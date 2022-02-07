PS Now Lineup – February 2022 Update

Sean Farlow
PlayStation Now has made changes to its lineup with the addition of new games as well as the removal of some. Here’s what you can find on the subscription service now:

A

A Bastard’s Tale

A Boy and His Blob

ABZÛ


Aces of the Luftwaffe

ACT IT OUT! A Game of Charades

Active Soccer 2 DX

Adam’s Venture: Origins

ADR1FT

Adventure Time: Pirates of the Enchiridion

Aegis of Earth: Protonovus Assault

Agatha Christie – The ABC Murders

Air Conflicts Vietnam Ultimate Edition

Air Conflicts: Pacific Carriers (PS4)

Air Conflicts: Secret Wars

Air Conflicts: Vietnam

Akiba’s Beat

AKIBA’S TRIP: Undead & Undressed (SIEJ: Akiba’s Trip 2) (PS4)

Alchemic Jousts

Alex Kidd in Miracle World

Alien Rage

Alien Spidy

ALIENATION

All Zombies Must Die!

Alone in the Dark: Inferno

Altered Beast

Amazing Discoveries In Outer Space

Amnesia Collection

Anarchy: Rush Hour

Anna – Extended Edition

Anodyne

Anomaly 2

Anomaly Warzone Earth

Another World – 20th Anniversary Edition

AO Tennis 2

APB Reloaded

Ape Escape 2

Aqua Panic!

Ar nosurge: Ode to an Unborn Star

Aragami

Arc the Lad: Twilight of the Spirits

Arcana Heart 3

Arcana Heart 3: LOVE MAX!!!!!

ArcaniA – The Complete Tale (PS3)

ArcaniA – The Complete Tale (PS4)

Armageddon Riders

Asdivine Hearts (PS4)

Assault Suit Leynos

Assetto Corsa

Asura’s Wrath

Atari Flashback Classics Vol. 1

Atari Flashback Classics Vol. 2

Atelier Ayesha: The Alchemist of Dusk

Atelier Escha & Logy ~Alchemists of the Dusk Sky~

Atelier Rorona Plus: The Alchemist of Arland

Atelier Shallie ~Alchemists of the Dusk Sea~

Azkend 2: The World Beneath

B

Back to Bed (PS4)

Backgammon Blitz

Baja: Edge of Control HD

Bang Bang Racing

Bard’s Gold

Baseball Riot

Batman: Arkham Asylum – Game of the Year

Batman: Arkham City

Batman: Arkham Origins

Battalion Commander

Battle Chasers: Nightwar

Battle Fantasia

BATTLE OF TILES EX

Battle Princess of Arcadias

Battle Worlds: Kronos

Battlefield 4

Battlefield Hardline

Bellator MMA Onslaught

Ben 10

Bentley’s Hackpack

BEYOND: Two Souls (PS4)

Big Sky Infinity

BIONIC COMMANDO REARMED

Bionic Commando Rearmed 2

BioShock 2 Remastered

BioShock Infinite: The Complete Edition

BioShock Remastered

BIT.TRIP Presents… Runner2: Future Legend of Rhythm Alien

Black Knight Sword

Black Mirror

BLADESTORM: Nightmare

Bladestorm: The Hundred Years’ War

BlazBlue: Calamity Trigger

BlazBlue: Central Fiction

BlazBlue: Chrono Phantasma

BlazBlue: Chrono Phantasma EXTEND (PS4)

BlazBlue: Continuum Shift EXTEND

BlazeRush (PS3)

BlazeRush (PS4)

Blood Bowl 2

Blood Knights

Bloodborne

BOKOSUKA WARS II

BOLT

BOMBERMAN ULTRA

Bombing Busters

Borderlands

Borderlands: The Handsome Collection

Bound

Bound by Flame (PS4)

Braid

Brawlout

Brick Breaker

Bridge Constructor

Brink

Broken Age

Brothers: a Tale of two Sons (PS4)

Brut@l

Bubsy: The Woolies Strike Back

Burn Zombie Burn!

