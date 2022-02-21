Moto G51 5G – Full Specs

The Moto G51 5G is now official and that means we now know all of its specs. The Motorola device is the latest in the Moto G series. Here’s what it brings:
Performance
Operating System
- Android™ 11 with easy access to the Google apps you use most
Internal Storage
- 64 GB6
Sensors
- Notification LED, Proximity, Ambient Light, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Magnetometer (compass)
Processor
- Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 480 Plus
Expandable Storage
- Up to 512 GB microSD card expandable8
Memory (RAM)
- 4 GB
Security
- Fingerprint reader
Battery
Battery Size
- 5000 mAh
Charging
- 10 W rapid charging
Battery Life
- 30+ hour battery3
Display
Display Size
- 6.8″ display
Resolution
- FHD+ (2400 x 1080)
Screen to Body Ratio
- 83,81%
Display Technology
- LCD 120 Hz refresh rate
Aspect Ratio
- 20:9 Max Vision
Design
Dimensions
- 170.47 x 76.54 x 9.13 mm
Body
- Plastic
Ports
- 3.5 mm headset jack & Type-C port (USB 2.0 compatible)
Weight
- 208 g
Water Protection
- IP525
Camera
Rear Camera Hardware
- 50 MP
1/2.76″” optical format
f/1.8 aperture
0.64 µm pixel size
8 MP Wide/Depth
f/2.2 aperture
1.12 µm pixel size
2 MP Macro
f/2.4 aperture
1.75 µm pixel size
Rear Camera Video Software
- Shooting modes:
Dual Capture
Spot colour
AR Stickers
Timelapse (w/ Hyperlapse)
Slow motion
Other features:
Video stabilisation
Video Snapshot
Front Camera Video Capture
- FHD (30 fps)
Rear Camera Software
- Shooting modes:
Dual Capture
Spot Colour
Night Vision
Cinemagraph
Portrait
Cutout
Live Filter
Panorama
Pro
Ultra Res
Burst shot
Artificial intelligence:
Smart Composition
Shot Optimisation
Auto Smile Capture
Gesture Capture
Other features:
Time Lapse
Super resolution
Multi-frame bokeh
Assistive grid
Leveller
Watermark
RAW
Barcode scanner
Active photos
HDR
Digital zoom up to 8x
Long Exposure
Front Camera Hardware
- 13 MP (16 MP for PRC CT)
f/2.2 aperture
1.12 µm pixel size
Rear Camera Video Capture
- Rear main camera: FHD (30 fps) | FHD (60 fps) | Slow motion FHD (240 fps)
Rear Wide angle: FHD (30 fps)
Rear macro camera: HD (30 fps)
Front Camera Software
- Shooting modes:
Dual Capture
Spot Colour
Night Vision
Cinemagraph
Portrait
Live Filter
Group Selfie
Pro Mode
Burst shot
Artificial intelligence:
Low Light AI Selfie
Shot Optimisation
Auto Smile Capture
Gesture Capture
Other features:
Selfie animation
Face beauty
RAW photo output
HDR
Timer
Best shot
Active photos
Burst shot
Assistive Grid
Leveller
Watermark
Live Filter
Front Camera Video Software
- Shooting modes:
Dual Capture
Spot Colour
Timelapse (w/ Hyperlapse)
Slow motion
Other features:
Video stabilisation
Face beauty
Video snapshot
Audio
Speakers
- Single SPK Box with smart PA
Dolby Atmos
Headphone Jack
- 3.5 mm headset jack
Experiences
Voice Control
- Google Assistant
My UX
- Personalise: Styles, Wallpapers, Layout
Display: Peek Display, Attentive Display
Gestures: Power Touch, Quick capture, Fast torch, Three-finger screenshot, Pick up to silence, Screenshot toolkit, Media controls
Play: Gametime
Audio
Connectivity
Networks + Bands
- 5G: NR sub-6GHz | 4G: LTE (UL Cat 18 / DL Cat 15) | 3G: UMTS / HSPA+ | 2G: GSM / EDGE
2G: GSM band 2/3/5/8;
3G: WCDMA band 1/2/5/8/19;
4G: LTE band 1/2/3/5/7/8/18/20/26/28/32/38/40/41/42/43;
5G: n1/n3/n5/n7/n8/n20/n28/n38/n40/n41/n77/n78
Bluetooth Technology
- Bluetooth® 5.1
NFC
- Yes
Wi-Fi
- Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
2.4 GHz | 5 GHz
Wi-Fi hotspot
Location Services
- GPS, AGPS, LTEPP, SUPL, GLONASS, Galileo
SIM Card
- DS; removable