Lava Launches X2 Phone In India

Smartphone maker Lava recently announced the Lava X2 phone. The device has been confirmed to be an online-exclusive smartphone for the country. GSMArena reports that the phone will be sold through Amazon India.

Here are the specs (from GSMArena):

BODY Dimensions 165 x 76 x 9 mm (6.50 x 2.99 x 0.35 in) Weight 192 g (6.77 oz) Build Glass front, plastic back, plastic frame SIM Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

DISPLAY Type IPS LCD Size 6.5 inches, 102.0 cm2 (~81.3% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~270 ppi density)

PLATFORM OS Android 11 (Go edition) Chipset MediaTek MT6765G Helio G35 (12 nm) CPU Octa-core (4×2.3 GHz Cortex-A53 & 4×1.8 GHz Cortex-A53) GPU PowerVR GE8320

MEMORY Card slot microSDXC (dedicated slot) Internal 32GB 2GB RAM eMMC 5.1

MAIN CAMERA Dual 8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), 1.12µm, AF

QVGA Features LED flash Video 1080p@30fps

SELFIE CAMERA Single 5 MP, f/2.2, (wide) Video

SOUND Loudspeaker Yes 3.5mm jack Yes

COMMS WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE GPS Yes, with A-GPS NFC No Radio FM radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go

FEATURES Sensors Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, proximity

BATTERY Type Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable

The Lava X2 is the latest smartphone to join the low price/affordable category. As you can see from the specs posted above, the phone does not offer the greatest specs. But its low price, said to be less than $150, will likely make this an option for those looking to spend just a little on a new phone.

We’ll keep you updated when there is more on this smartphone.



