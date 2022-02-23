Xbox Sale – February 22 Update

Xbox Gold and Silver members have new deals available. The deals, which started on Feb. 22, include Xbox One titles and DLC. Here we have some of the discounts so you can see what the sale is about if you’re looking for a game or two (from TrueAchievements):

Xbox One Bundles and Editions

Product Sale Price Discount 2K Ball N’ Brawl Bundle includes: • NBA 2K Playgrounds 2

• WWE 2K Battlegrounds $29.99

50% Ashen: Definitive Edition includes: • Ashen

• Nightstorm Isle $14.39

70% Assassin’s Creed Antiquity Pack includes: • Assassin’s Creed Origins

• Assassin’s Creed Odyssey $24.99

75% Assassin’s Creed Legendary Collection includes: • Assassin’s Creed Unity

• Assassin’s Creed Origins

• Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag

• Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered

• Assassin’s Creed Syndicate

• Assassin’s Creed Odyssey $59.99

70% Assassin’s Creed Triple Pack: Black Flag, Unity, Syndicate includes: • Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag

• Assassin’s Creed Unity

• Assassin’s Creed Syndicate $22.49

75% Batman: Arkham Collection includes: • Batman: Arkham City

• Batman: Arkham Knight

• Batman: Arkham Asylum

• Harley Quinn Story Pack

• Batman Classic TV Series Batmobile Pack

• 2016 Batman v Superman Batmobile Pack

• 2008 Tumbler Batmobile Pack

• 1989 Movie Batmobile Pack

• Season of Infamy: Most Wanted Expansion

• Catwoman’s Revenge

• A Matter of Family

• Red Hood Story Pack

• Original Arkham Batmobile

• GCPD Lockdown

• A Flip of a Coin $8.99

85% Batman: Arkham Knight Premium Edition includes: • Batman: Arkham Knight

• A Matter of Family

• 1989 Movie Batmobile Pack

• Batman Classic TV Series Batmobile Pack

• Season of Infamy: Most Wanted Expansion

• Catwoman’s Revenge

• A Flip of a Coin

• Red Hood Story Pack

• GCPD Lockdown

• Original Arkham Batmobile

• 2008 Tumbler Batmobile Pack

• 2016 Batman v Superman Batmobile Pack

• Harley Quinn Story Pack $7.99

80% Batman: Return to Arkham includes: • Batman: Arkham Asylum

• Batman: Arkham City $4.99

75% Borderlands 3: Next Level Edition $20.99

70% Borderlands 3: Ultimate Edition $39.99

60% Bundle Epopeia Puzzle Games includes: • IIN

• Goroons $6.39

20% Capcom Arcade Stadium Pack 1: Dawn of the Arcade (’84 – ’88) $11.24

25% Capcom Arcade Stadium Pack 2: Arcade Revolution (’89 – ’92) $11.24

25% Capcom Arcade Stadium Pack 3: Arcade Evolution (’92 – ’01) $11.24

25% Capcom Arcade Stadium Packs 1, 2, and 3 $29.99

25% Car Mechanic Simulator $39.89

40% Desperados III $27.99

60% Devil May Cry 5 + Vergil includes: • Devil May Cry 5

• Playable Character: Vergil $20.99

30% Devil May Cry 5 Deluxe + Vergil includes: • Devil May Cry 5

• Playable Character: Vergil $29.99

25% Devil May Cry HD Collection & 4SE Bundle includes: • Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition

• Devil May Cry HD Collection $22.49

50% Doodle Games Collector’s Bundle includes: • Doodle Mafia: Crime City

• Doodle God: Evolution $8.99

60% Far Cry Insanity Bundle includes: • Far Cry 4

• Far Cry 3 Classic Edition

• Far Cry 5 $29.69

67% Far Cry® 5 Gold Edition + Far Cry ® New Dawn Deluxe Edition Bundle includes: • Far Cry 5

• Far Cry 3 Classic Edition

• Far Cry New Dawn

• Dead Living Zombies

• Hours of Darkness

• Lost on Mars $32.49

75% Grand Theft Auto V $23.99

60% Graveyard Keeper Ultimate Collector’s Edition includes: • Graveyard Keeper

• Stranger Sins

• Game of Crone $15.99

60% GRIP Digital Deluxe $9.59

80% Hasbro Family Fun Pack includes: • MONOPOLY Plus

• RISK

• TRIVIAL PURSUIT LIVE!

