Oppo A76 – Full Specs

By
Sean Farlow
-

The Oppo A76 is now official and that means its full specs are now out there. Here’s what the Oppo A76 has to offer:

Size and Weight

Height

About 164.4mm


Width

About 75.7mm

Thickness

About 8.4mm

Weight

About 189 g

* Product size and weight may vary by configuration, manufacturing process and measurements. All specifications are subject to the actual product.

Storage

RAM and ROM Capacities

6 GB + 128 GB

RAM Type

LPDDR4x @ 2133 MHz, 4 x 16-bit

ROM Specifications

UFS2.2 @ 2 Lanes HS-Gear3

Phone Storage Card

Supported

USB OTG

Supported

* The available internal storage may be smaller as part of the internal storage is occupied by software. Actual memory space may change due to application updates, user operations, and other related factors.

Display

Size

16.66 cm (6.56″)

Screen Ratio

89.9%

Resolution

1612 x 720 (HD+)

Refresh Rate

60 Hz/90 Hz

Touch Sampling Rate

Maximum/Default: 180 Hz (5 fingers)

Colour Gamut

96% NTSC/100% DCI-P3

Color Depth

16.7 million colors (8-bit)

Pixel Density

269PPI

Brightness

Typical: 480 nits
Max: 600 nits under sunlight

Panel

LCD (A-Si)

Cover Glasses

Holitech/BOE: AGC DT-Pro

* 6.56″ is the diagonal length when the four rounded corners of the screen are extended into right angles. And the actual size is smaller.

Camera

Rear

Main camera:
13MP，f/2.2, FOV 80°, 5P lens, AF

Bokeh:
2MP, f/2.4, FOV 89.1°, 3P+IR lens, FF

Front

8MP, (f/2.0); FOV: 79°; lens: 5P

Shooting Mode

Rear:
Photo, Video, Night, Expert, Panoramic, Portrait, Time-lapse, Text scanner, and Sticker

Front:
Photo, Video, Panoramic, Portrait, Night, Time-lapse, Sticker

Video

Rear

1080P@30 fps (default) and 720P@30 fps

Video zoom: 1080P@30 fps
EIS not supported

Front

1080P@30 fps and 720P@30 fps (Default)
Video zoom or slow motion is not supported by the front camera.

Chips

CPU

Qualcomm Snapdragon 680

CPU Speed Cores

8 cores, up to 2.4 GHz

GPU

Qualcomm® Adreno™ GPU 610 @ 1.1 GHz

Battery

Battery

4880 mAh/18.88 Wh (Rated)
5000 mAh/19.35 Wh (Typical)

Fast Charge

Supports 33W SUPERVOOCTM

Biometrics

Fingerprint

Supports Side Fingerprint Unlock

Facial Recognition

Supported

Sensors

Sensor

Geomagnetic sensor
Optical proximity sensor
Ambient light sensor
Accelerometer
Gravity sensor
Virtual gyroscope
Pedometer

Cellular Network

SIM 2

Supported

SIM Card Type

Nano-SIM card/Nano-USIM card

Frequency Band

2G: GSM: 850/900/1800/1900
3G: WCDMA: B1/B5/B8
4G: LTE TDD: B38/B40/B41 (2496-2690 MHz)
4G: LTE FDD: B1/B3/B5/B7/B8/B20/B28

Both SIM cards 1 and 2 support these frequency bands.

* Functions available on the live network depend on the situations of carrier’s network and related services deployment.

Connectivity

WLAN

Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac), 802.11a/b/g/n/;
WLAN 2.4G/WLAN 5.1G/WLAN 5.8G;
Supports Wi-Fi Display and Wi-Fi tethering

Bluetooth Version

Bluetooth 5.0

Bluetooth Audio Codec

Supports SBC, AAC, APTX, APTX HD, and LDAC

USB Interface

USB Type-C

Earphone Jack

3.5mm

NFC

Not supported

Operating System

ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11

Location Technology

GNSS

GPS, A-GPS, BDS, GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS

Frequency Antenna

Not Supported

Others

A-GPS, Wi-Fi, Mobile network, and Electronic compass

Maps

Google Maps and other third-party map apps are supported.




SHARE
Previous article2023 Super Bowl Odds: Early Look
Next articleMoto G51 5G – Full Specs
Sean Farlow
University graduate with a bachelor's degree in business administration. Big fan of sports teams from South FL.

LEAVE A REPLY