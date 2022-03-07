Poco M4 Pro & M4 Pro 5G – Full Specs

Poco recently launched the Poco M4 Pro and M4 Pro 5G. Here are the official specs for the two (from Poco’s official page):

Storage & RAM 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB LPDDR4X RAM + UFS2.2 Storage *Available storage and RAM are less than the total memory due to storage of the operating system and software pre-installed on the device.

Dimensions Height: 159.87mm Width: 73.87mm Thickness: 8.09mm Weight: 179.5g *Thickness may vary slightly between different color variants.

Display 6.43″ FHD+ AMOLED Dot Display 2400×1080 FHD+ Contrast ratio: 4,500,000:1 Brightness levels: 2048 Refresh rate: 90Hz Touch sampling rate: 180Hz Sunlight display SGS Eye Care Display SGS Seemless Display

Processor MediaTek Helio G96 CPU: Octa-core CPU, up to 2.05GHz GPU: Mali-G57 MC2

Battery & Charging 5000mAh (typ) battery 33W Pro fast charging

Camera 64MP main camera f/1.8 1.4μm large pixel (4-in-1) 8MP ultra-wide camera FOV 118° f/2.2 2MP macro camera f/2.4 Rear camera photography features AI camera HDR mode Night mode 64MP mode Pro photo mode Macro mode Portrait mode Video recording Main camera: 1080p 1920×1080 | 30fps Main camera: 720p 1280×720 | 30fps, 120fps (slow motion) Ultra-wide camera: 1080p 1920×1080 | 30fps Ultra-wide camera: 720p 1280×720 | 30fps 16MP front camera f/2.4 Front camera photography features HDR Portrait mode Bokeh and depth control Beautify Filters Movie frame Palm shutter Panorama mode Front camera video features Movie filters Beautify Movie frame Short video Security Side fingerprint sensor AI Face Unlock

NFC Supports Google Pay *Functions may vary in some markets.

Network & Connectivity Dual SIM, dual standby: 4G+4G Network bands: Supports 4G / 3G / 2G 4G: FDD-LTE Band 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28 TDD-LTE Band 38, 40, 41 (2535MHz-2655MHz） 3G: WCDMA Band 1, 2, 4, 5, 8 2G: GSM Band 2, 3, 5, 8 *4G connectivity may vary based on region availability and local operator support. *The frequencies supported by the device may vary depending on the region. Wireless Networks Bluetooth 5.0 Wi-Fi Protocol: 802.11a/b/g/n/ac

Navigation & Positioning GPS: L1 GLONASS: G1 | Galileo: E1 | BeiDou: B1

Audio Dual speakers Hi-Res Audio certification

Video MP4 I M4V I MKV I AVI I WMV I WEBM I 3GP I 3G2 I ASF

Vibration motor Z-axis linear motor

Sensors Proximity sensor | Ambient light sensor | Gyroscope | Accelerometer | Electronic compass | IR blaster

Operating System MIUI 13 for POCO, based on Android 11

Poco M4 Pro 5G

Storage & RAM 4GB+64GB, 6GB+128GB LPDDR4X RAM + UFS 2.2 storage Expandable storage up to 1TB * Available storage and RAM are less than the total memory due to storage of the operating system and software pre-installed on the device.

Dimensions Height: 163.56mm Width: 75.78mm Thickness: 8.75mm Weight: 195g *Data provided by internal laboratories. Industry measurement methods may vary, and therefore actual results may differ.

Display 6.6″ FHD+ Dot Display 2400×1080 FHD+ Refresh rate: 90Hz Touch sampling rate: Up to 240Hz DCI-P3 wide color gamut Sunlight display

Processor MediaTek Dimensity 810 CPU: Octa-core CPU, up to 2.4GHz GPU: ARM Mali-G57 6nm manufacturing process

Battery & Charging 5000mAh (typ) battery 33W Pro fast charging

Camera 50MP main camera f/1.8 8MP ultra-wide angle camera FOV 119° f/2.2 Rear camera video recording 1080p 1920×1080 | 60fps, 30fps 720p 1280×720 | 30fps 16MP front camera f/2.45

Security Side fingerprint sensor AI Face Unlock

Network & Connectivity Dual SIM, dual standby: 5G+5G Network bands: Supports 5G/4G/3G/2G 5G: n1/3/5/7/8/20/28/38/40/41/66/77/78 4G: FDD-LTE Band 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/17/20/28/32/66 TDD-LTE Band 38/40/41 3G: WCDMA Band 1/2/4/5/8 2G: GSM 850/900/1800/1900MHz *5G connectivity may vary based on regional availability and local operator support.

Wireless Networks Bluetooth 5.1

Navigation & Positioning GPS: L1 Galileo: E1 | GLONASS: G1 | Compass: B1I

Audio Dual speakers 3.5mm headphone jack

Vibration motor X-axis linear motor

Sensors Ambient light sensor | Gyroscope | Accelerometer | Electronic compass | IR blaster

Operating System MIUI 12.5 for POCO, based on Android 11



