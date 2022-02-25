PlayStation Store Big In Japan Sale – US Discounts

The PlayStation Store recently introduced a couple of sales but Wednesday saw the addition of another one. The Big In Japan sale offers discounts on PS4, PS5, and premium/gold editions of games. Here are some of the discounts (from TrueTrophies):
PS4
|Product
|Sale Price
|Discount
|Persona 5 Royal
$29.99
|50%
|.hack//G.U. Last Recode
$7.99
|84%
|Ace of Seafood
$3.59
|70%
|Aegis of Earth: Protonovus Assault
$11.99
|70%
|Akiba’s Beat
$9.99
|50%
|AKIBA’S TRIP: Hellbound & Debriefed includes:• AKIBA’S TRIP: Hellbound & Debriefed
• Akiba’s Trip: Hellbound & Debriefed (Asia)
$19.49
|35%
|Akiba’s Trip: Undead & Undressed
$9.99
|50%
|Daedalus: The Awakening of Golden Jazz
$4.79
|88%
|Angels of Death includes:• Angels of Death (JP)
• Angels of Death
• Angels of Death (EU)
$8.99
|40%
|Arc of Alchemist
$9.99
|75%
|Arcade Spirits
$7.99
|60%
|Assault Gunners HD Edition
$4.99
|50%
|Astebreed
$3.99
|80%
|Azur Lane Crosswave
$14.99
|70%
|Azure Reflections includes:• Azure Reflections (JP)
• Azure Reflections
$12.49
|50%
|Birthdays the Beginning
$9.99
|75%
|Bishoujo Battle Cyber Panic! includes:• Bishoujo Battle Cyber Panic!
• Bishoujo Battle Cyber Panic! (EU)
$3.59
|40%
|Black Clover: Quartet Knights
$8.99
|85%
|BlazBlue: Central Fiction
$17.99
|70%
|BlazBlue: Chrono Phantasma EXTEND
$14.99
|70%
|Bloodborne
|$7.99
|60%
|Break Arts II
$15.99
|20%
|Caladrius Blaze
$2.99
|85%
|Catherine: Full Body
$15.99
|60%
|Chaos;Child
$8.74
|75%
|CODE SHIFTER
$4.49
|70%
|CODE VEIN
$14.99
|75%
|Code: Realize ~Bouquet of Rainbows~
$14.99
|70%
|Code: Realize ~Wintertide Miracles~
$19.99
|60%
|ConnecTank
$14.99
|50%
|Crash’n the Boys Street Challenge
$3.49
|30%
|Crisis Wing PS4 & PS5 includes:• Crisis Wing (EU)
• Crisis Wing
• Crisis Wing (Asia)
$4.79
|40%
|Croixleur Sigma
$19.99
|80%
|Danganronpa 1 & 2 Reload
$15.99
|60%
|Danganronpa Another Episode: Ultra Despair Girls includes:• Danganronpa Another Episode: Ultra Despair Girls
• Danganronpa Another Episode: Ultra Despair Girls (HK/TW)
• Danganronpa Another Episode: Ultra Despair Girls (JP)
$11.99
|60%
|Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony
$15.99
|60%
|Dark Cloud
$7.49
|50%
|Dark Cloud 2
$7.49
|50%
|Dark Rose Valkyrie
$6.99
|65%
|Dead or School
$9.23
|67%
|Death end re;Quest 2
$14.99
|70%
|DEEEER Simulator: Your Average Everyday Deer Game
$15.99
|20%
|Delicious! Pretty Girls Mahjong Solitaire
$3.59
|40%
|Demon Gaze II
|$5.99
|85%
|Destiny Connect: Tick-Tock Travelers
$11.99
|70%
|Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition
$7.49
|70%
|Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth – Hacker’s Memory
$11.99
|80%
|Digimon World: Next Order
$11.99
|80%
|Disaster Report 4: Summer Memories
$29.99
|50%
|Disgaea 4 Complete+
$24.99
|50%
|DISSIDIA FINAL FANTASY NT
$11.99
|60%
|DOUBLE DRAGON
$3.49
|30%
|Double Dragon & Kunio-kun: Retro Brawler Bundle
$19.99
|50%
|DOUBLE DRAGON Ⅱ: The Revenge
$3.49
|30%
|DOUBLE DRAGON Ⅲ: The Sacred Stones
$3.49
|30%
|Double Dragon IV
$3.49
|50%
|Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot
$19.79
|67%
|Dragon Lapis
|$7.49
|50%
|Dungeon Encounters
$20.99
|30%
|Dusk Diver
|$8.74
|75%
|Earth Defense Force 5
$26.99
|55%
|EARTH DEFENSE FORCE: IRON RAIN
$14.99
|75%
|Earth Defense Force 4.1: Wing Diver The Shooter
|$1.99
|90%
|Exist Archive: The Other Side of the Sky
