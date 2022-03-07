Poco M4 Pro & M4 Pro 5G – Full Specs

Poco recently launched the Poco M4 Pro and M4 Pro 5G. Here are the official specs for the two (from Poco’s official page):
Storage & RAM
6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GBLPDDR4X RAM + UFS2.2 Storage *Available storage and RAM are less than the total memory due to storage of the operating system and software pre-installed on the device.
Dimensions
Height: 159.87mm Width: 73.87mm Thickness: 8.09mm Weight: 179.5g *Thickness may vary slightly between different color variants.
Display
6.43″ FHD+ AMOLED Dot Display 2400×1080 FHD+Contrast ratio: 4,500,000:1 Brightness levels: 2048 Refresh rate: 90Hz Touch sampling rate: 180Hz Sunlight display SGS Eye Care Display SGS Seemless Display
Processor
MediaTek Helio G96 CPU: Octa-core CPU, up to 2.05GHz GPU: Mali-G57 MC2
Battery & Charging
5000mAh (typ) battery 33W Pro fast charging
Camera
64MP main camera f/1.81.4μm large pixel (4-in-1) 8MP ultra-wide camera FOV 118° f/2.2 2MP macro camera f/2.4 Rear camera photography features AI camera HDR mode Night mode 64MP mode Pro photo mode Macro mode Portrait mode Video recording Main camera: 1080p 1920×1080 | 30fps Main camera: 720p 1280×720 | 30fps, 120fps (slow motion) Ultra-wide camera: 1080p 1920×1080 | 30fps Ultra-wide camera: 720p 1280×720 | 30fps 16MP front camera f/2.4 Front camera photography features HDR Portrait mode Bokeh and depth control Beautify Filters Movie frame Palm shutter Panorama mode Front camera video features Movie filters Beautify Movie frame Short video Security Side fingerprint sensor AI Face Unlock
NFC
Supports Google Pay*Functions may vary in some markets.
Network & Connectivity
Dual SIM, dual standby: 4G+4G Network bands: Supports 4G / 3G / 2G4G: FDD-LTE Band 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28 TDD-LTE Band 38, 40, 41 (2535MHz-2655MHz）3G: WCDMA Band 1, 2, 4, 5, 82G: GSM Band 2, 3, 5, 8*4G connectivity may vary based on region availability and local operator support. *The frequencies supported by the device may vary depending on the region. Wireless Networks Bluetooth 5.0Wi-Fi Protocol: 802.11a/b/g/n/ac
Navigation & Positioning
GPS: L1GLONASS: G1 | Galileo: E1 | BeiDou: B1
Audio
Dual speakers Hi-Res Audio certification
Video
MP4 I M4V I MKV I AVI I WMV I WEBM I 3GP I 3G2 I ASF
Vibration motor
Z-axis linear motor
Sensors
Proximity sensor | Ambient light sensor | Gyroscope | Accelerometer | Electronic compass | IR blaster
Operating System
MIUI 13 for POCO, based on Android 11
Poco M4 Pro 5G
Storage & RAM
4GB+64GB, 6GB+128GBLPDDR4X RAM + UFS 2.2 storage Expandable storage up to 1TB* Available storage and RAM are less than the total memory due to storage of the operating system and software pre-installed on the device.
Dimensions
Height: 163.56mm Width: 75.78mm Thickness: 8.75mm Weight: 195g *Data provided by internal laboratories. Industry measurement methods may vary, and therefore actual results may differ.
Display
6.6″ FHD+ Dot Display 2400×1080 FHD+Refresh rate: 90Hz Touch sampling rate: Up to 240HzDCI-P3 wide color gamut Sunlight display
Processor
MediaTek Dimensity 810CPU: Octa-core CPU, up to 2.4GHz GPU: ARM Mali-G576nm manufacturing process
Battery & Charging
5000mAh (typ) battery 33W Pro fast charging
Camera
50MP main camera f/1.88MP ultra-wide angle camera FOV 119°f/2.2 Rear camera video recording 1080p 1920×1080 | 60fps, 30fps 720p 1280×720 | 30fps 16MP front camera f/2.45
Security
Side fingerprint sensor AI Face Unlock
Network & Connectivity
Dual SIM, dual standby: 5G+5G Network bands: Supports 5G/4G/3G/2G 5G: n1/3/5/7/8/20/28/38/40/41/66/77/784G: FDD-LTE Band 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/17/20/28/32/66 TDD-LTE Band 38/40/413G: WCDMA Band 1/2/4/5/82G: GSM 850/900/1800/1900MHz *5G connectivity may vary based on regional availability and local operator support.
Wireless Networks
Bluetooth 5.1
Navigation & Positioning
GPS: L1 Galileo: E1 | GLONASS: G1 | Compass: B1I
Audio
Dual speakers 3.5mm headphone jack
Vibration motor
X-axis linear motor
Sensors
Ambient light sensor | Gyroscope | Accelerometer | Electronic compass | IR blaster
Operating System
MIUI 12.5 for POCO, based on Android 11