OPPO Reno7 Pro 5G – Full Specs

There is a new OPPO smartphone in the market. The company recently updated its page and lineup with the Reno7 Pro 5G. The device is official and its specs are confirmed. Here we have them:

Size and Weight

Height

158.2 mm


Width

73.2 mm

Thickness

7.45 mm

Weight

About 180 g

Storage

RAM and ROM Capacities

12 GB + 256 GB

RAM Type

LPDDR4x @ 2133 MHz, 4 x 16-bit

ROM Specifications

UFS3.1 @ 2 Lanes HS-Gear4

Phone Storage Card

Not supported

USB OTG

Supported (OTG reverse charging supported)

Display

Size

Size (screen diagonal): 6.5 inches or 16.6 cm

Screen Ratio

92.8%

Resolution

FHD (2400 × 1080)

Refresh Rate

Maximum: 90 Hz
Options: 90 Hz or 60 Hz

Touch Sampling Rate

Maximum: 1000 Hz (5 fingers)
Default: 180 Hz (5 fingers)

Colour Gamut

Vivid mode: 97.60% NTSC/99.94% DCI-P3
Gentle mode: 72% NTSC/100% sRGB

Color Depth

16.7 million colors (8-bit)

Pixel Density

402PPI

Brightness

500 nits (typical); with a maximum of 800 nits in sunlight (typical) and a maximum of 920 nits when displaying HDR or HDR10+ contents.

Panel

Soft AMOLED

Cover Glasses

Corning® Gorilla® Glass 5 (GG5)

Camera

Rear

Main camera: f/1.8; FOV 86°; 7P lens; AF supported; closed-loop focus motor

Ultra-wide angle camera: f/2.2; FOV 118.9°; 5P lens, FF

Macro camera: f/2.4; FOV 88.8°; 3P lens; FF

Front

Front camera: 32MP (f/2.4); FOV 90°; lens: 5P

Shooting Mode

Rear: Photo, Video, Night, Expert, Panorama, Portrait, Time-lapse, Dual-view video, Slow-motion, Text scanner, Extra HD, Macro, Movie, Sticker, and Google Lens (Supported only for regions outside the Chinese Mainland.), Soloop templates (Not supported for EU regions.)
Font: Photo, Video, Panoramic, Portrait, Night, Time-lapse, Dual-view video, and Sticker

Chips

CPU

MediaTek Dimensity 1200-MAX

CPU Speed Cores

8 cores with a maximum frequency of 3.0 GHz (1 super large core + 3 large cores + 4 small cores)

GPU

ARM G77 MC9

Battery

Battery

2×2200 mAh/17.02 Wh (Rated value)
2×2250 mAh/17.41 Wh (Typical value)
Equivalent to 4500 mAh

Fast Charge

65W SUPERVOOCTM, 50W SUPERVOOCTM, 33W SUPERVOOCTM, VOOC(5V/4A), PD (9V/2A)

Operating System

Operating System

ColorOS 12 based on Android 11

Connectivity

WLAN

Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax), Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac), 802.11a/b/g/n/;
Wi-Fi 2.4G/5.1G/5.8G;
Wi-Fi Display and Wi-Fi tethering;
2×2 MIMO and MU-MIMO

Bluetooth Version

Bluetooth 5.2, Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE)

Bluetooth Audio Codec

SBC, AAC, aptX, aptX HD, LDAC

USB Interface

USB Type-C

Earphone Jack

Type-C

NFC

Supported: Android Beam, HCE, UICC, and card reading




