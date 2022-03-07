Lava Launches X2 Phone In India

Smartphone maker Lava recently announced the Lava X2 phone. The device has been confirmed to be an online-exclusive smartphone for the country. GSMArena reports that the phone will be sold through Amazon India.

Here are the specs (from GSMArena):

BODYDimensions165 x 76 x 9 mm (6.50 x 2.99 x 0.35 in)
Weight192 g (6.77 oz)
BuildGlass front, plastic back, plastic frame
SIMDual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
DISPLAYTypeIPS LCD
Size6.5 inches, 102.0 cm2 (~81.3% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution720 x 1600 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~270 ppi density)
PLATFORMOSAndroid 11 (Go edition)
ChipsetMediaTek MT6765G Helio G35 (12 nm)
CPUOcta-core (4×2.3 GHz Cortex-A53 & 4×1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)
GPUPowerVR GE8320
MEMORYCard slotmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
Internal32GB 2GB RAM
eMMC 5.1
MAIN CAMERADual8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), 1.12µm, AF
QVGA
FeaturesLED flash
Video1080p@30fps
SELFIE CAMERASingle5 MP, f/2.2, (wide)
Video
SOUNDLoudspeakerYes
3.5mm jackYes
COMMSWLANWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth5.0, A2DP, LE
GPSYes, with A-GPS
NFCNo
RadioFM radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
FEATURESSensorsFingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, proximity
BATTERYTypeLi-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable

 

The Lava X2 is the latest smartphone to join the low price/affordable category. As you can see from the specs posted above, the phone does not offer the greatest specs. But its low price, said to be less than $150, will likely make this an option for those looking to spend just a little on a new phone.

We’ll keep you updated when there is more on this smartphone.


 