• Scrabble $11.99

70% It Takes Two $15.99

60% Just Dance 2022 $38.99

35% LEGO® Batman™ 3: Beyond Gotham Deluxe Edition includes: • LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham

• Arrow Pack

• The Dark Knight Pack

• The Squad Pack

• Bizarro World Pack

• Batman 75th Pack

• Man of Steel Pack $5.24

85% LEGO® Marvel Collection includes: • LEGO Marvel’s Avengers

• LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2

• LEGO Marvel Super Heroes

• Cloak And Dagger Character and Level Pack

• Captain Marvel Character & Level Pack

• Runaways Level and Character Pack

• Doctor Strange Character & Level Pack

• Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 2 Movie Level Pack

• Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Character & Level Pack

• Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War Movie Level Pack

• The Masters of Evil Character & Level Pack

• Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp Level Pack

• Black Panther Character & Level Pack

• Marvel’s Black Panther Movie Character and Level Pack $11.99

80% Leisure Suit Larry – Wet Dreams Saga Bundle includes: • Leisure Suit Larry – Wet Dreams Don’t Dry

• Leisure Suit Larry: Wet Dreams Dry Twice $19.49

70% Maneater Apex Edition includes: • Maneater

• Truth Quest $29.99

40% MONOPOLY PLUS + MONOPOLY Madness includes: • MONOPOLY Plus

• MONOPOLY Madness $29.99

40% Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate $17.99

70% Mortal Kombat X $4.99

75% Outbreak Co-Op Anthology includes: • Outbreak: The New Nightmare

• Outbreak

• Outbreak: Epidemic Definitive Edition

• Outbreak: Endless Nightmares

• Outbreak: Epidemic

• Outbreak: The New Nightmare Definitive Edition $29.99

50% Outbreak: Complete Collection includes: • Outbreak: The Nightmare Chronicles Definitive Edition

• Outbreak: The New Nightmare

• Outbreak: The New Nightmare Definitive Edition

• Outbreak: The Nightmare Chronicles

• Outbreak: Epidemic Definitive Edition

• Outbreak

• Outbreak: Endless Nightmares

• Outbreak: Lost Hope

• Outbreak: Lost Hope Definitive Edition

• Outbreak: Epidemic $39.99

50% Outer Wilds: Archaeologist Edition includes: • Outer Wilds

• Echoes of the Eye $25.99

35% PGA TOUR 2K21 $17.49

75% RESIDENT EVIL 7 biohazard Gold Edition includes: • Resident Evil 7: Biohazard

• Banned Footage Vol. 1

• Banned Footage Vol. 2

• Not a Hero

• End of Zoe $19.99

50% Resident Evil Triple Pack includes: • Resident Evil 6

• Resident Evil 5

• Resident Evil 4 $19.63

67% Resident Evil: Deluxe Origins Bundle includes: • Resident Evil

• Resident Evil 0 $9.99

75% Sherlock Holmes Chapter One $44.99

25% SnowRunner $19.99

50% The Council – Complete Season includes: • The Council

• Episode 5: Checkmate

• Episode 2: Hide and Seek

• Episode 3: Ripples

• Episode 4: Burning Bridges

• Veteran $5.99

60% Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands $19.99

75% Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six® Extraction Deluxe Edition $39.99

20% Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six® Extraction United Bundle includes: • Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege

• Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction $47.99 20% Tools Up! $15.39

45% Watch Dogs 1 + Watch Dogs 2 Gold Editions Bundle includes: • Watch_Dogs

• Watch_Dogs 2

• Human Conditions

• Bad Blood

• No Compromise $24.99

75% Watch Dogs 1 + Watch Dogs 2 Standard Editions Bundle includes: • Watch_Dogs 2

