Oppo A76 – Full Specs

The Oppo A76 is now official and that means its full specs are now out there. Here’s what the Oppo A76 has to offer:
Size and Weight
Height
About 164.4mm
Width
About 75.7mm
Thickness
About 8.4mm
Weight
About 189 g
* Product size and weight may vary by configuration, manufacturing process and measurements. All specifications are subject to the actual product.
Storage
RAM and ROM Capacities
6 GB + 128 GB
RAM Type
LPDDR4x @ 2133 MHz, 4 x 16-bit
ROM Specifications
UFS2.2 @ 2 Lanes HS-Gear3
Phone Storage Card
Supported
USB OTG
Supported
* The available internal storage may be smaller as part of the internal storage is occupied by software. Actual memory space may change due to application updates, user operations, and other related factors.
Display
Size
16.66 cm (6.56″)
Screen Ratio
89.9%
Resolution
1612 x 720 (HD+)
Refresh Rate
60 Hz/90 Hz
Touch Sampling Rate
Maximum/Default: 180 Hz (5 fingers)
Colour Gamut
96% NTSC/100% DCI-P3
Color Depth
16.7 million colors (8-bit)
Pixel Density
269PPI
Brightness
Typical: 480 nits
Max: 600 nits under sunlight
Panel
LCD (A-Si)
Cover Glasses
Holitech/BOE: AGC DT-Pro
* 6.56″ is the diagonal length when the four rounded corners of the screen are extended into right angles. And the actual size is smaller.
Camera
Rear
Main camera:
13MP，f/2.2, FOV 80°, 5P lens, AF
Bokeh:
2MP, f/2.4, FOV 89.1°, 3P+IR lens, FF
Front
8MP, (f/2.0); FOV: 79°; lens: 5P
Shooting Mode
Rear:
Photo, Video, Night, Expert, Panoramic, Portrait, Time-lapse, Text scanner, and Sticker
Front:
Photo, Video, Panoramic, Portrait, Night, Time-lapse, Sticker
Video
Rear
1080P@30 fps (default) and 720P@30 fps
Video zoom: 1080P@30 fps
EIS not supported
Front
1080P@30 fps and 720P@30 fps (Default)
Video zoom or slow motion is not supported by the front camera.
Chips
CPU
Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
CPU Speed Cores
8 cores, up to 2.4 GHz
GPU
Qualcomm® Adreno™ GPU 610 @ 1.1 GHz
Battery
Battery
4880 mAh/18.88 Wh (Rated)
5000 mAh/19.35 Wh (Typical)
Fast Charge
Supports 33W SUPERVOOCTM
Biometrics
Fingerprint
Supports Side Fingerprint Unlock
Facial Recognition
Supported
Sensors
Sensor
Geomagnetic sensor
Optical proximity sensor
Ambient light sensor
Accelerometer
Gravity sensor
Virtual gyroscope
Pedometer
Cellular Network
SIM 2
Supported
SIM Card Type
Nano-SIM card/Nano-USIM card
Frequency Band
2G: GSM: 850/900/1800/1900
3G: WCDMA: B1/B5/B8
4G: LTE TDD: B38/B40/B41 (2496-2690 MHz)
4G: LTE FDD: B1/B3/B5/B7/B8/B20/B28
Both SIM cards 1 and 2 support these frequency bands.
* Functions available on the live network depend on the situations of carrier’s network and related services deployment.
Connectivity
WLAN
Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac), 802.11a/b/g/n/;
WLAN 2.4G/WLAN 5.1G/WLAN 5.8G;
Supports Wi-Fi Display and Wi-Fi tethering
Bluetooth Version
Bluetooth 5.0
Bluetooth Audio Codec
Supports SBC, AAC, APTX, APTX HD, and LDAC
USB Interface
USB Type-C
Earphone Jack
3.5mm
NFC
Not supported
Operating System
ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11
Location Technology
GNSS
GPS, A-GPS, BDS, GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS
Frequency Antenna
Not Supported
Others
A-GPS, Wi-Fi, Mobile network, and Electronic compass
Maps
Google Maps and other third-party map apps are supported.