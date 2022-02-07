PS Now Lineup – February 2022 Update

PlayStation Now has made changes to its lineup with the addition of new games as well as the removal of some. Here’s what you can find on the subscription service now:
A Bastard’s Tale
A Boy and His Blob
ABZÛ
Aces of the Luftwaffe
ACT IT OUT! A Game of Charades
Active Soccer 2 DX
Adam’s Venture: Origins
ADR1FT
Adventure Time: Pirates of the Enchiridion
Aegis of Earth: Protonovus Assault
Agatha Christie – The ABC Murders
Air Conflicts Vietnam Ultimate Edition
Air Conflicts: Pacific Carriers (PS4)
Air Conflicts: Secret Wars
Air Conflicts: Vietnam
Akiba’s Beat
AKIBA’S TRIP: Undead & Undressed (SIEJ: Akiba’s Trip 2) (PS4)
Alchemic Jousts
Alex Kidd in Miracle World
Alien Rage
Alien Spidy
ALIENATION
All Zombies Must Die!
Alone in the Dark: Inferno
Altered Beast
Amazing Discoveries In Outer Space
Amnesia Collection
Anarchy: Rush Hour
Anna – Extended Edition
Anodyne
Anomaly 2
Anomaly Warzone Earth
Another World – 20th Anniversary Edition
AO Tennis 2
APB Reloaded
Ape Escape 2
Aqua Panic!
Ar nosurge: Ode to an Unborn Star
Aragami
Arc the Lad: Twilight of the Spirits
Arcana Heart 3
Arcana Heart 3: LOVE MAX!!!!!
ArcaniA – The Complete Tale (PS3)
ArcaniA – The Complete Tale (PS4)
Armageddon Riders
Asdivine Hearts (PS4)
Assault Suit Leynos
Assetto Corsa
Asura’s Wrath
Atari Flashback Classics Vol. 1
Atari Flashback Classics Vol. 2
Atelier Ayesha: The Alchemist of Dusk
Atelier Escha & Logy ~Alchemists of the Dusk Sky~
Atelier Rorona Plus: The Alchemist of Arland
Atelier Shallie ~Alchemists of the Dusk Sea~
Azkend 2: The World Beneath
B
Back to Bed (PS4)
Backgammon Blitz
Baja: Edge of Control HD
Bang Bang Racing
Bard’s Gold
Baseball Riot
Batman: Arkham Asylum – Game of the Year
Batman: Arkham City
Batman: Arkham Origins
Battalion Commander
Battle Chasers: Nightwar
Battle Fantasia
BATTLE OF TILES EX
Battle Princess of Arcadias
Battle Worlds: Kronos
Battlefield 4
Battlefield Hardline
Bellator MMA Onslaught
Ben 10
Bentley’s Hackpack
BEYOND: Two Souls (PS4)
Big Sky Infinity
BIONIC COMMANDO REARMED
Bionic Commando Rearmed 2
BioShock 2 Remastered
BioShock Infinite: The Complete Edition
BioShock Remastered
BIT.TRIP Presents… Runner2: Future Legend of Rhythm Alien
Black Knight Sword
Black Mirror
BLADESTORM: Nightmare
Bladestorm: The Hundred Years’ War
BlazBlue: Calamity Trigger
BlazBlue: Central Fiction
BlazBlue: Chrono Phantasma
BlazBlue: Chrono Phantasma EXTEND (PS4)
BlazBlue: Continuum Shift EXTEND
BlazeRush (PS3)
BlazeRush (PS4)
Blood Bowl 2
Blood Knights
Bloodborne
BOKOSUKA WARS II
BOLT
BOMBERMAN ULTRA
Bombing Busters
Borderlands
Borderlands: The Handsome Collection
Bound
Bound by Flame (PS4)
Braid
Brawlout
Brick Breaker
Bridge Constructor
Brink
Broken Age
Brothers: a Tale of two Sons (PS4)
Brut@l
Bubsy: The Woolies Strike Back
Burn Zombie Burn!