C

CAPCOM ARCADE CABINET : ALL-IN-ONE PACK

Car Mechanic Simulator

Carmageddon: Max Damage

CARS MATER-NATIONAL

CARS RACE-O-RAMA

Cartoon Network: Battle Crashers

Castle Invasion: Throne Out

CastleStorm Definitive Edition

CASTLEVANIA LORDS OF SHADOW

Castlevania: Harmony of Despair

Castlevania: Lords of Shadow – Mirror of Fate HD

Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2

Catherine

Cel Damage HD

Celeste

Champion Jockey: G1 Jockey & Gallop Racer

Chess Ultra

Chime Super Deluxe

Choplifter HD

Chronicles of Teddy: Harmony of Exidus

Cities: Skylines – PlayStation4 Edition

Class of Heroes 2G

Clockwork Tales: Of Glass and Ink

Clouds & Sheep 2

Comet Crash: Bionic Bundle

Comix Zone

Costume Quest 2 (PS4)

CounterSpy (PS3)

CounterSpy (PS4)

CRASH COMMANDO

Crazy Taxi

Crimsonland (PS4)

Critter Crunch

Croixleur Sigma

Cuboid Ultimate Bundle

D

Dandara: Trials of Fear Edition

Danger Zone

Dangerous Golf

Dark Arcana: The Carnival

DARK CHRONICLE (SIEA: DARK CLOUD 2)

Dark Cloud

Dark Rose Valkyrie (SIEJ: Black Rose Valkyrie)

Dark Sector

Dark Void

Darksiders Genesis

Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition

Darksiders III

Darksiders Warmastered Edition

Darkstalkers Resurrection

Day of the Tentacle Remastered

de Blob

de Blob 2

Dead Island Definitive Edition

Dead Island Retro Revenge

Dead Island Riptide

Dead Nation: Apocalypse Edition

Dead or Alive 5

DEAD OR ALIVE 5 Last Round (PS3)

DEAD OR ALIVE 5 Last Round (PS4)

Dead Space 3

Dead to Rights Retribution

Deadliest Warrior: Legends

Deadliest Warrior: The Game

Deadlight: Director’s Cut

Death Squared

Death Track: Resurrection

DeathSpank: The Baconing

Deception IV: Blood Ties

Deception IV: The Nightmare Princess

Defense Grid 2

Derrick the Deathfin

Desert Child

Desperados III

Destroy All Humans! (2005)

Destroy All Humans! 2 (2006)

Detroit: Become Human

Devil May Cry 4

Devil May Cry HD Collection

DiRT 4

DiRT Rally

DISGAEA 3: Absence of Justice

DISGAEA 4: A Promise Unforgotten (SIEJ: DISAGEA 4: Fuuka & Dethco-Hen)

DISGAEA 5: Alliance of Vengeance

Disgaea D2: A Brighter Darkness

Dishonored

Disney · PIXAR Toy Story Mania!

Disney Epic Mickey 2: The Power of Two

Disney Pixar Cars 2 The Video Game

Disney Universe

Disney • Pixar Brave

Divekick

Doc Clock: The Toasted Sandwich of Time

Dogfight 1942

Doki-Doki Universe (PS4)

Don Bradman Cricket 14

DOOM

Double Dragon Neon

Dragon Fin Soup

Dragon’s Lair

Dragon’s Lair II: Time Warp

DUCATI – 90th Anniversary

Duke Nukem Forever

Dungeons 2

Dynamite Fishing – World Games

DYNASTY WARRIORS 6

Dynasty Warriors 6 Empires

Dynasty Warriors 7

DYNASTY WARRIORS 7 Empires

DYNASTY WARRIORS 7: Xtreme Legends

Dynasty Warriors 8

Dynasty Warriors 8: Xtreme Legends

Dynasty Warriors Strikeforce

E

Earth Defense Force 2025 (SIEJ:  Earth Defense Forces 4)

Earth Defense Force 4.1: The Shadow of New Despair

Earth Defense Force: Insect Armageddon

Eat Lead: The Return of Matt Hazard

Eat Them!

