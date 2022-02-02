Critics’ Choice Sale Arrives To PS Store

The Games Under $20 sale recently launched on the PlayStation Store. But there is now more for those looking to grab a game or two at a lower price. The sale, announced through PlayStation Blog on Tuesday, begins on Feb. 2. Here is the full list:

  • A Hat in Time
  • A Plague Tale: Innocence
  • Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown – Deluxe Edition
  • Achtung! Cthulhu Tactics
  • Age of Wonders: Planetfall – Premium Edition
  • Alan Wake Remastered
  • Amnesia: Collection
  • Amnesia: Rebirth
  • AO Tennis 2
  • Apex Legends™ – Champion Edition
  • Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
  • Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Gold Edition
  • Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Season Pass
  • Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Deluxe PS4 & PS5
  • Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Gold PS4 & PS5
  • Back 4 Blood: Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5
  • Back 4 Blood: Standard Edition PS4 & PS5
  • Baller Edition Bundle
  • Bassmaster Fishing 2022
  • Batman: Arkham Collection
  • Biomutant
  • Blair Witch VR
  • Blair Witch VR Deluxe Edition
  • Blizzard® Arcade Collection
  • Bloodstained – Iga’s Back Pack
  • Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night
  • Borderlands 2 VR
  • Borderlands 3 PS4™ & PS5™
  • Borderlands 3: Super Deluxe Edition PS4™ & PS5™
  • Bus Simulator 21
  • Bus Simulator 21 – Extended Edition
  • BUTCHER
  • Butcher – Special Edition Bundle
  • Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare – Gold Edition
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 4
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 – Digital Deluxe
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles Deluxe
  • Call of Duty®: Black Ops Cold War
  • Call of Duty®: Black Ops Cold War – Cross-Gen Bundle PS4™ & PS5™
  • Call of Duty®: Black Ops Cold War – Standard Edition
  • Capcom Arcade Stadium Packs 1, 2, and 3
  • Carrion
  • Chess Ultra
  • Chorus
  • Civilization VI Anthology Upgrade
  • Code Vein – Deluxe Edition
  • Crash Bandicoot™ 4: It’s About Time
  • Crash Bundle 2021 Anniversary
  • Crash Bundle 2021 Quadrilogy
  • Crysis Remastered
  • Darkwood
  • Darkwood – Special Edition
  • Day of the Tentacle Remastered
  • DE – PS5 Standard Edition Takeover
  • Dead by Daylight: Ultimate Edition
  • DEATHLOOP (GAME)
  • Death’s Door
  • DEMON SLAYER : KIMETSU NO YAIBA THE HINOKAMI CHRONICLES
  • Demon Slayer The Hinokami Chronicles Deluxe Edition
  • Destiny 2: Forsaken Pack
  • Destiny 2: Shadowkeep
  • Diablo® II: Resurrected™ – Standard
  • Diablo® Prime Evil Collection
  • Diablo® Prime Evil Collection – Upgrade
  • Dishonored 2
  • Don’t Starve Mega Pack 2020
  • DOOM Eternal: Year One Pass (Add-On)
  • DOOM Eternal: Year One Pass (Standalone)
  • Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot – Deluxe Edition
  • F1® 2021 PS4 & PS5
  • Fallout 76
  • Fallout 76: Brotherhood Recruitment Bundle
  • FAR CRY®6 Gold Edition
  • FAR CRY®6 Standard Edition
  • FF7R EPISODE INTERmission (New Story Content Featuring Yuffie)
  • Final Fantasy VII Remake
  • Final Fantasy VII Remake – Digital Deluxe Edition
  • FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE
  • FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE Digital Deluxe Edition
  • First Class Trouble
  • Five Nights at Freddy’s VR: Help Wanted – Bundle
  • For Honor – Marching Fire Edition
  • Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut PS5
  • Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut PS4
  • Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut Upgrade
  • Goat Simulator: The GOATY
  • God of War
  • Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition
  • Greedfall
  • Grim Fandango Remastered
  • Guilty Gear -Strive- Deluxe Edition
  • Guilty Gear -Strive- Ultimate Edition
  • Hades
  • Hell’s Rangers Content Pack
  • HITMAN 3 – Deluxe Edition
  • Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition
  • HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED™ – Collectors Edition
  • Hunt: Showdown – Deluxe Edition
