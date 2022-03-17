Mega March Promotion Drops Price On Many PS4 and PS5 Titles

The PS Store is once again featuring another promotion. Just days ago, we posted about the PlayStation Indies promotion but now there’s even more. This one has been announced by the PlayStation Blog and here we have the full list:

A Hero and a Garden

A Plague Tale: Innocence

A Summer with the Shiba Inu

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown – Deluxe Edition

Aces of the Luftwaffe: Squadron – Nebelgeschwader

Adventure Time: Pirates of the Enchiridion

AI: The Somnium Files

Angels with Scaly Wings PS4 & PS5

AO Tennis 2

Apex Legends™ – Champion Edition

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Gold Edition

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Ultimate Edition

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Deluxe PS4 & PS5

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla PS4 & PS5

Assassin’s Creed® Valhalla – Season Pass

Assetto Corsa

Autumn’s Journey

Back 4 Blood: Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5

Back in 1995

Balancelot

Bassmaster Fishing 2022

Bassmaster Fishing 2022 – Deluxe Edition

Bassmaster Fishing 2022 – Deluxe Upgrade Pack

Batman: Arkham Knight – Premium Edition

Battlefield 1

Battlefield 2042

Battlefield 4

Battlefield V

Birthday of Midnight

Blind Men

Bloodstained – Iga’s Back Pack

Borderlands 2 VR

Bus Simulator 21 – Extended Edition

C14 Dating PS4 & PS5

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 – Digital Deluxe

Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles Deluxe

Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles Edition

Canis Canem Edit

Capcom Arcade Stadium Pack 1: Dawn of the Arcade (’84 – ’88)

Capcom Arcade Stadium Pack 2: Arcade Revolution (’89 – ’92)

Capcom Arcade Stadium Pack 3: Arcade Evolution (’92 – ’01)

Capcom Arcade Stadium Packs 1, 2, and 3

Capcom Arcade Stadium: Display Frames Set 1

Carmageddon: Max Damage

Cars 3: Driven to Win

Castle Pals

Castlevania Advance Collection

Chorus

Clash Force

Code Vein – Deluxe Edition

Concept Destruction PS4 & PS5

Cricket 22

Cross the Moon

CrossKrush PS4 & PS5

Crysis 2 Remastered

Crysis 3 Remastered

Cyberdimension Neptunia: 4 Goddesses Online

Date A Live: Rio Reincarnation

Death’s Door

DEATHLOOP (GAME)

Demon Slayer The Hinokami Chronicles Deluxe Edition

Devil May Cry 5 + Vergil

Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition

Devious Dungeon

DIRT 5 – Year One Upgrade

DIRT 5 Year One Edition PS4 & PS5

Dishonored 2

DISTRAINT 2

Donuts’n’Justice PS4 & PS5

DOOM Eternal: Year One Pass (Add-On)

DOOM Eternal: Year One Pass (Standalone)

Dragon Ball FighterZ

Dragon Ball FighterZ – Broly (Dragon Ball Super)

Dragon Ball FighterZ – FighterZ Pass

Dragon Ball FighterZ – FighterZ Pass 2

Dragon Ball FighterZ – FighterZ Pass 3

Dragon Ball FighterZ – Gogeta (SSGSS)

Dragon Ball FighterZ – Goku (GT)

Dragon Ball FighterZ – Jiren

Dragon Quest Builders

Dragon Quest Builders 2

Dragon Quest Builders 2 – Deluxe Edition

DRAGON QUEST XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition

Dragon Star Varnir

DreamWorks Dragons Dawn of New Riders

Earth Defense Force 5 – Deluxe Edition

Earth Defense Force: Iron Rain – Ultimate Edition

EARTH DEFENSE FORCE:WORLD BROTHERS

Equipment Pack 1

Euro Fishing: Lilies

Euro Fishing: Manor Farm Lake

Euro Fishing: Season Pass US Edition

Euro Fishing: The Moat

Euro Fishing: Waldsee

Even the Ocean

F1® 2021 PS4 & PS5

Fallout 76

Fallout 76: Brotherhood Recruitment Bundle

Far Cry 5 – Gold Edition

Farmer’s Dynasty

FF7R EPISODE INTERmission (New Story Content Featuring Yuffie)

FIFA 22 (PS4)

FIFA 22 (PS5)

Final Fantasy Type-0 HD

Final Fantasy VII

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Final Fantasy VII Remake – Digital Deluxe Edition

FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE

FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE Digital Deluxe Edition

Final Fantasy VIII Remastered

Fishing Sim World: Bass Pro Shops Edition

Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour – Bass Pro Shops Equipment Pack

Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour – Big Fish Lure Pack

Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour – Lake Arnold

Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour – Lake Dylan

Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour – Lake Nelson

Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour – Lake Williams

Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour – Lough Kerr

Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour – Quad Lake Pass

Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour – Talon Fishery

Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour – Tournament Bass Pack

Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour – Trophy Hunter’s Equipment Pack

Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour + The Catch: Carp & Coarse

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Sister Location

Freddy Spaghetti 2

Freddy Spaghetti PS4 & PS5

Frost

Fujin

Ganbare! Super Strikers

Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection

Gleamlight

Greedfall

GreedFall – The De Vespe Conspiracy

Guardians of the Galaxy – Deluxe Edition

Guilty Gear -Strive-

Guilty Gear -Strive- Deluxe Edition

Guilty Gear -Strive- Ultimate Edition

Gutwhale PS4 & PS5

Hades

Heal: Console Edition PS4 & PS5

Hitman – GOTY Legacy Pack

Hitman 2

HITMAN 3 – Deluxe Edition

Hotel Transylvania 3: Monsters Overboard

How to take off your Mask Remastered

Hunting Simulator 2

Hunting Simulator 2 Elite Edition

Hunting Simulator 2: A Ranger’s Life

I Am The Hero

I and Me

Ice Age: Scrat’s Nutty Adventure

IMMORTALS FENYX RISING – GOLD EDITION PS4 & PS5

IMMORTALS FENYX RISING SEASON PASS

Immortals Fenyx Rising™ PS4 & PS5

Indie Collection – SPOM -AMD – CODG

Infestor PS4 & PS5

Infinite Minigolf

Injustice: Gods Among Us – Ultimate Edition

InkSplosion

Insurgency: Sandstorm

It Takes Two PS4™ & PS5™

Jisei: The First Case HD

Just Cause 4: Complete Edition

Just Dance 2022

Just Dance 2022 – Ultimate Edition

Kansei: The Second Turn HD

Kerbal Space Program – History and Parts Pack

Kerbal Space Program: Breaking Ground Expansion

Kinduo

Kingdom Come: Deliverance – Royal Edition

Knockout City™

Knockout City™ Deluxe Upgrade

Labyrinth Life: Deluxe Edition

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 – Season Pass

LEGO Marvel’s Avengers

LEGO Marvel’s Avengers – Season Pass

LEGO The Hobbit

Let’s Sing 2020: Platinum Edition

Let’s Sing 2021

Let’s Sing Country – Platinum Edition

Life is Strange: True Colors – Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5

Little Nightmares II Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5

Loopindex PS4 & PS5

Loot Hero DX

LOST JUDGMENT

Lost Judgment Digital Ultimate Edition

LoveChoice

Madden NFL 22 (PS4)

Madden NFL 22 (PS5)

Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite – Deluxe Edition

Marvel’s Avengers

Marvel’s Avengers: Exclusive Digital Edition

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Mass Effect™ Legendary Edition

Megadimension Neptunia VII

Metal Gear Survive

Micetopia

Middle-earth: Shadow of War

Middle-earth: Shadow of War – Expansion Pass

Middle-earth: Shadow of War – Story Expansion Pass

Monster Energy Supercross 3: Special Edition

Monster Energy Supercross: The Official Video Game 3

Monster Hunter: World – Iceborne

Monster Hunter: World – Iceborne Master Edition

Monster of the Deep: Final Fantasy XV

Monster Truck Championship

More Dark

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate + Injustice 2 Leg. Edition Bundle

MotoGP 20

Musashi

MXGP 2020 – The Official Motocross Videogame

MXGP Pro

MXGP2 – The Official Motocross Videogame Compact

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 2

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 3 Full Burst

Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker – Deluxe Edition

Naruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm

NBA 2K22 Cross-Gen Digital Bundle

NBA 2K22 NG Cross-Gen Digital Bundle

Need for Speed Heat: Deluxe Edition

Neptunia x SENRAN KAGURA: Ninja Wars

NHL™ 22 Deluxe Edition Bundle (PS4)

NHL™ 22 Deluxe Edition Bundle (PS5)

NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139…

One Escape PS4 & PS5

One Piece: World Seeker

One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows – Digital Deluxe Edition

One-Eyed Lee and the Dinner Party

Onee Chanbara Origin Deluxe Edition

Ord.

