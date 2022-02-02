Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 and 11S – Full Specs

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 and 11S were confirmed just days ago. Details on the smartphones can already be found through the official Mi page. Here are the full specs for the two phones:
Redmi Note 11
Processor
Snapdragon® 6806nm manufacturing process CPU: Octa-core CPU, up to 2.4GHz GPU: Qualcomm® Adreno™ 610 GPU
Storage and RAM
4GB+64GB | 4GB+128GB | 6GB+128GBLPDDR4X + UFS2.2 Expandable storage up to 1TB *Available storage and RAM are less than the total memory due to storage of the operating system and software pre-installed on the device.
Dimensions
Height: 159.87mm Width: 73.87mm Thickness: 8.09mm Weight: 179g
Display
6.43″ FHD+ AMOLED Dot Display Refresh rate: Up to 90Hz Touch sampling rate: Up to 180Hz Brightness: HBM 700 nits (typ), 1000 nits peak brightness (typ) Contrast ratio: 4,500,000:1 Resolution: 2400 x 1080DCI-P3 wide color gamut 409 ppi Reading mode 3.0 Sunlight display
Rear camera
50MP wide camera f/1.88 MP ultra-wide camera f/2.2FOV 118° 2MP macro camera f/2.42MP depth camera f/2.4 Rear camera video recording 1080p 1920×1080 | 30fps 720p 1280×720 | 30fps
Front camera
13MP front camera f/2.4 Front camera video recording 1080p 1920×1080 | 30fps 720p 1280×720 | 30fps
Battery & Charging
5000mAh (typ) 33W Pro fast charging 33W in-box charger USB-C
Security
Side fingerprint sensor AI Face Unlock
NFC
Availability varies between market
Network & Connectivity
Dual SIM + microSD Supported network bands:4G: LTE FDD:1/2/3/4/5/7/8/20/284G: LTE TDD:38/40/41 （B41 2535-2655MHz）3G: WCDMA:1/2/4/5/82G: GSM: 850 900 1800 1900MHz Bluetooth 5.0 Wi-Fi Protocol: 802.11a/b/g/n/ac
Navigation & Positioning
GPS L1 | Glonass G1 | BDS B1 | Galileo E1
Audio
Dual speakers 3.5mm headphone jack Hi-Res Audio certification
Sensors
Proximity sensor | Ambient light sensor | Accelerometer | Electronic compass | IR blaster ｜Gyroscope
Operating System
MIUI 13 based on Android 11
Redmi Note 11S
Processor
MediaTek Helio G96 CPU: Octa-core CPU, up to 2.05GHz GPU: ARM Mali-G57 MC2
Storage and RAM
6GB+64GB | 6GB+128GB | 8GB+128GBLPDDR4X + UFS2.2 Expandable storage up to 1TB*Available storage and RAM are less than the total memory due to storage of the operating system and software pre-installed on the device
Dimensions
Height: 159.87mm Width: 73.87mm Thickness: 8.09mm Weight: 179g
Display
6.43″AMOLED Dot Display Refresh rate: Up to 90Hz Touch sampling rate: Up to 180Hz Brightness: HBM 700 nits (typ), 1000 nits peak brightness (typ) Contrast ratio: 4,500,000:1 Resolution: 2400 x 1080DCI-P3 wide color gamut 409 ppi Reading mode 3.0 Sunlight display
Rear camera
108MP wide camera Samsung HM2 108MP f/1.90.7μm, 9-in-1 binning into one large 2.1μm pixel1/1.52” sensor size 8MP ultra-wide camera f/2.2 FOV 118° 2MP macro camera f/2.42MP depth camera f/2.4 Rear camera video recording 1080p 1920×1080 | 30fps 720p 1280×720 | 30fps
Front camera
16MP front camera f/2.4 Front camera video recording 1080p 1920×1080 | 30fps 720p 1280×720 | 30fps
Battery & Charging
5000mAh (typ) 33W Pro fast charging 33W in-box charger USB-C
Security
Side fingerprint sensor AI Face Unlock
NFC
Availability varies between market
Network & Connectivity
Dual SIM + microSD Supported network bands: 2G: GSM: 850 900 1800 1900MHz 3G: WCDMA:1/2/4/5/84G: LTE FDD:1/2/3/4/5/7/8/20/284G: LTE TDD:38/40/41 （B41 2535-2655MHz）Bluetooth 5.0 Wi-Fi Protocol: 802.11a/b/g/n/ac
Navigation & Positioning
GPS L1 | Glonass G1 | BDS B1 | Galileo E1
Audio
Dual speakers 3.5mm headphone jack Hi-Res Audio certification
Sensors
Proximity sensor| Ambient light sensor| Accelerometer | Electronic compass| IR blaster| Gyroscope
Operating System
MIUI 13 based on Android 11