  • IMMORTALS FENYX RISING – GOLD EDITION PS4 & PS5
  • Immortals Fenyx Rising™ PS4 & PS5
  • Indie Collection – SPOM -AMD – CODG
  • Injustice: Gods Among Us – Ultimate Edition
  • Insurgency: Sandstorm
  • Iron Harvest
  • It Takes Two PS4™ & PS5™
  • Jurassic World Evolution 2
  • Jurassic World Evolution 2: Deluxe Edition
  • Just Dance 2022
  • Kena: Bridge of Spirits Digital Deluxe PS4 & PS5
  • Kena: Bridge of Spirits PS4 & PS5
  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance – Royal Edition
  • Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning
  • L.A. Noire
  • LEGO City Undercover
  • LEGO Harry Potter Collection
  • LEGO Jurassic World
  • LEGO Marvel Collection
  • LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2
  • LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 – Season Pass
  • LEGO Marvel’s Avengers
  • LEGO Marvel’s Avengers – Season Pass
  • LEGO Marvel’s Avengers Deluxe Edition
  • LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens Deluxe Edition
  • Lemnis Gate
  • Let’s Sing 2021
  • Lichtspeer: Double Speer Edition
  • Lichtspeer: Double Speer Edition – OST Combo
  • Life is Strange: True Colors – Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5
  • Life is Strange: True Colors PS4 & PS5
  • Little Nightmares II Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5
  • LOST JUDGMENT
  • Lost Judgment Digital Ultimate Edition
  • Madden NFL 22 (PS4)
  • Madden NFL 22 (PS5)
  • Mafia: Definitive Edition
  • Mafia: Trilogy
  • Marvel’s Avengers
  • Marvel’s Avengers: Exclusive Digital Edition
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales PS4 & PS5
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition
  • Mass Effect™ Legendary Edition
  • Megalodon Shark Cash Card
  • Metro Saga Bundle
  • Monster Energy Supercross 4 – Special Edition
  • Monster Hunter: World – Iceborne Master Edition
  • Monster Truck Championship
  • Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate + Injustice 2 Leg. Edition Bundle
  • Mortal Shell
  • MotoGP 20
  • NBA 2K22
  • NBA 2K22 Legend Bundle
  • NBA 2K22 NG Legend Bundle
  • Need for Speed Heat: Deluxe Edition
  • NHL™ 22 Deluxe Edition Bundle (PS4)
  • NHL™ 22 Deluxe Edition Bundle (PS5)
  • Observer: System Redux
  • Oddworld: Soulstorm
  • OUTRIDERS PS4 & PS5
  • Overwatch: Legendary Edition
  • Pathfinder: Kingmaker – Definitive Edition
  • Peril on Gorgon
  • Persona® 5 Strikers Digital Deluxe Edition
  • Poker Club PS4 & PS5
  • Project Warlock
  • Psychonauts
  • Pure Chess – Complete Bundle
  • Pure Pool Snooker Bundle
  • Pure Pool™
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Digital Deluxe Edition
  • Red Dead Online
  • Red Dead Redemption 2
  • Red Dead Redemption 2: Story Mode
  • Regalia: Of Men and Monarchs – Royal Edition
  • Regalia: Of Men and Monarchs – Royal Edition OST Combo
  • Resident Evil 2
  • Resident Evil 3 – Raccoon City Edition
  • Resident Evil 7: Biohazard
  • Resident Evil 7: Biohazard – Season Pass
  • Resident Evil Triple Pack
  • Resident Evil Village Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5
  • Resident Evil: Deluxe Origins Bundle
  • Ride 3
  • Ride 3 – Gold Edition
  • Riders Republic – Gold Edition
  • Riders Republic – Standard Edition
  • Riders Republic – Year 1 Pass
  • Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin
  • Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin – Digital Deluxe Edition
  • Sakura Wars
  • Scribblenauts Showdown
  • Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
  • Shadow of Mordor GOTY + Shadow of War Definitive Edition
  • Shenmue III: Digital Deluxe Edition
  • Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster
  • Snooker 19
  • Snooker 19: Gold Edition
  • SnowRunner – Premium Edition
  • SpeedRunners
  • Spike Volleyball
  • Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
  • Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (PS5)
  • STAR WARS™: Squadrons
  • Streets of Rage 4
  • Subnautica: Below Zero PS4 & PS5
  • Sunless Sea: Zubmariner Edition
  • Sunless Skies: Sovereign Edition
  • SUPERHOT
  • SUPERHOT – Mind is Software Bundle
  • SUPERHOT ONE OF US BUNDLE
  • SUPERHOT: MIND CONTROL DELETE
  • Tales of Arise PS4 & PS5
