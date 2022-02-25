PlayStation Store Big In Japan Sale – US Discounts

The PlayStation Store recently introduced a couple of sales but Wednesday saw the addition of another one. The Big In Japan sale offers discounts on PS4, PS5, and premium/gold editions of games. Here are some of the discounts (from TrueTrophies):

PS4

Product Sale Price Discount Persona 5 Royal $29.99

50% .hack//G.U. Last Recode $7.99

84% Ace of Seafood $3.59

70% Aegis of Earth: Protonovus Assault $11.99

70% Akiba’s Beat $9.99

50% AKIBA’S TRIP: Hellbound & Debriefed includes: • AKIBA’S TRIP: Hellbound & Debriefed

• Akiba’s Trip: Hellbound & Debriefed (Asia) $19.49

35% Akiba’s Trip: Undead & Undressed $9.99

50% Daedalus: The Awakening of Golden Jazz $4.79

88% Angels of Death includes: • Angels of Death (JP)

• Angels of Death

• Angels of Death (EU) $8.99

40% Arc of Alchemist $9.99

75% Arcade Spirits $7.99

60% Assault Gunners HD Edition $4.99

50% Astebreed $3.99

80% Azur Lane Crosswave $14.99

70% Azure Reflections includes: • Azure Reflections (JP)

• Azure Reflections $12.49

50% Birthdays the Beginning $9.99

75% Bishoujo Battle Cyber Panic! includes: • Bishoujo Battle Cyber Panic!

• Bishoujo Battle Cyber Panic! (EU) $3.59

40% Black Clover: Quartet Knights $8.99

85% BlazBlue: Central Fiction $17.99

70% BlazBlue: Chrono Phantasma EXTEND $14.99

70% Bloodborne $7.99

60% Break Arts II $15.99

20% Caladrius Blaze $2.99

85% Catherine: Full Body $15.99

60% Chaos;Child $8.74

75% CODE SHIFTER $4.49

70% CODE VEIN $14.99

75% Code: Realize ~Bouquet of Rainbows~ $14.99

70% Code: Realize ~Wintertide Miracles~ $19.99

60% ConnecTank $14.99

50% Crash’n the Boys Street Challenge $3.49

30% Crisis Wing PS4 & PS5 includes: • Crisis Wing (EU)

• Crisis Wing

• Crisis Wing (Asia) $4.79

40% Croixleur Sigma $19.99

80% Danganronpa 1 & 2 Reload $15.99

60% Danganronpa Another Episode: Ultra Despair Girls includes: • Danganronpa Another Episode: Ultra Despair Girls

• Danganronpa Another Episode: Ultra Despair Girls (HK/TW)

• Danganronpa Another Episode: Ultra Despair Girls (JP) $11.99

60% Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony $15.99

60% Dark Cloud $7.49

50% Dark Cloud 2 $7.49

50% Dark Rose Valkyrie $6.99

65% Dead or School $9.23

67% Death end re;Quest 2 $14.99

70% DEEEER Simulator: Your Average Everyday Deer Game $15.99

20% Delicious! Pretty Girls Mahjong Solitaire $3.59

40% Demon Gaze II $5.99

85% Destiny Connect: Tick-Tock Travelers $11.99

70% Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition $7.49

70% Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth – Hacker’s Memory $11.99

