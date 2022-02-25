PlayStation Store Big In Japan Sale – US Discounts

By
Sean Farlow
-

The PlayStation Store recently introduced a couple of sales but Wednesday saw the addition of another one. The Big In Japan sale offers discounts on PS4, PS5, and premium/gold editions of games. Here are some of the discounts (from TrueTrophies):

PS4

ProductSale PriceDiscount
Persona 5 Royal
$29.99
50%
.hack//G.U. Last Recode
$7.99
84%
Ace of Seafood
$3.59
70%
Aegis of Earth: Protonovus Assault
$11.99
70%
Akiba’s Beat
$9.99
50%
AKIBA’S TRIP: Hellbound & Debriefed includes:• AKIBA’S TRIP: Hellbound & Debriefed
• Akiba’s Trip: Hellbound & Debriefed (Asia)
$19.49
35%
Akiba’s Trip: Undead & Undressed
$9.99
50%
Daedalus: The Awakening of Golden Jazz
$4.79
88%
Angels of Death includes:• Angels of Death (JP)
• Angels of Death
• Angels of Death (EU)
$8.99
40%
Arc of Alchemist
$9.99
75%
Arcade Spirits
$7.99
60%
Assault Gunners HD Edition
$4.99
50%
Astebreed
$3.99
80%
Azur Lane Crosswave
$14.99
70%
Azure Reflections includes:• Azure Reflections (JP)
• Azure Reflections
$12.49
50%
Birthdays the Beginning
$9.99
75%
Bishoujo Battle Cyber Panic! includes:• Bishoujo Battle Cyber Panic!
• Bishoujo Battle Cyber Panic! (EU)
$3.59
40%
Black Clover: Quartet Knights
$8.99
85%
BlazBlue: Central Fiction
$17.99
70%
BlazBlue: Chrono Phantasma EXTEND
$14.99
70%
Bloodborne$7.99
60%
Break Arts II
$15.99
20%
Caladrius Blaze
$2.99
85%
Catherine: Full Body
$15.99
60%
Chaos;Child
$8.74
75%
CODE SHIFTER
$4.49
70%
CODE VEIN
$14.99
75%
Code: Realize ~Bouquet of Rainbows~
$14.99
70%
Code: Realize ~Wintertide Miracles~
$19.99
60%
ConnecTank
$14.99
50%
Crash’n the Boys Street Challenge
$3.49
30%
Crisis Wing PS4 & PS5 includes:• Crisis Wing (EU)
• Crisis Wing
• Crisis Wing (Asia)
$4.79
40%
Croixleur Sigma
$19.99
80%
Danganronpa 1 & 2 Reload
$15.99
60%
Danganronpa Another Episode: Ultra Despair Girls includes:• Danganronpa Another Episode: Ultra Despair Girls
• Danganronpa Another Episode: Ultra Despair Girls (HK/TW)
• Danganronpa Another Episode: Ultra Despair Girls (JP)
$11.99
60%
Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony
$15.99
60%
Dark Cloud
$7.49
50%
Dark Cloud 2
$7.49
50%
Dark Rose Valkyrie
$6.99
65%
Dead or School
$9.23
67%
Death end re;Quest 2
$14.99
70%
DEEEER Simulator: Your Average Everyday Deer Game
$15.99
20%
Delicious! Pretty Girls Mahjong Solitaire
$3.59
40%
Demon Gaze II$5.99
85%
Destiny Connect: Tick-Tock Travelers
$11.99
70%
Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition
$7.49
70%
Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth – Hacker’s Memory
$11.99
80%
Digimon World: Next Order
$11.99
80%
Disaster Report 4: Summer Memories
$29.99
50%
Disgaea 4 Complete+
$24.99
50%
DISSIDIA FINAL FANTASY NT
$11.99
60%
DOUBLE DRAGON
$3.49
30%
Double Dragon & Kunio-kun: Retro Brawler Bundle
$19.99
50%
DOUBLE DRAGON Ⅱ: The Revenge
$3.49
30%
DOUBLE DRAGON Ⅲ: The Sacred Stones
$3.49
30%
Double Dragon IV
$3.49
50%
Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot
$19.79
67%
Dragon Lapis$7.49
50%
Dungeon Encounters