• Watch_Dogs $14.99

75% XCOM® 2 Digital Deluxe Edition includes: • XCOM 2

• Alien Hunters

• Shen’s Last Gift $11.24

85%

Xbox One Titles

Product Sale Price Discount 890B $3.49

30% A Hat in Time $14.99

50% A Juggler’s Tale $13.49

25% A Plague Tale: Innocence $9.99

75% A Western Drama $13.49

25% Aces of the Luftwaffe – Squadron $2.99

80% Afterparty $5.99

70% Agent A: A puzzle in disguise $1.49

90% Airborne Kingdom $18.74

25% Alba: A Wildlife Adventure $12.99

35% Among Us $3.74

25% Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey $15.99

60% Angry Video Game Nerd I & II Deluxe $7.49

50% Animus: Revenant $10.49

30% Arise: A simple story $9.99

50% Arkham Horror: Mother’s Embrace $9.99

50% Aspire: Ina’s Tale $8.70

33% Astria Ascending $27.99

30% Baldur’s Gate and Baldur’s Gate II: Enhanced Editions $9.99

80% Batman™: Arkham Knight $3.99

80% BioShock 2 Remastered $9.99

50% BioShock Infinite: The Complete Edition $9.99

50% BioShock Remastered $9.99

50% Biped $7.49

50% Black Book $17.49

30% Blair Witch $8.99

70% Blazing Beaks $8.99

40% Boulder Dash Deluxe $10.04

33% BPM: Bullets Per Minute $22.49

25% Breathedge $12.49

50% BRUTAL RAGE $3.49

50% Calico $8.99

25% Carnival Games $9.99

75% Catlateral Damage: Remeowstered $11.24

25% Child of Light $4.49

70% Clone Drone in the Danger Zone $13.99

30% Clouds & Sheep 2 $0.99

90% Coffee Talk $6.99

50% Collapsed $11.24

25% Cozy Grove $11.24

25% Creaks $6.99

65% Crime Opera: The Butterfly Effect $5.99

40% Crossroads Inn $17.99

40% Curse of the Dead Gods $9.99

50% Cyber Protocol $1.97

67% Dadish $1.99

80% Dadish 2 $1.99

80% Danger Scavenger $6.69

33% Darksiders Genesis $11.99

70% Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition $7.49

75% Darksiders III $11.99

80% Darksiders Warmastered Edition $4.99

75% Darkwood $5.99

60% Dawn of Man $12.49

50% de Blob $4.99

75% de Blob 2 $7.49

75% Deep Sky Derelicts: Definitive Edition $8.24

67% Deliver Us The Moon $13.74

45% Demon Turf $18.74

25% Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition $7.49

70% Discolored $6.99

30% Don’t Starve: Giant Edition $3.74

75% Donut County $3.89

70% Encodya $14.99

50% Exo One $12.74

25% Far Cry 4 $6.59

67% Fell Seal: Arbiter’s Mark $9.89

67% Fighter Within $4.99

75% FightNJokes $13.99

30% Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams – Director’s Cut $4.49

