Moto G51 5G – Full Specs

Sean Farlow
The Moto G51 5G is now official and that means we now know all of its specs. The Motorola device is the latest in the Moto G series. Here’s what it brings:
Performance
Operating System
  • Android™ 11 with easy access to the Google apps you use most
Internal Storage
  • 64 GB6
Sensors
  • Notification LED, Proximity, Ambient Light, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Magnetometer (compass)
Processor
  • Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 480 Plus
Expandable Storage
  • Up to 512 GB microSD card expandable8
Memory (RAM)
  • 4 GB
Security
  • Fingerprint reader
Battery
Battery Size
  • 5000 mAh
Charging
  • 10 W rapid charging
Battery Life
  • 30+ hour battery3
Display
Display Size
  • 6.8″ display
Resolution
  • FHD+ (2400 x 1080)
Screen to Body Ratio
  • 83,81%
Display Technology
  • LCD 120 Hz refresh rate
Aspect Ratio
  • 20:9 Max Vision
Design
Dimensions
  • 170.47 x 76.54 x 9.13 mm
Body
  • Plastic
Ports
  • 3.5 mm headset jack & Type-C port (USB 2.0 compatible)
Weight
  • 208 g
Water Protection
  • IP525
Camera
Rear Camera Hardware
  • 50 MP
    1/2.76″” optical format
    f/1.8 aperture
    0.64 µm pixel size
    8 MP Wide/Depth
    f/2.2 aperture
    1.12 µm pixel size
    2 MP Macro
    f/2.4 aperture
    1.75 µm pixel size
Rear Camera Video Software
  • Shooting modes:
    Dual Capture
    Spot colour
    AR Stickers
    Timelapse (w/ Hyperlapse)
    Slow motion

    Other features:
    Video stabilisation
    Video Snapshot

Front Camera Video Capture
  • FHD (30 fps)
Rear Camera Software
  • Shooting modes:
    Dual Capture
    Spot Colour
    Night Vision
    Cinemagraph
    Portrait
    Cutout
    Live Filter
    Panorama
    Pro
    Ultra Res
    Burst shot

    Artificial intelligence:
    Smart Composition
    Shot Optimisation
    Auto Smile Capture
    Gesture Capture

    Other features:
    Time Lapse
    Super resolution
    Multi-frame bokeh
    Assistive grid
    Leveller
    Watermark
    RAW
    Barcode scanner
    Active photos
    HDR
    Digital zoom up to 8x
    Long Exposure

Front Camera Hardware
  • 13 MP (16 MP for PRC CT)
    f/2.2 aperture
    1.12 µm pixel size
Rear Camera Video Capture
  • Rear main camera: FHD (30 fps) | FHD (60 fps) | Slow motion FHD (240 fps)
    Rear Wide angle: FHD (30 fps)
    Rear macro camera: HD (30 fps)
Front Camera Software
  • Shooting modes:
    Dual Capture
    Spot Colour
    Night Vision
    Cinemagraph
    Portrait
    Live Filter
    Group Selfie
    Pro Mode
    Burst shot


    Artificial intelligence:
    Low Light AI Selfie
    Shot Optimisation
    Auto Smile Capture
    Gesture Capture

    Other features:
    Selfie animation
    Face beauty
    RAW photo output
    HDR
    Timer
    Best shot
    Active photos
    Burst shot
    Assistive Grid
    Leveller
    Watermark
    Live Filter

Front Camera Video Software
  • Shooting modes:
    Dual Capture
    Spot Colour
    Timelapse (w/ Hyperlapse)
    Slow motion

    Other features:
    Video stabilisation
    Face beauty
    Video snapshot

Audio
Speakers
  • Single SPK Box with smart PA
    Dolby Atmos
Headphone Jack
  • 3.5 mm headset jack
Experiences
Voice Control
  • Google Assistant
My UX
  • Personalise: Styles, Wallpapers, Layout
    Display: Peek Display, Attentive Display
    Gestures: Power Touch, Quick capture, Fast torch, Three-finger screenshot, Pick up to silence, Screenshot toolkit, Media controls
    Play: Gametime
    Audio
Connectivity
Networks + Bands
  • 5G: NR sub-6GHz | 4G: LTE (UL Cat 18 / DL Cat 15) | 3G: UMTS / HSPA+ | 2G: GSM / EDGE
    2G: GSM band 2/3/5/8;
    3G: WCDMA band 1/2/5/8/19;
    4G: LTE band 1/2/3/5/7/8/18/20/26/28/32/38/40/41/42/43;
    5G: n1/n3/n5/n7/n8/n20/n28/n38/n40/n41/n77/n78
Bluetooth Technology
  • Bluetooth® 5.1
NFC
  • Yes
Wi-Fi
  • Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
    2.4 GHz | 5 GHz
    Wi-Fi hotspot
Location Services
  • GPS, AGPS, LTEPP, SUPL, GLONASS, Galileo
SIM Card
  • DS; removable



Sean Farlow
