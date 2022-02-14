OPPO Reno7 Pro 5G – Full Specs

There is a new OPPO smartphone in the market. The company recently updated its page and lineup with the Reno7 Pro 5G. The device is official and its specs are confirmed. Here we have them:
Size and Weight
Height
158.2 mm
Width
73.2 mm
Thickness
7.45 mm
Weight
About 180 g
Storage
RAM and ROM Capacities
12 GB + 256 GB
RAM Type
LPDDR4x @ 2133 MHz, 4 x 16-bit
ROM Specifications
UFS3.1 @ 2 Lanes HS-Gear4
Phone Storage Card
Not supported
USB OTG
Supported (OTG reverse charging supported)
Display
Size
Size (screen diagonal): 6.5 inches or 16.6 cm
Screen Ratio
92.8%
Resolution
FHD (2400 × 1080)
Refresh Rate
Maximum: 90 Hz
Options: 90 Hz or 60 Hz
Touch Sampling Rate
Maximum: 1000 Hz (5 fingers)
Default: 180 Hz (5 fingers)
Colour Gamut
Vivid mode: 97.60% NTSC/99.94% DCI-P3
Gentle mode: 72% NTSC/100% sRGB
Color Depth
16.7 million colors (8-bit)
Pixel Density
402PPI
Brightness
500 nits (typical); with a maximum of 800 nits in sunlight (typical) and a maximum of 920 nits when displaying HDR or HDR10+ contents.
Panel
Soft AMOLED
Cover Glasses
Corning® Gorilla® Glass 5 (GG5)
Camera
Rear
Main camera: f/1.8; FOV 86°; 7P lens; AF supported; closed-loop focus motor
Ultra-wide angle camera: f/2.2; FOV 118.9°; 5P lens, FF
Macro camera: f/2.4; FOV 88.8°; 3P lens; FF
Front
Front camera: 32MP (f/2.4); FOV 90°; lens: 5P
Shooting Mode
Rear: Photo, Video, Night, Expert, Panorama, Portrait, Time-lapse, Dual-view video, Slow-motion, Text scanner, Extra HD, Macro, Movie, Sticker, and Google Lens (Supported only for regions outside the Chinese Mainland.), Soloop templates (Not supported for EU regions.)
Font: Photo, Video, Panoramic, Portrait, Night, Time-lapse, Dual-view video, and Sticker
Chips
CPU
MediaTek Dimensity 1200-MAX
CPU Speed Cores
8 cores with a maximum frequency of 3.0 GHz (1 super large core + 3 large cores + 4 small cores)
GPU
ARM G77 MC9
Battery
Battery
2×2200 mAh/17.02 Wh (Rated value)
2×2250 mAh/17.41 Wh (Typical value)
Equivalent to 4500 mAh
Fast Charge
65W SUPERVOOCTM, 50W SUPERVOOCTM, 33W SUPERVOOCTM, VOOC(5V/4A), PD (9V/2A)
Operating System
Operating System
ColorOS 12 based on Android 11
Connectivity
WLAN
Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax), Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac), 802.11a/b/g/n/;
Wi-Fi 2.4G/5.1G/5.8G;
Wi-Fi Display and Wi-Fi tethering;
2×2 MIMO and MU-MIMO
Bluetooth Version
Bluetooth 5.2, Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE)
Bluetooth Audio Codec
SBC, AAC, aptX, aptX HD, LDAC
USB Interface
USB Type-C
Earphone Jack
Type-C
NFC
Supported: Android Beam, HCE, UICC, and card reading