  • Tales Of Arise Ultimate Edition PS4 & PS5
  • Telltale Batman Shadows Edition
  • Tennis World Tour
  • Tennis World Tour: Roland-Garros Edition
  • TESO: NEW PS5 Base Edition
  • The Blizzard® 30-Year Celebration Collection
  • THE COMPLETE SUPERHOT BUNDLE
  • The Dark Pictures Anthology: Triple Pack
  • The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition
  • The Heavy Rain & Beyond: Two Souls Collection
  • The Jackbox Party Pack 3
  • The Jackbox Party Pack 5
  • The Jackbox Party Trilogy 2.0
  • The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel
  • The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II
  • The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV
  • The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV Digital Deluxe Edition
  • The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame
  • The Long Dark
  • The Medium
  • The Medium Deluxe Edition
  • The Outer Worlds
  • The Outer Worlds Expansion Pass
  • The Outer Worlds: Murder on Eridanos
  • The Sims 4
  • The Sims 4 – Backyard Stuff
  • The Sims 4 – Bowling Night Stuff
  • The Sims 4 – Cats & Dogs Plus My First Pet Stuff Bundle
  • The Sims 4 – City Living
  • The Sims 4 – Cool Kitchen Stuff
  • The Sims 4 – Discover University
  • The Sims 4 – EP11
  • The Sims 4 – Fitness Stuff
  • The Sims 4 – Get Famous
  • The Sims 4 – Get to Work
  • The Sims 4 – Get Together
  • The Sims 4 – Island Living
  • The Sims 4 – Jungle Adventure
  • The Sims 4 – Kids Room Stuff
  • The Sims 4 – Laundry Day Stuff
  • The Sims 4 – Luxury Party Stuff
  • The Sims 4 – Moschino Stuff Pack
  • The Sims 4 – Movie Hangout Stuff
  • The Sims 4 – My First Pet Stuff
  • The Sims 4 – Outdoor Retreat
  • The Sims 4 – Parenthood
  • The Sims 4 – Perfect Patio Stuff
  • The Sims 4 – Realm of Magic
  • The Sims 4 – Romantic Garden Stuff
  • The Sims 4 – Seasons
  • The Sims 4 – Spa Day
  • The Sims 4 – Spooky Stuff
  • The Sims 4 – StrangeVille
  • The Sims 4 – Tiny Living Stuff Pack
  • The Sims 4 – Toddler Stuff
  • The Sims 4 – Vampires
  • The Sims 4 – Vintage Glamour Stuff
  • The Sims 4 Plus Cats & Dogs Bundle
  • The Sims™ 4 – GP10
  • The Sims™ 4 Eco Lifestyle
  • The Sims™ 4 Nifty Knitting Stuff Pack
  • The Sims™ 4 Snowy Escape Expansion Pack
  • The Sinking City: Necronomicon Edition
  • The Spectrum Retreat
  • The Walking Dead Onslaught
  • The Walking Dead Onslaught: Digital Deluxe
  • The Walking Dead: Michonne – A Telltale Miniseries
  • The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Standard Edition
  • The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners Tourist Edition
  • The Walking Dead: Season Two
  • The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season
  • The Walking Dead: The Final Season – Season Pass
  • The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series
  • The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
  • The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Blood and Wine
  • The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Expansion Pass
  • The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Hearts of Stone
  • The Wolf Among Us – The Complete First Season
  • Tony Hawk’s™ Pro Skater™ 1 + 2
  • TowerFall Ascension
  • Tribes of Midgard
  • Tribes of Midgard Digital Deluxe
  • Tricky Towers
  • Ultimate Chicken Horse
  • Unravel
  • Vacation Simulator
  • Vanguard – Cross-Gen Edition
  • Vanguard – PS5 Cross-Gen Edition
  • Vanguard – PS5 Ultimate Edition
  • Vanguard – Standard Edition
  • Vanguard – Ultimate Edition
  • Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown Main Game ＆ DLC Yakuza Pack
  • Void Bastards: DeLUXe Bundle
  • V-Rally 4
  • Warhammer: Vermintide 2
  • Warhammer: Vermintide 2 – Premium Edition
  • Wasteland 3 Colorado Collection
  • Watch Dogs: Legion – Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5
  • Watch Dogs: Legion – Ultimate Edition PS4 & PS5
  • Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood
  • WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship
  • WRC 8 FIA World Rally Championship
  • Yakuza: Like a Dragon Hero Edition
  • Yakuza: Like a Dragon Hero Edition PS4 & PS5
  • Ys IX: Monstrum Nox
  • Zombie Army 4: Dead War – Deluxe Edition
  • Zombie Army 4: Dead War – Super Deluxe Edition



