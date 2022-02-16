Poco M4 Pro 5G Debuts In India

Poco has numerous phones that are available at a low price. One of those phones is the Poco M4 Pro 5G, which has now launched in India. The affordable smartphone is part of the M series, one that keeps seeing improved versions. Not too long ago, the company had the M3 but releases are coming fast and customers in India can now get their hands on the latest release in the series.
Notebookcheck reports the phone will be available in POCO Yellow, Power Black and Cool Blue and will be identical to the global version. Prices are $198, $225, and $251. The most expensive of the three offers 8GB of RAM.
Here are the specifications:
Storage & RAM
4GB+64GB, 6GB+128GBLPDDR4X RAM + UFS 2.2 storage Expandable storage up to 1TB* Available storage and RAM are less than the total memory due to storage of the operating system and software pre-installed on the device.
Dimensions
Height: 163.56mmWidth: 75.78mmThickness: 8.75mmWeight: 195g* Data provided by internal laboratories. Industry measurement methods may vary, and therefore actual results may differ.
Display
6.6″ FHD+ Dot Display 2400×1080 FHD+ Refresh rate: 90Hz Touch sampling rate: Up to 240Hz DCI-P3 wide color gamut Sunlight display
Processor
MediaTek Dimensity 810 CPU: Octa-core CPU, up to 2.4GHz GPU: ARM Mali-G576nm manufacturing process
Battery & Charging
5000mAh (typ) battery33W Pro fast charging
Camera
50MP main camera f/1.88MP ultra-wide angle camera FOV 119° f/2.2 Rear camera video recording 1080p 1920×1080 | 60fps, 30fps720p 1280×720 | 30fps 16MP front camera f/2.45
Security
Side fingerprint sensor AI Face Unlock
Network & Connectivity
Dual SIM, dual standby: 5G+5G Network bands: Supports 5G/4G/3G/2G 5G: n1/3/5/7/8/20/28/38/40/41/66/77/784G: FDD-LTE Band 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/17/20/28/32/66 TDD-LTE Band 38/40/413G: WCDMA Band 1/2/4/5/82G: GSM 850/900/1800/1900MHz
Wireless Networks
Bluetooth 5.1
Navigation & Positioning
GPS: L1Galileo: E1 | GLONASS: G1 | Compass: B1I
Audio
Dual speakers 3.5mm headphone jack
Vibration motor
X-axis linear motor
Sensors
Ambient light sensor | Gyroscope | Accelerometer | Electronic compass | IR blaster
Operating System
MIUI 12.5 for POCO, based on Android 11