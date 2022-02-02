Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 and 11S – Full Specs

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 and 11S were confirmed just days ago. Details on the smartphones can already be found through the official Mi page. Here are the full specs for the two phones:

Redmi Note 11

Processor Snapdragon® 680 6nm manufacturing process CPU: Octa-core CPU, up to 2.4GHz GPU: Qualcomm® Adreno™ 610 GPU

Storage and RAM 4GB+64GB | 4GB+128GB | 6GB+128GB LPDDR4X + UFS2.2 Expandable storage up to 1TB *Available storage and RAM are less than the total memory due to storage of the operating system and software pre-installed on the device.

Dimensions Height: 159.87mm Width: 73.87mm Thickness: 8.09mm Weight: 179g

Display 6.43″ FHD+ AMOLED Dot Display Refresh rate: Up to 90Hz Touch sampling rate: Up to 180Hz Brightness: HBM 700 nits (typ), 1000 nits peak brightness (typ) Contrast ratio: 4,500,000:1 Resolution: 2400 x 1080 DCI-P3 wide color gamut 409 ppi Reading mode 3.0 Sunlight display

Rear camera 50MP wide camera f/1.8 8 MP ultra-wide camera f/2.2 FOV 118° 2MP macro camera f/2.4 2MP depth camera f/2.4 Rear camera video recording 1080p 1920×1080 | 30fps 720p 1280×720 | 30fps

Front camera 13MP front camera f/2.4 Front camera video recording 1080p 1920×1080 | 30fps 720p 1280×720 | 30fps

Battery & Charging 5000mAh (typ) 33W Pro fast charging 33W in-box charger USB-C

Security Side fingerprint sensor AI Face Unlock NFC Availability varies between market Network & Connectivity Dual SIM + microSD Supported network bands: 4G: LTE FDD:1/2/3/4/5/7/8/20/28 4G: LTE TDD:38/40/41 （B41 2535-2655MHz） 3G: WCDMA:1/2/4/5/8 2G: GSM: 850 900 1800 1900MHz Bluetooth 5.0 Wi-Fi Protocol: 802.11a/b/g/n/ac Navigation & Positioning GPS L1 | Glonass G1 | BDS B1 | Galileo E1 Audio Dual speakers 3.5mm headphone jack Hi-Res Audio certification Sensors Proximity sensor | Ambient light sensor | Accelerometer | Electronic compass | IR blaster ｜Gyroscope Operating System MIUI 13 based on Android 11

Redmi Note 11S

Processor MediaTek Helio G96 CPU: Octa-core CPU, up to 2.05GHz GPU: ARM Mali-G57 MC2

Storage and RAM 6GB+64GB | 6GB+128GB | 8GB+128GB LPDDR4X + UFS2.2 Expandable storage up to 1TB *Available storage and RAM are less than the total memory due to storage of the operating system and software pre-installed on the device

Dimensions Height: 159.87mm Width: 73.87mm Thickness: 8.09mm Weight: 179g

Display 6.43″AMOLED Dot Display Refresh rate: Up to 90Hz Touch sampling rate: Up to 180Hz Brightness: HBM 700 nits (typ), 1000 nits peak brightness (typ) Contrast ratio: 4,500,000:1 Resolution: 2400 x 1080 DCI-P3 wide color gamut 409 ppi Reading mode 3.0 Sunlight display

Rear camera 108MP wide camera Samsung HM2 108MP f/1.9 0.7μm, 9-in-1 binning into one large 2.1μm pixel 1/1.52” sensor size 8MP ultra-wide camera f/2.2 FOV 118° 2MP macro camera f/2.4 2MP depth camera f/2.4 Rear camera video recording 1080p 1920×1080 | 30fps 720p 1280×720 | 30fps

Front camera 16MP front camera f/2.4 Front camera video recording 1080p 1920×1080 | 30fps 720p 1280×720 | 30fps

Battery & Charging 5000mAh (typ) 33W Pro fast charging 33W in-box charger USB-C

Security Side fingerprint sensor AI Face Unlock

NFC Availability varies between market

Network & Connectivity Dual SIM + microSD Supported network bands: 2G: GSM: 850 900 1800 1900MHz 3G: WCDMA:1/2/4/5/8 4G: LTE FDD:1/2/3/4/5/7/8/20/28 4G: LTE TDD:38/40/41 （B41 2535-2655MHz） Bluetooth 5.0 Wi-Fi Protocol: 802.11a/b/g/n/ac

Navigation & Positioning GPS L1 | Glonass G1 | BDS B1 | Galileo E1

Audio Dual speakers 3.5mm headphone jack Hi-Res Audio certification

Sensors Proximity sensor| Ambient light sensor| Accelerometer | Electronic compass| IR blaster| Gyroscope

Operating System MIUI 13 based on Android 11



