Netflix April 2022 – What’s Coming and Leaving

Netflix is planning to bring lots of new content in April. But the streaming giant is also planning to remove some throughout the month. Here’s what’s coming and leaving (from slickdeals):

Coming April 1

Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood

Argo

Captain Nova

Celeb Five: Behind the Curtain

Forever Out of My League / Sempre più bello

Get Organized with The Home Edit

How To Train Your Dragon

Rurouni Kenshin

Shrek Forever After: The Final Chapter

Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows

The Blind Side

The Bubble

The Rental

Tiger & Bunny: The Beginning

Tiger & Bunny: The Rising

Tomorrow (Season 1)

Abby Hatcher (Season 2)

Battle: Freestyle (Season 1)

Beyblade: Burst Surge (Season 1)

Heartland (Season 14)

Oddbods (Season 3)

Pedro el Escamoso (Season 1)

Polly Pocket (Season 5)

The Last Bus (Season 1)

Welcome to Eden (Season 1)

Welcome to Waikiki (Season 1)

Coming April 4

Better Call Saul (Season 5)

Coming April 5

Black Dog: Being A Teacher (Season 1)

Coming April 6

Furioza

Michela Giraud: The Truth, I Swear!

Pálpito (Season 1)

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On (Season 1)

Coming April 7

Deck the Halls

Queen of the South (Season 5)

Coming April 8

Dancing on Glass

Yaksha: Ruthless Operations

Metal Lords

Dirty Lines (Season 1)

Elite (Season 5)

Green Eggs & Ham (Season 2)

Tiger & Bunny (Season 2)

Coming April 10

The Call

Coming April 12

Hard Cell (Season 1)

The Creature Cases (Season 1)

Coming April 13

Our Great National Parks (Season 1)

Almost Happy (Season 2)

Smother-in-Law (Season 1)

Coming April 15

Choose or Die

Anatomy of a Scandal (Season 1)

Heirs to the Land (Season 1)

Coming April 16

Ouija: Origin of Evil

Coming April 20

Russian Doll (Season 2)

Coming April 21

He’s Expecting (Season 1)

Coming April 22

Along for the Ride

Heartstopper (Season 1)

Coming April 27

Silverton Siege

Komi Can’t Communicate (Season 2)

Coming April 28

Bubble

Coming April 29

Honeymoon with My Mother

Ozark (Season 4: Part 2)

Leaving

Leaving April 1

Gremlins

Hook

Jumanji

The Lost Boys

The NeverEnding Story

Caddyshack

Caddyshack 2

Good Burger

300

Watchmen

There Will Be Blood

Gremlins

Hook

Jumanji

The Lost Boys

The NeverEnding Story

Caddyshack

Caddyshack 2

Good Burger

Blood Diamond

Stargate

Interview with the Vampire

Ali

Braveheart

The Hangover

Troy

Nacho Libre

Despicable Me

Despicable Me 2

Kung Fu Panda

Eight Legged Freaks

Paranormal Activity

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

Bee Movie

The Karate Kid

The Legend of Zorro

The Longest Yard

As Good as It Gets

Bad Teacher

A River Runs Through It

Scooby-Doo

Best of the Best

Cross: Rise of the Villains

Deuces

Elaan

The New Guy

The Runaways

Five Nights in Maine

Free Willy 4: Escape from Pirate’s Cove

Happy Feet Two

I Love You, Man

Cadillac Records

Chhota Bheem and the Curse of Damyaan

In the Cut

Jagat

Bright Star

Wild Wild West

Crocodile Dundee II

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past

Killa

Metro

Mighty Raju Rio Calling

Kiss & Cry

LIFE 2.0

Live by Night

Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

My Dog Skip

Peasants Rebellion

Rise of the Guardians

The Sum of All Fears

Runaway Bride

Salaakhen

Malibu’s Most Wanted

Maximum Risk

Woo

Year One

Monsters vs. Aliens

Jonah Hex

Katt Williams: American Hustle

That’s My Boy

The Holiday

The Tenth Man

The Ugly Truth

Think Like a Man

Universal Soldier: The Return

Unthinkable

White Boy

Willy and the Guardians of the Lake: Tales from the Lakeside Winter Adventure

Pokémon the Movie: I Choose You!

Pokémon the Movie: The Power of Us

Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon

Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon: Sun & Moon: Ultra Adventures

Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon: Sun & Moon: Ultra Legends

Pokémon: Indigo League (Season 1)

Yanik Koza (Burned Cocoon) (Season 1)

Loaded (Season 1)

Kicko & Super Speedo (1 Season)

iCarly (Seasons 1-2)

Bakugan: Battle Planet (Season 1)

Hoff the Record (Seasons 1-2)

Leaving April 2

The DUFF

Truth or Dare

Air Strike

Star Trek: The Next Generation (Seasons 1-7)

Pablo (Season 1)

Leaving April 4

Tango

Leaving April 5

The Killing of a Sacred Deer

Dark Light

Leaving April 6

The Florida Project

Leaving April 9

House of the Witch

Leaving April 11

Going in Style

Leaving April 12

Macho

Leaving April 13

Surviving R. Kelly (1 Season)

Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning (1 Season)

Surviving R. Kelly: The Impact

Leaving April 14

We Are Family

Leaving April 15

The Master

The Wedding Party

Time Is Illmatic

Bollywood Calling

Rainbow Jelly

Bibi and Tina

Bibi and Tina II

Bibi and Tina: Girls Versus Boys

Leaving April 16

A Little Chaos

Time Trap

About Time

Leaving April 18

ParaNorman

Light in the Dark

The Chalet (Limited Series)

Leaving April 19

A Plastic Ocean

Leaving April 20