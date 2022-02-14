PlayStation Store January 2022 – Top Downloads (EU and NA)

PlayStation Blog has just revealed the top downloads of the PS Store during the month of January and they include some surprises as well as some that are often on the list. Here are the top downloads for January:

PS5 Games

US/Canada EU 1 Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Among Us 2 Among Us FIFA 22 3 NBA 2K22 Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales 4 Madden NFL 22 F1 2021 5 Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach It Takes Two 6 Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach 7 Call of Duty: Vanguard Call of Duty: Vanguard 8 Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction 9 FIFA 22 Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 10 Mortal Kombat 11 Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege 11 Demon’s Souls Metro Exodus 12 It Takes Two Kena: Bridge of Spirits 13 Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege NBA 2K22 14 Ghost of Tsushima DIRECTOR’S CUT HITMAN 3 15 Assassin’s Creed Valhalla UNCHARTED: Legacy of Thieves Collection 16 UNCHARTED: Legacy of Thieves Collection Assassin’s Creed Valhalla 17 HITMAN 3 Demon’s Souls 18 Kena: Bridge of Spirits FAR CRY 6 19 Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Mortal Kombat 11 20 Returnal Ghost of Tsushima DIRECTOR’S CUT

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales did pretty good for the PS5 during the month of January. The latest game in the Spider-Man series was first and top three in the two regions on this list. The game has been out for some time now but the recent release of the film and the fact that it is one of the most entertaining games on the PS5 probably helped. What’s even more interesting is that Among Us continues to have a dream run on the console. The game did pretty well in December and it is once again high up on the downloads list.

PS4 Games

US/Canada EU 1 Grand Theft Auto V FIFA 22 2 Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition Among Us 3 Minecraft Grand Theft Auto V 4 Among Us The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition 5 Gang Beasts Minecraft 6 The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition 7 NBA 2K22 The Forest 8 Madden NFL 22 Red Dead Redemption 2 9 Call of Duty: Vanguard Gang Beasts 10 Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Need for Speed Payback 11 Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach F1 2021 12 Red Dead Redemption 2 A Way Out 13 The Forest The Crew 2 14 Injustice 2 Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition 15 FIFA 22 Need for Speed Heat 16 Five Nights at Freddy’s Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales 17 Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach 18 Dying Light Call of Duty: Vanguard 19 For Honor Dying Light 20 STAR WARS Battlefront II Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

On the PS4, Grand Theft Auto V continues to dominate with the first and third spot. The title has been a popular name in these lists and it will likely remain that way for some time since there’s no announcement on the release date of the next GTA. All we know is that the game is happening after it was confirmed on a tweet a few days back. Among Us also appears in the top five on both lists, confirming that there is plenty of interest for the game on both consoles.

PS VR Games

US/Canada EU 1 Beat Saber Beat Saber 2 Job Simulator Job Simulator 3 Creed Rise to Glory SUPERHOT VR 4 SUPERHOT VR Creed: Rise to Glory 5 Swordsman VR Swordsman VR 6 Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality 7 Zenith: The Last City Sniper Elite VR 8 GORN Astro Bot Rescue Mission 9 ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission GORN 10 Drunkn Bar Fight Fruit Ninja VR

Free-to-Play (PS5 + PS4)

US/Canada EU 1 Fortnite PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS 2 PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS Fortnite 3 Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel 4 Call of Duty: Warzone Rocket League 5 Rec Room Call of Duty: Warzone 6 Rocket League Rec Room 7 Apex Legends eFootball 2022 8 Genshin Impact Genshin Impact 9 Destiny 2 Apex Legends 10 Brawlhalla Brawlhalla

Fortnite took the number one spot in the US and Canada. But a recent free to play title took the EU side. That game is PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS, which had been available on PS for some time now but at a price. Now, the game has gone free to play, which means it is competing with a lot of battle royale titles, including Fortnite, COD Warzone, and Apex Legends.



