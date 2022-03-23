Netflix April 2022 – What’s Coming and Leaving

Netflix is planning to bring lots of new content in April. But the streaming giant is also planning to remove some throughout the month. Here’s what’s coming and leaving (from slickdeals):
Coming April 1
- Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood
- Argo
- Captain Nova
- Celeb Five: Behind the Curtain
- Forever Out of My League / Sempre più bello
- Get Organized with The Home Edit
- How To Train Your Dragon
- Rurouni Kenshin
- Shrek Forever After: The Final Chapter
- Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows
- The Blind Side
- The Bubble
- The Rental
- Tiger & Bunny: The Beginning
- Tiger & Bunny: The Rising
- Tomorrow (Season 1)
- Abby Hatcher (Season 2)
- Battle: Freestyle (Season 1)
- Beyblade: Burst Surge (Season 1)
- Heartland (Season 14)
- Oddbods (Season 3)
- Pedro el Escamoso (Season 1)
- Polly Pocket (Season 5)
- The Last Bus (Season 1)
- Welcome to Eden (Season 1)
- Welcome to Waikiki (Season 1)
Coming April 4
- Better Call Saul (Season 5)
Coming April 5
- Black Dog: Being A Teacher (Season 1)
Coming April 6
- Furioza
- Michela Giraud: The Truth, I Swear!
- Pálpito (Season 1)
- The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On (Season 1)
Coming April 7
- Deck the Halls
- Queen of the South (Season 5)
Coming April 8
- Dancing on Glass
- Yaksha: Ruthless Operations
- Metal Lords
- Dirty Lines (Season 1)
- Elite (Season 5)
- Green Eggs & Ham (Season 2)
- Tiger & Bunny (Season 2)
Coming April 10
- The Call
Coming April 12
- Hard Cell (Season 1)
- The Creature Cases (Season 1)
Coming April 13
- Our Great National Parks (Season 1)
- Almost Happy (Season 2)
- Smother-in-Law (Season 1)
Coming April 15
- Choose or Die
- Anatomy of a Scandal (Season 1)
- Heirs to the Land (Season 1)
Coming April 16
- Ouija: Origin of Evil
Coming April 20
- Russian Doll (Season 2)
Coming April 21
- He’s Expecting (Season 1)
Coming April 22
- Along for the Ride
- Heartstopper (Season 1)
Coming April 27
- Silverton Siege
- Komi Can’t Communicate (Season 2)
Coming April 28
- Bubble
Coming April 29
- Honeymoon with My Mother
- Ozark (Season 4: Part 2)
Leaving
Leaving April 1
- Gremlins
- Hook
- Jumanji
- The Lost Boys
- The NeverEnding Story
- Caddyshack
- Caddyshack 2
- Good Burger
- 300
- Watchmen
- There Will Be Blood
- Gremlins
- Hook
- Jumanji
- The Lost Boys
- The NeverEnding Story
- Caddyshack
- Caddyshack 2
- Good Burger
- Blood Diamond
- Stargate
- Interview with the Vampire
- Ali
- Braveheart
- The Hangover
- Troy
- Nacho Libre
- Despicable Me
- Despicable Me 2
- Kung Fu Panda
- Eight Legged Freaks
- Paranormal Activity
- Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
- Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
- Bee Movie
- The Karate Kid
- The Legend of Zorro
- The Longest Yard
- As Good as It Gets
- Bad Teacher
- A River Runs Through It
- Scooby-Doo
- Best of the Best
- Cross: Rise of the Villains
- Deuces
- Elaan
- The New Guy
- The Runaways
- Five Nights in Maine
- Free Willy 4: Escape from Pirate’s Cove
- Happy Feet Two
- I Love You, Man
- Cadillac Records
- Chhota Bheem and the Curse of Damyaan
- In the Cut
- Jagat
- Bright Star
- Wild Wild West
- Crocodile Dundee II
- G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra
- Ghosts of Girlfriends Past
- Killa
- Metro
- Mighty Raju Rio Calling
- Kiss & Cry
- LIFE 2.0
- Live by Night
- Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted
- Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
- My Dog Skip
- Peasants Rebellion
- Rise of the Guardians
- The Sum of All Fears
- Runaway Bride
- Salaakhen
- Malibu’s Most Wanted
- Maximum Risk
- Woo
- Year One
- Monsters vs. Aliens
- Jonah Hex
- Katt Williams: American Hustle
- That’s My Boy
- The Holiday
- The Tenth Man
- The Ugly Truth
- Think Like a Man
- Universal Soldier: The Return
- Unthinkable
- White Boy
- Willy and the Guardians of the Lake: Tales from the Lakeside Winter Adventure
- Pokémon the Movie: I Choose You!
- Pokémon the Movie: The Power of Us
- Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon
- Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon: Sun & Moon: Ultra Adventures
- Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon: Sun & Moon: Ultra Legends
- Pokémon: Indigo League (Season 1)
- Yanik Koza (Burned Cocoon) (Season 1)
- Loaded (Season 1)
- Kicko & Super Speedo (1 Season)
- iCarly (Seasons 1-2)
- Bakugan: Battle Planet (Season 1)
- Hoff the Record (Seasons 1-2)
Leaving April 2
- The DUFF
- Truth or Dare
- Air Strike
- Star Trek: The Next Generation (Seasons 1-7)
- Pablo (Season 1)
Leaving April 4
- Tango
Leaving April 5
- The Killing of a Sacred Deer
- Dark Light
Leaving April 6
- The Florida Project
Leaving April 9
- House of the Witch
Leaving April 11
- Going in Style
Leaving April 12
- Macho
Leaving April 13
- Surviving R. Kelly (1 Season)
- Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning (1 Season)
- Surviving R. Kelly: The Impact
Leaving April 14
- We Are Family
Leaving April 15
- The Master
- The Wedding Party
- Time Is Illmatic
- Bollywood Calling
- Rainbow Jelly
- Bibi and Tina
- Bibi and Tina II
- Bibi and Tina: Girls Versus Boys
Leaving April 16
- A Little Chaos
- Time Trap
- About Time
Leaving April 18
- ParaNorman
- Light in the Dark
- The Chalet (Limited Series)
Leaving April 19
- A Plastic Ocean
Leaving April 20
- KO One
- My Dear Boy