Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G – Full Specs

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 and 11S are not the only devices that have been announced by the company recently. There is another in the lineup, the Note 11 Pro 5G. The official specs have been posted on the company’s Mi page. Here they are:

Processor Snapdragon® 695 CPU: Octa-core CPU, up to 2.2GHz GPU: Qualcomm® Adreno™ 619

Storage and RAM 6+64/6+128/8+128GB LPDDR4X + UFS2.2 Expandable storage up to 1TB *Available storage and RAM are less than the total memory due to storage of the operating system and software pre-installed on the device.

Dimensions Height: 164.19mm Width: 76.1mm Thickness: 8.12mm Weight: 202g

Display 6.67″ FHD+ AMOLED Dot Display Refresh rate: Up to 120Hz Brightness: HBM 700 nits (typ), 1200 nits peak brightness (typ) Contrast ratio: 4,500,000:1 Resolution: 2400 x 1080 DCI-P3 wide color gamut 395 ppi Sunlight display Reading mode 3.0

Rear camera 108MP wide camera f/1.9 0.7μm, 9-in-1 binning into one large 2.1μm pixel 1/1.52” sensor size 8MP ultra-wide camera f/2.2 FOV 118° 2MP macro camera f/2.4 Rear camera video recording 1080p 1920×1080 | 30fps 720p 1280×720 | 30fps

Front camera 16MP front camera f/2.4 Front camera video recording 1080p 1920×1080 | 30fps 720p 1280×720 | 30fps

Battery & Charging 5000mAh (typ) 67W turbo charging 67W in-box charger USB-C

Security Side fingerprint sensor AI Face Unlock

NFC Availability varies between market *Functions may vary in some markets.

Network & Connectivity SIM 1 + Hybrid (SIM or MicroSD) 2G: GSM: 850 900 1800 1900MHz 3G: WCDMA:1/2/4/5/8/19 4G: LTE FDD:1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/17/18/19/20/26/28/32/66 4G: LTE TDD:38/40/41 5G: n1/3/5/7/8/20/28/38/40/41/66/77/78 Bluetooth 5.1 Wi-Fi Protocol: 802.11a/b/g/n/ac

Navigation & Positioning GPS L1 | Glonass G1 | BDS B1 | Galileo E1

Audio Dual speakers 3.5mm headphone jack Hi-Res Audio certification

Sensors Proximity sensor | Ambient light sensor | Accelerometer | Electronic compass | IR blaster ｜Gyroscope

Operating System MIUI 13, based on Android 11