$20.99
30%
Dusk Diver$8.74
75%
Earth Defense Force 5
$26.99
55%
EARTH DEFENSE FORCE: IRON RAIN
$14.99
75%
Earth Defense Force 4.1: Wing Diver The Shooter$1.99
90%
Exist Archive: The Other Side of the Sky
$17.99
70%
Fairy Fencer F: Advent Dark Force
$5.99
70%
Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition
$11.99
60%
FINAL FANTASY X/X-2 HD Remaster includes:• Final Fantasy X-2 HD Remaster
• Final Fantasy X HD Remaster
$12.49
50%
Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age
$24.99
50%
Fire Pro Wrestling World
$999
80%
Frane: Dragons’ Odyssey
$7.49
50%
Gabbuchi
$3.99
50%
Gal*Gun 2
$10.49
65%
Gal*Gun: Double Peace
$11.99
60%
GENSOU SkyDrift
$11.99
50%
Ghost Parade
$19.99
50%
God Eater 2: Rage Burst
$8.99
85%
God Eater 3
$8.99
85%
GOD WARS Future Past
$7.49
75%
Gravity Rush Remastered
$14.99
50%
Guilty Gear Xrd REV 2
$11.99
70%
Guilty Gear Xrd -REVELATOR-
$9.99
50%
Harvest Moon: One World
$37.49
25%
Harvest Moon: A Wonderful Life Special Edition
$7.49
50%
Harvest Moon: Light of Hope Special Edition
$19.99
50%
Harvest Moon: Save the Homeland
$7.49
50%
I Am Setsuna
$19.99
50%
Illusion of L’Phalcia
$7.49
50%
Iro Hero$2.99
50%
Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Infinite Combate
$19.99
50%
Judgment
$17.99
40%
Kandagawa Jet Girls
$19.99
50%
Kero Blaster
$2.99
70%
KILL la KILL IF
$9.99
50%
Kotodama: The 7 Mysteries of Fujisawa
$4.49
85%
Labyrinth Life includes:• Labyrinth Life
• Labyrinth Life (Asia)
$19.49
61%
Langrisser I & II
$24.99
50%
Legend of Mana includes:• Legend of Mana
• Legend of Mana (EU)
• Legend of Mana (JP)
• Legend of Mana (Asia)
$20.99
30%
Little Dragons Café
$17.99
70%
LOST SPHEAR
$19.99
60%
Mary Skelter Finale
$37.49
25%
Megadimension Neptunia VIIR$7.49
75%
Metaloid: Origin
$4.19
40%
Miden Tower$8.24
45%
Mighty Goose
$13.99
30%
Mitsurugi Kamui Hikae
$2.39
80%
Mobile Suit Gundam: Extreme Vs. Maxi Boost ON
$29.99
50%
Momodora: Reverie Under the Moonlight
$2.99
70%
Monster Viator
$7.49
50%
Naruto To Boruto: Shinobi Striker
$8.99
85%
NEO: The World Ends with You
$29.99
50%
Neptunia Virtual Stars
$19.99
60%
New Gundam Breaker$13.79
77%
Nippon Marathon$2.99
80%
Odin Sphere Leifthrasir
$19.79
67%
Of Mice and Sand -REVISED-
$6.69
33%
Okami HD
$9.99
50%
Omega Quintet
$7.99
60%
One Piece: Pirate Warriors 3 includes:• One Piece: Pirate Warriors 3
• One Piece: Pirate Warriors 3 (JP)
$8.99
85%
ONE PIECE: PIRATE WARRIORS 4
$17.99
70%
One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows
$8.99
85%
OneeChanbara ORIGIN
$29.39
51%
Onimusha: Warlords
$7.99
60%
Oninaki
$24.99
50%
Orangeblood
$9.99
50%
Our World is Ended
$12.49
75%
Patapon 2 Remastered
$8.99
40%
Patapon Remastered
$7.49
50%
Poker Pretty Girls Battle: Fantasy World Edition includes:• Poker Pretty Girls Battle: Fantasy World Edition (EU)
• Poker Pretty Girls Battle: Fantasy World Edition
• Poker Pretty Girls Battle: Fantasy World Edition (JP)
• Poker Pretty Girls Battle: Fantasy World Edition (HK/TW)
$4.19
30%
Pretty Girls Mahjong Solitaire – Blue PS4 & PS5 includes:• Pretty Girls Mahjong Solitaire – Blue (JP)
• Pretty Girls Mahjong Solitaire – Blue
