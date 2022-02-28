Peacock March 2022 – What’s New

Peacock is getting new content at the start of March. Here is what’s coming (from Digital Trends):
March 1
- 17 Again, 2009
- The A-Team, 2010
- All Is Lost, 2013
- American Graffiti, 1973
- American Pie, 1999
- American Pie 2, 2001
- American Reunion, 2012
- American Wedding, 2003
- Away We Go, 2009
- Backdraft, 1991
- Being John Malkovich, 1999
- The Big Lebowski, 1998
- The Birds, 1963
- Blue Streak, 1999
- Bring It On Again, 2004
- Bring It On: All or Nothing, 2006
- Brokeback Mountain, 2005
- Brown Sugar, 2002
- Cape Fear, 1991
- Casino, 1995
- Cats, 2019
- Concussion, 2015
- The Constant Gardener, 2005
- Crank, 2006
- Dallas Buyers Club, 2013
- The Darkest Hour, 2011
- Dazed and Confused, 1993
- Drive Angry 3D, 2011
- Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, 2004
- The Five-Year Engagement, 2012
- Fool’s Gold, 2008
- Forgetting Sarah Marshall, 2008
- Fried Green Tomatoes, 1991
- Hancock, 2008
- Hitchcock: The Man Who Know Too Much, 1956
- Hitchcock: Rear Window, 1954
- Hitchcock: Rope, 1948
- Hitchcock: Vertigo, 1958
- Honey, 2003
- Honey 2, 2011
- Hot Fuzz, 2007
- Hours, 2013
- How to Train Your Dragon, 2010
- Howard the Duck, 1986
- The Hurt Locker, 2009
- In Bruges, 2008
- Knocked Up, 2007
- A League of their Own, 1992
- Leprechaun, 1993
- Leprechaun II, 1994
- Leprechaun III, 1995
- Leprechaun 4: Lost in Space, 1997
- Leprechaun V: In the Hood, 2000
- Leprechaun VI: Back 2 Tha Hood, 2003
- Lucy, 2014
- Made of Honor, 2008
- Mamma Mia!, 2008
- Marnie, 1964
- My Girl, 1991
- Notting Hill, 1999
- Pompeii, 2014
- Precious: Based on the Novel by Sapphire, 2009
- The Producers, 2009
- Psycho, 1960
- The Punisher, 2004
- The Road to El Dorado, 2000
- Saboteur, 1942
- Scarface, 1983
- Scent of a Woman, 1992
- Seven, 1995
- Shadow of a Doubt, 1943
- Silent Running, 1943
- Sinister, 2012
- Step Brothers, 2008
- Taken, 2008
- Taken 3, 2015
- Traffic, 2001
- Trainwreck, 2015
- Transporter 3, 2008
- Twelve Monkeys, 1996
- Underworld, 2003
- Underworld Awakening, 2012
- Underworld: Blood Wars, 2016
- Unlocked, 2022
- Van Helsing, 2004
- The Waterboy, 1998
- Wedding Crashers, 2005
- The Wedding Date, 2005
- Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins, 2008
- Zombieland, 2009
March 3
- IBU World Cup Biathlon – Kontiolahti, Finland: Women’s 4x6km Relay
- JOE vs CAROLE, Season 1, Episodes 1-8 (Peacock Original)
- Real Housewives of Miami, Season 1 Reunion Part 1 (Peacock Original)
March 4
- The Amber Ruffin Show, Season 2B, New Episode (Peacock Original)
- IBU World Cup Biathlon – Kontiolahti, Finland: Men’s 4×7.5km Relay
- Premiership Rugby – Harlequins vs. Newcastle Falcons
- Winter Paralympics
March 5
- Arnold Palmer Invitational
- IBU World Cup Biathlon – Kontiolahti, Finland: Men’s 10km Sprint
- IBU World Cup Biathlon – Kontiolahti, Finland: Women’s 7.5km Spring
- Premiership Rugby – Bath Rugby vs. Bristol Bears
- Premiership Rugby – Gloucester Rugby vs. Northampton Saints
- Premiership Rugby – London Irish vs. Worcester Warriors
- Premiership Rugby – Saracens vs. Leicester Tigers
- Premier League – TBD
- Saturday Night Live, Season 47, Episode 14 (NBC)
- Supercross – Daytona, FL
- Winter Paralympics
March 6
- Arnold Palmer Invitational
- IBU World Cup Biathlon – Kontiolahti, Finland: Women’s 10km Pursuit
- IBU World Cup Biathlon – Kontiolahti, Finland: Men’s 12.5km Pursuit
- Paris-Nice Cycling
- Premiership Rugby – Exeter Chiefs v. Sale Sharks
- Winter Paralympics
March 7
- The Courtship, Season 1, Episode 1 (NBC)
- Paris-Nice Cycling
- Transplant, Season 2, Episode 1 (NBC)
- Weakest Link, Season 2, Episode 1 (NBC)
- Winter Paralympics
March 8
- Louis Theroux: Shooting Joe Exotic, 2021
- Paris-Nice Cycling
- Perfect World: A Deadly Game, Episodes 1-2 (Peacock Original)
- Winter Paralympics
March 9
- Paris-Nice Cycling
- The Thing About Pam, Episode 1 (NBC)
- Winter Paralympics
March 10