$17.99
|70%
|Fairy Fencer F: Advent Dark Force
$5.99
|70%
|Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition
$11.99
|60%
|FINAL FANTASY X/X-2 HD Remaster includes:• Final Fantasy X-2 HD Remaster
• Final Fantasy X HD Remaster
$12.49
|50%
|Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age
$24.99
|50%
|Fire Pro Wrestling World
$999
|80%
|Frane: Dragons’ Odyssey
$7.49
|50%
|Gabbuchi
$3.99
|50%
|Gal*Gun 2
$10.49
|65%
|Gal*Gun: Double Peace
$11.99
|60%
|GENSOU SkyDrift
$11.99
|50%
|Ghost Parade
$19.99
|50%
|God Eater 2: Rage Burst
$8.99
|85%
|God Eater 3
$8.99
|85%
|GOD WARS Future Past
$7.49
|75%
|Gravity Rush Remastered
$14.99
|50%
|Guilty Gear Xrd REV 2
$11.99
|70%
|Guilty Gear Xrd -REVELATOR-
$9.99
|50%
|Harvest Moon: One World
$37.49
|25%
|Harvest Moon: A Wonderful Life Special Edition
$7.49
|50%
|Harvest Moon: Light of Hope Special Edition
$19.99
|50%
|Harvest Moon: Save the Homeland
$7.49
|50%
|I Am Setsuna
$19.99
|50%
|Illusion of L’Phalcia
$7.49
|50%
|Iro Hero
|$2.99
|50%
|Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Infinite Combate
$19.99
|50%
|Judgment
$17.99
|40%
|Kandagawa Jet Girls
$19.99
|50%
|Kero Blaster
$2.99
|70%
|KILL la KILL IF
$9.99
|50%
|Kotodama: The 7 Mysteries of Fujisawa
$4.49
|85%
|Labyrinth Life includes:• Labyrinth Life
• Labyrinth Life (Asia)
$19.49
|61%
|Langrisser I & II
$24.99
|50%
|Legend of Mana includes:• Legend of Mana
• Legend of Mana (EU)
• Legend of Mana (JP)
• Legend of Mana (Asia)
$20.99
|30%
|Little Dragons Café
$17.99
|70%
|LOST SPHEAR
$19.99
|60%
|Mary Skelter Finale
$37.49
|25%
|Megadimension Neptunia VIIR
|$7.49
|75%
|Metaloid: Origin
$4.19
|40%
|Miden Tower
|$8.24
|45%
|Mighty Goose
$13.99
|30%
|Mitsurugi Kamui Hikae
$2.39
|80%
|Mobile Suit Gundam: Extreme Vs. Maxi Boost ON
$29.99
|50%
|Momodora: Reverie Under the Moonlight
$2.99
|70%
|Monster Viator
$7.49
|50%
|Naruto To Boruto: Shinobi Striker
$8.99
|85%
|NEO: The World Ends with You
$29.99
|50%
|Neptunia Virtual Stars
$19.99
|60%
|New Gundam Breaker
|$13.79
|77%
|Nippon Marathon
|$2.99
|80%
|Odin Sphere Leifthrasir
$19.79
|67%
|Of Mice and Sand -REVISED-
$6.69
|33%
|Okami HD
$9.99
|50%
|Omega Quintet
$7.99
|60%
|One Piece: Pirate Warriors 3 includes:• One Piece: Pirate Warriors 3
• One Piece: Pirate Warriors 3 (JP)
$8.99
|85%
|ONE PIECE: PIRATE WARRIORS 4
$17.99
|70%
|One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows
$8.99
|85%
|OneeChanbara ORIGIN
$29.39
|51%
|Onimusha: Warlords
$7.99
|60%
|Oninaki
$24.99
|50%
|Orangeblood
$9.99
|50%
|Our World is Ended
$12.49
|75%
|Patapon 2 Remastered
$8.99
|40%
|Patapon Remastered
$7.49
|50%
|Poker Pretty Girls Battle: Fantasy World Edition includes:• Poker Pretty Girls Battle: Fantasy World Edition (EU)
• Poker Pretty Girls Battle: Fantasy World Edition
• Poker Pretty Girls Battle: Fantasy World Edition (JP)
• Poker Pretty Girls Battle: Fantasy World Edition (HK/TW)
$4.19
|30%
|Pretty Girls Mahjong Solitaire – Blue PS4 & PS5 includes:• Pretty Girls Mahjong Solitaire – Blue (JP)
• Pretty Girls Mahjong Solitaire – Blue
• Pretty Girls Mahjong Solitaire – Blue (EU)
• Pretty Girls Mahjong Solitaire – Blue (HK/TW)
$4.19
|30%
|Pretty Girls Mahjong Solitaire – Green PS4 & PS5 includes:• Pretty Girls Mahjong Solitaire – Green (EU)
• Pretty Girls Mahjong Solitaire – Green (JP)
• Pretty Girls Mahjong Solitaire – Green
• Pretty Girls Mahjong Solitaire – Green (HK/TW)
$4.19
|30%
|Pretty Girls Panic! PLUS
$4.19
|30%
|Pretty Girls Panic!
