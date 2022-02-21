Vivo V23e – Specs, Price and More

By
Sean Farlow
-

The Vivo V23e is being launched in more countries today. The device features interesting technology for the front camera and other features. Here’s what you need to know about the smartphone:

Body

Dimensions:
160.87×74.28×7.36mm (Moonlight Shadow)
160.87×74.28×7.41mm (Sunshine Coast)
*Actual dimensions may differ due to variations in processes, measurement method, and material supplies.
Weight:  172g
*Actual weight may differ due to variations in processes, measurement method, and material supplies.
Material:  Glass

Price

128GB = Rs. 52,999
256GB = Rs. 59,999

Basic

Processor

MediaTek G96

RAM & ROM

8GB+128GB
8GB+256GB
*Actual available RAM is less than 8GB due to the storage of operating system and pre-installed apps.
*Actual available ROM is less than 128GB/256GB due to the storage of operating system and pre-installed apps.

Fast Charging

44W (11V/4A)
*V23e is equipped with vivo standard charger (FlashCharge adapter 11V / 4A), and supports up to 44W. The actual charging power is dynamically adjusted as the scene changes, and subject to actual use.


Battery

4050mAh (TYP)

Color

Moonlight Shadow
Sunshine Coast

Operating System

Funtouch OS 12

Display

Screen

6.44-inch
*Measured diagonally, the screen size 6.44 inch in the full rectangle. Actual display area is slightly smaller.

Resolution

2400×1080 (FHD+)

Type

AMOLED

Touch Screen

Capacitive multi-touch

Digital Cameras

Camera

Front 50MP AF/Rear 64MP AF + 8MP wide-angle + 2MP macro

Aperture

Front: main f/2.0
Rear: main f/1.79 wide-angle f/2.2 macro f/2.4

Flash

Rear flash

Scene Modes

Front: Autofocus, AI Extreme Night, Steadiface Selfie Video, Multi-Style Portrait, Double Exposure, Video Face Beauty, Dual-View Video, Slo-Mo, High resolution, Live Photo, AR Stickers
Rear: Eye Autofocus, Night, Ultra-Wide Night, Super Macro, Bokeh Portrait, Portrait Filters, Bokeh Flare Portrait, High resolution, Live Photo, AR Stickers, Slo-Mo, Time-Lapse, Dual-View Video, Double Exposure, Documents, Pano, Pro.

Connectivity

Wi-Fi

2.4GHz, 5GHz

Bluetooth

Bluetooth 5.2

USB

Type-C

GPS

Supported

OTG

Supported

Network

SIM Slot Type

1 Nano SIM +1 Nano SIM / 1 Micro SD（Support Memory card）

Standby Mode

Dual SIM Dual Standby (DSDS)

2G GSM

B2/B3/B5/B8

3G WCDMA

B1/B5/B8

CDMA

BC0

4G FDD-LTE

B1/B3/B5/B7/B8/B18/B19/B20/B26/B28

4G TDD-LTE

B38/B39/B40/B41

Sensors

Fingerprint

In-Display Fingerprint Scanning

Accelerometer

Supported

Ambient light sensor

Supported

Proximity Sensor

Supported

E-compass

Supported

Gyroscope sensor

Supported

Media

Audio Playback

AAC、OGG、FLAC、WMA、WAV、APE、MP3、MP2、MP1、OPUS、M4A

Video Playback

MP4, 3GP, AVI, FLV, MKV

Video recording

MP4

Voice Recording

Supported

Location

GPS, BEIDOU, GLONASS, GALILEO




LEAVE A REPLY