Echochrome: Prelude

Electronic Super Joy

Elefunk

Enemy Front

Enigmatis: The Ghosts of Maple Creek

ENSLAVED: Odyssey to the West

Entwined (PS4)

Escape Dead Island

Escape Plan

Eternal Sonata

Ethan: Meteor Hunter

Eufloria

EVERYBODY’S GOLF (SIEA: Hot Shots Golf: World Invitational; SIEJ: Everybody’s Golf 6)

EVERYBODY’S GOLF: WORLD TOUR (SIEA: Hot Shots Golf: Out of Bounds; SIEJ: Everybody’s Golf 5)

Everybody’s Gone to the Rapture

EVERYBODY’S TENNIS (SIEA: Hot Shots Tennis)

Exile’s End

Exist Archive: The Other Side of the Sky

Extreme Exorcism

F

F.E.A.R. FIRST ENCOUNTER ASSAULT RECON

F1 2020

Faery: Legends of Avalon

Fairy Fencer F: Advent Dark Force

FALLOUT 3

Fallout 4

Fallout 76

Fallout: New Vegas

FantaVision

Farming Simulator

Farming Simulator 19

Fat Princess Adventures

Fighting Vipers

Final Exam

Final Fantasy IX

Final Fantasy VII

Final Fantasy VIII Remastered

Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster

Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age

Final Fight: Double Impact

Firefighters – The Simulation

flOw

Flower (SIEJ: Flowery)

FLUSTER CLUCK

FOR HONOR STANDARD EDITION

FORBIDDEN SIREN (SIEA: Siren)

Forestry 2017 – The Simulation

Friday the 13th: The Game

Frogger Returns

Frostpunk: Console Edition

Fuel Overdose

Fury Unleashed

G

Gal*Gun: Double Peace

Galaga Legions DX

GAROU: MARK OF THE WOLVES

Gem Smashers

Get Even

G-FORCE

Ghost of a Tale

Ghostbusters: Sanctum of Slime

GhostRunner

Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams – Director’s Cut

Go! Puzzle

Go! Sports Ski

GOD EATER 2 Rage Burst

GOD EATER: Resurrection

GOD OF WAR (2021 Evergreen Release)

God of War HD

God of War II HD

God of War III Remastered

God of War: Ascension

God of War: Chains of Olympus

God of War: Ghost of Sparta

Golden Axe

Goosebumps: The Game

Grand Ages: Medieval

Grand Kingdom

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City – Definitive Edition

Gravity Crash

Gravity Rush 2 (SIEJ: Gravity Daze 2)

Gravity Rush Remastered (SIEJ: Gravity Daze)

GreedFall

Greg Hastings Paintball 2

Grim Fandango Remastered

Guacamelee! Bundle Fantástico

Guilty Gear Xrd REV 2

Guilty Gear Xrd -REVELATOR- (PS4)

Guilty Gear Xrd -SIGN- (PS4)

H

Hakuoki: Stories of the Shinsengumi

Hamilton’s Great Adventure

Hamsterball

Handball 16

Harvest Moon: A Wonderful Life Special Edition

Harvest Moon: Save the Homeland

Heavenly Sword

HEAVY FIRE AFGHANISTAN

Heavy Fire: Shattered Spear

Heavy Rain (PS4)

Hello Neighbor

High Stakes on the Vegas Strip: Poker Edition

HOARD

Hohokum (PS4)

Homefront: The Revolution

Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition (Dec 2020 Release)

Hotel Transylvania 3 Monsters Overboard

How to Survive: Storm Warning Edition

HUNTED: THE DEMON’S FORGE

Hunter’s Trophy 2 – America

Hunter’s Trophy 2 – Australia

Hustle Kings

I

I am Bread

ibb & obb

ICO Classics HD

In Space We Brawl (PS4)

Industry Giant 2

inFAMOUS

inFAMOUS 2

inFAMOUS Festival of Blood

inFAMOUS Second Son (2021 Release)

Infinite Minigolf

Injustice: Gods Among Us Ultimate Edition

Inside My Radio

Interpol: The Trail of Dr. Chaos

Invizimals: The Lost Kingdom

Ironcast

J

Jeremy McGrath’s Offroad

Jetpack Joyride Deluxe

Jimmie Johnson’s Anything With An Engine

Joe Danger 2: The Movie

Joe Dever’s Lone Wolf Console Edition

John Wick Hex

Journey

Judge Dee – The City God Case

JumpJet Rex

K

Karateka

Katamari Forever (SIEJ:  Katamari Damacy Tribute)

