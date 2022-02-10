PS Store Add-On Deals – DLC, Premium Editions & More

Looking for a Premium Edition or skins from your favorite game? The PlayStation Store has introduced a new sale involving Add-Ons. PSU has posted a full list of the European side of discounts. Here is part of the list so you can see what the sale is about:

Agents of Mayhem – Bombshells Skins Pack – £0.33 (80% off)

Agents of Mayhem – Carnage a Trois Skins Pack – £0.33 (80% off)

Agents of Mayhem – Firing Squad Skins Pack – £0.33 (80% off)

Agents of Mayhem – Johnny Gat Agent Pack – £0.79 (80% off)

Agents of Mayhem – Lazarus Agent Pack – £0.79 (80% off)

Agents of Mayhem – Legal Action Pending DLC Pack 1 – £0.39 (80% off)

Agents of Mayhem – Legal Action Pending DLC Pack 2 – £0.23 (81% off)

Agents of Mayhem – Legal Action Pending DLC Pack 3 – £0.23 (81% off)

Agents of Mayhem – Safeword Agent Pack – £0.79 (80% off)

Aliens: Fireteam – Endeavor Veteran Pack – £5.99 (25% off)

Aliens: Fireteam Elite – Hardened Marine Pack – £2.46 (25% off)

Aliens: Fireteam Elite – Wey-Yu Armoury – £5.99 (25% off)

Anthem Legion of Dawn Edition Upgrade – £4.99 (50% off) / £3.99 Plus (60% off)

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Legacy of the First Blade – £9.99 (50% off)

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – The Fate of Atlantis – £9.99 (50% off)

Assassin’s Creed IV Season Pass – £3.99 (75% off)

Assassin’s Creed Origins – The Curse Of the Pharaohs – £6.39 (60% off)

Assassin’s Creed Origins – The Hidden Ones – £3.19 (60% off)

Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – Season Pass – £9.99 (60% off) / £7.49 Plus (70% off)

Aven Colony – Cerulean Vale – £1.24 (50% off)

Azur Lane: Crosswave – Character Bundle – £13.04 (55% off)

Azur Lane: Crosswave – Deluxe Bundle – £3.59 (55% off)

Battlefield 1 Premium Pass – £6.59 (80% off)

Battlefield 2042 Gold Edition PS4 and PS5 – £67.49 (25% off)

Battlefield 2042 PS4 – £35.99 (40% off)

Battlefield 2042 PS4 and PS5 – £45.49 (35% off)

Battlefield 2042 Ultimate Edition PS4 and PS5 – £87.99 (20% off)

Battlefield 4 Premium – £6.59 (80% off)

Battlefield Hardline Premium – £6.59 (80% off)

Battlefield V Premium Starter Pack – £9.99 (60% off)

Battlefield V Starter Pack – £1.99 (50% off)

BLAZBLUE CENTRALFICTION ADDITIONAL CHARACTER ES [CROSS-BUY] – £2.89 (50% off)

BLAZBLUE CENTRALFICTION Additional Character Jubei [Cross-Buy] – £2.89 (50% off)

BLAZBLUE CROSS TAG BATTLE – Additional Character Packs 1-7 – £6.99 (50% off)

Borderlands 3: Bounty of Blood PS4 and PS5 – £8.03 (33% off)

Borderlands 3: Guns, Love, and Tentacles PS4 and PS5 – £8.03 (33% off)

Borderlands 3: Moxxi’s Heist of the Handsome Jackpot PS4 and PS5 – £8.03 (33% off)

Borderlands 3: Psycho Krieg and the Fantastic Fustercluck PS4 and PS5 – £8.03 (33% off)

Call of Duty Advanced Warfare Season Pass – £13.99 (60% off)

Call of Duty Black Ops III: Zombies Chronicles – £12.49 (50% off)

Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Season Pass – £13.99 (60% off)

