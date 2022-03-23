Hulu April 2022 – What’s Coming and Leaving

Hulu’s April lineup will be bringing in new content for its members. The service does plan to make some changes by removing some content in that same month. Here’s what’s coming and leaving (from lifehacker):
April 1
- Love Me: Complete Season 1
- All Inclusive (2008)
- Antz (1998)
- Armored (2009)
- Austenland (2013)
- Battleship (2012)
- Blind Date (1987)
- Blue Streak (1999)
- Boys on the Side (1995)
- Brigsby Bear (2017)
- Casese Quien Pueda (2015)
- Casper (1995)
- Cheech and Chong’s Next Movie (1980)
- Cheech & Chong’s Get Out of My Room (1984)
- Conspiracy Theory (1997)
- Copycat (1995)
- Crank (2006)
- Death at a Funeral (2010)
- Definitely, Maybe (2008)
- The Dukes of Hazzard (2005)
- Eyes Wide Shut (1999)
- The Five-year Engagement (2012)
- Fly Away Home (1996)
- Get Him to the Greek (2010)
- Glee the 3d Concert Movie (2011)
- Hanna (2011)
- Hot Shots! Part Deux (1993)
- I Now Pronounce You Chuck & Larry (2007)
- In the Army Now (1994)
- Insomnium (2017)
- Instructions Not Included (2013)
- The International (2009)
- John Carpenter’s Vampires (1998)
- Just My Luck (2006)
- Knowing (2009)
- Kusama: Infinity (2018)
- Ladrones (2015)
- Look Who’s Talking (1989)
- Looper (2012)
- Love Actually (2003)
- Made in America (1993)
- Mr. Popper’s Penguins (2010)
- National Lampoon’s Dirty Movie (2011)
- The Negotiator (1998)
- Night Raiders (2021)
- Open Range (2003)
- Peggy Sue Got Married (1986)
- Phantom (2013)
- Postcards From the Edge (1990)
- The Power of One (1992)
- Practical Magic (1998)
- Radio (2003)
- Ramona and Beezus (2010)
- Runaway Jury (2003)
- The Runaways (2010)
- Scooby-doo (2002)
- Scooby-doo 2: Monsters Unleashed (2004)
- Shrek (2001)
- Shrek 2 (2004)
- The Siege (1998)
- Single White Female (1992)
- Snakehead (2021)
- Stay (2005)
- The Tailor of Panama (2001)
- That’s My Boy (2012)
- Think Like a Man (2012)
- Three Fugitives (1989)
- Twilight (2008)
- The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009)
- The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010)
- The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn, Part 1 (2011)
- The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn, Part 2 (2012)
- Vertical Limit (2000)
- Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story (2007)
- Watchmen (2009)
- Wolf (1994)
April 3
- Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation: Complete Season 2 (dubbed)
April 4
- Madagascar: A Little Wild: Complete Season 7
April 5
- The Croods: Family Tree: Complete Season 2
- Monster Family 2: Nobody’s Perfect (2021)
April 6
- The Hardy Boys: Complete Season 2
April 7
- The Dropout: Limited Series Finale
- Platinum End: Complete Season 1 (dubbed)
- Agnes (2021)
April 8
- Woke: Complete Season 2
- Let the Right One In (2018)
April 9
- American Sicario (2022)
April 10
- The Hating Game (2021)
April 11
- The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: Complete Season 11
April 13
- The Family Law: Complete Season 1
- To Tell The Truth: Season 8 Premiere
April 14
- The Kardashians: Series Premiere
April 15
- Black Death (2010)
- Compliance (2012)
- Drunk Stoned, Brilliant, Dead: The Story of the National Lampoon (2015)
April 20
- Mayans M.C.: Season 4 Premiere
April 21
- Captive Audience (2022)
April 23
- In the Heart of the Sea (2015)
April 27
- Holey Moley: Season 4 Premiere
April 28
- Under the Banner of Heaven: Series Premiere
April 29
- Crush (2022)
- Permanent (2017)
Leaving
April 1
- Pokémon: Arceus and the Jewel of Life
- Pokémon: Giratina and the Sky Warrior
- Pokémon: The Rise of Darkrai
- Pokémon: Zoroark: Master of Illusions
April 5
- Colossal
April 12
- Chips
April 14
- Balls Of Fury
- Friday Night Lights
- K-Pax
- The Debt
- Leatherheads
- Theory Of Everything
April 15
- 127 Hours
- Beasts of the Southern Wild
- Crazy Heart
- The Descendants
- Slumdog Millionaire
- Unfaithful
April 21
- Beverly Hills Ninja
April 23
- Mirror Mirror
April 30
- (500) Days Of Summer
- 10,000 BC
- A Soldier’s Story
- Anonymous
- Battleship
- The Bronze
- Charlie’s Angels
- Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle
- Cheech & Chong’s Get Out Of My Room
- Cheech And Chong’s Next Movie
- Dance with Me
- Date Movie
- Disaster Movie
- First Daughter
- Georgia Rule
- Here Comes the Boom
- House of the Dead
- I Love You Phillip Morris
- I Now Pronounce You Chuck & Larry
- I Spy
- Jingle All The Way
- Just Wright
- Kingdom of Heaven
- Lake Placid
- Life or Something Like It
- Man on Fire
- Mirrors
- Miss Bala
- The One
- Open Range
- Oscar
- Real Genius
- Robin Hood: Men In Tights
- Shrek
- Shrek 2
- Stealth
- Swing Vote
- Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride
- Tombstone
- The Tree of Life
- Twilight
- The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1
- The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2
- The Twilight Saga: Eclipse
- The Twilight Saga: New Moon
- White Men Can’t Jump
- You Again