Kerbal Space Program: Enhanced Edition

Killing Floor 2

Killzone

Killzone 2

Killzone 3

KILLZONE SHADOW FALL

Kinetica

King Oddball (PS4)

Kingdom: New Lands

KNACK

Knytt Underground

Kung Fu Rabbit

L

Lead and Gold: Gangs of the Wild West

Legasista

Legend of Kay Anniversary (PS4)

LEGO Batman 2: DC Super Heroes

LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham

LEGO Batman: The Videogame

LEGO Harry Potter Years 1-4

LEGO Harry Potter: Years 5-7

LEGO INDIANA JONES 2: THE ADVENTURE CONTINUES

LEGO INDIANA JONES: THE ORIGINAL ADVENTURES

LEGO Pirates of the Caribbean: The Video Game

LEGO STAR WARS III: THE CLONE WARS

LEGO STAR WARS: THE COMPLETE SAGA

Lemmings

Leo’s Fortune

LIMBO

Linger in Shadows

Little Nightmares

Little Big Workshop

LittleBigPlanet 3

Lock’s Quest

LocoRoco Cocoreccho! (SIEJ: Come on, LocoRoco!! BuuBuu Cocoreccho!)

LocoRoco Remastered

Lone Survivor: The Director’s Cut (PS4)

Lords of the Fallen

Lost Planet

LOST PLANET 2

Lost Planet 3

Lost Sea

Lovely Planet

LUMINES Supernova

M

Machinarium (PS4)

MAFIA II

Mafia III

Mafia: Definitive Edition

Magic Orbz

Magicka 2

Magus

Mahjong Tales: Ancient Wisdom

Majin and the Forsaken Kingdom

Malicious Fallen

Mamorukun Curse!

Mantis Burn Racing

Mars: War Logs

Marvel Puzzle Quest: Dark Reign

MasterCube

Matt Hazard: Blood Bath and Beyond

MediEvil

MEGA MAN 10

MEGA MAN 9

Megadimension Neptunia VII

Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance Ultimate Edition

Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots

Metal Gear Solid V: Ground Zeroes

Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain

METAL SLUG 3 (PS4)

Metro 2033 Redux

Metro: Last Light Redux

Mighty No. 9

Miko Gakkou Monogatari: Kaede Episode

Minutes

Mirror’s Edge

Mitsurugi Kamui Hikae

Momonga Pinball Adventures

Monkey Island 2 Special Edition: LeChuck’s Revenge

Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame

Monster Jam Steel Titans

Moonlighter

Mordheim: City of the Damned

Mortal Kombat 11

Mortal Kombat Komplete Edition

Moto Racer 4

MotoGP13

MotoGP17

Motorcycle Club (PS4)

MotorStorm Apocalypse

MotorStorm RC Complete Edition

Mount & Blade: Warband

MouseCraft (PS4)

Moving Out

MudRunner

MX vs ATV All Out

MX vs ATV Reflex

MX vs ATV: Alive

MX VS ATV: UNTAMED

MX vs. ATV Supercross Encore

MXGP2 – The Official Motocross Videogame

MXGP3 – The Official Motocross Videogame

My Time at Portia (SIEJ: Your Town Portia)

Mystery Chronicle: One Way Heroics

N

Narco Terror

NASCAR Heat 5

NAtURAL DOCtRINE

NBA 2K Playgrounds 2

NBA 2K18

Need for Speed Rivals

Neon Chrome

NeuroVoider

Nidhogg

Nightmares from the Deep 2: The Siren’s Call

NiGHTS into dreams…

Nights of Azure

Nights of Azure 2: Bride of the New Moon

Ninja Gaiden 3

NINJA GAIDEN 3: Razor’s Edge

Ninja Gaiden Sigma

NINJA GAIDEN SIGMA 2

Nioh

Nitroplus Blasterz: Heroines Infinite Duel

No Time To Explain

NOBUNAGA’S AMBITION: Sphere of Influence

Nova-111

Numblast

O

Obliteracers

Oddworld: Stranger’s Wrath HD

OKABU

OKAGE: Shadow King

OlliOlli (PS4)

