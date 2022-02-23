iQOO 9 Launches In India, Pro Variant Starts At $870

On Tuesday, iQOO launched three new smartphones in the 9 series. The devices were launched in India but some already recognize the variants since they have been available in China. GSMArena reports that the Pro variant of the iQOO 9 is identical to the one available there.

Here’s what you need to know about the new smartphones:

Processor

Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 888+ 5G Mobile Platform

RAM

8GB/12GB

ROM

128GB/256GB

Battery

4350mAh Typ

Color

Legend
Alpha

Operating System

Android 12 Based on Funtouch OS 12

Display

Size

6.56” (16.65cm)

Resolution

2376×1080

Type

FHD+

Touch Screen

Capacitive multi-touch

Network

SIM Slot Type

Dual SIM

Standby Mode

Dual Standby

2G GSM

B2/3/5/8

3G WCDMA

B1/B2/B4/B5/B8

4G TDD_LTE

B34/B38/B39/B40/B41

4G FDD_LTE

B1/B2/B3/B4/B5/B7/B8/B12/B17/B18/B19/B20/B25/B26/B28A

5G

NSA n41/n78/n77
SA n1/n5/n8/n3/n28A/n41/n77/n78

Digital Cameras

Camera

Rear – 48MP GIMBAL + 13MP (Wide Angle/Macro) + 13MP (50MM Portrait/2x optical ZOOM)
Front – 16MP

Aperture

Rear – 48MP f/1.79 + 13MP f/2.2 + 13MP f/2.46
Front – f/2.45

Flash

Screen Flash

Scene Modes

Rear – Night Mode、Portrait、Photography、Video、Pano、Live Photo、Slo-mo、 Time-Lapse、 Pro Mode (Photo &Video)、AR Stickers、 Extreme Night Vision、 Doc Correction、Pro Sports Mode, Ultra Stable Mode
Front – Night Mode、Portrait、Photo、Video、Pano、Live Photo、AR Stickers、Dual exposure（couple with rear camera）

Connectivity

WIFI

2.4G WiFi MIMO 、5G WiFi MIMO

Bluetooth

5.2

USB

Type C

GPS

Supported

OTG

Supported

NFC

Supported

Sensors

In-Display Fingerprint Scanning

Supported

Accelerometer

Supported

Ambient light sensor

Supported

Proximity Sensor

Supported

E-compass

Supported

Gyroscope

Supported

Location

GPS, GLONASS

Pro Variant

Basic

Processor

Snapdragon® 8 Gen 1 Mobile Processor

RAM

8GB/12GB

ROM

256GB

Battery

4700mAh Typ

Color

Dark Cruise
Legend

Operating System

Funtouch OS 12 based on Android 12

Display

Size

6.78” (17.22cm)

Resolution

3200 x 1440

Type

AMOLED

Touch Screen

Capacitive multi-touch, Capacitive Touch Screen, IPS Capacitive Touch Screen

Network

SIM Slot Type

Dual Nano

Standby Mode

Dual Standby

2G GSM

850/900/1800/1900MHz

3G WCDMA

B1/B2/B4/B5/B8

4G TDD_LTE

B34/B38/B39/B40/B41/B42

4G FDD_LTE

B1/B2/B3/B4/B5/B7/B8/B12/B17/B18/B19/B20/B25/B26/B28/B32/B66

5G

n1/n3/n5/n7/n8/n20/n28/n66/n41/n77/n78/n79

Digital Cameras

Camera

Rear – 50MP Clarity + 50MP (150° Fisheye wide Angle) + 16MP Portrait/Tele
Front – 16MP

Aperture

Rear -50MP f/1.75 + 50MP f/2.27 + 16MP f2.23
Front – f/2.45

Flash

Aura Screen Light

Scene Modes

Rear -Night Mode、Portrait、Photography、Video、Pano、Slo-mo、 Time-Lapse、 Pro Mode、AR Stickers、 Doc, Pro sports, Dual view video
Front – Portrait, Photo, Video, Dynamic photo, AR Stickers, Double exposure, dual-view video

Connectivity

WIFI

2.4G;5.1G;5.8G

Bluetooth

5.2

USB

Type C

GPS

Supported

OTG

Supported

NFC

Supported

Sensors

In-Display Fingerprint Scanning

Supported

Accelerometer

Supported

Ambient light sensor

Supported

Proximity Sensor

Supported

E-compass

Supported

Gyroscope

Supported

Location

GPS;GLONASS;GALILEO; BeiDou

The Verge has posted the prices for each variant. Here’s what the tech site has on the three phones:

In India, the iQOO 9 Pro will cost Rs. 64,990 (~$870) for a model with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, or Rs. 69,990 (~$940) for 12GB/256GB. The iQOO 9 is Rs. 42,990 (~$580) for 8GB/128GB and Rs. 46,990 (~$630) for 12GB/256GB. The phones will be available from March 2nd.

The Pro variants have a high price tag but The Verge points out that Vivo’s sub brand is focused on gaming and performance. The phones have some interesting specs and the brand even went ahead and introduced a color option that features a white phone with three rally stripes.

The brand has BMW as its partner so it went ahead and added the theme to the phones. That option is one of a few available for these phones. They can be found on the brand’s official page.

 




Sean Farlow
University graduate with a bachelor's degree in business administration. Big fan of sports teams from South FL.

