Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G – Full Specs

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 and 11S are not the only devices that have been announced by the company recently. There is another in the lineup, the Note 11 Pro 5G. The official specs have been posted on the company’s Mi page. Here they are:
Processor
Snapdragon® 695CPU: Octa-core CPU, up to 2.2GHz GPU: Qualcomm® Adreno™ 619
Storage and RAM
6+64/6+128/8+128GBLPDDR4X + UFS2.2 Expandable storage up to 1TB *Available storage and RAM are less than the total memory due to storage of the operating system and software pre-installed on the device.
Dimensions
Height: 164.19mm Width: 76.1mm Thickness: 8.12mm Weight: 202g
Display
6.67″ FHD+ AMOLED Dot Display Refresh rate: Up to 120Hz Brightness: HBM 700 nits (typ), 1200 nits peak brightness (typ) Contrast ratio: 4,500,000:1 Resolution: 2400 x 1080DCI-P3 wide color gamut 395 ppi Sunlight display Reading mode 3.0
Rear camera
108MP wide camera f/1.90.7μm, 9-in-1 binning into one large 2.1μm pixel1/1.52” sensor size 8MP ultra-wide camera f/2.2FOV 118°2MP macro camera f/2.4Rear camera video recording 1080p 1920×1080 | 30fps 720p 1280×720 | 30fps
Front camera
16MP front camera f/2.4Front camera video recording 1080p 1920×1080 | 30fps 720p 1280×720 | 30fps
Battery & Charging
5000mAh (typ)67W turbo charging 67W in-box charger USB-C
Security
Side fingerprint sensor AI Face Unlock
NFC
Availability varies between market *Functions may vary in some markets.
Network & Connectivity
SIM 1 + Hybrid (SIM or MicroSD) 2G: GSM: 850 900 1800 1900MHz 3G: WCDMA:1/2/4/5/8/194G: LTE FDD:1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/17/18/19/20/26/28/32/664G: LTE TDD:38/40/41 5G: n1/3/5/7/8/20/28/38/40/41/66/77/78 Bluetooth 5.1 Wi-Fi Protocol: 802.11a/b/g/n/ac
Navigation & Positioning
GPS L1 | Glonass G1 | BDS B1 | Galileo E1
Audio
Dual speakers 3.5mm headphone jack Hi-Res Audio certification
Sensors
Proximity sensor | Ambient light sensor | Accelerometer | Electronic compass | IR blaster ｜Gyroscope
Operating System
MIUI 13, based on Android 11