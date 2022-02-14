PlayStation Store January 2022 – Top Downloads (EU and NA)

PlayStation Blog has just revealed the top downloads of the PS Store during the month of January and they include some surprises as well as some that are often on the list. Here are the top downloads for January:
PS5 Games
|US/Canada
|EU
|1
|Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
|Among Us
|2
|Among Us
|FIFA 22
|3
|NBA 2K22
|Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
|4
|Madden NFL 22
|F1 2021
|5
|Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach
|It Takes Two
|6
|Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction
|Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach
|7
|Call of Duty: Vanguard
|Call of Duty: Vanguard
|8
|Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
|Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction
|9
|FIFA 22
|Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
|10
|Mortal Kombat 11
|Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
|11
|Demon’s Souls
|Metro Exodus
|12
|It Takes Two
|Kena: Bridge of Spirits
|13
|Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
|NBA 2K22
|14
|Ghost of Tsushima DIRECTOR’S CUT
|HITMAN 3
|15
|Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
|UNCHARTED: Legacy of Thieves Collection
|16
|UNCHARTED: Legacy of Thieves Collection
|Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
|17
|HITMAN 3
|Demon’s Souls
|18
|Kena: Bridge of Spirits
|FAR CRY 6
|19
|Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
|Mortal Kombat 11
|20
|Returnal
|Ghost of Tsushima DIRECTOR’S CUT
Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales did pretty good for the PS5 during the month of January. The latest game in the Spider-Man series was first and top three in the two regions on this list. The game has been out for some time now but the recent release of the film and the fact that it is one of the most entertaining games on the PS5 probably helped. What’s even more interesting is that Among Us continues to have a dream run on the console. The game did pretty well in December and it is once again high up on the downloads list.
PS4 Games
|US/Canada
|EU
|1
|Grand Theft Auto V
|FIFA 22
|2
|Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition
|Among Us
|3
|Minecraft
|Grand Theft Auto V
|4
|Among Us
|The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition
|5
|Gang Beasts
|Minecraft
|6
|The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition
|Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition
|7
|NBA 2K22
|The Forest
|8
|Madden NFL 22
|Red Dead Redemption 2
|9
|Call of Duty: Vanguard
|Gang Beasts
|10
|Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
|Need for Speed Payback
|11
|Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach
|F1 2021
|12
|Red Dead Redemption 2
|A Way Out
|13
|The Forest
|The Crew 2
|14
|Injustice 2
|Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition
|15
|FIFA 22
|Need for Speed Heat
|16
|Five Nights at Freddy’s
|Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
|17
|Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition
|Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach
|18
|Dying Light
|Call of Duty: Vanguard
|19
|For Honor
|Dying Light
|20
|STAR WARS Battlefront II
|Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
On the PS4, Grand Theft Auto V continues to dominate with the first and third spot. The title has been a popular name in these lists and it will likely remain that way for some time since there’s no announcement on the release date of the next GTA. All we know is that the game is happening after it was confirmed on a tweet a few days back. Among Us also appears in the top five on both lists, confirming that there is plenty of interest for the game on both consoles.
PS VR Games
|US/Canada
|EU
|1
|Beat Saber
|Beat Saber
|2
|Job Simulator
|Job Simulator
|3
|Creed Rise to Glory
|SUPERHOT VR
|4
|SUPERHOT VR
|Creed: Rise to Glory
|5
|Swordsman VR
|Swordsman VR
|6
|Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality
|Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality
|7
|Zenith: The Last City
|Sniper Elite VR
|8
|GORN
|Astro Bot Rescue Mission
|9
|ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission
|GORN
|10
|Drunkn Bar Fight
|Fruit Ninja VR
Free-to-Play (PS5 + PS4)
|US/Canada
|EU
|1
|Fortnite
|PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS
|2
|PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS
|Fortnite
|3
|Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel
|Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel
|4
|Call of Duty: Warzone
|Rocket League
|5
|Rec Room
|Call of Duty: Warzone
|6
|Rocket League
|Rec Room
|7
|Apex Legends
|eFootball 2022
|8
|Genshin Impact
|Genshin Impact
|9
|Destiny 2
|Apex Legends
|10
|Brawlhalla
|Brawlhalla
Fortnite took the number one spot in the US and Canada. But a recent free to play title took the EU side. That game is PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS, which had been available on PS for some time now but at a price. Now, the game has gone free to play, which means it is competing with a lot of battle royale titles, including Fortnite, COD Warzone, and Apex Legends.