- Bust Down, Season 1, Episodes 1-6 (Peacock Original)
- IBU World Cup Biathlon – Otepaeae, Estonia: Men’s 10km Sprint
- Paris-Nice Cycling
- Real Housewives of Miami, Season 1 Reunion Part 2 (Peacock Original)
- Winter Paralympics
March 11
- The Amber Ruffin Show, Season 2B, New Episode (Peacock Original)
- IBU World Cup Biathlon – Otepaeae, Estonia: Women’s 7.5km Sprint
- Paris-Nice Cycling
- Six Nations Rugby – Italy v. Wales
- Winter Paralympics
March 12
- IBU World Cup Biathlon – Otepaeae, Estonia: Men’s 15km Mass Start
- IBU World Cup Biathlon – Otepaeae, Estonia: Women’s 12.5km Mass Start
- Paris-Nice Cycling
- THE PLAYERS Championship
- Premiership Rugby – Worcester Warriors vs. Exeter Chiefs
- Premiership Rugby – Leicester Tigers vs. London Irish
- Premiership Rugby – Newcastle Falcons vs. Saracens
- Premiership Rugby – Sale Sharks vs. Gloucester Rugby
- Saturday Night Live, Season 47, Episode 15 (NBC)
- Six Nations Rugby – England vs. France
- Six Nations Rugby – Scotland vs. Ireland
- Winter Paralympics
March 13
- IBU World Cup Biathlon – Otepaeae, Estonia: Mixed Relay
- IBU World Cup Biathlon – Otepaeae, Estonia: Single Mixed Relay
- Paris-Nice Cycling
- The Players Championship
- Premiership Rugby – Bristol Bears vs. Harlequins
- Premiership Rugby – Northamption Saints v.s Wasps
- Supercross – Detroit, MI
- Winter Paralympics
March 14
- The Courtship, Season 1, Episode 2 (NBC)
- Transplant, Season 2, Episode 2 (NBC)
- Weakest Link, Season 2, Episode 2 (NBC)
March 15
- Family Massacre, Season 1 (Oxygen)
- My Son, 2021
March 16
- Big Daddy, 1999
- Mr. Mayor, Season 2, Episode 1 (NBC)
- The Thing About Pam, Episode 2 (NBC)
- Young Rock, Season 2, Episode 1 (NBC)
March 17
- Below Deck Down Under, Season 1, Episodes 1-3 (Peacock Original)
- Curious George, Season 15, Episodes 1-15 (Peacock Original)
- IBU World Cup Biathlon – Holmenkollen, Norway: Women’s 7.5km Sprint
- Temptation Island, Season 4, Episode 1 (USA)
March 18
- The Amber Ruffin Show, Season 2B, New Episode (Peacock Original)
- IBU World Cup Biathlon – Holmenkollen, Norway: Men’s 10km Sprint
- Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Season 20
- World Athletics Indoor Championships
March 19
- IBU World Cup Biathlon – Holmenkollen, Norway: Women’s 10km Pursuit
- IBU World Cup Biathlon – Holmenkollen, Norway: Men’s 12.5km Pursuit
- IMSA 12 Hours of Sebring
- Six Nations Rugby – Scotland vs. Ireland
- Six Nations Rugby – Ireland vs. England
- Six Nations Rugby – France vs. Wales
- Supercross – Indianapolis, IN
- Valspar Championship
- World Athletics Indoor Championships
March 20
- IBU World Cup Biathlon – Holmenkollen, Norway: Women’s 12.5km Mass Start
- IBU World Cup Biathlon – Holmenkollen, Norway: Men’s 15km Mass Start
- IndyCar – Texas
- Valspar Championship
- World Athletics Indoor Championships
March 21
- The Courtship, Season 1, Episode 3 (NBC)
- El Señor De Los Cielos, Seasons 1-3
- Transplant, Season 2, Episode 3 (NBC)
- Weakest Link, Season 2, Episode 3 (NBC)
March 22
- American Song Content, Season 1, Episode 1 (NBC)
- Twister Killers, Season 1 (Oxygen)
March 23
- Mr. Mayor, Season 2, Episode 2 (NBC)
- The Thing About Pam, Episode 3 (NBC)
- Young Rock, Season 2, Episode 2 (NBC)
March 24
- Below Deck Down Under, Season 1, Episode 4 (Peacock Original)
- Temptation Island, Season 4, Episode 2 (USA)
March 26
- Supercross – Seattle, WA
- World Figure Skating Championships
- World Golf Championships Dell Technologies Match Play
March 27
- World Golf Championships Dell Technologies Match Play
March 28
- The Courtship, Season 1, Episode 4 (NBC)
- Transplant, Season 2, Episode 4 (NBC)
- Weakest Link, Season 2, Episode 4 (NBC)
March 29
- American Song Content, Season 1, Episode 2 (NBC)
- New York Homicide, Season 1 (Oxygen)
March 30
- Mr. Mayor, Season 2, Episode 3 (NBC)
- The Thing About Pam, Episode 4 (NBC)
- Young Rock, Season 2, Episode 3 (NBC)
March 31
- Below Deck Down Under, Season 1, Episode 5 (Peacock Original)
- The Last Exorcism, 2010
- Temptation Island, Season 4, Episode 3 (USA)