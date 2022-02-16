Poco M4 Pro 5G Debuts In India

Poco has numerous phones that are available at a low price. One of those phones is the Poco M4 Pro 5G, which has now launched in India. The affordable smartphone is part of the M series, one that keeps seeing improved versions. Not too long ago, the company had the M3 but releases are coming fast and customers in India can now get their hands on the latest release in the series.

Notebookcheck reports the phone will be available in POCO Yellow, Power Black and Cool Blue and will be identical to the global version. Prices are $198, $225, and $251. The most expensive of the three offers 8GB of RAM.

Here are the specifications:

Storage & RAM 4GB+64GB, 6GB+128GB LPDDR4X RAM + UFS 2.2 storage Expandable storage up to 1TB * Available storage and RAM are less than the total memory due to storage of the operating system and software pre-installed on the device.

Dimensions Height: 163.56mm Width: 75.78mm Thickness: 8.75mm Weight: 195g * Data provided by internal laboratories. Industry measurement methods may vary, and therefore actual results may differ.

Display 6.6″ FHD+ Dot Display 2400×1080 FHD+ Refresh rate: 90Hz Touch sampling rate: Up to 240Hz DCI-P3 wide color gamut Sunlight display

Processor MediaTek Dimensity 810 CPU: Octa-core CPU, up to 2.4GHz GPU: ARM Mali-G57 6nm manufacturing process

Battery & Charging 5000mAh (typ) battery 33W Pro fast charging

Camera 50MP main camera f/1.8 8MP ultra-wide angle camera FOV 119° f/2.2 Rear camera video recording 1080p 1920×1080 | 60fps, 30fps 720p 1280×720 | 30fps 16MP front camera f/2.45

Security Side fingerprint sensor AI Face Unlock

Network & Connectivity Dual SIM, dual standby: 5G+5G Network bands: Supports 5G/4G/3G/2G 5G: n1/3/5/7/8/20/28/38/40/41/66/77/78 4G: FDD-LTE Band 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/17/20/28/32/66 TDD-LTE Band 38/40/41 3G: WCDMA Band 1/2/4/5/8 2G: GSM 850/900/1800/1900MHz

Wireless Networks Bluetooth 5.1

Navigation & Positioning GPS: L1 Galileo: E1 | GLONASS: G1 | Compass: B1I

Audio Dual speakers 3.5mm headphone jack

Vibration motor X-axis linear motor

Sensors Ambient light sensor | Gyroscope | Accelerometer | Electronic compass | IR blaster

Operating System MIUI 12.5 for POCO, based on Android 11