Call of Duty MW – Endowment (C.O.D.E.) – Battle Doc Pack – £5.03 (40% off)

Call of Duty WM – Endowment (C.O.D.E.) – Challenger Pack – £4.79 (40% off)

Call of Duty MW – Endowment (C.O.D.E.) – Timeless Pack – £5.87 (30% off)

Call of Duty: Ghosts – Season Pass – £15.99 (60% off)

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Season Pass – £15.99 (60% off)

Catherine: Full Body Bonus Content Bundle – £7.99 (50% off)

Cities: Skylines – Cities Upgrade Bundle – £19.79 (40% off) / £16.49 Plus (50% off)

Cities: Skylines – Sunset Harbor – £5.99 (50% off)

Cities: Skylines – Ultimate Content Bundle – £39.99 (50% off) / £35.99 Plus (55% off)

Darksiders III – Keepers of the Void – £3.99 (60% off)

Darksiders III – The Crucible – £2.31 (60% off)

Darksiders III Season Pass – £4.19 (65% off)

Death end re;Quest 2 DLC Bundle – £5.39 (55% off)

Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles Core Add-on Bundle – £8.39 (30% off)

Desperados III – Season Pass – £5.99 (50% off)

DMC5SE – 1 Blue Orb – £0.63 (20% off)

DMC5SE – 100,000 Red Orbs – £1.35 (20% off)

DMC5SE – 3 Blue Orbs – £1.35 (20% off)

DMC5SE – 5 Blue Orbs – £1.99 (20% off)

DMC5SE – Complete In-game Unlock Bundle – £6.39 (20% off)

DMC5SE – Super Character 4-Pack – £5.19 (20% off)

DMC5SE – Super Vergil Unlock – £1.99 (20% off)

DMC5SE – Taunt Quartet – £4.63 (20% off)

DMC5SE – V and Vergil Alt Colors – £1.35 (20% off)

DMC5SE – Vergil Battle Track 4-Pack – £1.35 (20% off)

DMC5SE – Vergil EX Provocation – £1.35 (20% off)

Dragon Age: Inquisition – Jaws of Hakkon – £2.99 (75% off)

Dragon Age: Inquisition – Spoils of the Avvar – £0.99 (75% off)

Dragon Age: Inquisition – Spoils of the Qunari – £0.99 (75% off)

Dragon Age: Inquisition – The Descent – £2.99 (75% off)

Dragon Age: Inquisition – Trespasser – £2.99 (75% off)

Dusk Diver – Angel in White and News Anchor Costume – £2.49 (50% off)

Dusk Diver – Stage Costumes – £2.49 (50% off)

Dusk Diver – Welcome Summer! Swimsuits – £2.49 (50% off)

Dying Light – 5th Anniversary Bundle – £1.74 (30% off)

Dying Light – Godfather Bundle – £1.74 (30% off)

Dying Light – Harran Inmate Bundle – £1.74 (30% off)

Dying Light – Rais Elite Bundle – £1.74 (30% off)

Dying Light – Retrowave Bundle – £1.74 (30% off)

Dying Light – Shu Warrior Bundle – £1.74 (30% off)

Dying Light – Viking: Raiders of Harran bundle – £2.30 (30% off)

Dying Light – Vintage Gunslinger Bundle – £1.74 (30% off)

Dying Light – Volkan Combat bundle – £1.74 (30% off)

Dying Light – White Death Bundle – £1.74 (30% off)

Dying Light Gun Psycho Bundle – £1.74 (30% off)

Dying Light Harran Ranger Bundle – £1.74 (30% off)

Dying Light Season Pass – £12.49 (50% off) / £9.99 Plus (60% off)

Dying Light The Bozak Horde – £3.99 (50% off)

Dying Light Ultimate Survivor Bundle – £1.99 (50% off)

Dying Light Volatile Hunter Bundle – £1.74 (30% off)

Dying Light: Hellraid – £5.59 (30% off)