70% Glass Masquerade 2: Illusions $3.59

70% Gnomes Garden: Lost King $3.99

60% Godstrike $10.04

33% Golf Club: Wasteland $4.99

50% Goosebumps Dead of Night $14.99

50% GRIP $5.99

85% Gryphon Knight Epic: Definitive Edition $7.79

40% Guacamelee! 2 $6.99

65% Guazu: The Rescue $6.49

35% Harvest Life $22.49

25% Henchman Story $9.74

35% Hidden Through Time $3.99

50% Hindsight 20/20: Wrath of the Raakshasa $8.99

40% House Flipper $13.96

35% Hunt: Showdown $11.99

70% I, AI $4.99

50% Iconoclasts $7.99

60% Jagged Alliance: Rage! $8.99

70% Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition $14.99

40% Kitaria Fables $13.99

30% Lake $12.99

35% LEGO® Batman™ 3: Beyond Gotham $4.99

75% Lethal League Blaze $13.99

30% Levelhead $13.99

30% Little Misfortune $6.99

65% Long Ago: A Puzzle Tale $5.99

40% Lucid Cycle $4.89

30% M.A.C.E. Space Shooter $3.49

30% Mable and the Wood $3.74

75% Magic Nations $7.49

50% Manifold Garden $10.99

45% Marble Duel $4.49

55% Mars Horizon $11.99

40% Megaquarium $11.99

50% Merchant of the Skies $9.74

35% Merek’s Market $14.99

25% Mickey Storm and the Cursed Mask $14.99

40% Monster Jam Steel Titans $19.99

50% Monster Jam Steel Titans 2 $19.99

50% Mortal Kombat 11 $9.99

80% Mortal Shell: Enhanced Edition $14.99

50% MotoGP 17 $3.99

80% Murder Diaries 3 – Santa’s Trail of Blood $7.49

25% MX vs ATV All Out $7.49

75% MX vs. ATV Supercross Encore $7.49

75% MXGP3 – The Official Motocross Videogame $3.99

80% Neighbours back From Hell $9.74

35% Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition $9.99

80% Nexomon $7.49

25% Niche – a genetics survival game $11.99

40% Observer: System Redux $19.49

35% Omen of Sorrow $13.99

30% Omno $14.24

25% Orbital Racer $8.99

40% Out of Line $6.49

50% Outer Wilds $14.99

40% Overland $9.99

50% Paint the Town Red $11.99

40% Panzer Dragoon: Remake $6.24

75% Party Hard 2 $5.99

70% Pillars Of Eternity II: Deadfire $14.99

75% Project Warlock $5.99

60% Q-YO Blaster $6.69

33% Radon Blast $3.49

30% Red Rope: Don’t Fall Behind + $3.89

70% RetroMania Wrestling $20.99

30% Royal Roads $3.99

60% Shadow Gangs $17.99

25% Shantae and the Seven Sirens $20.99

30% Shape of the World $3.74

75% Sheepo $7.69

30% Sheltered $2.99

80% Sine Mora EX $3.99

80% Skeletal Avenger $8.49

50% Skydrift Infinity $11.99

20% Spiritfarer: Farewell Edition $14.99

50% Steredenn: Binary Stars $3.89

70% Stonefly $11.99

40% Streets of Rage 4 $14.99

40% Summer in Mara $9.99

60% Sunless Skies: Sovereign Edition $17.49

30% Super Sports Blast $7.49

70% Surgeon Simulator 2 $13.39

33% Talisman: Digital Edition $8.99

25% Tamashii $2.99

75% Tannenberg $9.99

50% Tetragon $5.99

60% The Amazing American Circus $9.99

50% The Artful Escape $14.99

25% The Book of Unwritten Tales 2 $4.99

75% The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes $20.09

33% The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope $11.99

60% The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan $9.89

67% The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet of Chaos – Chicken Edition $27.99

30% The Lord of the Rings: Adventure Card Game – Definitive Edition $9.99

50% The Procession to Calvary $10.04

33% The Solitaire Conspiracy $4.99

50% The Technomancer $1.99

80% This Is The Police $4.99

75% This Is the Police 2 $7.49

75% Ticket to Ride $9.99

50% Toejam and Earl: Back in the Groove! $2.24

85% Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six® Extraction $29.99

25% Tom Clancy’s The Division $7.49

75% Tony and Clyde $6.49

35% Townsmen – A Kingdom Rebuilt $14.99

50% Tricky Towers $7.49

50% Ultimate Chicken Horse $7.49

50% UnMetal $12.99

35% Unruly Heroes $7.99

60% Valfaris $9.89

67% Valley $2.24

85% Verdun $9.99

50% Void Bastards $11.99

60% Walden, a game $4.99

50% Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground $12.99

35% Warparty $4.99

50% Wintermoor Tactics Club $7.99

60% Wytchwood $14.99

25% Youtubers Life 2 $29.99

25% Zombie Watch $8.99

