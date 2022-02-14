OPPO Reno7 Pro 5G – Full Specs

There is a new OPPO smartphone in the market. The company recently updated its page and lineup with the Reno7 Pro 5G. The device is official and its specs are confirmed. Here we have them:

Size and Weight Height 158.2 mm

Width 73.2 mm Thickness 7.45 mm Weight About 180 g

Storage RAM and ROM Capacities 12 GB + 256 GB RAM Type LPDDR4x @ 2133 MHz, 4 x 16-bit ROM Specifications UFS3.1 @ 2 Lanes HS-Gear4 Phone Storage Card Not supported USB OTG Supported (OTG reverse charging supported) Display Size Size (screen diagonal): 6.5 inches or 16.6 cm Screen Ratio 92.8% Resolution FHD (2400 × 1080) Refresh Rate Maximum: 90 Hz

Options: 90 Hz or 60 Hz Touch Sampling Rate Maximum: 1000 Hz (5 fingers)

Default: 180 Hz (5 fingers) Colour Gamut Vivid mode: 97.60% NTSC/99.94% DCI-P3

Gentle mode: 72% NTSC/100% sRGB Color Depth 16.7 million colors (8-bit) Pixel Density 402PPI Brightness 500 nits (typical); with a maximum of 800 nits in sunlight (typical) and a maximum of 920 nits when displaying HDR or HDR10+ contents. Panel Soft AMOLED Cover Glasses Corning® Gorilla® Glass 5 (GG5) Camera Rear Main camera: f/1.8; FOV 86°; 7P lens; AF supported; closed-loop focus motor Ultra-wide angle camera: f/2.2; FOV 118.9°; 5P lens, FF Macro camera: f/2.4; FOV 88.8°; 3P lens; FF Front Front camera: 32MP (f/2.4); FOV 90°; lens: 5P Shooting Mode Rear: Photo, Video, Night, Expert, Panorama, Portrait, Time-lapse, Dual-view video, Slow-motion, Text scanner, Extra HD, Macro, Movie, Sticker, and Google Lens (Supported only for regions outside the Chinese Mainland.), Soloop templates (Not supported for EU regions.)

Font: Photo, Video, Panoramic, Portrait, Night, Time-lapse, Dual-view video, and Sticker Chips CPU MediaTek Dimensity 1200-MAX CPU Speed Cores 8 cores with a maximum frequency of 3.0 GHz (1 super large core + 3 large cores + 4 small cores) GPU ARM G77 MC9 Battery Battery 2×2200 mAh/17.02 Wh (Rated value)

2×2250 mAh/17.41 Wh (Typical value)

Equivalent to 4500 mAh Fast Charge 65W SUPERVOOC TM , 50W SUPERVOOC TM , 33W SUPERVOOC TM , VOOC(5V/4A), PD (9V/2A) Operating System Operating System ColorOS 12 based on Android 11 Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax), Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac), 802.11a/b/g/n/;

Wi-Fi 2.4G/5.1G/5.8G;

Wi-Fi Display and Wi-Fi tethering;

2×2 MIMO and MU-MIMO Bluetooth Version Bluetooth 5.2, Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) Bluetooth Audio Codec SBC, AAC, aptX, aptX HD, LDAC USB Interface USB Type-C Earphone Jack Type-C NFC Supported: Android Beam, HCE, UICC, and card reading