Dying Light: The Following – £7.99 (50% off) / £6.39 Plus (60% off)

Earth Defense Force 4.1 – Mission Pack 1: Time of the Mutants – £1.99 (50% off)

Earth Defense Force 4.1 – Mission Pack 2: Extreme Battle – £1.99 (50% off)

Fallout 4 Season Pass Bundle – £16.49 (50% off)

Far Cry 4 Season pass – £8.39 (65% off)

Far Cry5 – Dead Living Zombies – £3.24 (50% off)

Far Cry5 – Hours of Darkness – £4.74 (50% off)

Far Cry5 – Lost On Mars – £3.99 (50% off)

Firewall Zero Hour Deluxe Pack – £7.99 (50% off) / £6.39 Plus (60% off)

Genesis Alpha One – Rocket Star Corporation Pack – £1.64 (50% off)

Goat MMO Simulator – £1.12 (75% off)

Goat Simulator DLC Bundle – £4.49 (75% off)

Goat Simulator: GoatZ – £1.12 (75% off)

Goat Simulator: Payday – £1.12 (75% off)

Goat Simulator: Waste of Space – £1.12 (75% off)

GreedFall – Adventurer’s Gear DLC – £1.66 (33% off)

GreedFall – The De Vespe Conspiracy – £3.87 (33% off)

GUILTY GEAR Xrd Rev.2 System Voice ‘All in Pack’ – £7.99 (50% off)

GUILTY GEAR Xrd -REVELATOR- System Voice Pack [Cross-Buy] – £3.99 (50% off)

HITMAN 3 – Deluxe Pack – £18.84 (35% off)

HITMAN 3 Access Pass: HITMAN 1 GOTY Edition – £12.49 (50% off)

Homefront: The Revolution – Aftermath DLC – £0.99 (80% off)

Homefront: The Revolution – Beyond the Walls – £2.09 (80% off)

Homefront: The Revolution – The Combat Stimulant Pack DLC – £0.49 (80% off)

Homefront: The Revolution – The Guerilla Care Package – £0.79 (80% off)

Homefront: The Revolution – The Liberty Pack DLC – £0.49 (80% off)

Homefront: The Revolution – The Revolutionary Spirit Pack DLC – £0.79 (80% off)

Homefront: The Revolution – The Voice of Freedom DLC – £0.99 (80% off)

Homefront: The Revolution – The Wing Skull Pack DLC – £0.49 (80% off)

Hunt: Showdown – Cold Blooded – £4.54 (30% off)

Hunt: Showdown – Fire Fight – £1.49 (70% off)

Hunt: Showdown – Gunslingers Bundle – £4.79 (70% off) / £3.99 Plus (75% off)

Hunt: Showdown – Last Gust – £0.98 (70% off)

Hunt: Showdown – Legends of the Bayou – £4.79 (40% off)

Hunt: Showdown – Llorona’s Heir – £1.19 (70% off)

Hunt: Showdown – Louisiana Legacy – £1.49 (70% off)

Hunt: Showdown – The Lawless – £5.19 (20% off)

Hunt: Showdown – The Phantom – £1.19 (70% off)

Hunt: Showdown – The Rat – £1.19 (70% off)

Hunt: Showdown – The Seekers Bundle – £4.79 (70% off) / £3.99 Plus (75% off)

Hunt: Showdown – Zhong Kui – £2.21 (70% off)

Injustice 2 – 11,000 Source Crystals – £1.99 (50% off)

Injustice 2 – 150,000 Source Crystals – £19.99 (50% off)

Injustice 2 – 2,000 Source Crystals – £0.39 (51% off)

Injustice 2 – 23,000 Source Crystals – £3.99 (50% off)

Injustice 2 – 325,000 Source Crystals – £39.99 (50% off)

Injustice 2 – 50,000 Source Crystals – £7.99 (50% off)