80% Digimon World: Next Order $11.99

80% Disaster Report 4: Summer Memories $29.99

50% Disgaea 4 Complete+ $24.99

50% DISSIDIA FINAL FANTASY NT $11.99

60% DOUBLE DRAGON $3.49

30% Double Dragon & Kunio-kun: Retro Brawler Bundle $19.99

50% DOUBLE DRAGON Ⅱ: The Revenge $3.49

30% DOUBLE DRAGON Ⅲ: The Sacred Stones $3.49

30% Double Dragon IV $3.49

50% Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot $19.79

67% Dragon Lapis $7.49

50% Dungeon Encounters $20.99

30% Dusk Diver $8.74

75% Earth Defense Force 5 $26.99

55% EARTH DEFENSE FORCE: IRON RAIN $14.99

75% Earth Defense Force 4.1: Wing Diver The Shooter $1.99

90% Exist Archive: The Other Side of the Sky $17.99

70% Fairy Fencer F: Advent Dark Force $5.99

70% Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition $11.99

60% FINAL FANTASY X/X-2 HD Remaster includes: • Final Fantasy X-2 HD Remaster

• Final Fantasy X HD Remaster $12.49

50% Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age $24.99

50% Fire Pro Wrestling World $999

80% Frane: Dragons’ Odyssey $7.49

50% Gabbuchi $3.99

50% Gal*Gun 2 $10.49

65% Gal*Gun: Double Peace $11.99

60% GENSOU SkyDrift $11.99

50% Ghost Parade $19.99

50% God Eater 2: Rage Burst $8.99

85% God Eater 3 $8.99

85% GOD WARS Future Past $7.49

75% Gravity Rush Remastered $14.99

50% Guilty Gear Xrd REV 2 $11.99

70% Guilty Gear Xrd -REVELATOR- $9.99

50% Harvest Moon: One World $37.49

25% Harvest Moon: A Wonderful Life Special Edition $7.49

50% Harvest Moon: Light of Hope Special Edition $19.99

50% Harvest Moon: Save the Homeland $7.49

50% I Am Setsuna $19.99

50% Illusion of L’Phalcia $7.49

50% Iro Hero $2.99

50% Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Infinite Combate $19.99

50% Judgment $17.99

40% Kandagawa Jet Girls $19.99

50% Kero Blaster $2.99

70% KILL la KILL IF $9.99

50% Kotodama: The 7 Mysteries of Fujisawa $4.49

85% Labyrinth Life includes: • Labyrinth Life

• Labyrinth Life (Asia) $19.49

61% Langrisser I & II $24.99

50% Legend of Mana includes: • Legend of Mana

• Legend of Mana (EU)

• Legend of Mana (JP)

• Legend of Mana (Asia) $20.99

30% Little Dragons Café $17.99

70% LOST SPHEAR $19.99

60% Mary Skelter Finale $37.49

25% Megadimension Neptunia VIIR $7.49

75% Metaloid: Origin $4.19

40% Miden Tower $8.24

45% Mighty Goose $13.99

30% Mitsurugi Kamui Hikae $2.39

80% Mobile Suit Gundam: Extreme Vs. Maxi Boost ON $29.99

50% Momodora: Reverie Under the Moonlight $2.99

70% Monster Viator $7.49

50% Naruto To Boruto: Shinobi Striker $8.99

85% NEO: The World Ends with You $29.99

50% Neptunia Virtual Stars $19.99

60% New Gundam Breaker $13.79

77% Nippon Marathon $2.99

80% Odin Sphere Leifthrasir $19.79

67% Of Mice and Sand -REVISED- $6.69

33% Okami HD $9.99

50% Omega Quintet $7.99

60% One Piece: Pirate Warriors 3 includes: • One Piece: Pirate Warriors 3

• One Piece: Pirate Warriors 3 (JP) $8.99

85% ONE PIECE: PIRATE WARRIORS 4 $17.99

70% One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows $8.99

85% OneeChanbara ORIGIN $29.39

51% Onimusha: Warlords $7.99

60% Oninaki $24.99

50% Orangeblood $9.99

50% Our World is Ended $12.49

75% Patapon 2 Remastered $8.99

40% Patapon Remastered $7.49

50% Poker Pretty Girls Battle: Fantasy World Edition includes: • Poker Pretty Girls Battle: Fantasy World Edition (EU)

• Poker Pretty Girls Battle: Fantasy World Edition

• Poker Pretty Girls Battle: Fantasy World Edition (JP)

• Poker Pretty Girls Battle: Fantasy World Edition (HK/TW) $4.19

30% Pretty Girls Mahjong Solitaire – Blue PS4 & PS5 includes: • Pretty Girls Mahjong Solitaire – Blue (JP)

