Vivo V23e – Specs, Price and More

The Vivo V23e is being launched in more countries today. The device features interesting technology for the front camera and other features. Here’s what you need to know about the smartphone:
Body
160.87×74.28×7.36mm (Moonlight Shadow)
160.87×74.28×7.41mm (Sunshine Coast)
*Actual dimensions may differ due to variations in processes, measurement method, and material supplies.
Weight: 172g
*Actual weight may differ due to variations in processes, measurement method, and material supplies.
Material: Glass
Price
256GB = Rs. 59,999
Basic
Processor
MediaTek G96
RAM & ROM
8GB+128GB
8GB+256GB
*Actual available RAM is less than 8GB due to the storage of operating system and pre-installed apps.
*Actual available ROM is less than 128GB/256GB due to the storage of operating system and pre-installed apps.
Fast Charging
44W (11V/4A)
*V23e is equipped with vivo standard charger (FlashCharge adapter 11V / 4A), and supports up to 44W. The actual charging power is dynamically adjusted as the scene changes, and subject to actual use.
Battery
4050mAh (TYP)
Color
Moonlight Shadow
Sunshine Coast
Operating System
Funtouch OS 12
Display
Screen
6.44-inch
*Measured diagonally, the screen size 6.44 inch in the full rectangle. Actual display area is slightly smaller.
Resolution
2400×1080 (FHD+)
Type
AMOLED
Touch Screen
Capacitive multi-touch
Digital Cameras
Camera
Front 50MP AF/Rear 64MP AF + 8MP wide-angle + 2MP macro
Aperture
Front: main f/2.0
Rear: main f/1.79 wide-angle f/2.2 macro f/2.4
Flash
Rear flash
Scene Modes
Front: Autofocus, AI Extreme Night, Steadiface Selfie Video, Multi-Style Portrait, Double Exposure, Video Face Beauty, Dual-View Video, Slo-Mo, High resolution, Live Photo, AR Stickers
Rear: Eye Autofocus, Night, Ultra-Wide Night, Super Macro, Bokeh Portrait, Portrait Filters, Bokeh Flare Portrait, High resolution, Live Photo, AR Stickers, Slo-Mo, Time-Lapse, Dual-View Video, Double Exposure, Documents, Pano, Pro.
Connectivity
Wi-Fi
2.4GHz, 5GHz
Bluetooth
Bluetooth 5.2
USB
Type-C
GPS
Supported
OTG
Supported
Network
SIM Slot Type
1 Nano SIM +1 Nano SIM / 1 Micro SD（Support Memory card）
Standby Mode
Dual SIM Dual Standby (DSDS)
2G GSM
B2/B3/B5/B8
3G WCDMA
B1/B5/B8
CDMA
BC0
4G FDD-LTE
B1/B3/B5/B7/B8/B18/B19/B20/B26/B28
4G TDD-LTE
B38/B39/B40/B41
Sensors
Fingerprint
In-Display Fingerprint Scanning
Accelerometer
Supported
Ambient light sensor
Supported
Proximity Sensor
Supported
E-compass
Supported
Gyroscope sensor
Supported
Media
Audio Playback
AAC、OGG、FLAC、WMA、WAV、APE、MP3、MP2、MP1、OPUS、M4A
Video Playback
MP4, 3GP, AVI, FLV, MKV
Video recording
MP4
Voice Recording
Supported
Location
GPS, BEIDOU, GLONASS, GALILEO