OlliOlli2: Welcome to Olliwood

Omega Quintet

One Upon Light

Onechanbara Z2: Chaos

Overcooked! 2

P

PAC-MAN CHAMPIONSHIP EDITION 2

PAC-MAN Championship Edition DX+ Full Version

Painkiller – Hell & Damnation

Papo & Yo

Pathfinder: Kingmaker – Definitive Edition

PAYDAY 2: CRIMEWAVE EDITION

Penny Arcade Adventures: OTRSPOD, Episode One

Penny Arcade Adventures: OTRSPOD, Episode Two

Phineas and Ferb: Across the Second Dimension

Pid

Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition

PIRATES OF THE CARIBBEAN: AT WORLD’S END

Pixel Heroes: Byte & Magic

Pixel Piracy

PixelJunk Eden Encore

PixelJunk Monsters

PixelJunk Monsters Encore

PixelJunk Nom Nom Galaxy

PixelJunk Racers 2nd Lap

PixelJunk Shooter

PixelJunk Shooter 2

PixelJunk Shooter Ultimate

PixelJunk SideScroller

Piyotama

Plague Road

Planet Minigolf

Planets Under Attack

Pool Nation

Port Royale 3 Pirates & Merchants Gold Edition

Power Rangers: Battle For The Grid

Prey

Primal

Professional Farmer 2017

Project CARS 2

Proteus

Pumped BMX +

Puppeteer

Pure Farming 2018

Pure Hold’em World Poker Championship

Pure Pool

Puzzle Agent

Q

Q*Bert: Rebooted (PS4)

QUANTUM THEORY

R

Rad Rodgers

Rag Doll Kung Fu: Fists of Plastic

RAGE

Ragnarok Odyssey ACE

Raiden IV: OverKill

Raiden V: Director’s Cut

rain

Rainbow Moon (PS4)

Rapala Fishing: Pro Series

RATATOUILLE

Ratchet & Clank: A Crack In Time

Ratchet & Clank: All 4 One

Ratchet & Clank: Nexus (SIEJ: Ratchet & Clank: Into the Nexus)

RATCHET & CLANK: QFORCE (SIEA/SIEJ: Ratchet & Clank: Full Frontal Assault)

Ratchet & Clank: Quest for Booty

Real Farm

Realms Of Ancient War

Rebel Galaxy

Record of Agarest War

Record of Agarest War 2

Record of Agarest War Zero

Red Dead Redemption

Red Dead Redemption: Undead Nightmare

Red Faction

Red Faction Guerrilla Re-Mars-tered

Red Faction II

Red Faction: Battlegrounds

Red Faction: Guerrilla

Red Johnson’s Chronicles

Red Johnson’s Chronicles – One Against All

Renegade Ops

Resident Evil 4 (SIEJ: Biohazard 4)

Resident Evil 5 Gold Edition (SIEJ: Biohazard 5 Alternative Edition)

Resident Evil 6 (SIEJ: Biohazard 6)

RESIDENT EVIL CODE: Veronica X (SIEJ: Biohazard Code: Veronica)

Resident Evil Operation Raccoon City

Resident Evil Revelations (SIEJ: Biohazard Revelations Unveiled Edition)

Resident Evil Revelations 2 – Complete Edition

Resident Evil: The Darkside Chronicles (SIEJ: Biohazard: The Darkside Chronicles)

Resident Evil: The Umbrella Chronicles

Resistance 3

RESOGUN

Retro City Rampage DX

Retro/Grade

Reus

Ricochet HD

RIDE 3

RIFF: EVERYDAY SHOOTER (SIEA: Everyday Shooter)

Risen 3: Titan Lords – Enhanced Edition

RIVE

Rocket Knight

Rocketbirds: Hardboiled Chicken

Rogue Galaxy

Rogue Stormers

Rogue Warrior

Romance of The Three Kingdoms 13

Rotastic

R-Type Dimensions

Rugby 15

Rugby World Cup 2015

RUNE FACTORY OCEANS (SIEA: Rune Factory: Tides of Destiny)

S

Sacred 3 Gold

Sacred Citadel

Saints Row 2

Saints Row IV

Saints Row IV: Re-Elected

Saints Row: Gat Out of Hell (PS4)

Saints Row: The Third – The Full Package

Sam & Max BTS: Episode 1 – Ice Station Santa

Sam & Max BTS: Episode 2 – Moai Better Blues

Sam & Max BTS: Episode 3 – Night of the Raving Dead

Sam & Max BTS: Episode 4 – Chariots of the Dogs

Sam & Max BTS: Episode 5 – What’s New Beelzebub?