• Pretty Girls Mahjong Solitaire – Blue (EU)
• Pretty Girls Mahjong Solitaire – Blue (HK/TW)
$4.19
30%
Pretty Girls Mahjong Solitaire – Green PS4 & PS5 includes:• Pretty Girls Mahjong Solitaire – Green (EU)
• Pretty Girls Mahjong Solitaire – Green (JP)
• Pretty Girls Mahjong Solitaire – Green
• Pretty Girls Mahjong Solitaire – Green (HK/TW)
$4.19
30%
Pretty Girls Panic! PLUS
$4.19
30%
Pretty Girls Panic!
$3.59
40%
Prismatic Solid
$1.99
80%
PSYCHO-PASS: Mandatory Happiness
$5.99
80%
Punch Line
$9.99
75%
Raging Loop
$14.99
50%
Record of Lodoss War-Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth-
$19.99
20%
Renegade
$3.49
30%
River City Melee Mach!! includes:• River City Melee Mach!!
• River City Melee Mach!! (Asia)
$4.75
66%
River City Melee: Battle Royal Special
$3.74
85%
River City Ransom
$3.49
30%
Rogue Explorer
$4.79
40%
Root Film includes:• Root Film
• Root Film (JP)
$23.99
40%
Root Letter
$4.99
75%
Root Letter Last Answer
$10.49
65%
RPG Maker MV
$24.99
50%
Samurai Shodown NeoGeo Collection
$9.99
75%
School Girl Zombie Hunter
$11.99
70%
Secret of Mana
$19.99
50%
Shadow of the Colossus
$12.99
35%
Sine Mora EX$3.99
80%
SNK HEROINES Tag Team Frenzy
$29.99
40%
Song of Memories
$9.99
75%
SOULCALIBUR VI
$8.99
85%
Spirit Hunter: Death Mark
$19.99
60%
Spirit Hunter: NG
$24.99
50%
Stay Cool, Kobayashi-san!: A River City Ransom Story
$5.59
60%
Steins;Gate 0
$6.99
80%
Super Dodge Ball
$3.49
30%
Super Neptunia RPG
$15.99
60%
Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris
$23.99
60%
Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet
$7.99
80%
Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization
$8.99
85%
Taiko no Tatsujin – Drum Session!
$7.49
85%
Tales of Berseria
$9.99
50%
THE CASINO COLLECTION
$5.49
50%
The Evil Within includes:• The Evil Within
• The Evil Within (JP)
• The Evil Within (KR)
• The Evil Within (HK/TW)
$9.99
50%
The Evil Within 2
$15.99
60%
The Good Life
$31.99
20%
THE KING OF FIGHTERS 2002 UNLIMITED MATCH
$8.99
40%
The Lost Child
$9.99
80%
The MISSING: J.J. Macfield and the Island of Memories
$10.19
66%
Tokyo Twilight Ghost Hunters: Daybreak Special Gigs
$14.99
70%
Tokyo Xanadu eX+ includes:• Tokyo Xanadu eX+
• Tokyo Xanadu eX+ (Asia)
$11.99
80%
TorqueL
$1.49
70%
Touhou Genso Wanderer -Lotus Labyrinth R-
$31.49
30%
Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes Complete Edition
$11.99
60%
Trials of Mana
$24.99
50%
Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late[cl-r]
$27.99
30%
Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late[st]
$14.99
70%
Undernauts: Labyrinth of Yomi
$41.99
30%
Valkyria Chronicles 4$8.99
70%
Valthirian Arc: Hero School Story
$3.74
75%
Warborn
$9.99
60%
White Day: A Labyrinth Named School
$5.99
80%
Wild Guns Reloaded
$9.99
50%
World End Syndrome
$9.99
75%
Yakuza 0
$9.99
50%
Yakuza 6: The Song of Life
$9.99
50%
Yakuza Kiwami
$9.99
50%
Yakuza Kiwami 2
$9.99
50%
Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist: Link Evolution
$15.99
60%
Zero Escape: The Nonary Games
$14.99
70%
Zero Escape: Zero Time Dilemma
$11.99
70%
Zero Strain$2.9970%
Zone of the Enders: The 2nd Runner MARS
$7.49
75%

 

 




LEAVE A REPLY