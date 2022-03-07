Lava Launches X2 Phone In India

Smartphone maker Lava recently announced the Lava X2 phone. The device has been confirmed to be an online-exclusive smartphone for the country. GSMArena reports that the phone will be sold through Amazon India.
The Lava X2 is the latest smartphone to join the low price/affordable category. As you can see from the specs posted above, the phone does not offer the greatest specs. But its low price, said to be less than $150, will likely make this an option for those looking to spend just a little on a new phone.
We’ll keep you updated when there is more on this smartphone.