Sam & Max The Devil’s Playhouse Episode 1: The Penal Zone

Sam & Max The Devil’s Playhouse Episode 2 The Tomb of Sammun-Mak

Sam & Max The Devil’s Playhouse Episode 3 They Stole Max’s Brain

Sam & Max The Devil’s Playhouse Episode 4: Beyond Alley of Dolls

Sam & Max The Devil’s Playhouse Episode 5: The City That Dares Not Sleep

SAMURAI WARRIORS 4

Sanctum 2

Savage Moon

Seasons after Fall

Sébastien Loeb Rally EVO

SEGA Bass Fishing

Shadow of the Beast

Shadow of the Colossus Classics HD

Shatter

Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom

Sid Meier’s Civilization Revolution

Siegecraft Commander

SILENT HILL HD COLLECTION

Sine Mora EX

Siren: Blood Curse (SIEJ: Siren: New Translation)

Skullgirls Encore

Sky Fighter

Skydive: Proximity Flight

SkyDrift

SkyScrappers

Slay the Spire

Slender: The Arrival

Slime-san: Superslime Edition

Sly Cooper: Thieves in Time

Smash Cars

Snakeball

Sniper Elite 4

Sniper Elite V2

Sniper Ghost Warrior 2

Sniper: Ghost Warrior

Soldner-X 2: Final Prototype

Soldner-X: Himmelssturmer

SOMA

Sonic Adventure

Sonic Adventure 2

Sonic CD

SONIC FORCES

Sonic Generations

Sonic Mania

Sonic the Fighters

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 4 Episode I

Sonic the Hedgehog 4 Episode II

Sonic Unleashed

Soul Axiom

Sound Shapes (PS4)

Space Ace

Sparkle 2 (PS4)

Sparkle Unleashed

Spec Ops: The Line

Spelunker HD

Spelunky

Spitlings

Split/Second: Velocity

Square Heroes

Star Raiders

STAR WARS BOUNTY HUNTER

Star Wars The Force Unleashed II

Star Wars: Jedi Starfighter

Star Wars: Racer Revenge

Star Wars: The Force Unleashed Ultimate Sith Edition

StarDrone

Starhawk

STARWHAL

Stealth Inc: Ultimate Edition

STEEP

Stick it to the Man (PS4)

Stikbold! A Dodgeball Adventure

Street Fighter III: Third Strike Online Edition

STRIDER (PS4)

Strike Suit Zero: Director’s Cut

STRONG BAD’S COOL GAME FOR ATTRACTIVE PEOPLE – EPISODE 1: HOMESTAR RUINER

STRONG BAD’S COOL GAME FOR ATTRACTIVE PEOPLE – EPISODE 2: STRONG BADIA THE FREE

STRONG BAD’S COOL GAME FOR ATTRACTIVE PEOPLE – EPISODE 3: BADDEST OF THE BANDS

STRONG BAD’S COOL GAME FOR ATTRACTIVE PEOPLE – EPISODE 4: DANGERESQUE 3: THE CRIMINAL PROJECTIVE

STRONG BAD’S COOL GAME FOR ATTRACTIVE PEOPLE – EPISODE 5: 8-BIT IS ENOUGH

Styx: Shards of Darkness

Super Dungeon Bros

Super Hang-On

Super Mega Baseball (PS4)

Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo HD Remix

Super Stacker Party

Super Star Wars

Super Stardust HD

Super Stardust Ultra

Super Street Fighter II Turbo HD Remix

Super Time Force Ultra

Super Toy Cars

SUPERHOT

Surgeon Simulator: Anniversary Edition

Surviving Mars

Syberia

Syberia 2

T

Table Top Racing: World Tour

Tachyon Project

Tales from Space: About a Blob

Tales from Space: Mutant Blobs Attack

Tales of Zestiria (PS4)

Team Sonic Racing

Tearaway Unfolded

TEKKEN 7 (SIEA Release)

