PlayStation Store January 2022 – Top Downloads (EU and NA)

PlayStation Blog has just revealed the top downloads of the PS Store during the month of January and they include some surprises as well as some that are often on the list. Here are the top downloads for January:

PS5 Games

US/CanadaEU
1Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles MoralesAmong Us
2Among UsFIFA 22
3NBA 2K22Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
4Madden NFL 22F1 2021
5Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security BreachIt Takes Two
6Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six ExtractionFive Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach
7Call of Duty: VanguardCall of Duty: Vanguard
8Star Wars Jedi: Fallen OrderTom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction
9FIFA 22Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
10Mortal Kombat 11Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
11Demon’s SoulsMetro Exodus
12It Takes TwoKena: Bridge of Spirits
13Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six SiegeNBA 2K22
14Ghost of Tsushima DIRECTOR’S CUTHITMAN 3
15Assassin’s Creed ValhallaUNCHARTED: Legacy of Thieves Collection
16UNCHARTED: Legacy of Thieves CollectionAssassin’s Creed Valhalla
17HITMAN 3Demon’s Souls
18Kena: Bridge of SpiritsFAR CRY 6
19Ratchet & Clank: Rift ApartMortal Kombat 11
20ReturnalGhost of Tsushima DIRECTOR’S CUT

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales did pretty good for the PS5 during the month of January. The latest game in the Spider-Man series was first and top three in the two regions on this list. The game has been out for some time now but the recent release of the film and the fact that it is one of the most entertaining games on the PS5 probably helped. What’s even more interesting is that Among Us continues to have a dream run on the console. The game did pretty well in December and it is once again high up on the downloads list.

PS4 Games

US/CanadaEU
1Grand Theft Auto VFIFA 22
2Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year EditionAmong Us
3MinecraftGrand Theft Auto V
4Among UsThe Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition
5Gang BeastsMinecraft
6The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete EditionMarvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition
7NBA 2K22The Forest
8Madden NFL 22Red Dead Redemption 2
9Call of Duty: VanguardGang Beasts
10Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles MoralesNeed for Speed Payback
11Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security BreachF1 2021
12Red Dead Redemption 2A Way Out
13The ForestThe Crew 2
14Injustice 2Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition
15FIFA 22Need for Speed Heat
16Five Nights at Freddy’sMarvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
17Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete EditionFive Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach
18Dying LightCall of Duty: Vanguard
19For HonorDying Light
20STAR WARS Battlefront IIAssassin’s Creed Odyssey

On the PS4, Grand Theft Auto V continues to dominate with the first and third spot. The title has been a popular name in these lists and it will likely remain that way for some time since there’s no announcement on the release date of the next GTA. All we know is that the game is happening after it was confirmed on a tweet a few days back. Among Us also appears in the top five on both lists, confirming that there is plenty of interest for the game on both consoles.

PS VR Games

US/CanadaEU
1Beat SaberBeat Saber
2Job SimulatorJob Simulator
3Creed Rise to GlorySUPERHOT VR
4SUPERHOT VRCreed: Rise to Glory
5Swordsman VRSwordsman VR
6Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-alityRick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality
7Zenith: The Last CitySniper Elite VR
8GORNAstro Bot Rescue Mission
9ASTRO BOT Rescue MissionGORN
10Drunkn Bar FightFruit Ninja VR

Free-to-Play (PS5 + PS4)

US/CanadaEU
1FortnitePUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS
2PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDSFortnite
3Yu-Gi-Oh! Master DuelYu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel
4Call of Duty: WarzoneRocket League
5Rec RoomCall of Duty: Warzone
6Rocket LeagueRec Room
7Apex LegendseFootball 2022
8Genshin ImpactGenshin Impact
9Destiny 2Apex Legends
10BrawlhallaBrawlhalla

Fortnite took the number one spot in the US and Canada. But a recent free to play title took the EU side. That game is PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS, which had been available on PS for some time now but at a price. Now, the game has gone free to play, which means it is competing with a lot of battle royale titles, including Fortnite, COD Warzone, and Apex Legends.