• Pretty Girls Mahjong Solitaire – Blue

• Pretty Girls Mahjong Solitaire – Blue (EU)

• Pretty Girls Mahjong Solitaire – Blue (HK/TW) $4.19

30% Pretty Girls Mahjong Solitaire – Green PS4 & PS5 includes: • Pretty Girls Mahjong Solitaire – Green (EU)

• Pretty Girls Mahjong Solitaire – Green (JP)

• Pretty Girls Mahjong Solitaire – Green

• Pretty Girls Mahjong Solitaire – Green (HK/TW) $4.19

30% Pretty Girls Panic! PLUS $4.19

30% Pretty Girls Panic! $3.59

40% Prismatic Solid $1.99

80% PSYCHO-PASS: Mandatory Happiness $5.99

80% Punch Line $9.99

75% Raging Loop $14.99

50% Record of Lodoss War-Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth- $19.99

20% Renegade $3.49

30% River City Melee Mach!! includes: • River City Melee Mach!!

• River City Melee Mach!! (Asia) $4.75

66% River City Melee: Battle Royal Special $3.74

85% River City Ransom $3.49

30% Rogue Explorer $4.79

40% Root Film includes: • Root Film

• Root Film (JP) $23.99

40% Root Letter $4.99

75% Root Letter Last Answer $10.49

65% RPG Maker MV $24.99

50% Samurai Shodown NeoGeo Collection $9.99

75% School Girl Zombie Hunter $11.99

70% Secret of Mana $19.99

50% Shadow of the Colossus $12.99

35% Sine Mora EX $3.99

80% SNK HEROINES Tag Team Frenzy $29.99

40% Song of Memories $9.99

75% SOULCALIBUR VI $8.99

85% Spirit Hunter: Death Mark $19.99

60% Spirit Hunter: NG $24.99

50% Stay Cool, Kobayashi-san!: A River City Ransom Story $5.59

60% Steins;Gate 0 $6.99

80% Super Dodge Ball $3.49

30% Super Neptunia RPG $15.99

60% Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris $23.99

60% Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet $7.99

80% Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization $8.99

85% Taiko no Tatsujin – Drum Session! $7.49

85% Tales of Berseria $9.99

50% THE CASINO COLLECTION $5.49

50% The Evil Within includes: • The Evil Within

• The Evil Within (JP)

• The Evil Within (KR)

• The Evil Within (HK/TW) $9.99

50% The Evil Within 2 $15.99

60% The Good Life $31.99

20% THE KING OF FIGHTERS 2002 UNLIMITED MATCH $8.99

40% The Lost Child $9.99

80% The MISSING: J.J. Macfield and the Island of Memories $10.19

66% Tokyo Twilight Ghost Hunters: Daybreak Special Gigs $14.99

70% Tokyo Xanadu eX+ includes: • Tokyo Xanadu eX+

• Tokyo Xanadu eX+ (Asia) $11.99

80% TorqueL $1.49

70% Touhou Genso Wanderer -Lotus Labyrinth R- $31.49

30% Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes Complete Edition $11.99

60% Trials of Mana $24.99

50% Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late[cl-r] $27.99

30% Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late[st] $14.99

70% Undernauts: Labyrinth of Yomi $41.99

30% Valkyria Chronicles 4 $8.99

70% Valthirian Arc: Hero School Story $3.74

75% Warborn $9.99

60% White Day: A Labyrinth Named School $5.99

80% Wild Guns Reloaded $9.99

50% World End Syndrome $9.99

75% Yakuza 0 $9.99

50% Yakuza 6: The Song of Life $9.99

50% Yakuza Kiwami $9.99

50% Yakuza Kiwami 2 $9.99

50% Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist: Link Evolution $15.99

60% Zero Escape: The Nonary Games $14.99

70% Zero Escape: Zero Time Dilemma $11.99

70% Zero Strain $2.99 70% Zone of the Enders: The 2nd Runner MARS $7.49

