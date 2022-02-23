iQOO 9 Launches In India, Pro Variant Starts At $870

GPS;GLONASS;GALILEO; BeiDou

The Verge has posted the prices for each variant. Here’s what the tech site has on the three phones:

In India, the iQOO 9 Pro will cost Rs. 64,990 (~$870) for a model with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, or Rs. 69,990 (~$940) for 12GB/256GB. The iQOO 9 is Rs. 42,990 (~$580) for 8GB/128GB and Rs. 46,990 (~$630) for 12GB/256GB. The phones will be available from March 2nd.

The Pro variants have a high price tag but The Verge points out that Vivo’s sub brand is focused on gaming and performance. The phones have some interesting specs and the brand even went ahead and introduced a color option that features a white phone with three rally stripes.

The brand has BMW as its partner so it went ahead and added the theme to the phones. That option is one of a few available for these phones. They can be found on the brand’s official page.