Overcooked!

Overpass

Paw Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls

Persona® 5 Strikers Digital Deluxe Edition

Pinball FX2 VR – Ultimate Bundle

Pinball FX3 – Balls of Glory Pinball

Pinkman+ PS4 & PS5

Prehistoric Dude

Project CARS 3 Deluxe Edition

Rabisco+ PS4 & PS5

Race with Ryan

Rad Rodgers

Random Heroes: Gold Edition

Ravensword: Shadowlands

Reed 2

Reflection Of Mine

Resident Evil 2

Resident Evil 3 – Raccoon City Edition

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard – Season Pass

Resident Evil Revelations

Resident Evil Triple Pack

Resident Evil Village Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5

Resident Evil: Deluxe Origins Bundle

Resident Evil: Revelations 2 – Deluxe Edition

Ride 3

Ride 3 – Gold Edition

Riders Republic – Gold Edition

Riders Republic – Standard Edition

Riders Republic – Year 1 Pass

RiMS Racing

RiMS Racing – Ultimate Edition PS4 & PS5

Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration

ROBOTICS;NOTES DaSH

ROBOTICS;NOTES DOUBLE PACK

ROBOTICS;NOTES ELITE

RogueCube

Roommates

Rugby 22

Rush Rover

SaGa Frontier Remastered

Sakura Wars

SCARLET NEXUS Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5

Scribblenauts Mega Pack

Scribblenauts Showdown

Sébastien Loeb Rally EVO

Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition

Sheeva

Shenmue I & II

Shenmue III: Digital Deluxe Edition

Shining Resonance Refrain

Sindel

Skyrim Anniversary Edition + Fallout 4 G.O.T.Y Bundle

Soulcalibur VI – Deluxe Edition

Spyro Reignited Trilogy

Squareboy vs Bullies: Arena Edition

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (PS5)