Injustice 2 – Infinite Transforms – £1.99 (75% off)

Injustice 2 – Ultimate Pack – £4.94 (85% off)

Judgment: All In One Pack – £3.99 (50% off)

Kerbal Space Program: Breaking Ground Expansion – £8.99 (25% off)

Kerbal Space Program: History and Parts Pack – £3.99 (50% off)

Kingdom Come: Deliverance – DLC Collection – £6.39 (60% off) / £4.79 Plus (70% off)

Lost Judgment Season Pass – £20.29 (30% off)

Marvel’s Spider-Man: The City That Never Sleeps – Season Pass – £7.99 (50% off) / £6.39 Plus (60% off)

Marvel’s Avengers Black Panther Heroic Starter Pack – PS5 – £2.79 (30% off)

Marvel’s Avengers Black Widow Heroic Starter Pack – PS5 – £2.79 (30% off)

Marvel’s Avengers Captain America Heroic Starter Pack – PS5 – £2.79 (30% off)

Marvel’s Avengers Heroic Starter Pack – £2.79 (30% off)

Marvel’s Avengers Hulk Heroic Starter Pack – PS5 – £2.79 (30% off)

Marvel’s Avengers Iron Man Heroic Starter Pack – PS5 – £2.79 (30% off)

Marvel’s Avengers Kate Bishop Heroic Starter Pack – PS5 – £2.79 (30% off)

Marvel’s Avengers Ms. Marvel Heroic Starter Pack – PS5 – £2.79 (30% off)

Marvel’s Avengers Spider-Man Heroic Starter Pack – PS5 – £2.79 (30% off)

Marvel’s Avengers Thor Heroic Starter Pack – PS5 – £2.79 (30% off)

Mordheim: City of the Damned – Complete DLC Pack – £5.99 (50% off)

Mortal Kombat 11 – Masquerade Skin Pack – £1.99 (60% off)

Mortal Kombat 11 – Shao Kahn – £1.99 (60% off)

Moving Out – The Employees of the Month Pack – £1.24 (50% off)

My Time at Portia – Housewarming Gift Set – £1.24 (50% off)

NASCAR Heat 5 – August Pack – £3.99 (60% off)

NASCAR Heat 5 – December Pack – £3.99 (50% off)

NASCAR Heat 5 – Jimmie Johnson Pack – £2.89 (50% off)

NASCAR Heat 5 – October Pack – £3.99 (60% off)

NASCAR Heat 5 – Playoff Pack – £3.99 (50% off)

NASCAR Heat 5 – Season Pass – £12.49 (50% off)

NASCAR Heat 5 – September Pack – £3.99 (60% off)

Necromunda: Underhive Wars – Gangs Bundle – £5.91 (20% off)

Need for Speed Heat – Keys to the Map – £1.99 (50% off)

Need for Speed Heat – McLaren F1 Black Market Delivery – £2.79 (30% off)

Need for Speed Heat Deluxe Edition Upgrade – £7.50 (25% off) / £6.50 Plus (35% off)

Need for Speed Payback – Deluxe Edition Upgrade – £1.99 (75% off)

Need for Speed Payback: All DLC cars bundle – £1.99 (75% off)

Need for Speed Rivals: Complete DLC Pack – £3.99 (75% off)

Neptunia Virtual Stars – Start the Party DLC Set – £13.49 (55% off)

Outward – The Soroboreans – £4.79 (60% off)

Overcooked! 2 – Campfire Cook Off – £2.24 (50% off)

Overcooked! 2 – Carnival of Chaos – £2.24 (50% off)

Overcooked! 2 – Night of the Hangry Horde – £3.69 (50% off)

Overcooked! 2 – Season Pass – £5.99 (60% off)

Overcooked! 2 – Surf ‘n’ Turf – £2.24 (50% off)

Overcooked! 2 – Too Many Cooks Pack – £1.24 (50% off)



