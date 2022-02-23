iQOO 9 Launches In India, Pro Variant Starts At $870

On Tuesday, iQOO launched three new smartphones in the 9 series. The devices were launched in India but some already recognize the variants since they have been available in China. GSMArena reports that the Pro variant of the iQOO 9 is identical to the one available there.
Here’s what you need to know about the new smartphones:
Processor
Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 888+ 5G Mobile Platform
RAM
8GB/12GB
ROM
128GB/256GB
Battery
4350mAh Typ
Color
Legend
Alpha
Operating System
Android 12 Based on Funtouch OS 12
Display
Size
6.56” (16.65cm)
Resolution
2376×1080
Type
FHD+
Touch Screen
Capacitive multi-touch
Network
SIM Slot Type
Dual SIM
Standby Mode
Dual Standby
2G GSM
B2/3/5/8
3G WCDMA
B1/B2/B4/B5/B8
4G TDD_LTE
B34/B38/B39/B40/B41
4G FDD_LTE
B1/B2/B3/B4/B5/B7/B8/B12/B17/B18/B19/B20/B25/B26/B28A
5G
NSA n41/n78/n77
SA n1/n5/n8/n3/n28A/n41/n77/n78
Digital Cameras
Camera
Rear – 48MP GIMBAL + 13MP (Wide Angle/Macro) + 13MP (50MM Portrait/2x optical ZOOM)
Front – 16MP
Aperture
Rear – 48MP f/1.79 + 13MP f/2.2 + 13MP f/2.46
Front – f/2.45
Flash
Screen Flash
Scene Modes
Rear – Night Mode、Portrait、Photography、Video、Pano、Live Photo、Slo-mo、 Time-Lapse、 Pro Mode (Photo &Video)、AR Stickers、 Extreme Night Vision、 Doc Correction、Pro Sports Mode, Ultra Stable Mode
Front – Night Mode、Portrait、Photo、Video、Pano、Live Photo、AR Stickers、Dual exposure（couple with rear camera）
Connectivity
WIFI
2.4G WiFi MIMO 、5G WiFi MIMO
Bluetooth
5.2
USB
Type C
GPS
Supported
OTG
Supported
NFC
Supported
Sensors
In-Display Fingerprint Scanning
Supported
Accelerometer
Supported
Ambient light sensor
Supported
Proximity Sensor
Supported
E-compass
Supported
Gyroscope
Supported
Location
GPS, GLONASS
Pro Variant
Basic
Processor
Snapdragon® 8 Gen 1 Mobile Processor
RAM
8GB/12GB
ROM
256GB
Battery
4700mAh Typ
Color
Dark Cruise
Legend
Operating System
Funtouch OS 12 based on Android 12
Display
Size
6.78” (17.22cm)
Resolution
3200 x 1440
Type
AMOLED
Touch Screen
Capacitive multi-touch, Capacitive Touch Screen, IPS Capacitive Touch Screen
Network
SIM Slot Type
Dual Nano
Standby Mode
Dual Standby
2G GSM
850/900/1800/1900MHz
3G WCDMA
B1/B2/B4/B5/B8
4G TDD_LTE
B34/B38/B39/B40/B41/B42
4G FDD_LTE
B1/B2/B3/B4/B5/B7/B8/B12/B17/B18/B19/B20/B25/B26/B28/B32/B66
5G
n1/n3/n5/n7/n8/n20/n28/n66/n41/n77/n78/n79
Digital Cameras
Camera
Rear – 50MP Clarity + 50MP (150° Fisheye wide Angle) + 16MP Portrait/Tele
Front – 16MP
Aperture
Rear -50MP f/1.75 + 50MP f/2.27 + 16MP f2.23
Front – f/2.45
Flash
Aura Screen Light
Scene Modes
Rear -Night Mode、Portrait、Photography、Video、Pano、Slo-mo、 Time-Lapse、 Pro Mode、AR Stickers、 Doc, Pro sports, Dual view video
Front – Portrait, Photo, Video, Dynamic photo, AR Stickers, Double exposure, dual-view video
Connectivity
WIFI
2.4G;5.1G;5.8G
Bluetooth
5.2
USB
Type C
GPS
Supported
OTG
Supported
NFC
Supported
Sensors
In-Display Fingerprint Scanning
Supported
Accelerometer
Supported
Ambient light sensor
Supported
Proximity Sensor
Supported
E-compass
Supported
Gyroscope
Supported
Location
GPS;GLONASS;GALILEO; BeiDou
The Verge has posted the prices for each variant. Here’s what the tech site has on the three phones:
In India, the iQOO 9 Pro will cost Rs. 64,990 (~$870) for a model with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, or Rs. 69,990 (~$940) for 12GB/256GB. The iQOO 9 is Rs. 42,990 (~$580) for 8GB/128GB and Rs. 46,990 (~$630) for 12GB/256GB. The phones will be available from March 2nd.
The Pro variants have a high price tag but The Verge points out that Vivo’s sub brand is focused on gaming and performance. The phones have some interesting specs and the brand even went ahead and introduced a color option that features a white phone with three rally stripes.
The brand has BMW as its partner so it went ahead and added the theme to the phones. That option is one of a few available for these phones. They can be found on the brand’s official page.