STAR WARS™: Squadrons

Steins;Gate Elite

Steins;Gate: My Darling’s Embrace

Street Fighter: 30th Anniversary Collection

Sumatra: Fate of Yandi PS4 & PS5

Sun Wukong vs Robot

Super Destronaut DX-2

Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD

Super Onion Boy 2

Tamiku

Team Sonic Racing & Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD

Tennis World Tour 2

Tennis World Tour 2 Ace Edition

The Catch: Carp & Coarse – Deluxe Edition

The Catch: Carp & Coarse – Jezioro Bestii

The Catch: Carp & Coarse – Lake Beasts Equipment Pack

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR

The Fisherman – Fishing Planet

The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles

The Language Of Love

The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame

The LEGO Ninjago Movie Video Game

The Seven Deadly Sins: Knights of Britannia

The Sims 4

The Sims 4 – Backyard Stuff

The Sims 4 – Bowling Night Stuff

The Sims 4 – Cats & Dogs Plus My First Pet Stuff Bundle

The Sims 4 – City Living

The Sims 4 – Cool Kitchen Stuff

The Sims 4 – Deluxe Party Edition

The Sims 4 – Discover University

The Sims 4 – EP11

The Sims 4 – Fitness Stuff

The Sims 4 – Get Famous

The Sims 4 – Get to Work

The Sims 4 – Get Together

The Sims 4 – Island Living

The Sims 4 – Jungle Adventure

The Sims 4 – Kids Room Stuff

The Sims 4 – Laundry Day Stuff

The Sims 4 – Luxury Party Stuff

The Sims 4 – Moschino Stuff Pack

The Sims 4 – Movie Hangout Stuff

The Sims 4 – My First Pet Stuff

The Sims 4 – Outdoor Retreat

The Sims 4 – Parenthood

The Sims 4 – Perfect Patio Stuff

The Sims 4 – Realm of Magic

The Sims 4 – Romantic Garden Stuff

The Sims 4 – Seasons

The Sims 4 – Spa Day

The Sims 4 – Spooky Stuff

The Sims 4 – StrangeVille

The Sims 4 – Tiny Living Stuff Pack

The Sims 4 – Toddler Stuff

The Sims 4 – Vampires

The Sims 4 – Vintage Glamour Stuff

The Sims 4 Plus Cats & Dogs Bundle

The Sims™ 4 – GP10

The Sims™ 4 Eco Lifestyle

The Sims™ 4 Nifty Knitting Stuff Pack

The Sims™ 4 Paranormal Stuff Pack

The Sims™ 4 Snowy Escape Expansion Pack

The Sinking City

The Surge 2

The Surge 2 – Season Pass

The Survivalists – Deluxe Edition

The Yakuza Origins Digital Bundle

The Yakuza Remastered Collection

Thy Sword

Titanfall 2: Standard Edition

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint: Gold Edition

Tour de France 2021 PS4

Tour de France 2021 PS5

Trails and Traces: The Tomb of Thomas Tew PS4 & PS5

Train Sim World – Amtrak SW1000R Loco Add-on

Train Sim World – Canadian National Oakville Subdivision

Train Sim World – DB BR 155 Loco

Train Sim World – DB BR 182

Train Sim World – DB BR 204

Train Sim World – LIRR M3

Train Sim World – Long Island Rail Road

Train Sim World – Main Spessart Bahn: Aschaffenburg – Gemünden

Train Sim World 2020 – Rhein-Ruhr Osten: Wuppertal – Hagen

Train Sim World® 2

Train Sim World® 2: Arosalinie: Chur – Arosa

Train Sim World® 2: BR Class 20 ‘Chopper’

Train Sim World® 2: BR Class 313 EMU

Train Sim World® 2: Canadian National Oakville Subdivision: Hamilton – Oakville

Train Sim World® 2: Cane Creek: Thompson – Potash

Train Sim World® 2: Cathcart Circle Line: Glasgow – Newton & Neilston

Train Sim World® 2: DB BR 155

Train Sim World® 2: DB BR 182

Train Sim World® 2: DB BR 187

Train Sim World® 2: DB BR 204

Train Sim World® 2: DB BR 363

Train Sim World® 2: DB G6 Diesel Shunter

Train Sim World® 2: Diesel Legends of the Great Western

Train Sim World® 2: Haupststrecke München – Augsburg

Train Sim World® 2: Hauptstrecke Hamburg – Lübeck

Train Sim World® 2: Isle Of Wight: Ryde – Shanklin

Train Sim World® 2: LGV Méditerranée: Marseille – Avignon

Train Sim World® 2: LIRR M3 EMU

Train Sim World® 2: London Underground 1938 Stock EMU

Train Sim World® 2: Long Island Rail Road

Train Sim World® 2: Main Spessart Bahn: Aschaffenburg – Gemünden

Train Sim World® 2: Rapid Transit

Train Sim World® 2: RhB Anniversary Collection

Train Sim World® 2: Rhein-Ruhr Osten: Wuppertal – Hagen

Train Sim World® 2: Rush Hour – Boston Sprinter

Train Sim World® 2: Rush Hour – London Commuter

Train Sim World® 2: Rush Hour – Nahverkehr Dresden

Train Sim World® 2: Sherman Hill: Cheyenne – Laramie

Train Sim World® 2: Southeastern BR Class 465 EMU

Train Sim World® 2: Southeastern High Speed: London St Pancras – Faversham

Train Sim World® 2: West Cornwall Local: Penzance – St Austell & St Ives

Train Sim World®: BR Class 20 Chopper

TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge 2

Twin Robots

Twin Robots: Ultimate Edition

UFC® 4 Deluxe Edition

Ultra Hat Dimension

UltraGoodness 2 PS4 & PS5

Unravel

Valentino Rossi The Game Compact

Valkyria Chronicles Remastered + Valkyria Chronicles 4 Bundle

Vera Blanc: Ghost In The Castle

Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown Main game & DLC Pack

Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown Main Game ＆ DLC Yakuza Pack

Virtuous Western PS4 & PS5

Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars

Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars + DLC set

Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr: Complete Collection

Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition

Warlock’s Tower

Watch Dogs 2 – Deluxe Edition

Watch Dogs: Legion – Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5

Watch Dogs: Legion – Ultimate Edition PS4 & PS5

Watch Dogs®: Legion – Season Pass

Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood

Wolfenstein® II: The New Colossus™

World of Final Fantasy

World of Final Fantasy – Maxima Upgrade DLC

WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship

WRC 8 FIA World Rally Championship

Yakuza: Like a Dragon Hero Edition

Yakuza: Like a Dragon Hero Edition PS4 & PS5

Year 7 Deluxe Edition

Zero Zero Zero Zero

Zeroptian Invasion

This sale ends on March 30.