C
CAPCOM ARCADE CABINET : ALL-IN-ONE PACK
Car Mechanic Simulator
Carmageddon: Max Damage
CARS MATER-NATIONAL
CARS RACE-O-RAMA
Cartoon Network: Battle Crashers
Castle Invasion: Throne Out
CastleStorm Definitive Edition
CASTLEVANIA LORDS OF SHADOW
Castlevania: Harmony of Despair
Castlevania: Lords of Shadow – Mirror of Fate HD
Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2
Catherine
Cel Damage HD
Celeste
Champion Jockey: G1 Jockey & Gallop Racer
Chess Ultra
Chime Super Deluxe
Choplifter HD
Chronicles of Teddy: Harmony of Exidus
Cities: Skylines – PlayStation4 Edition
Class of Heroes 2G
Clockwork Tales: Of Glass and Ink
Clouds & Sheep 2
Comet Crash: Bionic Bundle
Comix Zone
Costume Quest 2 (PS4)
CounterSpy (PS3)
CounterSpy (PS4)
CRASH COMMANDO
Crazy Taxi
Crimsonland (PS4)
Critter Crunch
Croixleur Sigma
Cuboid Ultimate Bundle
D
Dandara: Trials of Fear Edition
Danger Zone
Dangerous Golf
Dark Arcana: The Carnival
DARK CHRONICLE (SIEA: DARK CLOUD 2)
Dark Cloud
Dark Rose Valkyrie (SIEJ: Black Rose Valkyrie)
Dark Sector
Dark Void
Darksiders Genesis
Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition
Darksiders III
Darksiders Warmastered Edition
Darkstalkers Resurrection
Day of the Tentacle Remastered
de Blob
de Blob 2
Dead Island Definitive Edition
Dead Island Retro Revenge
Dead Island Riptide
Dead Nation: Apocalypse Edition
Dead or Alive 5
DEAD OR ALIVE 5 Last Round (PS3)
DEAD OR ALIVE 5 Last Round (PS4)
Dead Space 3
Dead to Rights Retribution
Deadliest Warrior: Legends
Deadliest Warrior: The Game
Deadlight: Director’s Cut
Death Squared
Death Track: Resurrection
DeathSpank: The Baconing
Deception IV: Blood Ties
Deception IV: The Nightmare Princess
Defense Grid 2
Derrick the Deathfin
Desert Child
Desperados III
Destroy All Humans! (2005)
Destroy All Humans! 2 (2006)
Detroit: Become Human
Devil May Cry 4
Devil May Cry HD Collection
DiRT 4
DiRT Rally
DISGAEA 3: Absence of Justice
DISGAEA 4: A Promise Unforgotten (SIEJ: DISAGEA 4: Fuuka & Dethco-Hen)
DISGAEA 5: Alliance of Vengeance
Disgaea D2: A Brighter Darkness
Dishonored
Disney · PIXAR Toy Story Mania!
Disney Epic Mickey 2: The Power of Two
Disney Pixar Cars 2 The Video Game
Disney Universe
Disney • Pixar Brave
Divekick
Doc Clock: The Toasted Sandwich of Time
Dogfight 1942
Doki-Doki Universe (PS4)
Don Bradman Cricket 14
DOOM
Double Dragon Neon
Dragon Fin Soup
Dragon’s Lair
Dragon’s Lair II: Time Warp
DUCATI – 90th Anniversary
Duke Nukem Forever
Dungeons 2
Dynamite Fishing – World Games
DYNASTY WARRIORS 6
Dynasty Warriors 6 Empires
Dynasty Warriors 7
DYNASTY WARRIORS 7 Empires
DYNASTY WARRIORS 7: Xtreme Legends
Dynasty Warriors 8
Dynasty Warriors 8: Xtreme Legends
Dynasty Warriors Strikeforce
E
Earth Defense Force 2025 (SIEJ: Earth Defense Forces 4)
Earth Defense Force 4.1: The Shadow of New Despair
Earth Defense Force: Insect Armageddon
Eat Lead: The Return of Matt Hazard
Eat Them!
