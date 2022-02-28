Peacock March 2022 – What’s New

Sean Farlow
Peacock is getting new content at the start of March. Here is what’s coming (from Digital Trends):

March 1

  • 17 Again, 2009
  • The A-Team, 2010
  • All Is Lost, 2013
  • American Graffiti, 1973
  • American Pie, 1999
  • American Pie 2, 2001
  • American Reunion, 2012
  • American Wedding, 2003
  • Away We Go, 2009
  • Backdraft, 1991
  • Being John Malkovich, 1999
  • The Big Lebowski, 1998
  • The Birds, 1963
  • Blue Streak, 1999
  • Bring It On Again, 2004
  • Bring It On: All or Nothing, 2006
  • Brokeback Mountain, 2005
  • Brown Sugar, 2002
  • Cape Fear, 1991
  • Casino, 1995
  • Cats, 2019
  • Concussion, 2015
  • The Constant Gardener, 2005
  • Crank, 2006
  • Dallas Buyers Club, 2013
  • The Darkest Hour, 2011
  • Dazed and Confused, 1993
  • Drive Angry 3D, 2011
  • Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, 2004
  • The Five-Year Engagement, 2012
  • Fool’s Gold, 2008
  • Forgetting Sarah Marshall, 2008
  • Fried Green Tomatoes, 1991
  • Hancock, 2008
  • Hitchcock: The Man Who Know Too Much, 1956
  • Hitchcock: Rear Window, 1954
  • Hitchcock: Rope, 1948
  • Hitchcock: Vertigo, 1958
  • Honey, 2003
  • Honey 2, 2011
  • Hot Fuzz, 2007
  • Hours, 2013
  • How to Train Your Dragon, 2010
  • Howard the Duck, 1986
  • The Hurt Locker, 2009
  • In Bruges, 2008
  • Knocked Up, 2007
  • A League of their Own, 1992
  • Leprechaun, 1993
  • Leprechaun II, 1994
  • Leprechaun III, 1995
  • Leprechaun 4: Lost in Space, 1997
  • Leprechaun V: In the Hood, 2000
  • Leprechaun VI: Back 2 Tha Hood, 2003
  • Lucy, 2014
  • Made of Honor, 2008
  • Mamma Mia!, 2008
  • Marnie, 1964
  • My Girl, 1991
  • Notting Hill, 1999
  • Pompeii, 2014
  • Precious: Based on the Novel by Sapphire, 2009
  • The Producers, 2009
  • Psycho, 1960
  • The Punisher, 2004
  • The Road to El Dorado, 2000
  • Saboteur, 1942
  • Scarface, 1983
  • Scent of a Woman, 1992
  • Seven, 1995
  • Shadow of a Doubt, 1943
  • Silent Running, 1943
  • Sinister, 2012
  • Step Brothers, 2008
  • Taken, 2008
  • Taken 3, 2015
  • Traffic, 2001
  • Trainwreck, 2015
  • Transporter 3, 2008
  • Twelve Monkeys, 1996
  • Underworld, 2003
  • Underworld Awakening, 2012
  • Underworld: Blood Wars, 2016
  • Unlocked, 2022
  • Van Helsing, 2004
  • The Waterboy, 1998
  • Wedding Crashers, 2005
  • The Wedding Date, 2005
  • Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins, 2008
  • Zombieland, 2009

March 3

  • IBU World Cup Biathlon – Kontiolahti, Finland: Women’s 4x6km Relay
  • JOE vs CAROLE, Season 1, Episodes 1-8 (Peacock Original)
  • Real Housewives of Miami, Season 1 Reunion Part 1 (Peacock Original)

March 4


  • The Amber Ruffin Show, Season 2B, New Episode (Peacock Original)
  • IBU World Cup Biathlon – Kontiolahti, Finland: Men’s 4×7.5km Relay
  • Premiership Rugby – Harlequins vs. Newcastle Falcons
  • Winter Paralympics

March 5

  • Arnold Palmer Invitational
  • IBU World Cup Biathlon – Kontiolahti, Finland: Men’s 10km Sprint
  • IBU World Cup Biathlon – Kontiolahti, Finland: Women’s 7.5km Spring
  • Premiership Rugby – Bath Rugby vs. Bristol Bears
  • Premiership Rugby – Gloucester Rugby vs. Northampton Saints
  • Premiership Rugby – London Irish vs. Worcester Warriors
  • Premiership Rugby – Saracens vs. Leicester Tigers
  • Premier League – TBD
  • Saturday Night Live, Season 47, Episode 14 (NBC)
  • Supercross – Daytona, FL
  • Winter Paralympics

March 6

  • Arnold Palmer Invitational
  • IBU World Cup Biathlon – Kontiolahti, Finland: Women’s 10km Pursuit
  • IBU World Cup Biathlon – Kontiolahti, Finland: Men’s 12.5km Pursuit
  • Paris-Nice Cycling
  • Premiership Rugby – Exeter Chiefs v. Sale Sharks
  • Winter Paralympics

March 7

  • The Courtship, Season 1, Episode 1 (NBC)
  • Paris-Nice Cycling
  • Transplant, Season 2, Episode 1 (NBC)
  • Weakest Link, Season 2, Episode 1 (NBC)
  • Winter Paralympics

March 8

  • Louis Theroux: Shooting Joe Exotic, 2021
  • Paris-Nice Cycling
  • Perfect World: A Deadly Game, Episodes 1-2 (Peacock Original)
  • Winter Paralympics

March 9

  • Paris-Nice Cycling
  • The Thing About Pam, Episode 1 (NBC)
  • Winter Paralympics