TEKKEN TAG TOURNAMENT 2

Tennis in the Face (PS4)

Terraria: PS4 Edition

Tetraminos

The Awakened Fate Ultimatum

The Book of Unwritten Tales 2 (PS4)

The Bug Butcher

The Darkness

The Darkness II

The Deer God

The Dwarves

THE ELDER SCROLLS IV: OBLIVION

The Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited

The Final Station

The Golf Club 2019 featuring PGA TOUR

The Guided Fate Paradox Full Game

The House of the Dead 4

The House of the Dead III

The House of the Dead: OVERKILL Extended Cut

The Keeper of 4 Elements

The King of Fighters XIII

THE LAST BLADE 2

The Last Guy

The Last of Us

The Last of Us: Left Behind (Standalone)

The Last Tinker: City of Colors

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel (SIEJ: Legend of Heroes: Sen No Kiseki)

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II (SIEJ: Legend of Heroes: Sen No Kiseki II)

The LEGO Movie Videogame

The Long Dark

The Metronomicon: Slay the Dance Floor

The Raven – Legacy of a Master Thief

The Raven Remastered

The Revenge of Shinobi (SIEJ: The Super Shinobi)

The Secret of Monkey Island: Special Edition

THE SLY TRILOGY (SIEA: THE SLY COLLECTION; SIEJ: Sly Cooper Collection)

The Spectrum Retreat

The Surge

The Surge 2

The Swapper (PS4)

The Swindle

The Technomancer

The Treasures of Montezuma 4

The Turing Test

The UnderGarden

The Unfinished Swan (PS4)

The Vanishing of Ethan Carter

The Witch and the Hundred Knight: Revival Edition

The Wolf Among Us

This is the Police

This War of Mine: The Little Ones

Thomas Was Alone (PS4)

Through the Darkest of Times

Thunder Wolves

Tiny Brains (PS4)

Titan Attacks! (PS4)

Titan Quest

TOKYO JUNGLE

Torment: Tides of Numenera

Touhou Genso Rondo: Bullet Ballet

Touhou: Scarlet Curiosity

Toukiden 2

Toukiden: Kiwami

Toy Home

Trash Panic

Tricky Towers

Trine

Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince

TRINITY: Souls of Zill O’ll

TRON : EVOLUTION

TRON RUN/r

Tropico 5

Truck Racer

U

Ultra Street Fighter IV (PS4)

Umbrella Corps

Uncharted 2: Among Thieves

Uncharted 3: Drake’s Deception GOTY Edition

Uncharted: Drake’s Fortune

Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late

Until Dawn

Unturned

Urban Trial Freestyle

V

Valkyria Chronicles Remastered

Vampyr

Vegas Party

Velocibox

Velocity2X

VelocityUltra

Vessel

Victor Vran Overkill Edition

Vikings – Wolves of Midgard

Virtua Fighter 2

Virtua Fighter 5 Final Showdown

Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown

Voodoo Chronicles: The First Sign

W

Wakeboarding HD

Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr

Warhammer: End Times – Vermintide

Warhammer: Vermintide 2

Warlords

WARRIORS ALL-STARS

WARRIORS OROCHI 3

Warriors: Legends of Troy

Wasteland 2: Director’s Cut

Way of the Samurai 3

WAY OF THE SAMURAI 4

WET

When Vikings Attack!

Whispering Willows

White Knight Chronicles

Wild Arms 3

Wild Guns Reloaded

Windbound

Wizardry: Labyrinth of Lost Souls

Wolfenstein: The New Order

World to the West

WRC 5 FIA World Rally Championship (PS4)

WRC 8 FIA World Rally Championship

Wreckfest

Wuppo

WWE 2K18

WWE 2K19

X

XBlaze Code: Embryo

XCOM 2

XCOM: Enemy Within

Y

Yaiba: Ninja Gaiden Z

Yakuza 4

Yakuza 5

Yet Another Zombie Defense

Z

Zack Zero

Zen Pinball 2

Zeno Clash 2

Ziggurat

Zombie Tycoon II: Brainhov’s Revenge

Zombie Vikings

Zotrix

0 – 9

.detuned

100ft Robot Golf

11-11 Memories Retold

8-Bit Armies