Echochrome: Prelude
Electronic Super Joy
Elefunk
Enemy Front
Enigmatis: The Ghosts of Maple Creek
ENSLAVED: Odyssey to the West
Entwined (PS4)
Escape Dead Island
Escape Plan
Eternal Sonata
Ethan: Meteor Hunter
Eufloria
EVERYBODY’S GOLF (SIEA: Hot Shots Golf: World Invitational; SIEJ: Everybody’s Golf 6)
EVERYBODY’S GOLF: WORLD TOUR (SIEA: Hot Shots Golf: Out of Bounds; SIEJ: Everybody’s Golf 5)
Everybody’s Gone to the Rapture
EVERYBODY’S TENNIS (SIEA: Hot Shots Tennis)
Exile’s End
Exist Archive: The Other Side of the Sky
Extreme Exorcism
F
F.E.A.R. FIRST ENCOUNTER ASSAULT RECON
F1 2020
Faery: Legends of Avalon
Fairy Fencer F: Advent Dark Force
FALLOUT 3
Fallout 4
Fallout 76
Fallout: New Vegas
FantaVision
Farming Simulator
Farming Simulator 19
Fat Princess Adventures
Fighting Vipers
Final Exam
Final Fantasy IX
Final Fantasy VII
Final Fantasy VIII Remastered
Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster
Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age
Final Fight: Double Impact
Firefighters – The Simulation
flOw
Flower (SIEJ: Flowery)
FLUSTER CLUCK
FOR HONOR STANDARD EDITION
FORBIDDEN SIREN (SIEA: Siren)
Forestry 2017 – The Simulation
Friday the 13th: The Game
Frogger Returns
Frostpunk: Console Edition
Fuel Overdose
Fury Unleashed
G
Gal*Gun: Double Peace
Galaga Legions DX
GAROU: MARK OF THE WOLVES
Gem Smashers
Get Even
G-FORCE
Ghost of a Tale
Ghostbusters: Sanctum of Slime
GhostRunner
Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams – Director’s Cut
Go! Puzzle
Go! Sports Ski
GOD EATER 2 Rage Burst
GOD EATER: Resurrection
GOD OF WAR (2021 Evergreen Release)
God of War HD
God of War II HD
God of War III Remastered
God of War: Ascension
God of War: Chains of Olympus
God of War: Ghost of Sparta
Golden Axe
Goosebumps: The Game
Grand Ages: Medieval
Grand Kingdom
Grand Theft Auto: Vice City – Definitive Edition
Gravity Crash
Gravity Rush 2 (SIEJ: Gravity Daze 2)
Gravity Rush Remastered (SIEJ: Gravity Daze)
GreedFall
Greg Hastings Paintball 2
Grim Fandango Remastered
Guacamelee! Bundle Fantástico
Guilty Gear Xrd REV 2
Guilty Gear Xrd -REVELATOR- (PS4)
Guilty Gear Xrd -SIGN- (PS4)
H
Hakuoki: Stories of the Shinsengumi
Hamilton’s Great Adventure
Hamsterball
Handball 16
Harvest Moon: A Wonderful Life Special Edition
Harvest Moon: Save the Homeland
Heavenly Sword
HEAVY FIRE AFGHANISTAN
Heavy Fire: Shattered Spear
Heavy Rain (PS4)
Hello Neighbor
High Stakes on the Vegas Strip: Poker Edition
HOARD
Hohokum (PS4)
Homefront: The Revolution
Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition (Dec 2020 Release)
Hotel Transylvania 3 Monsters Overboard
How to Survive: Storm Warning Edition
HUNTED: THE DEMON’S FORGE
Hunter’s Trophy 2 – America
Hunter’s Trophy 2 – Australia
Hustle Kings
I
I am Bread
ibb & obb
ICO Classics HD
In Space We Brawl (PS4)
Industry Giant 2
inFAMOUS
inFAMOUS 2
inFAMOUS Festival of Blood
inFAMOUS Second Son (2021 Release)
Infinite Minigolf
Injustice: Gods Among Us Ultimate Edition
Inside My Radio
Interpol: The Trail of Dr. Chaos
Invizimals: The Lost Kingdom
Ironcast
J
Jeremy McGrath’s Offroad
Jetpack Joyride Deluxe
Jimmie Johnson’s Anything With An Engine
Joe Danger 2: The Movie
Joe Dever’s Lone Wolf Console Edition
John Wick Hex
Journey
Judge Dee – The City God Case
JumpJet Rex
K
Karateka
Katamari Forever (SIEJ: Katamari Damacy Tribute)
Kerbal Space Program: Enhanced Edition
Killing Floor 2
Killzone
Killzone 2
Killzone 3
KILLZONE SHADOW FALL
Kinetica
King Oddball (PS4)
Kingdom: New Lands
KNACK
Knytt Underground
Kung Fu Rabbit
L
Lead and Gold: Gangs of the Wild West
Legasista
Legend of Kay Anniversary (PS4)
LEGO Batman 2: DC Super Heroes
LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham
LEGO Batman: The Videogame
LEGO Harry Potter Years 1-4
LEGO Harry Potter: Years 5-7
LEGO INDIANA JONES 2: THE ADVENTURE CONTINUES
LEGO INDIANA JONES: THE ORIGINAL ADVENTURES
LEGO Pirates of the Caribbean: The Video Game
LEGO STAR WARS III: THE CLONE WARS
LEGO STAR WARS: THE COMPLETE SAGA
Lemmings
Leo’s Fortune
LIMBO
Linger in Shadows
Little Nightmares
Little Big Workshop
LittleBigPlanet 3
Lock’s Quest
LocoRoco Cocoreccho! (SIEJ: Come on, LocoRoco!! BuuBuu Cocoreccho!)