March 10

  • Bust Down, Season 1, Episodes 1-6 (Peacock Original)
  • IBU World Cup Biathlon – Otepaeae, Estonia: Men’s 10km Sprint
  • Paris-Nice Cycling
  • Real Housewives of Miami, Season 1 Reunion Part 2 (Peacock Original)
  • Winter Paralympics

March 11

  • The Amber Ruffin Show, Season 2B, New Episode (Peacock Original)
  • IBU World Cup Biathlon – Otepaeae, Estonia: Women’s 7.5km Sprint
  • Paris-Nice Cycling
  • Six Nations Rugby – Italy v. Wales
  • Winter Paralympics

March 12

  • IBU World Cup Biathlon – Otepaeae, Estonia: Men’s 15km Mass Start
  • IBU World Cup Biathlon – Otepaeae, Estonia: Women’s 12.5km Mass Start
  • Paris-Nice Cycling
  • THE PLAYERS Championship
  • Premiership Rugby – Worcester Warriors vs. Exeter Chiefs
  • Premiership Rugby – Leicester Tigers vs. London Irish
  • Premiership Rugby – Newcastle Falcons vs. Saracens
  • Premiership Rugby – Sale Sharks vs. Gloucester Rugby
  • Saturday Night Live, Season 47, Episode 15 (NBC)
  • Six Nations Rugby – England vs. France
  • Six Nations Rugby – Scotland vs. Ireland
  • Winter Paralympics

March 13

  • IBU World Cup Biathlon – Otepaeae, Estonia: Mixed Relay
  • IBU World Cup Biathlon – Otepaeae, Estonia: Single Mixed Relay
  • Paris-Nice Cycling
  • The Players Championship
  • Premiership Rugby – Bristol Bears vs. Harlequins
  • Premiership Rugby – Northamption Saints v.s Wasps
  • Supercross – Detroit, MI
  • Winter Paralympics

March 14

  • The Courtship, Season 1, Episode 2 (NBC)
  • Transplant, Season 2, Episode 2 (NBC)
  • Weakest Link, Season 2, Episode 2 (NBC)

March 15

  • Family Massacre, Season 1 (Oxygen)
  • My Son, 2021

March 16

  • Big Daddy, 1999
  • Mr. Mayor, Season 2, Episode 1 (NBC)
  • The Thing About Pam, Episode 2 (NBC)
  • Young Rock, Season 2, Episode 1 (NBC)

March 17

  • Below Deck Down Under, Season 1, Episodes 1-3 (Peacock Original)
  • Curious George, Season 15, Episodes 1-15 (Peacock Original)
  • IBU World Cup Biathlon – Holmenkollen, Norway: Women’s 7.5km Sprint
  • Temptation Island, Season 4, Episode 1 (USA)

March 18

  • The Amber Ruffin Show, Season 2B, New Episode (Peacock Original)
  • IBU World Cup Biathlon – Holmenkollen, Norway: Men’s 10km Sprint
  • Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Season 20
  • World Athletics Indoor Championships

March 19

  • IBU World Cup Biathlon – Holmenkollen, Norway: Women’s 10km Pursuit
  • IBU World Cup Biathlon – Holmenkollen, Norway: Men’s 12.5km Pursuit
  • IMSA 12 Hours of Sebring
  • Six Nations Rugby – Scotland vs. Ireland
  • Six Nations Rugby – Ireland vs. England
  • Six Nations Rugby – France vs. Wales
  • Supercross – Indianapolis, IN
  • Valspar Championship
  • World Athletics Indoor Championships

March 20

  • IBU World Cup Biathlon – Holmenkollen, Norway: Women’s 12.5km Mass Start
  • IBU World Cup Biathlon – Holmenkollen, Norway: Men’s 15km Mass Start
  • IndyCar – Texas
  • Valspar Championship
  • World Athletics Indoor Championships

March 21

  • The Courtship, Season 1, Episode 3 (NBC)
  • El Señor De Los Cielos, Seasons 1-3
  • Transplant, Season 2, Episode 3 (NBC)
  • Weakest Link, Season 2, Episode 3 (NBC)

March 22

  • American Song Content, Season 1, Episode 1 (NBC)
  • Twister Killers, Season 1 (Oxygen)

March 23

  • Mr. Mayor, Season 2, Episode 2 (NBC)
  • The Thing About Pam, Episode 3 (NBC)
  • Young Rock, Season 2, Episode 2 (NBC)

March 24

  • Below Deck Down Under, Season 1, Episode 4 (Peacock Original)
  • Temptation Island, Season 4, Episode 2 (USA)

March 26

  • Supercross – Seattle, WA
  • World Figure Skating Championships
  • World Golf Championships Dell Technologies Match Play

March 27

  • World Golf Championships Dell Technologies Match Play

March 28

  • The Courtship, Season 1, Episode 4 (NBC)
  • Transplant, Season 2, Episode 4 (NBC)
  • Weakest Link, Season 2, Episode 4 (NBC)

March 29

  • American Song Content, Season 1, Episode 2 (NBC)
  • New York Homicide, Season 1 (Oxygen)

March 30

  • Mr. Mayor, Season 2, Episode 3 (NBC)
  • The Thing About Pam, Episode 4 (NBC)
  • Young Rock, Season 2, Episode 3 (NBC)

March 31

  • Below Deck Down Under, Season 1, Episode 5 (Peacock Original)
  • The Last Exorcism, 2010
  • Temptation Island, Season 4, Episode 3 (USA)

Sean Farlow
Sean Farlow