$3.59
|40%
|Prismatic Solid
$1.99
|80%
|PSYCHO-PASS: Mandatory Happiness
$5.99
|80%
|Punch Line
$9.99
|75%
|Raging Loop
$14.99
|50%
|Record of Lodoss War-Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth-
$19.99
|20%
|Renegade
$3.49
|30%
|River City Melee Mach!! includes:• River City Melee Mach!!
• River City Melee Mach!! (Asia)
$4.75
|66%
|River City Melee: Battle Royal Special
$3.74
|85%
|River City Ransom
$3.49
|30%
|Rogue Explorer
$4.79
|40%
|Root Film includes:• Root Film
• Root Film (JP)
$23.99
|40%
|Root Letter
$4.99
|75%
|Root Letter Last Answer
$10.49
|65%
|RPG Maker MV
$24.99
|50%
|Samurai Shodown NeoGeo Collection
$9.99
|75%
|School Girl Zombie Hunter
$11.99
|70%
|Secret of Mana
$19.99
|50%
|Shadow of the Colossus
$12.99
|35%
|Sine Mora EX
|$3.99
|80%
|SNK HEROINES Tag Team Frenzy
$29.99
|40%
|Song of Memories
$9.99
|75%
|SOULCALIBUR VI
$8.99
|85%
|Spirit Hunter: Death Mark
$19.99
|60%
|Spirit Hunter: NG
$24.99
|50%
|Stay Cool, Kobayashi-san!: A River City Ransom Story
$5.59
|60%
|Steins;Gate 0
$6.99
|80%
|Super Dodge Ball
$3.49
|30%
|Super Neptunia RPG
$15.99
|60%
|Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris
$23.99
|60%
|Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet
$7.99
|80%
|Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization
$8.99
|85%
|Taiko no Tatsujin – Drum Session!
$7.49
|85%
|Tales of Berseria
$9.99
|50%
|THE CASINO COLLECTION
$5.49
|50%
|The Evil Within includes:• The Evil Within
• The Evil Within (JP)
• The Evil Within (KR)
• The Evil Within (HK/TW)
$9.99
|50%
|The Evil Within 2
$15.99
|60%
|The Good Life
$31.99
|20%
|THE KING OF FIGHTERS 2002 UNLIMITED MATCH
$8.99
|40%
|The Lost Child
$9.99
|80%
|The MISSING: J.J. Macfield and the Island of Memories
$10.19
|66%
|Tokyo Twilight Ghost Hunters: Daybreak Special Gigs
$14.99
|70%
|Tokyo Xanadu eX+ includes:• Tokyo Xanadu eX+
• Tokyo Xanadu eX+ (Asia)
$11.99
|80%
|TorqueL
$1.49
|70%
|Touhou Genso Wanderer -Lotus Labyrinth R-
$31.49
|30%
|Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes Complete Edition
$11.99
|60%
|Trials of Mana
$24.99
|50%
|Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late[cl-r]
$27.99
|30%
|Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late[st]
$14.99
|70%
|Undernauts: Labyrinth of Yomi
$41.99
|30%
|Valkyria Chronicles 4
|$8.99
|70%
|Valthirian Arc: Hero School Story
$3.74
|75%
|Warborn
$9.99
|60%
|White Day: A Labyrinth Named School
$5.99
|80%
|Wild Guns Reloaded
$9.99
|50%
|World End Syndrome
$9.99
|75%
|Yakuza 0
$9.99
|50%
|Yakuza 6: The Song of Life
$9.99
|50%
|Yakuza Kiwami
$9.99
|50%
|Yakuza Kiwami 2
$9.99
|50%
|Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist: Link Evolution
$15.99
|60%
|Zero Escape: The Nonary Games
$14.99
|70%
|Zero Escape: Zero Time Dilemma
$11.99
|70%
|Zero Strain
|$2.99
|70%
|Zone of the Enders: The 2nd Runner MARS
$7.49
|75%