LocoRoco Remastered
Lone Survivor: The Director’s Cut (PS4)
Lords of the Fallen
Lost Planet
LOST PLANET 2
Lost Planet 3
Lost Sea
Lovely Planet
LUMINES Supernova
M
Machinarium (PS4)
MAFIA II
Mafia III
Mafia: Definitive Edition
Magic Orbz
Magicka 2
Magus
Mahjong Tales: Ancient Wisdom
Majin and the Forsaken Kingdom
Malicious Fallen
Mamorukun Curse!
Mantis Burn Racing
Mars: War Logs
Marvel Puzzle Quest: Dark Reign
MasterCube
Matt Hazard: Blood Bath and Beyond
MediEvil
MEGA MAN 10
MEGA MAN 9
Megadimension Neptunia VII
Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance Ultimate Edition
Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots
Metal Gear Solid V: Ground Zeroes
Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain
METAL SLUG 3 (PS4)
Metro 2033 Redux
Metro: Last Light Redux
Mighty No. 9
Miko Gakkou Monogatari: Kaede Episode
Minutes
Mirror’s Edge
Mitsurugi Kamui Hikae
Momonga Pinball Adventures
Monkey Island 2 Special Edition: LeChuck’s Revenge
Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame
Monster Jam Steel Titans
Moonlighter
Mordheim: City of the Damned
Mortal Kombat 11
Mortal Kombat Komplete Edition
Moto Racer 4
MotoGP13
MotoGP17
Motorcycle Club (PS4)
MotorStorm Apocalypse
MotorStorm RC Complete Edition
Mount & Blade: Warband
MouseCraft (PS4)
Moving Out
MudRunner
MX vs ATV All Out
MX vs ATV Reflex
MX vs ATV: Alive
MX VS ATV: UNTAMED
MX vs. ATV Supercross Encore
MXGP2 – The Official Motocross Videogame
MXGP3 – The Official Motocross Videogame
My Time at Portia (SIEJ: Your Town Portia)
Mystery Chronicle: One Way Heroics
N
Narco Terror
NASCAR Heat 5
NAtURAL DOCtRINE
NBA 2K Playgrounds 2
NBA 2K18
Need for Speed Rivals
Neon Chrome
NeuroVoider
Nidhogg
Nightmares from the Deep 2: The Siren’s Call
NiGHTS into dreams…
Nights of Azure
Nights of Azure 2: Bride of the New Moon
Ninja Gaiden 3
NINJA GAIDEN 3: Razor’s Edge
Ninja Gaiden Sigma
NINJA GAIDEN SIGMA 2
Nioh
Nitroplus Blasterz: Heroines Infinite Duel
No Time To Explain
NOBUNAGA’S AMBITION: Sphere of Influence
Nova-111
Numblast
O
Obliteracers
Oddworld: Stranger’s Wrath HD
OKABU
OKAGE: Shadow King
OlliOlli (PS4)
OlliOlli2: Welcome to Olliwood
Omega Quintet
One Upon Light
Onechanbara Z2: Chaos
Overcooked! 2
P
PAC-MAN CHAMPIONSHIP EDITION 2
PAC-MAN Championship Edition DX+ Full Version
Painkiller – Hell & Damnation
Papo & Yo
Pathfinder: Kingmaker – Definitive Edition
PAYDAY 2: CRIMEWAVE EDITION
Penny Arcade Adventures: OTRSPOD, Episode One
Penny Arcade Adventures: OTRSPOD, Episode Two
Phineas and Ferb: Across the Second Dimension
Pid
Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition
PIRATES OF THE CARIBBEAN: AT WORLD’S END
