What’s Coming (February 2022) – Paramount+

Paramount+ has plenty of content coming this month. Here is what’s new (from The Streamable):

Originals, Exclusives, News & Events

2/2: Celebrity Big Brother Season 3 premieres

2/10: Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 returns with all new episodes

2/11: The In Between premieres

2/17: Big Nate premieres

2/24: Wasteland premieres

Library Shows

February 2

Disrupt & Dismantle (Season 1)

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation (Season 3)

February 9

Ink Master (Season 13)

Jackass (Seasons 1 – 2, 4)

Legends of the Pharaohs

Love & Hip Hop Atlanta (Season 9)

Murderous History

Stormborn

The Challenge (Seasons 10, 35)

The Jim Jefferies Show (Season 3)

February 16

America’s Wild Border: Northern Exposure

Big Brother Australia (Seasons 12 – 13)

Big Brother Canada (Seasons 1 – 3, 5, 7)

Black Ink Crew Compton (Season 1)

Ocean Super Predators

Tasmania: Curious Life of Quolls

The Adventures of Paddington (Season 1)

Virus Hunting: Cave to COVID

February 23

Air Disasters (Season 16)

Black Ink Crew Compton

Inside Hampton Court Palace

It’s Pony (Season 1)

Malawi Wildlife Rescue

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Season 2)

Searching for Secrets

Wildest California

Yukon’s Wild Grizzlies

Library Movies

February 1

1984

Airplane!

Airplane II: The Sequel

Apartment Troubles

Black Sheep

Breakfast at Tiffany’s

Broken Arrow

Casualties of War

Clue

Cousins

Crocodile Dundee

El Dorado

Fight Club

Glory

He Got Game

Invasion of the Body Snatchers

Jackass 2.5

Jackass 3

Jackass 3.5

Jackass Number Two

Jackass: The Movie

Love Story

Major League

McLintock!

Narc

Patriot Games

Rosemary’s Baby

Roxanne

Small Soldiers

Step Up

Strictly Ballroom

Summer Rental

Team America: World Police

Terms Of Endearment

That Thing You Do!

The Accused

The Ambassador

The Back-up Plan

The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button

The Doors

The French Connection

The January Man

The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance

The Ring Two

The Sons of Katie Elder

The Stepfather

There Will Be Blood

Turbulence

Wayne’s World

February 3

The Deep House

February 10

Gully

February 14

The Space Between

February 17

A House on the Bayou

February 22

How It Ends

Sports

2/1: AFC Men’s World Cup Qualifiers

2/2: Concacaf Men’s World Cup Qualifiers

2/2 – 2/6: AFC Women’s Asian Cup Final, Semifinals & World Cup Playoffs

2/5: NCAA Basketball – Tennessee @ South Carolina

2/5 – 2/6: PGA TOUR – AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Third and Final-Round coverage

2/6: Professional Bull Riding (PBR) Ariat 15/15 Bucking Battle

2/6: NCAA Basketball – Maryland @ Ohio State

2/12: NCAA Basketball – Oklahoma @ Kansas

2/12 – 2/13: PGA TOUR – Waste Management Phoenix Open Third and Final-Round coverage

2/13: Professional Bull Riding: (PBR) Express Ranches 15/15 Bucking Battle

2/13: NCAA Basketball – Maryland @ Purdue

2/15 – 2/16: UEFA Champions League Round of 16 matches

2/16 – 2/22: Concacaf Women’s World Cup Qualifiers

2/17 & 2/24: UEFA Europa League Knockout Round matches

2/17 & 2/24 – UEFA Europa Conference League Knockout Round matches

2/17 – 2/23: International Women’s Soccer – Arnold Clark Cup

2/19: NCAA March Madness Men’s Bracket Preview

2/19: NCAA Basketball – Alabama @ Kentucky

2/19 – 2/20: PGA TOUR – The Genesis Invitational Third and Final-Round coverage

2/20: Professional Bull Riding (PBR) Competition

2/20: NCAA Basketball – Michigan @ Wisconsin

2/22 – 2/23: UEFA Champions League Round of 16 matches

2/25: Combate Global MMA action

2/26: NCAA Basketball – Oklahoma State @ Oklahoma

2/26: NCAA Basketball – Kentucky @ Arkansas

2/26: NCAA Basketball – UCLA @ Oregon State

2/27: NCAA Basketball – Connecticut @ Georgetown

2/27: NCAA Basketball – Illinois @ Michigan

2/27: NCAA Basketball – Ohio State @ Maryland

Throughout February: Italy’s Serie A competition

Throughout February: Italy’s Coppa Italia Frecciarossa Quarterfinals action

Throughout February: Scottish Professional Football League competition

Throughout February Argentina Copa de la Liga competition