders Republic – Year 1 Pass

Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin

Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin – Digital Deluxe Edition

Sakura Wars

Scribblenauts Showdown

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Shadow of Mordor GOTY + Shadow of War Definitive Edition

Shenmue III: Digital Deluxe Edition

Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster

Snooker 19

Snooker 19: Gold Edition

SnowRunner – Premium Edition

SpeedRunners

Spike Volleyball

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (PS5)

STAR WARS™: Squadrons

Streets of Rage 4

Subnautica: Below Zero PS4 & PS5

Sunless Sea: Zubmariner Edition

Sunless Skies: Sovereign Edition

SUPERHOT

SUPERHOT – Mind is Software Bundle

SUPERHOT ONE OF US BUNDLE

SUPERHOT: MIND CONTROL DELETE

Tales of Arise PS4 & PS5

Tales Of Arise Ultimate Edition PS4 & PS5

Telltale Batman Shadows Edition

Tennis World Tour

Tennis World Tour: Roland-Garros Edition

TESO: NEW PS5 Base Edition

The Blizzard® 30-Year Celebration Collection

THE COMPLETE SUPERHOT BUNDLE

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Triple Pack

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition

The Heavy Rain & Beyond: Two Souls Collection

The Jackbox Party Pack 3

The Jackbox Party Pack 5

The Jackbox Party Trilogy 2.0

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV Digital Deluxe Edition

The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame

The Long Dark

The Medium

The Medium Deluxe Edition

The Outer Worlds

The Outer Worlds Expansion Pass

The Outer Worlds: Murder on Eridanos

The Sims 4

The Sims 4 – Backyard Stuff

The Sims 4 – Bowling Night Stuff

The Sims 4 – Cats & Dogs Plus My First Pet Stuff Bundle

The Sims 4 – City Living

The Sims 4 – Cool Kitchen Stuff

The Sims 4 – Discover University

The Sims 4 – EP11

The Sims 4 – Fitness Stuff

The Sims 4 – Get Famous

The Sims 4 – Get to Work

The Sims 4 – Get Together

The Sims 4 – Island Living

The Sims 4 – Jungle Adventure

The Sims 4 – Kids Room Stuff

The Sims 4 – Laundry Day Stuff

The Sims 4 – Luxury Party Stuff

The Sims 4 – Moschino Stuff Pack

The Sims 4 – Movie Hangout Stuff

The Sims 4 – My First Pet Stuff

The Sims 4 – Outdoor Retreat

The Sims 4 – Parenthood

The Sims 4 – Perfect Patio Stuff

The Sims 4 – Realm of Magic

The Sims 4 – Romantic Garden Stuff

The Sims 4 – Seasons

The Sims 4 – Spa Day

The Sims 4 – Spooky Stuff

The Sims 4 – StrangeVille

The Sims 4 – Tiny Living Stuff Pack

The Sims 4 – Toddler Stuff

The Sims 4 – Vampires

The Sims 4 – Vintage Glamour Stuff

The Sims 4 Plus Cats & Dogs Bundle

The Sims™ 4 – GP10

The Sims™ 4 Eco Lifestyle

The Sims™ 4 Nifty Knitting Stuff Pack

The Sims™ 4 Snowy Escape Expansion Pack

The Sinking City: Necronomicon Edition

The Spectrum Retreat

The Walking Dead Onslaught

The Walking Dead Onslaught: Digital Deluxe

The Walking Dead: Michonne – A Telltale Miniseries

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Standard Edition

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners Tourist Edition

The Walking Dead: Season Two

The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season

The Walking Dead: The Final Season – Season Pass

The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Blood and Wine

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Expansion Pass

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Hearts of Stone

The Wolf Among Us – The Complete First Season

Tony Hawk’s™ Pro Skater™ 1 + 2

TowerFall Ascension

Tribes of Midgard

Tribes of Midgard Digital Deluxe

Tricky Towers

Ultimate Chicken Horse

Unravel

Vacation Simulator

Vanguard – Cross-Gen Edition

Vanguard – PS5 Cross-Gen Edition

Vanguard – PS5 Ultimate Edition

Vanguard – Standard Edition

Vanguard – Ultimate Edition

Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown Main Game ＆ DLC Yakuza Pack

Void Bastards: DeLUXe Bundle

V-Rally 4

Warhammer: Vermintide 2

Warhammer: Vermintide 2 – Premium Edition

Wasteland 3 Colorado Collection

Watch Dogs: Legion – Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5

Watch Dogs: Legion – Ultimate Edition PS4 & PS5

Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood

WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship

WRC 8 FIA World Rally Championship

Yakuza: Like a Dragon Hero Edition

Yakuza: Like a Dragon Hero Edition PS4 & PS5

Ys IX: Monstrum Nox

Zombie Army 4: Dead War – Deluxe Edition

Zombie Army 4: Dead War – Super Deluxe Edition