Pixel Heroes: Byte & Magic
Pixel Piracy
PixelJunk Eden Encore
PixelJunk Monsters
PixelJunk Monsters Encore
PixelJunk Nom Nom Galaxy
PixelJunk Racers 2nd Lap
PixelJunk Shooter
PixelJunk Shooter 2
PixelJunk Shooter Ultimate
PixelJunk SideScroller
Piyotama
Plague Road
Planet Minigolf
Planets Under Attack
Pool Nation
Port Royale 3 Pirates & Merchants Gold Edition
Power Rangers: Battle For The Grid
Prey
Primal
Professional Farmer 2017
Project CARS 2
Proteus
Pumped BMX +
Puppeteer
Pure Farming 2018
Pure Hold’em World Poker Championship
Pure Pool
Puzzle Agent
Q
Q*Bert: Rebooted (PS4)
QUANTUM THEORY
R
Rad Rodgers
Rag Doll Kung Fu: Fists of Plastic
RAGE
Ragnarok Odyssey ACE
Raiden IV: OverKill
Raiden V: Director’s Cut
rain
Rainbow Moon (PS4)
Rapala Fishing: Pro Series
RATATOUILLE
Ratchet & Clank: A Crack In Time
Ratchet & Clank: All 4 One
Ratchet & Clank: Nexus (SIEJ: Ratchet & Clank: Into the Nexus)
RATCHET & CLANK: QFORCE (SIEA/SIEJ: Ratchet & Clank: Full Frontal Assault)
Ratchet & Clank: Quest for Booty
Real Farm
Realms Of Ancient War
Rebel Galaxy
Record of Agarest War
Record of Agarest War 2
Record of Agarest War Zero
Red Dead Redemption
Red Dead Redemption: Undead Nightmare
Red Faction
Red Faction Guerrilla Re-Mars-tered
Red Faction II
Red Faction: Battlegrounds
Red Faction: Guerrilla
Red Johnson’s Chronicles
Red Johnson’s Chronicles – One Against All
Renegade Ops
Resident Evil 4 (SIEJ: Biohazard 4)
Resident Evil 5 Gold Edition (SIEJ: Biohazard 5 Alternative Edition)
Resident Evil 6 (SIEJ: Biohazard 6)
RESIDENT EVIL CODE: Veronica X (SIEJ: Biohazard Code: Veronica)
Resident Evil Operation Raccoon City
Resident Evil Revelations (SIEJ: Biohazard Revelations Unveiled Edition)
Resident Evil Revelations 2 – Complete Edition
Resident Evil: The Darkside Chronicles (SIEJ: Biohazard: The Darkside Chronicles)
Resident Evil: The Umbrella Chronicles
Resistance 3
RESOGUN
Retro City Rampage DX
Retro/Grade
Reus
Ricochet HD
RIDE 3
RIFF: EVERYDAY SHOOTER (SIEA: Everyday Shooter)
Risen 3: Titan Lords – Enhanced Edition
RIVE
Rocket Knight
Rocketbirds: Hardboiled Chicken
Rogue Galaxy
Rogue Stormers
Rogue Warrior
Romance of The Three Kingdoms 13
Rotastic
R-Type Dimensions
Rugby 15
Rugby World Cup 2015
RUNE FACTORY OCEANS (SIEA: Rune Factory: Tides of Destiny)
S
Sacred 3 Gold
Sacred Citadel
Saints Row 2
Saints Row IV
Saints Row IV: Re-Elected
Saints Row: Gat Out of Hell (PS4)
Saints Row: The Third – The Full Package
Sam & Max BTS: Episode 1 – Ice Station Santa
Sam & Max BTS: Episode 2 – Moai Better Blues
Sam & Max BTS: Episode 3 – Night of the Raving Dead
Sam & Max BTS: Episode 4 – Chariots of the Dogs
Sam & Max BTS: Episode 5 – What’s New Beelzebub?
Sam & Max The Devil’s Playhouse Episode 1: The Penal Zone
Sam & Max The Devil’s Playhouse Episode 2 The Tomb of Sammun-Mak
Sam & Max The Devil’s Playhouse Episode 3 They Stole Max’s Brain
Sam & Max The Devil’s Playhouse Episode 4: Beyond Alley of Dolls
Sam & Max The Devil’s Playhouse Episode 5: The City That Dares Not Sleep
SAMURAI WARRIORS 4
Sanctum 2
Savage Moon
Seasons after Fall
Sébastien Loeb Rally EVO
SEGA Bass Fishing
Shadow of the Beast
Shadow of the Colossus Classics HD
Shatter
Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom
Sid Meier’s Civilization Revolution
Siegecraft Commander
SILENT HILL HD COLLECTION
Sine Mora EX
Siren: Blood Curse (SIEJ: Siren: New Translation)
Skullgirls Encore
Sky Fighter
Skydive: Proximity Flight
SkyDrift
SkyScrappers
Slay the Spire
Slender: The Arrival
Slime-san: Superslime Edition
Sly Cooper: Thieves in Time
Smash Cars
Snakeball
Sniper Elite 4
Sniper Elite V2
Sniper Ghost Warrior 2
Sniper: Ghost Warrior
Soldner-X 2: Final Prototype
Soldner-X: Himmelssturmer
SOMA
Sonic Adventure
Sonic Adventure 2
Sonic CD
SONIC FORCES
Sonic Generations
Sonic Mania
Sonic the Fighters
SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 4 Episode I
Sonic the Hedgehog 4 Episode II
Sonic Unleashed
Soul Axiom
Sound Shapes (PS4)
Space Ace
Sparkle 2 (PS4)
Sparkle Unleashed
Spec Ops: The Line
Spelunker HD
Spelunky
Spitlings
Split/Second: Velocity
Square Heroes
Star Raiders
STAR WARS BOUNTY HUNTER
Star Wars The Force Unleashed II
Star Wars: Jedi Starfighter
Star Wars: Racer Revenge
Star Wars: The Force Unleashed Ultimate Sith Edition
StarDrone
Starhawk
STARWHAL
Stealth Inc: Ultimate Edition
STEEP
Stick it to the Man (PS4)
Stikbold! A Dodgeball Adventure
Street Fighter III: Third Strike Online Edition
STRIDER (PS4)
Strike Suit Zero: Director’s Cut
STRONG BAD’S COOL GAME FOR ATTRACTIVE PEOPLE – EPISODE 1: HOMESTAR RUINER
STRONG BAD’S COOL GAME FOR ATTRACTIVE PEOPLE – EPISODE 2: STRONG BADIA THE FREE
STRONG BAD’S COOL GAME FOR ATTRACTIVE PEOPLE – EPISODE 3: BADDEST OF THE BANDS
STRONG BAD’S COOL GAME FOR ATTRACTIVE PEOPLE – EPISODE 4: DANGERESQUE 3: THE CRIMINAL PROJECTIVE
STRONG BAD’S COOL GAME FOR ATTRACTIVE PEOPLE – EPISODE 5: 8-BIT IS ENOUGH
Styx: Shards of Darkness
Super Dungeon Bros
Super Hang-On
Super Mega Baseball (PS4)
Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo HD Remix
Super Stacker Party
Super Star Wars
Super Stardust HD
Super Stardust Ultra
Super Street Fighter II Turbo HD Remix
Super Time Force Ultra
Super Toy Cars
SUPERHOT
Surgeon Simulator: Anniversary Edition
Surviving Mars
Syberia
Syberia 2
T
Table Top Racing: World Tour
Tachyon Project
Tales from Space: About a Blob
Tales from Space: Mutant Blobs Attack
Tales of Zestiria (PS4)
Team Sonic Racing
Tearaway Unfolded
TEKKEN 7 (SIEA Release)
TEKKEN TAG TOURNAMENT 2
Tennis in the Face (PS4)
Terraria: PS4 Edition
Tetraminos
The Awakened Fate Ultimatum
The Book of Unwritten Tales 2 (PS4)
The Bug Butcher
The Darkness
The Darkness II
The Deer God
The Dwarves
THE ELDER SCROLLS IV: OBLIVION
The Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited
The Final Station
The Golf Club 2019 featuring PGA TOUR
The Guided Fate Paradox Full Game
The House of the Dead 4
The House of the Dead III
The House of the Dead: OVERKILL Extended Cut
The Keeper of 4 Elements
The King of Fighters XIII
THE LAST BLADE 2
The Last Guy
The Last of Us
The Last of Us: Left Behind (Standalone)
The Last Tinker: City of Colors
The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel (SIEJ: Legend of Heroes: Sen No Kiseki)
The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II (SIEJ: Legend of Heroes: Sen No Kiseki II)
The LEGO Movie Videogame
The Long Dark
The Metronomicon: Slay the Dance Floor
The Raven – Legacy of a Master Thief
The Raven Remastered
The Revenge of Shinobi (SIEJ: The Super Shinobi)
The Secret of Monkey Island: Special Edition
THE SLY TRILOGY (SIEA: THE SLY COLLECTION; SIEJ: Sly Cooper Collection)
The Spectrum Retreat
The Surge
The Surge 2
The Swapper (PS4)
The Swindle
The Technomancer
The Treasures of Montezuma 4
The Turing Test
The UnderGarden
The Unfinished Swan (PS4)
The Vanishing of Ethan Carter
The Witch and the Hundred Knight: Revival Edition
The Wolf Among Us
This is the Police
This War of Mine: The Little Ones
Thomas Was Alone (PS4)
Through the Darkest of Times
Thunder Wolves
Tiny Brains (PS4)
Titan Attacks! (PS4)
Titan Quest
TOKYO JUNGLE
Torment: Tides of Numenera
Touhou Genso Rondo: Bullet Ballet
Touhou: Scarlet Curiosity
Toukiden 2
Toukiden: Kiwami
Toy Home
Trash Panic
Tricky Towers
Trine
Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince
TRINITY: Souls of Zill O’ll
TRON : EVOLUTION
TRON RUN/r
Tropico 5
Truck Racer
U
Ultra Street Fighter IV (PS4)
Umbrella Corps
Uncharted 2: Among Thieves
Uncharted 3: Drake’s Deception GOTY Edition
Uncharted: Drake’s Fortune
Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late
Until Dawn
Unturned
Urban Trial Freestyle
V
Valkyria Chronicles Remastered
Vampyr
Vegas Party
Velocibox
Velocity2X
VelocityUltra
Vessel
Victor Vran Overkill Edition
Vikings – Wolves of Midgard
Virtua Fighter 2
Virtua Fighter 5 Final Showdown
Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown
Voodoo Chronicles: The First Sign
W
Wakeboarding HD
Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr
Warhammer: End Times – Vermintide
Warhammer: Vermintide 2
Warlords
WARRIORS ALL-STARS
WARRIORS OROCHI 3
Warriors: Legends of Troy
Wasteland 2: Director’s Cut
Way of the Samurai 3
WAY OF THE SAMURAI 4
WET
When Vikings Attack!
Whispering Willows
White Knight Chronicles
Wild Arms 3
Wild Guns Reloaded
Windbound
Wizardry: Labyrinth of Lost Souls
Wolfenstein: The New Order
World to the West
WRC 5 FIA World Rally Championship (PS4)
WRC 8 FIA World Rally Championship
Wreckfest
Wuppo
WWE 2K18
WWE 2K19
X
XBlaze Code: Embryo
XCOM 2
XCOM: Enemy Within
Y
Yaiba: Ninja Gaiden Z
Yakuza 4
Yakuza 5
Yet Another Zombie Defense
Z
Zack Zero
Zen Pinball 2
Zeno Clash 2
Ziggurat
Zombie Tycoon II: Brainhov’s Revenge
Zombie Vikings
Zotrix
0 – 9
.detuned
100ft Robot Golf
11-11 Memories Retold
8-Bit Armies